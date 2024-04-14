58 Great Vegan Easter Recipes (Breakfast to Dinner) (2024)

Try these delicious vegan Easter recipes ranging from breakfast and brunch to dinner and dessert! Over ideas brimming with flavor and seasonal ingredients the whole family will love.
Make this year’s Easter celebrations really special with our selection of easy and crowd-pleasing recipes!
No matter if you want to serve vegan-friendly food to your guests or are just looking for some plant-based ideas to treat your family.
Our hand-selected list includes fresh and Easter-themed breakfast and savory brunch ideas, easy vegan appetizers, fresh salads, tasty sides, hearty mains and delicious desserts! Enjoy.
free 7-day vegan meal plan
Your next week of eating is planned out with these quick and delicious vegan bowls, meal prepping steps & full grocery list.
Breakfast & Brunch
We’ll start this culinary journey on Easter morning.
No matter if you’re planning a modest breakfast or if you’re ready to whip up some more complicated “easy-yet-impressive” vegan dishes for your Easter family brunch, our hand-picked items cover all your needs.
1
Easter Pancakes
Photo Credit:www.elephantasticvegan.com
Wait, did we include eggs here? Nope. Even though the topping for these fully vegan pancakes looks an awful lot like fried eggs, it’s actually just vegan yogurt with half a canned apricot.
Who says that looks like these are reserved for animal products? We love this little twist!
2
No Bake Lemon Coconut Energy Bars
Photo Credit:www.cottercrunch.com
If you’d like to have some vegan Easter Breakfast treats to grab in the morning, how about prepping these pretty lemon bars in advance?
They are nutrient-dense, easily customizable and make for a secretly healthy but super delicious morning snack. Totally kid-approved!
3
Lemon Blueberry Poppy Seed Cake
Photo Credit:www.bytheforkful.com
Looking for a special vegan Easter brunch loaf? This simple yet super delicious lemon poppy seed loaf cake is moist, soft and comes with a wonderfully fresh taste.
Perfect for any lemon drizzle cake fans and to serve alongside other Spring-themed dishes this year.
4
Raspberry Lemon Chia Pudding
This raspberry lemon chia pudding is perfect for make-ahead breakfasts. The combination of lemon zest, coconut milk, and fresh raspberries is such a delight!
5
Vegan Chickpea Flour Omelette
This chickpea omelette is high in fiber and protein but much lower in fat than an egg omelette, and can be served with any veggies of your choice.
Slightly crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, this naturally gluten-free dish is a healthy and delicious breakfast option.
6
Hot Cross Cinnamon Rolls
Photo Credit:www.rainbownourishments.com
Combining hot cross buns with cinnamon swirls, this tasty Easter baking recipe definitely makes you want to come back for more!
They are best eaten the day they are baked, so make sure you serve them warm out of the oven for a vegan Easter family treat during brunch or for dessert.
7
Vegan Sweet Buns
Photo Credit:tashasartisanfoods.com
Bursting with tutti-frutti, these sweet buns are like memories wrapped in flour and sugar!
These cozy baked goods are such crowd-pleasers during any breakfast or brunch occasion and taste heavenly with some dairy-free milk, vegan butter and coffee.
8
Savory Chickpea Crepe Cake
Photo Credit:greenevi.com
What an eye-catcher! This beautiful savory crêpe cake is made with chickpea flour and 3 delicious spreads: white bean-tahini, wild garlic-zucchini and avocado-artichoke.
Not only does it look super fancy, but it’s also secretly healthy and really satiating. Perfect for a special brunch occasion.
9
Orange Easter Bread
Photo Credit:klaraslife.com
This gorgeous yeast bread is fluffy, soft, juicy and fruity – what a great addition to a beautiful Easter table!
You can make it at home in around 40 minutes and serve it for breakfast, during tea time or gift it to someone. Definitely something special!
