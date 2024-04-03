55 Supper Club-Inspired Recipes (2024)

55 Supper Club-Inspired Recipes
Caroline Stanko
Updated: Mar. 05, 2024

    Grab a seat and get ready to feel the nostalgia with these classic supper club-inspired recipes. Our apps, mains and desserts bring the all the comfort and tastiness of a supper club; no reservation required.

    Turkey and Wild Rice Soup

    My dear friend Shirley shared this recipe with me several years ago. Every time I think of her, I make the soup. I sometimes add a cup of cheddar cheese at the end and melt it in for an extra measure of comfort. —Carol Brault, Woodville, Wisconsin

    Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

    A wedge salad gets the creamy treatment when topped with blue cheese dressing. Keep the dressing as a topper, or make it a dip for Buffalo wings. —Jenn Smith, East Providence, Rhode Island

    Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu

    "Cordon Bleu" is a French phrase meaning "blue ribbon"—given as a prize for culinary excellence. The term also refers to a signature dish of chicken topped with a slice of ham and Swiss cheese, usually breaded and sauteed, or in this case, wrapped in puff pastry for a quick and easy finish. —Sharon Laabs, Hartford, Wisconsin

    Oysters Rockefeller

    My husband and I are oyster farmers, and this classic Oysters Rockefeller dish always delights our guests. It's deliciously simple! —Beth Walton, Eastham, Massachusetts

    Marinated Asparagus with Blue Cheese

    Asparagus marinated in vinaigrette and dotted with cheese makes an awesome side. We’re blue cheese fans, but you might like Parmesan or feta. —Susan Vaith, Jacksonville, Florida

    Garden-Fresh Seafood Cocktail

    For something cool on a hot day, we mix shrimp and crabmeat with crunchy veggies straight from the garden. Look for adobo seasoning in your grocery’s international section. —Teri Rasey, Cadillac, Michigan

    Ricotta Cheesecake

    When I was a nurse, my co-workers and I regularly swapped recipes during lunch breaks. This creamy cheesecake was one of the best I received. —Georgiann Franklin, Canfield, Ohio

    Potato Pan Rolls

    My family loves these rolls and requests them often. They don't take long to make because you use quick-rise yeast. —Connie Storckman, Evanston, Wyoming

    Blackened Pork Caesar Salad

    When I cook, the goal is to have enough leftovers for lunch the next day. This Caesar with pork has fantastic flavor even when the meat is chilled. —Penny Hedges, Dewdney, British Columbia

    A touch more lemon helped me trim the calories in our favorite shrimp scampi recipe. For those who want to indulge, pass around the Parmesan. —Ann Sheehy, Lawrence, Massachusetts

    Grilled Tender Flank Steak

    How to cook flank steak? Easy! Marinate it and grill or broil it! This marinated steak is so moist that it will become one of your favorite ways to serve beef. —Heather Ahrens, Columbus, Ohio

    Classic French Onion Soup

    Enjoy my signature French onion soup the way my granddaughter Becky does: I make onion soup for her in a crock bowl, complete with garlic croutons and gobs of melted Swiss cheese on top. —Lou Sansevero, Ferron, Utah

    Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

    We don't want to brag, but as far as vanilla ice cream recipes go, this one is the best. And with only four ingredients, it just might be the easiest, too. No ice cream maker? No problem. Just follow the directions below to learn how to make homemade ice cream by hand. It's the perfect base for our best ice cream sundae ideas, too. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    This is a wonderful, cheesy recipe that melts in your mouth. I love this traditional Canadian meal. It certainly has a special feel; the sauce is a fantastic complement to steak. —Susan Jerrott, Bedford, Nova Scotia

    Rum Raisin Creme Brulee

    Inspired by a favorite ice cream flavor, I created this make-ahead recipe to free up some time in the kitchen. You can also serve this as a custard if you choose to not caramelize the top. —Eleanor Froehlich, Rochester, Michigan

    Classic Beef Wellingtons

    Perfect for holidays, this beef Wellington recipe is also impressively easy. Find ready-made puff pastry sheets in the frozen food section. —Kerry Dingwall, Ponte Vedra, Florida

    Tenderloin Steak Diane

    Sometimes, I add more mushrooms to this recipe when my son's eating dinner—he loves them, and they are just fantastic with the steak. — Carolyn Turner, Reno, Nevada

