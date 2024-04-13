59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (2024)

It's soup season!

Laura FrustaciUpdated on October 30, 2023

Just in case you're looking for healthier, heartier recipes while you're hibernating for the winter, we rounded up recipes full of delicious, whole ingredients, plenty of protein to keep you full, and less sodium and sugar than canned soup.

Let's get to slurping!

1. Vegan Lasagna Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (2)

tasty.co

This comforting and hearty soup is a delicious twist on a classic Italian dish. Packed with tender pasta, rich tomato sauce, and nutritious spinach and lentils, this soup is the perfect way to warm up on a chilly day.

Recipe: Vegan Lasagna Soup

2. Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (3)

tasty.co

Cozy up with this comforting soup, perfect for chilly evenings. It's packed with tender chicken, nutty wild rice, and a medley of veggies, making it a satisfying and flavorful meal.

Recipe: Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

3. Vegetable Dumpling Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (4)

tasty.co

This vegetarian soup is filled with soft, chewy dumplings and a variety of vegetables to warm you up from the inside out.

Recipe: Vegetable Dumpling Soup

4. Roasted Cauliflower and Curry Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (5)

tasty.co

Roasting the cauliflower brings out its natural sweetness, while the fragrant curry spices add a delightful twist. With each spoonful, you'll savor the comforting warmth and complex flavors of this sensational soup.

Recipe: Roasted Cauliflower and Curry Soup

5. Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (6)

tasty.co

Let the Instant Pot do the work and you’ll be curling up with a bowl of this delicious soup in no time. Top it off with tortilla strips, cilantro, avocado, crema, Panela cheese, and lime wedges to balance out the spice.

Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

6. Maple Bacon Sweet Potato Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (7)

tasty.co

This comforting fall soup is made with sweet potatoes, smoky bacon, and a touch of maple syrup. It's the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Recipe: Maple Bacon Sweet Potato Soup

7. Taco Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (8)

Tasty / Via tasty.co

What's better than tacos for dinner? Taco soup. Use all of your favorite taco ingredients — black beans, ground beef, and corn — but make it soup. For the real kicker, top off the dish with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Now THAT'S what we're taco-in' about.

Recipe:Taco Soup

8. Chicken Pot Pie Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (9)

Tasty / Via tasty.co

It's like you're eating chicken pot pie, almost. This recipe is packed with your typical chicken pot pie ingredients, like celery, carrots, peas, and chicken. Even better, there's tons of butter. Garnish with pieces of pie crust to make it truly authentic.

Recipe:Chicken Pot Pie Soup

9. Cream of Broccoli Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (10)

The Kitchn / Via thekitchn.com

This hearty, cozy soup will keep you warm even on the coldest of winter evenings. The recipe takes almost no time to make, so if you're hungry and chilly, this soup will warm you up in minutes. Soup there it is!

Recipe:Cream of Broccoli Soup

10. Cabbage Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (11)

A Couple Cooks / Via acouplecooks.com

This recipe is so easy to make you won't believe it. Literally all you have to do is stir all the ingredients together, and then garnish it with parsley. Plus, it tastes soup-er great too.

Recipe:Cabbage Soup

11. Tom Yum Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (12)

The Kitchn / Via thekitchn.com

You don't have to go out to a Thai restaurant to make your favorite soup — you can now make it right at home. This delicious dish takes just 30 minutes to whip up.

Recipe:Tom Yum Soup

12. Red Pepper and Tomato Meatball Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (13)

A Beautiful Mess / Via abeautifulmess.com

This soup warms the soul. It's an elevated take on the classic tomato soup. Make the meatballs first, using ground turkey, and then make the red pepper and tomato soup. Top it all off with fresh basil and Parmesan cheese and voila!

Recipe:Red Pepper and Tomato Meatball Soup

13. Wild Rice Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (14)

A Couple Cooks / Via acouplecooks.com

This soup is jam-packed with cashews, veggies, beans, and, you guessed it, rice. Yum. Even better, this dish is vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free so everyone can enjoy it!

Recipe:Wild Rice Soup

14. Vegetable Beef Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (15)

gimmesomeoven.com

A whole pot roast dinner in one soup.

Recipe:Vegetable Beef Soup

17. Korean Tofu Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (18)

blog.jchongstudio.com

If you're planning to freeze leftovers, don't put the egg in until you're just about to eat.