10
Asparagus Chickpea Frittata
Photo Credit:thishealthykitchen.com
Another classic egg dish gone fully plant-based! While this flavorful vegan Spring frittata isn’t exactly like it’s eggy counterpart in terms of texture and flavor due to chickpea flour, it is packed with nutrients, fiber and all the colorful veg you want. The secret ingredient: black salt!
11
Carrot Cake Waffles
Photo Credit:strengthandsunshine.com
These aren’t just any waffles – made with a secret ingredient that’s actually a pretty genius shortcut, they are fluffy and feature cozy spices like cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg.
That’s how we like to eat our veggies! Serve the waffles to your family for an easy yet special Easter breakfast.
12
Spring Vegetable Vegan Galette
Photo Credit:www.cilantroandcitronella.com
Ready for some more veggies during Easter brunch? This beautiful vegan galette encompasses all the flavors of spring with fresh asparagus, broccolini and garden peas on a bed of kale and vegan ricotta cheese.
Just 20 minutes of prep time and 30 minutes of baking then you’ve got a light, flaky crust as well as a creamy, savory veggie filling.
13
Lemon Blueberry Scones
Photo Credit:www.rhiansrecipes.com
You wouldn’t believe these moist, fluffy and fruity scones are actually gluten-free and made without any butter!
Packed with juicy blueberries and lemon flavor, they are one of our go-to crumbly spring treats. No refined sugar needed for this delicious family-friendly brunch or dessert recipe.
14
Roasted Tomato & Pumpkin Seed Pesto Toasts
Photo Credit:shortgirltallorder.com
If you’re lucky and there are fresh, ripe tomatoes at the store or farmer’s market right now, you definitely need to try these flavorful and super easy little toasts!
Choose the bread of your choice, add the homemade pesto and sliced tomatoes, then bake for around 20 minutes so the tomatoes begin to caramelize. These will be a hit at any brunch!
Appetizer Ideas
Let’s see how you can start off your vegan Easter dinner menu! The following appetizers can also be served as snacks or quick lunches.
15
Green Spring Salad
Photo Credit:www.lazycatkitchen.com
If this gorgeous plate doesn’t scream “spring”, I don’t know what does!
New potatoes, peas, charred asparagus and mint are the stars of this humble vegan salad that you can serve with a simple mustard vinaigrette and top with toasted almonds for an extra special crunch.
16
Roasted Beetroot Dip
This creamy vegan roasted beetroot dip is made with white beans, zesty lemon, creamy tahini and delicious herbs. Nutrient-packed and vibrantly pink, this hummus is ready to enjoy within just 10 minutes! Try this versatile dip.
17
These crispy potato and vegetable croquettes are the perfect finger food for the whole family!
Easy to make and very versatile, they are a crowd-pleasing appetizer and great for any dips from ketchup tocashew mayo, sour cream, or French onion dip.
18
Lemon & Herb Roasted Radishes
Photo Credit:realandvibrant.com
Have you ever roasted radishes? Yeah, me neither. But don’t these just look so pretty and tasty? While raw radishes have a sharp, peppery taste and a crispy and crunchy texture, roasting them makes the radishes taste milder, juicier, and brings out their natural sweetness.
19
Chilled Cucumber Avocado Soup
Photo Credit:drivemehungry.com
This chilled vegan soup is great for spring and summer! Featuring fresh produce such as cucumber, avocado, parsley and a few other herbs, it’s vibrantly green and really creamy.
Made in a high-speed blender in under 10 minutes, you can top this chilled soup with cherry tomatoes, microgreens, seeds and some vegan yogurt.
20
Vegan Deviled Potato Bites
Photo Credit:www.crazyvegankitchen.com
One more eggy vegan recipe because hey, it’s Easter! These budget-friendly and easy deviled potato “egg” bites are a great appetizer or snack.
Using chickpeas, tahini, and turmeric as a filling, it’s not only creamy and delicious but offers a lot of protein and some healthy fats. Definitely try them!
