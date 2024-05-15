6 Best USB-C to Headphone Jack (3.5mm) Adapters (2024)

In recent years, USB-C has become the standard connector for many devices, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets. However, some devices still have a 3.5mm headphone jack, and if you want to use your favorite wired headphones with a USB-C device, you’ll need a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter.

That’s what this article is all about. In this post, we’ll take a look at some of the best USB-C to 3.5mm adapters on the market. We’ll be highlighting their unique features, pros, and cons, to help you find the perfect one that suits your needs. So whether you’re a casual listener or an audiophile, our list of the best USB-C headphone adapters has you covered.

1. JSAUX USB-C to Aux

JSAUX USB-C to Aux View Price The JSAUX USB-C to Aux Adapter is a compact and versatile option that enables you to connect your 3.5mm audio peripherals to your USB-C devices. It’s also extremely affordable.

Despite the low price, the JSAUX USB-C adapter comes with a strain-relief design, thanks to its braided nature. As a result, the adapter is very durable, with the company claiming it can survive over 15,000 bending tests. Add to that, it comes with a shielded enamel wire to ensure stable signal transmission. And if you wish to style it up, you can pick up the adapter in a handful of colors too.

Speaking of which, the adapter supports a maximum audio sampling rate of 16-bit/48Khz. This is thanks to the Smart DAC chip embedded inside the adapter. The adapter also supports microphone and line control, which is an added plus, especially for smartphones. That being said, some consumers have mixed reviews regarding the inline remote, so your mileage may vary.

What We Like Durable and tangle-free design

Minimal signal loss

Budget-friendly What We Don’t Like May not support microphone functionality on certain devices

2. Apple USB-C to 3.5mm Adapter

Much like most Apple products, there’s not much to say about this one except that it just works. It’s an official Apple product, which works seamlessly with all Apple devices. So whether it’s your iPad or your MacBook, you can easily use the adapter in conjunction with a host of devices. That being said, seeing how it’s a USB-C adapter, you can use it with any other device as well.

However, do keep in mind that there will be limited compatibility with non-Apple devices. At the end of the day, it is still the best USB-C headphone adapter for Apple products. For iPhones, however, you can get a lightning to 3.5mm adapter.

What We Like Official Apple product

Good build quality

Reliable performance with Apple products What We Don’t Like Limited compatibility with non-Apple devices

3. Cubilux Right Angle USB-C to 3.5mm Adapter

Cubilux Right Angle USB-C to 3.5mm Adapter View Price The Cubilux Right Angle USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter sets itself apart with its unique 90-degree connector. This feature prevents cable strain and enhances overall durability, making it a perfect fit for users who are often on the go.

If you’re someone who prefers gaming on their smartphone, then a right-angled connector is absolutely crucial. That way, you can enjoy lag-free audio via your wired headphones, without any discomfort in your hands.

But it’s not just the design that Cubilux’s adapter has going for it. The USB-C to 3.5mm adapter packs in a HiFi Grade DAC, with support for up to 24-bit/192KHz audio. Add to that, there’s an integrated headphone amplifier that allows the adapter to drive various headphones with impedance up to 100 ohms.

It’s also got a very small and lightweight design. However, if you don’t want a dangling cable affixed to the adapter, you can check out the UGREEN USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter. It packs in the same set of features with a slightly less powerful DAC but is even more compact.

What We Like Right-angle connector

Small and lightweight

Supports high-resolution audio What We Don’t Like Some users may find the right-angle design inconvenient in certain scenarios

4. Anker USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter

Anker USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter View Price Anker is one of the most renowned names in the tech industry. Its USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter promises top-notch audio performance and reliability, without any distortions.

Similar to the Cubilux adapter, Anker’s USB-C audio adapter comes with a DAC chip with support for Hi-Fi sound. However, the output is a bit lower at 24-bit/96KHz. Nonetheless, the difference shouldn’t be that noticeable unless you’re an audiophile. In fact, with an average 4.7-star rating on Amazon, most consumers are happy with the product.