    Marinated Mozzarella

    I always come home with an empty container when I bring this dish to a party. It can be made ahead to free up time later. I serve it with pretty frilled toothpicks for a festive look. —Peggy Cairo, Kenosha, Wisconsin

    Martini

    Martinis recipes can be made with either vodka or gin. Our taste panel's preference was for the gin, but try them both and decide for yourself. Be warned, this is a strong and serious drink. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Cranberry-Orange Roast Ducklings

    I came up with this recipe few years ago. The first time I served it, there wasn't a speck of food left on the platter and I knew I had a winning recipe.—Gloria Warczak, Cedarburg, Wisconsin

    No-Knead Knot Rolls

    My mom, Velma Perkins, loved to serve these light, golden rolls when I was growing up on our Iowa farm. They're extra nice since they require no kneading. The dough rises in the refrigerator overnight, so there's little last-minute fuss to serve fresh hot rolls with any meal. —Toni Hilscher, Omaha, Nebraska

    Garlic Basil Butter

    Instead of serving plain butter alongside an assortment of fresh breads, prepare this herb-laden whipped butter. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Bacon and Fontina Stuffed Mushrooms

    What's better than lots of bacon and cheese in a mushroom cap? Yum! They'll be a hit with your guests, too. —Tammy Rex, New Tripoli, Pennsylvania

    Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb

    For those who enjoy a main course of lamb, here's a quick and delicious treatment for it. The easy preparation gives me the extra time I need to focus on other menu items. —Carolyn Schmeling, Brookfield, Wisconsin

    Potato Clam Chowder

    I ran across this recipe in one of my antique cookbooks. It's a timeless classic I like to prepare for friends and family throughout the year, but especially during the holidays. —Betty Ann Morgan, Upper Marlboro, Maryland

    Sirloin with Bearnaise Sauce

    When I want a meal to be extra special, I feature this beef roast as the centerpiece. The pale yellow sauce with flecks of green looks lovely draped over the slices. I'm 86 years old and have been cooking almost my whole life. —Willa Govoro, Nevada, Missouri

    Steamed Mussels with Peppers

    Use the French bread to soak up the deliciously seasoned broth. If you like food zippy, add the jalapeno seeds. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Cheesy Stuffed Baked Potatoes

    These special stuffed baked potatoes are a hit with my whole family, from the smallest grandchild on up. I prepare them up to a week in advance, wrap them well and freeze. Their flavorful filling goes so nicely with juicy ham slices. —Marge Clark, West Lebanon, Indiana

    Blue Cheese-Crusted Sirloin Steaks

    My wife adores this steak—and me when I fix it for her. She thinks it’s the ideal dish for Friday night after a long workweek. —Michael Rouse, Minot, North Dakota

    Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

    My family is always happy to see this fruit and veggie salad on the table. If strawberries aren’t available, substitute mandarin oranges and dried cranberries. —Irene Keller, Kalamazoo, Michigan

    Baked Monterey Chicken with Roasted Veggies

    Everyone asks me for this baked monterey chicken. Roasting the veggies brings out their sweetness. They're delicious with fettuccine, rice or mashed potatoes. —Gloria Bradley, Naperville, Illinois

    Semisweet Chocolate Mousse

    A friend shared this rich velvety chocolate mousse recipe with me. I love to cook and have tons of recipes, but this one is a favorite. Best of all, it's easy to make. —Judy Spencer, San Diego, California

    Bacon-Encased Water Chestnuts

    My husband and I do lots of entertaining and always start off with appetizers like these tempting morsels.—Midge Scurlock, Creston, Iowa

    Flounder with Shrimp Stuffing

    The delicious shrimp-herb stuffing makes this fish recipe special enough for company. But it really isn’t hard to make, and since our family enjoys fish, we eat it often. —Marie Forte, Raritan, New Jersey

    One day, company was on the way, and I forgot to buy salad fixings. Scavenging the fridge for ingredients, I pulled these together and invented a salad superstar. —Kelly Walsh, Aviston, Illinois