Recipe:Korean Tofu Soup

18. Mushroom Quinoa Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (19)

twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cooked mushrooms make this vegetarian soup taste extra hearty.

Recipe:Mushroom Quinoa Soup

19. Tuscan Kale, White Bean, and Bread Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (20)

drumbeets.com

The key to deep flavor in a vegetarian soup is simmering a Parmesan rind in the broth. Parmesan gives deliciously savory flavor to everything it touches.

Recipe:Tuscan Kale, White Bean, and Bread Soup

20. Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (21)

damndelicious.net

Don't fear the bacon. A little bit goes a long way: It gives a lot of flavor for nottoomany calories.

Recipe:Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup

21. Toasted Spelt Soup With Escarole And White Beans

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (22)

bonappetit.com

Spelt is a whole-grain wheat that has a nutty taste and a lot of fiber [Read: It will keep you full.]

Recipe:Toasted Spelt Soup With Escarole And White Beans

22. Rustic Parsnip Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (23)

petitworldcitizen.com

Coconut milk makes this ~extra creamy~.

Recipe:Rustic Parsnip Soup

23. Beet Soup with Caraway

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (24)

bonappetit.com

Purple, pretty, and so healthy.

Recipe:Beet Soup with Caraway

24. Thai Pumpkin Noodle Soup with Crunchy Chickpeas

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (25)

halfbakedharvest.com

If you're going to freeze this, don't add the noodles. (They'll expand and get mushy in the freezer.) Just boil and add the noodles when you are about to eat.

Recipe:Thai Pumpkin Noodle Soup with Crunchy Chickpeas

28. Spinach and White Bean Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (29)

damndelicious.net

Sub in kale for spinach if you're not a fan.

Recipe:Spinach and White Bean Soup

29. Simple Pumpkin Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (30)

minimalistbaker.com

The soup will do well in the freezer, but make the garlic-kale topping before serving. It will keep in the fridge for a few days.

Recipe:Simple Pumpkin Soup

30. Red Lentil Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (31)

thekitchn.com

I've been looking for more ways to use lentils.

Recipe:Red Lentil Soup

31. Tomato Basil Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (32)

neighborfoodblog.com

Knobby, end-of-season tomatoes are perfect in this blended soup. The grilled cheese is optional, or is it?

Recipe:Tomato Basil Soup

32. Simple Creamy Carrot Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (33)

picky-palate.com

Yes, carrots can be good in liquid form.

Recipe:Simple Creamy Carrot Soup

34. Light Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (35)

Krista Rollins / Via joyfulhealthyeats.com

Taking just 30 minutes to prepare, this soup will leave you feeling sooo satisfied thanks in part to 21 grams of protein per serving.

Recipe:Light Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

35. Thai Crockpot Chicken Noodle Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (36)

Taylor Kiser / Via foodfaithfitness.com

This meal is gluten and grain-free because the noodles are actually made out of butternut squash. Just throw all the ingredients into your slow cooker and forget about them for seven to eight hours.

Recipe:Thai Crockpot Chicken Noodle Soup

36. Thirty-Minute Minestrone Soup With Sausage

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (37)

Kathi Kirk / Via laughingspatula.com

A hearty Italian soup full of veggies, and, as a commenter wrote, any soup with sausage has got to be amazing.

Recipe:Thirty-Minute Minestrone Soup With Sausage

37. Mexican Vegetable Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (38)

Byron Thomas / Via lordbyronskitchen.com

Speaking of spice, this meat-free recipe doesn't call for much, but that doesn't mean you can't add it on your own. Green chiles will do the trick.

Recipe:Mexican Vegetable Soup

38. Hamburger Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (39)

Taylor Kiser / Via foodfaithfitness.com

Burgers are actually the best food (dont @ me), so why not make a slow-cooker soup version of them with loads of vegetables, too?

Recipe:Hamburger Soup

39. 20-Minute Moroccan Chickpea Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (40)

Gimme Some Oven / Via gimmesomeoven.com

Yup, only 20 minutes to feeling warm and cozy and full.

Recipe:20-Minute Moroccan Chickpea Soup

40. Vegan White Bean "Sausage" Stew

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (41)

Vegan In The Freezer / Via veganinthefreezer.com

This recipe calls for a plant-based sausage substitute, but feel free to use chicken or turkey sausage if that's more your style.

Recipe:Vegan White Bean "Sausage" Stew

41. One-Pot Lemon Chicken Stew

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (42)

Foodie Crush / Via foodiecrush.com

Super zesty, super simple.