Another feather in the Anker USB-C adapter’s cap is its reliability. As a brand, Anker is one that you can trust. The adapter has a braided cable too, with a rated 15,000-bend lifespan. Add to that, even the connector can be plugged and unplugged up to 10,000 times without any damage seeping in.

What We Like Supports high-resolution audio

Small and lightweight

Reliable What We Don’t Like Slightly expensive

5. UGREEN USB-C to 3.5mm with PD

UGREEN USB-C to 3.5mm with PD View Price The UGREEN USB-C to 3.5mm with PD is a great option for those who are looking for an adapter with built-in DAC and PD charging support. This means that the adapter can charge your device while you’re listening to music.

Easily the biggest highlight of this UGREEN adapter is its enhanced versatility, as it offers both audio and charging functionalities in one device. It has two ports side by side, one for AUX and one for USB-C. The AUX port supports high-resolution audio up to 96 kHz/24 bit, and the USB-C port supports 60 W PD fast charging.

Crafted with a high-quality aluminum alloy shell, this adapter is built to withstand wear and tear, ensuring lasting durability. Its cable is designed using sturdy TPE material, providing added protection against breakage. As such, you can use it with confidence during your daily activities.

What We Like Supports high-resolution audio

PD charging support

Lightweight and compact design What We Don’t Like The PD feature may not work with all USB-C devices

Slightly expensive

6. CableCreation USB-C to 3.5mm

CableCreation USB-C to 3.5mm View Price CableCreation is known for its premium products, and its USB-C to 3.5mm adapter is no different. It offers the best audio output, coupled with support for USB Power Delivery. However, it is quite expensive.

In terms of functionality, the CableCreation USB-C to 3.5mm is pretty similar to UGREEN’s offering. If anything, the adapter has a rod-shaped design, which canvases the width of your smartphone. There’s a 3.5mm AUX on one side, and a USB-C connector on the other end. And similar to the UGREEN PD Adapter, CableCreation’s adapter also supports a maximum of 60W input.

What sets it apart is the audio quality. The adapter comes with its own DAC with support for Hi-Res Audio, with a peak output of 32-bit/96KHz. The 3.5mm jack is compatible with microphones as well, as long as they are using the CTIA format. With that, you can record in 16-bit at a 48KHz sampling rate, which is excellent. While the adapter is definitely expensive, it is mainly for audiophiles or folks who record a lot of music on their USB-C devices.

What We Like Supports high-resolution audio

Premium quality

PD charging support What We Don’t Like The minimalistic design may not appeal to all users

Expensive

FAQs about USB-C to 3.5mm Adapters

1. What are the drawbacks of using a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter? USB-C to 3.5mm adapters can add bulk to your device and may not be compatible with all devices. They may also not provide the same sound quality as a native 3.5mm headphone jack, as the adapter has to convert the digital audio signal from your device to an analog signal. 2. Can I use a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter with my iPhone or iPad? Yes, you can use a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter with newer iPhone and iPad models that have USB-C ports. However, for older models with Lightning ports, you’ll need a separate Lightning to 3.5mm adapter. 3. Can I charge my device while using a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter? Some USB-C to 3.5mm adapters come with an additional USB-C port that allows simultaneous charging while using the adapter. However, not all adapters offer this feature, so it’s essential to check for the specific product’s charging capabilities. 4. Do all USB-C to 3.5mm adapters support microphone functionality? No, not all adapters support microphone functionality. While some adapters are designed to support both audio output and microphone input, others may only provide audio output capabilities. 5. Do USB-C to 3.5mm adapters affect audio quality? The impact on audio quality may vary depending on the adapter’s build and components. In general, High-quality adapters with digital-to-analog converters (DACs) tend to offer better sound fidelity.

Enjoy Your Favorite Wired Headphones with Type-C

These are just a few of the best USB-C to 3.5mm adapters on the market. When choosing an adapter, it’s important to consider your needs and budget. Each product mentioned in this article brings something unique to the table, catering to different needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize premium sound quality, rugged design, or affordable pricing, there’s an adapter for everyone.