21
Sugar Snap Pea Salad
Photo Credit:avirtualvegan.com
Featuring my favorite crunchy legume, this fresh sugar snap pea salad is a delicious addition to any spring or summer gathering.
Make it in advance, bring it with you if you’re not the host, and have everyone take a bite of the zingy lemon, mustard and garlic vinaigrette! Don’t skip the fresh dill – it’s what makes this recipe so special.
22
Beet and Green Lentil Cakes
Photo Credit:itsavegworldafterall.com
Don’t these little cakes look so beautiful and tasty? Protein-packed with green lentils and pumpkin seeds, the oats make them very chewy and delicious — and each one is only 100 calories!
Created by a Registered Dietitian, you can be sure that this recipe really has your nutritional needs covered! Serve with a dollop of vegan yogurt.
23
Spring Greens Soup with Baked Parsnip Fries
Photo Credit:www.theawesomegreen.com
How about a healthy and seasonal addition to your Easter dinner menu? This spring greens soup is bursting with antioxidants and essential nutrients while still offering a creamy texture thanks to the coconut milk.
With some parsnip fries on the side, it’s definitely something different – and who doesn’t love vibrantly green food during spring?
24
Vegan Basil Ricotta Pinwheels
Photo Credit:veganheaven.org
Kids and adults alike really dig this colorful finger food! This easy and tasty crowd-pleaser can be prepared within 15 minutes, so you’ll have less stress if you run out of time right before your family gathering.
They are perfect for get-togethers and to bring to a party! These pinwheels are creamy, easy to customize and irresistible.
Dinner Recipes
These delicious main and side dishes make for a beautiful festive springtime-themed table!
From fresh, crunchy and light to creamy, warm comfort food, the following recipes will help you create a stunning Easter menu and also double as lunch ideas.
25
Spring Vegetable Buddha Bowl
Photo Credit:karalydon.com
If you know us, you won’t be surprised that we added a beautiful nourishing bowl to this list – we wrote a whole eBook about plant-based bowls!
This spring veggie buddha bowl is packed with seasonal vegetables, tofu, and quinoa. It also comes with a minty creamy cashew dressing! What’s there not to love?
26
Creamy Mushroom Pea Risotto
This satiating comfort food is the perfect spring meal! Featuring fresh veggies and herbs, it’s ridiculously creamy while still being low in fat.
This easy one-pot Italian classic can be served as a quick worknight dinner while also doubling as a main dish for Easter dinner that’ll satisfy any non-vegan.
27
Easy Vegan Chickpea Meatloaf
This healthy vegan chickpea meatloaf is so easy to make with only 10 minutes of prep time and really crowd-pleasing!
Make this flavor- and protein-packed main during any holiday festivities for a meatless main with lots of seasonal side dishes.
28
Green Pesto Pasta
Featuring seasonal green veg such as asparagus, green peas and zucchini, this vegan pesto pasta is really nutrient-dense, high in fiber and plant-based protein (due to the secret ingredient in the pesto sauce!) Try it to see how amazing it is. Meal prep-friendly!
29
Lemon Pepper Cauliflower Steaks
Photo Credit:www.mydarlingvegan.com
Impress your guests with these baked cauliflower steaks during dinner! Tender and creamy, they are best topped with toasted pine nuts and fresh parsley.
Serve them with pasta (perhaps the lemon-garlic one-pot pasta below?) to create a satisfying main course!
30
One Pot Creamy Garlic Pasta
Photo Credit:yupitsvegan.com
Looking for something really quick and easy yet super delicious to make for dinner? This one-pot fettuccine is irresistibly creamy and only requires 5 minutes of prep time.
We love that it’s even low in fat and doesn’t require any fancy ingredients. It’s a must this spring!
31
Spring Greens Minestrone Soup
Photo Credit:theveganlarder.com
Make a large batch of this eas seasonal spring green minestrone featuring carrots, parsnips, rosemary and thyme.
