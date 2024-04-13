59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (2024)

It's soup season!
Just in case you're looking for healthier, heartier recipes while you're hibernating for the winter, we rounded up recipes full of delicious, whole ingredients, plenty of protein to keep you full, and less sodium and sugar than canned soup.
Let's get to slurping!
7. Taco Soup
10. Cabbage Soup
11. Tom Yum Soup
13. Wild Rice Soup
17. Korean Tofu Soup
30. Red Lentil Soup
38. Hamburger Soup
This post contains content from Lindsay Hunt, Anthony Rivas, and Anna Borges. It was compiled by Laura Frustaci.