56 Words That Are Actually Portmanteaus (2024)

You might not be familiar with the term portmanteau, but you likely use portmanteaus in your vocabulary and writing more than you realize.

Portmanteau meaning

A portmanteau (pronounced port-MAN-toe) is a word made by blending at least two words. The new word combines both the sounds and meanings of the originals.

To form a portmanteau, usually the first segment of one word is attached to the final segment of another word. Some portmanteau words are blended in other ways, like combining the initial segments of both words.

Why is it called a portmanteau?

Author Lewis Carroll describes the idea of portmanteaus in his book Through the Looking-Glass:

“Well, ‘SLITHY’ means ‘lithe and slimy.’ ‘Lithe’ is the same as ‘active.’ You see it’s like a portmanteau—there are two meanings packed up into one word.”

The word portmanteau itself is an appropriate embodiment of this word form, since portmanteau, which is French for porte (“to carry”) + manteau (“cloak”), describes a suitcase that opens in two halves. Portmanteaus “carry” both meanings of their word pairs.

What is the function of a portmanteau?

A portmanteau is a literary device that encourages linguistic creativity. By combining two distinct words into one, a new word is created that holds its own specific meaning.

This wordplay expands the boundaries of language while also keeping readers engaged in the creative work.

56 common and unexpected portmanteau examples

1advertorial (advertisem*nt + editorial) – an advertisem*nt that takes the form of a written editorial

2affluenza (affluence + influenza) – unhealthy feelings of entitlement or lack of motivation experienced by wealthy people

3alphanumeric (alphabetic + numeric) – consisting of letters and numbers

4animatronics (animation + electronics) – the electronic animation of puppets or similar figures to create lifelike effects

5anklet (ankle + bracelet) – jewelry designed to wrap around the ankle

6athleisure (athletic + leisure) – comfortable clothing that can be worn for exercise or as casual, everyday attire

7biopic (biography + picture) – a biographical film

8Bollywood (Bombay + Hollywood) – the Hindi film industry based in Mumbai

9Botox (botulism + toxin) – an injectable drug that uses a strain of botulism to treat signs of aging on the skin

10brainiac (brain + maniac) – a highly intelligent person

11breathalyzer (breath + analyzer) – a device used to analyze a person’s breath for their blood alcohol content or to detect viruses

12Brexit (Britain + exit) – the withdrawal of Great Britain from the European Union in 2020, after voting to leave in a 2016 referendum

13bromance (brother + romance) – a close platonic relationship between two male friends

14brunch (breakfast + lunch) – a meal that takes place between breakfast and lunch hours

15carjack (car + hijack) – theft of an automobile using violence or intimidation

16celebutante (celebrity + debutante) – a wealthy person who receives media attention akin to that of a celebrity

17chillax (chill + relax) – to calm down

18cosplay (costume + roleplay) – an art or practice where people dress as fictional characters

19cyborg (cybernetic + organism) – a creature with human features created using mechanical components

20dumbfounded (dumb + confounded) – astonished or utterly speechless

21electrocute (electricity + execute) – to harm or kill with electricity

22email (electronic + mail) – the electronic alternative to paper mail communication

23emoticon (emotion + icon) – facial expressions or emotions expressed through keyboard symbols

24froyo (frozen + yogurt) – a frozen dessert made of yogurt

25frenemy (friend + enemy) – someone who acts like or pretends to be a friend despite an underlying rivalry

26fortnight (fourteen + night) – two weeks of fourteen nights

27fauxhawk (faux + mohawk) – hair that’s styled to look like a mohawk

28gastropub (gastronomy + pub) – a bar that serves gourmet food

29glamping (glamorous + camping) – a style of camping that includes luxurious comforts and supplies

30guesstimate (guess + estimate) – an estimate based on a hunch rather than data

31hangry (hungry + angry) – irritable or angry as a result of hunger

32hazmat (hazardous + material) – substances that could be dangerous if not properly contained

33intercom (internal + communication) – a two-way speaker system used to communicate among people in a specific location

34internet (interconnected + network) – a computer network of information

35jeggings (jeans + leggings) – leggings designed to resemble denim jeans

36Juneteenth (June + nineteenth) – the day that commemorates the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, and the end of slavery, in the United States

37labradoodle (labrador + poodle) – a hybrid dog breed with parentage from a labrador retriever and a poodle

38listicle (list + article) – an article formatted as a list

39mansplain (man + explain) – to explain something (usually to a woman) in a condescending or patronizing manner

40Medicare (medical + care) – the government-administered US health insurance program for people with disabilities and those who are age sixty-five or older; similar to Medicaid (medical + aid), the health insurance program for people with limited income.

41metaverse (meta + universe) – a virtual environment meant for social connection

42mocktail (mock + co*cktail) – a co*cktail that contains no alcohol

43motel (motor + hotel) – a hotel designed for motorists

44newscast (news + broadcast) – a radio or television segment that features current events

45Obamacare (Obama + healthcare) – a colloquial term that describes the Affordable Care Act created under President Barack Obama’s administration

46pluot (plum + apricot) – a hybrid stone fruit that combines the characteristics of a plum and an apricot

47podcast (iPod + broadcast) – a digital audio program that can be downloaded and listened to on demand

48Pokémon (pocket + monsters) – an animated Japanese media franchise centered around creatures that are kept in pocket-sized balls and trained to battle each other

49popsicle (pop + icicle) – a frozen dessert, typically made with fruit juice or fruit flavor

50romcom (romance + comedy) – a show or movie plot that blends comedy and romance; similar to “sitcom,” which is a portmanteau word combining situational + comedy

51smog(smoke + fog) – hazy, polluted air

52spork (spoon + fork) – an eating utensil that serves as both a spoon and a fork

53stash (store + cache) – a secret hiding place where valuables are kept

54threepeat (three + repeat) – a situation or event with the same outcome three times, typically in reference to a sporting event, like a championship

55vlog (video + log) – a video-based diary published online

56webinar (web + seminar) – a presentation or seminar held online