Only around 30 minutes are needed to feed 6 people when you serve this soup with crusty bread and dips.
32
Spring Gnocchi in Arugula Pesto
Photo Credit:wellandfull.com
Looking for a delicious Easter dinner that’ll take less than 20 minutes from start to finish? This spring gnocchi recipe is all you need.
Full of fresh herby flavors, easy to customize and featuring fresh veggies, it’s the perfect balance of ridiculously tasty and nutrient-rich.
33
Creamy Vegan Potato Salad
Filling salads are the perfect main meals for springtime! This creamy potato salad is light, crunchy and oh-so-satisfying.
Complete with onion, dill pickles, parsley and a homemade cashew mayo, this is a perfect make-ahead vegan potluck or picnic recipe – but can also play the main role in your vegan Easter menu.
34
Green Quinoa Bowl with Asparagus & Zucchini
Photo Credit:greenevi.com
This quinoa salad is a super nutritious and beautiful dinner, featuring crunchy greens and a satisfying fresh basil dressing.
Simple to make, highly shareable and absolutely delicious! This recipe isn’t just high in plant-based protein: it also packs a lot of veggies and delicious nutrients into one flavorful bowl.
35
Hemp Seed-Crusted Whole Roasted Cauliflower
Photo Credit:www.eatingbyelaine.com
The days when the centerpiece on your table had to be meat-based are definitely over!
This deliciously flavorful roasted whole cauliflower is so much prettier and healthier than traditional non-vegan Easter dinner choices. The combination of the cauliflower crust with the creamy green tahini sauce is just fantastic!
36
Vegan Spring Vegetable Tart
Photo Credit:lovelyjubley.com
This recipe calls for roasted spring vegetables, hummus, walnut pesto and flaky puff pastry. It makes for the perfect savory seasonal dish and it’s so quick to make!
Only 5 minutes of prep time and simple ingredients are needed for this crowd-pleaser.
37
Vegan Seitan Ham
Photo Credit:www.veganosity.com
Cooking for true meat-lovers? Make this maple-glazed vegan seitan ham! It’s salty, sweet, smoky, chewy and so delicious.
Serve with a side of roasted potatoes, asparagus, radishes or other seasonal vegetables.
38
Vegan Eggplant Rollatini
Photo Credit:veganhuggs.com
Who doesn’t love Italian food? This light and veggie-rich lasagna recipe will really hit the spot for your family gathering this year. Easier than it looks and using just 10 ingredients, this comfort food cannot really go wrong.
So if you have an hour to spare and want to make both your vegan and gluten-free guests happy, check out the recipe now.
39
Lemony Asparagus Pasta Salad
Photo Credit:www.feastingathome.com
This tasty Easter dinner menu option is a lemony asparagus and mushroom pasta salad with lots of fresh parsley and green onion.
Doesn’t that sound really heavenly? It offers everything you’re looking for in a spring or summer dish and perfectly combines filling starches with fresh seasonal veg and lemony deliciousness.
40
Oven Roasted Rainbow Carrots
Photo Credit:www.veggieinspired.com
In our books, oven-roasted veggies are a must for every festive dinner! These rainbow carrots are roasted with maple syrup, tangy fresh orange juice, earthy cumin and herby thyme – a perfect combo to make these veggies tender and flavorful.
Don’t forget to top with crunchy toasted walnuts!
41
Wild Garlic & Spring Veg Pot Pie
Photo Credit:www.euphoricvegan.com
How about a thick, creamy and comforting vegetable pot pie? Loaded with seasonal Spring produce and topped with flaky vegan puff pastry, this vegan Easter dinner is ready in about an hour — including clean-up time.
Bring on the asparagus, peas and wild garlic pesto!
42
Vegan Roast Potatoes
Photo Credit:veganpunks.com
You only need three ingredients to make these delicious vegan roast potatoes for a classic dinner side!