Recipe:One-Pot Lemon Chicken Stew

42. Golden Turmeric Chickpea Chicken Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (43)

Ambitious Kitchen / Via ambitiouskitchen.com

Both sweet and spicy for those winter nights when your cravings are all over the place.

Recipe:Golden Turmeric Chickpea Chicken Soup

43. Light Loaded Potato Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (44)

Recipe Runner / Via reciperunner.com

It's ~light~ thanks to replacing half the normal amount of potatoes with a head of cauliflower instead. Sneaky AF.

Recipe:Light Loaded Potato Soup

44. Spicy Corn Chowder

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (45)

Hurry The Food Up / Via hurrythefoodup.com

For those times when you need the spice to open up your sinuses.

Recipe:Spicy Corn Chowder

45. Vegan White Bean & Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (46)

Ambitious Kitchen / Via ambitiouskitchen.com

It requires a blender, but it's sooo worth the creaminess.

Recipe:Vegan White Bean & Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

46. Thai Coconut Zoodle Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (47)

A Cedar Spoon / Via acedarspoon.com

Lots of ingredients, but will basically replace your Thai takeout habit.

Recipe:Thai Coconut Zoodle Soup

47. Stuffed Pepper Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (48)

Skinny Taste / Via skinnytaste.com

Your favorite stuffed pepper recipe ~deconstructed~.

Recipe:Stuffed Pepper Soup

48. Creamy Vegan Spinach Potato Leek Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (49)

A Couple Cooks / Via acouplecooks.com

Make sure to use low-sodium broth if you're looking to keep your intake down — otherwise, ENJOY.

Recipe:Creamy Vegan Spinach Potato Leek Soup

49. Healthy Vegetarian Tortilla Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (50)

Bowl Of Delicious / Via bowlofdelicious.com

Stay toasty with this soup filled with sweet potatoes and black beans.

Recipe:Healthy Vegetarian Tortilla Soup

50. Curried Butternut Squash Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (51)

Hurry The Food Up / Via hurrythefoodup.com

Nutty, a little spicy, and packed with vitamin C.

Recipe:Curried Butternut Squash Soup

51. Hot And Sour Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (52)

Gimme Some Oven / Via gimmesomeoven.com

AKA homemade version of your favorite Chinese takeout. If you're feeling really ambitious, you can even add the totally-optional bamboo shoots.

Recipe:Hot And Sour Soup

52. Gluten-Free Quinoa Cauliflower Chowder

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (53)

Sweet Pea And Saffron / Via sweetpeasandsaffron.com

You'll need a blender or food processor for this one, but LOOK AT THAT CHEESY CAULIFLOWER GOODNESS. Worth it? Worth it.

Recipe:Gluten-Free Quinoa Cauliflower Chowder

54. Tangy Black Bean Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (55)

Vegan Yumminess / Via veganyumminess.com

Filling in aaaall the right ways. (And heads up: best if made with a blender.)

Recipe:Tangy Black Bean Soup

55. Green Minestrone Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (56)

Lazy Cat Kitchen / Via lazycatkitchen.com

SO MANY DELICIOUS VEGETABLES.

Recipe:Green Minestrone Soup

56. Comforting Beef and Barley Stew

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (57)

The Healthy Foodie / Via thehealthyfoodie.com

The recipe calls for ghee, but you can swap it with any cooking fat of your choice.

Recipe:Comforting Beef and Barley Stew

57. One-Pot Curried Potato & Lentil Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (58)

Minimalist Baker / Via minimalistbaker.com

Added bonus: If you're rocking a winter cold, the curry and ginger will CLEAR YOUR SINUSES RIGHT UP.

Recipe:One-Pot Curried Potato & Lentil Soup

58. Chipotle Marinated Chicken Soup

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (59)

MK And Hungryman / Via mjandhungryman.com

Psst: Once you make the chipotle marinated chicken, you can recycle leftovers as tacos, too. So, best of both worlds.

Recipe:Chipotle Marinated Chicken Soup

59. Chickpea Tomato Soup With Rosemary

59 Healthy Soup Recipes That Are Both Cozy And Nutritious (60)

Skinny Taste / Via skinnytaste.com

A fun twist on the classic.

Recipe:Chickpea Tomato Soup With Rosemary

This post contains content from Lindsay Hunt, Anthony Rivas, and Anna Borges. It was compiled by Laura Frustaci.