    Icebox Rolls

    I remember my mom making these rolls almost every Saturday so they'd be ready to bake on Sunday for company or someone just dropping by. Although they take a little time to prepare, they're really not all that difficult to make. And there's nothing in the stores that can compare to them! —Jean Fox, Welch, Minnesota

    Skillet Steak Supper

    With all the ingredients cooked in one skillet, this steak dish couldn't be quicker to prepare—or to clean up! But the wine and mushroom sauce makes it seem special. —Sandra Fisher, Missoula, Montana

    Broccoli with Asiago

    This is one of the best (and most simple) ways I’ve found to serve broccoli. It’s also good with Parmesan if you don’t have the Asiago cheese. —cjintexas, Tasteofhome.com, Community

    Fresh Herb Butter

    I love impressing dinner guests with flavored butter. I mix up a big batch and freeze it. Then when company comes, this special spread is ready to go. Cut them in different shapes for a little fun. —Pam Duncan, Summers, Arkansas

    Mini Neapolitan Baked Alaskas

    Surprise—there's ice cream inside these tiny showstoppers! Dinner guests will be thrilled with the pretty presentation. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Sunday Best Stuffed Pork Chops

    We’re farmers and ranchers who love to cook in a Dutch oven. Dish up these chops from the oven, and pass the salad, potatoes and steamed broccoli. —Lorraine Smith, Carpenter, Wyoming

    Must-Have Tiramisu

    This is the perfect guilt-free version of a classic dessert. My friends even say that they prefer my lighter recipe over other tiramisu.—Ale Gambini, Beverly Hills, California

    Pepper-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

    Spicy stuffing balances the delicate flavor of pork in this dish that looks great on the plate—and tastes even better! —Margaret Allen, Abingdon, Virginia

    Quick Chicken Parmesan

    My mother inspired me to develop my first pasta sauce. It's tangy, simple and really satisfying. The longer it simmers, the better it gets, so keep that in mind if you have time to spare. —Danielle Grochowski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Marshmallow-Almond Key Lime Pie

    Summer is peak season for Key limes—a must for this pie’s distinctive sweet-tart flavor. Unlike other Key lime pies, mine has a smooth marshmallow layer on top. This makes it stand out as a crowd favorite. —Judy Castranova, New Bern, North Carolina

    Big John's Chili-Rubbed Ribs

    When my family thinks of summer grilling, it's ribs all the way. Our Asian-inspired recipe is a welcome change from the usual barbecue-sauce versions. —Ginger Sullivan, Cutler Bay, Florida

    Scallops with Wilted Spinach

    Two of my favorite foods are bacon and seafood. In this dish, I get them together with white wine, shallots and baby spinach. Serve with bread to soak up the tasty broth. —Deborah Williams, Peoria, Arizona

    Blooming Onions

    This baked blooming onion recipe is brushed with melted butter and mustard, then sprinkled with bread crumbs and seasonings. It's a lighter version of the classic, which is battered and deep-fried. It's an impressive-looking appetizer, and the dip can be used for veggies and crackers too. —Kendra Doss, Colorado Springs, Colorado

    Salt-Encrusted Prime Rib

    Restaurants have nothing on this salt-crusted prime rib recipe. For a true meat lover, it's very easy and the results are beyond belief. —Roger Bowlds, Bakersfield, California

    Crispy Beer-Battered Fish

    A local restaurant made a similar breading for shrimp po' boys, but we think this version's better. I serve the beer battered fish with a ranch dressing and hot sauce mixture as a dip. —Jenny Wenzel, Gulfport, Mississippi

    Originally Published: October 23, 2017

    Caroline Stanko

    Caroline has been with Taste of Home for the past seven years, working in both print and digital. After starting as an intern for the magazine and special interest publication teams, Caroline was hired as the third-ever digital editor for Taste of Home. Since then, she has researched, written and edited content on just about every topic the site covers, including cooking techniques, buzzy food news, gift guides and many, many recipe collections. Caroline also acts as the editorial lead for video, working with the Test Kitchen, videographers and social media team to produce videos from start to finish.When she’s not tip-tapping on a keyboard, Caroline is probably mixing up a killer co*cktail, reading a dog-eared library book or cooking up a multi-course feast (sometimes all at once). Though she technically lives in Milwaukee, there is a 50/50 chance Caroline is in Chicago or southwest Michigan visiting her close-knit family.