They turn out perfectly crispy and can be prepared in advance to make your Easter dinner a bit less stressful this year.
43
Edamame Salad
Photo Credit:www.greedygourmet.com
If you’re looking for a vibrant and protein-packed side dish, make this 5-minute edamame salad! It looks beautiful, is full of flavor and is incredibly easy to prepare.
Everyone will love the bright colors once you place this salad on your table.
Desserts & Treats
These cute treats offer a healthy twist on traditional Easter recipes!
No matter if you’re looking for no-bake treats or baked dessert deliciousness, our hand-selected vegan recipe ideas are loved by the whole family (especially kids) and double as Easter party food ideas.
44
Vanilla Fudge Chocolate Eggs
Photo Credit:mygoodnesskitchen.com
No need to miss out on delicious chocolate eggs as a vegan! These vanilla fudge chocolate treats are so, so delicious.
The fudge is sweet and buttery while the chocolate is silky and rich — all made with vegan ingredients and no processed sugars!
45
Easy Chocolate Bird Nests
Photo Credit:happyhealthymama.com
Make these cute no-bake vegan chocolate bird nests for the kids this year!
They are healthy, quick and fun to make and require only 5 basic ingredients. Be sure to use vegan candy-coated almonds!
46
Healthy Vegan Lemon Cookies
Make this delightfully chewy, nutty treat in 20 minutes and only one bowl! Almond butter meets fresh lemon juice to create a perfectly balanced bite. So lovey during spring!
47
Giant Vegan Creme Egg
Photo Credit:addictedtodates.com
Make your own vegan Easter treats with this fantastic recipe! With simple ingredients like vegan chocolate, coconut milk, caster sugar and vanilla extract, you can create these giant creme eggs everyone will love.
Double or triple the recipe to make treats for the whole family!
48
Healthy Vegan Carrot Cake
Our favorite way to eat veggies is as a delicious dessert! These vegan carrot cake squares are made with whole-grain flour, carrots, applesauce, flaxseeds, coconut sugar and all the cozy spices you can think if.
Topped with an easy homemade cashew frosting, it’s a healthy plant-based treat you can enjoy pretty much all year round!
49
Dark Chocolate Beetroot Cake
Photo Credit:quitegoodfood.co.nz
his dense and fudgy chocolate cake with ganache and marzipan eggs is a show-stopping dessert both in terms of flavor and looks.
It’s surprisingly easy to put together, so delicious nobody would guess that it’s vegan and even gluten-free!
50
Vegan Easter Egg Cheesecake
Photo Credit:bakedbyclo.com
This vegan Easter egg cheesecake consists of a chocolate eggshell filled with a crumbly biscuit base and creamy cheesecake filling.
It’s such a cute no-bake dessert idea you can decorate to your liking!
51
Vegan Lemon Loaf Cake
Photo Credit:plantbasedonabudget.com
This one-bowl vegan lemon loaf cake is super moist, fluffy, tender and packed with sweet and tart lemon flavor.
It requires minimal prep time and only a handful of inexpensive ingredients to make!
52
Vegan Lemon Meringue Pie
Photo Credit:picklesnhoney.com
Believe it or not, this delicious Easter dessert calls for chickpea liquid! No eggs are required for this tart and sweet lemon pie, but you can still enjoy the fluffy texture of meringue.
This beautiful pie really makes for a stunning springtime “cannot believe this is vegan” dessert!
53
Naturally Colored Easter Cookies
Photo Credit:www.veganfamilyrecipes.com
Looking for a fun and delicious vegan Easter treat your kids can help make?
These naturally colored cookies are perfect for that. Using a simple vegan butter cookie base featuring whole wheat flour, you can dress them up with matcha, turmeric or beet juice-colored icing.
54
Medjool Date Peanut Butter Eggs
Photo Credit:feastingonfruit.com
For all things vegan treats, you need to check out Natalie’s blog. She creates the most delicious yet healthy goodness with simple ingredients – just like these peanut butter eggs with Medjool dates.
Naturally sweetened, these treats require just a couple of preparation steps and 4 main ingredients. Perfect for kids and grown-ups alike!
55
Strawberry Elderflower Scone Cake
Photo Credit:www.occasionallyeggs.com
If this beauty doesn’t scream “spring” (in a good way), then I don’t know what does!
Flavored with seasonal elderflower blossoms and topped with fresh strawberries, this 40-minute dessert looks really fancy and will be a hit at every gathering. If you can’t find elderflower blossoms (can’t blame you!), just use some extra lemon zest.
56
Cinnamon Bunny Cookies
Photo Credit:www.unconventionalbaker.com
Easter means bunnies everywhere, right? This delicious gluten-free cookie recipe makes for a cute Easter-themed treat for kids – provided you have bunny-shaped cutters at home.
Little chocolate chips or dried currents can be used as eyeballs!
57
Chewy Almond Lemon Bird's Nest Cookies
Photo Credit:veeg.co
These chewy, gluten-free and wholesome treats don’t just feature cute and crunchy toppings but also come with a lemony hit and some nutty tahini.
The cookies are definitely cute enough to serve to kids and easy enough to whip up within 30 minutes!
58
Vegan Meringue Nests with Strawberries & Cream
Photo Credit:wallflowerkitchen.com
Another great creation using chickpea liquid as an egg white substitute!
These beautiful little meringue nests are served with fresh strawberries and coconut cream. They are gluten-free, soy-free and oh-so-sweet. Try this springtime dessert!
More Vegan Holiday Recipes
Want to make your other holidays vegan-friendly, too? We’ve got you covered — check out the following recipe collections.
- St. Patrick’s Day Recipes
- Vegan Christmas Dinner Recipes
- Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes
- Vegan Valentine’s Recipes
- Vegan Mother’s Day Recipes
Did you try any of these vegan Easter recipes and like them? Let us know in the comments below, rate our Easter platter and be sure to Pin this article here.
60+ Fantastic Vegan Easter Recipes (Breakfast to Dinner)
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
Try these delicious vegan Easter recipes ranging from breakfast and brunch to dinner and dessert! Over 60 ideas brimming with flavor and seasonal ingredients the whole family will love. The following Easter-themed platter is a showstopper at any gathering and so easy to put together.
Ingredients
Vegan Easter Platter
- 1 cup green hummus (246 g)
- 1 vegan cheese ball
- 1 cup tofu ranch (240 g)
- 1 cup broccoli florets (70 g)
- 4 stalks celery, cut into sticks
- 1 cup carrots, sliced (125 g)
- 1 cup radishes, sliced (115 g)
- 1 small cucumber, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 8 asparagus spears, halved
- Vegan crackers or fresh baguette
Instructions
- Make the vegan cheese ball around half a day before serving your Easter platter. Once it’s ready to serve, decorate the ball so it looks like a little bunny!
- Prepare the condiments by clicking on the vegan dips above.
- Wash and chop all of your fresh produce.
- Get a beautiful wooden board and start assembling your Easter platter!
- Start with the cheese ball and dips and arrange the veggies in a pretty pattern in the spaces between them.
- Add some vegan crackers, sticks or sliced baguette and serve!
Notes
- Find more tips about how to create a vegan appetizer platter here.
- You can prep this platter a couple of hours ahead of time and assemble it within 10 minutes before serving!
- Use any dips and veggies of your choice.
- Find 60+ more vegan Easter recipes in the article above!
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 8
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 131Total Fat: 7gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 5gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 218mgCarbohydrates: 12gFiber: 4gSugar: 4gProtein: 7g
Nutrition information is a rough estimate calculated automatically, their accuracy is not guaranteed. Just focus on whole plant-based foods and eat until satiety!