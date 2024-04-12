6 best VPNs for Apple TV and step-by-step set up (2024)

Using a VPN with Apple TV unlocks a whole new world of streaming titles and benefits. We cover how to set up and use a VPN with Apple TV, as well as the best VPN services for the job.

iTunes and streamingcontent differs depending on the country you’re currently in - and for some regions, there’s no coverage whatsoever! Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for Apple TV when you're abroad means if you run into issues you'll be able to regain access to geo-restricited content and your usualstreaming services. More generally, a VPN will improve your digital privacy and anonymity, keepingyou safe online thanks to secure encryption.

In this guide we compare six of the best VPNs for Apple TV, and look atthe different ways in which you’ll be able to set up eachwith Apple TV devices.

The best VPNs for Apple TV list:

NordVPN : Our topoverall VPN for Apple TV.Unblocks a wide variety of services and is easy to use with Apple TV. Unique features, speeds quick enough for 4K streaming, and a simple risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark : Low-cost VPN to use with Apple TV. SurfShark offers a Smart DNS feature, lots of support, streaming access, unlimited devices, and servers in 100+ countries. ExpressVPN : A premium VPN that works with Apple TV. One of the best providers for unlocking streaming sites, especially beginner-friendly, 24/7 live chat, custom router app, and fast speeds. CyberGhost VPN : A VPN for you router to unblock Apple TV content. Router support, works with the majority of popular streaming platforms, easy setup, and a 45-day money-back guarantee. IPVanish : A privacy focused VPN that can be used with Apple TV.Solid network of self-owned servers, great speeds, no-logs policy, and router setup available. PrivateVPN : A great VPN for unblocking, including Apple TV.Works with US Netflix and further blocked streaming sites, no-logs, and up to 10 device connections.

Summary Table

IT can be hard toselect the best providerfor Apple TV because there’s no traditional VPN app support to speak of on the device. Instead, you can either connect to a VPN on a WiFi router, or share your connection with your Apple TV (more on that below).

We were able to significantly narrow the field with our inclusion criteria. Here are some of the non-negotiable characteristics we looked for:

Speedy servers to stream blocked content via Apple TV, such as Apple TV+, Netflix, and BBC iPlayer

to stream blocked content via Apple TV, such as Apple TV+, Netflix, and BBC iPlayer Fast connection speeds from multiple server locations in countries like the USA and the UK

from multiple server locations in countries like the USA and the UK Numerous privacy and security features such as a strict logging policy and no leaks

and such as a strict logging policy and no leaks Support for Apple TV via Smart DNSor routers

via Smart DNSor routers Streaming support is important in this instance

is important in this instance In order to qualify for one of the top three positions, the VPN provider must operate a 100% diskless server network

The VPN provider must have also had itsinfrastructure auditedby a reputable third party to feature in our top three

For more information about the specific criteria we used, check out the testing methodology section later in this article.

WANT TO TRY THE TOP VPN RISK FREE? NordVPN is offering a fully-featured risk-free 30-day trialif yousign up at this page . You can use the VPN rated #1 with no restrictions for a month - great if you want to binge your favorite show or are going on a short trip. There are no hidden terms - just contact support within 30 days if you decide NordVPN isn't right for you and you'll get a full refund. Start your NordVPN trial here .

Best VPNs for Apple TV: In-depth review

Here's our list of the best VPNs for Apple TV:

1. NordVPN Website: www.nordvpn.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 7.5/10 Value for Money: 9/10 Streaming: 10/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 10/10 Customer Support: 10/10

NordVPNis our top pick for connecting to Apple TV devices. The provider is capable of accessing a long list of streaming platforms, including the likes of Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer.

It has over 6,000 RAM-only servers in 61+ countries, and it offers watertight encryption. NordVPN has had its infrastructure and apps audited by respected third parties. We found no signs of any IP, DNS, or WebRTC leaks.

It comes with SmartDNS as standard, making it easy to access blocked content from abroad. However, this does require the use of a VPN app. To that end, Nord is compatible with various router models, including DD-WRT, Tomato, AsusWRT, Netgear, TP-Link, pfSense, Sabai, and more.

You’ll also be able to purchase a router that already has NordVPN installed, which is one of the easiest ways to connect a provider toevery smart deviceyou own. There are also NordVPN apps for all major operating systems.

Average speeds of 196 Mbps are impressive, and are fast enough for 4K streaming. You’ll find various advanced features, including double-hop encryption, obfuscated servers, and Tor over VPN. NordLynx is a custom protocol that offers great security, whileMeshnetallows the user to create private, encrypted tunnels between devices.

There is a range of helpful tutorials on NordVPN’s knowledge base, and it comes with 24/7 live chat support.

Pros: Pre-flashed router VPN

Diskless infrastructure

Bypass lots of geo-restrictions

Works well with Apple TV devices

Audited no logs policy Cons: Can lag while switching servers on desktop devices

Lacks port forwarding

BEST OPTION FOR APPLE TV:NordVPN is easy to use with Apple TV, whether it's via Smart DNS, your router, or sharing a connection. Access to lots of geo-restricted streaming sites, speedy connections, Meshnet, NordLynx protocol, and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Readour fullNordVPN review.

2. Surfshark Website: www.surfshark.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 7/10 Value for Money: 9/10 Streaming: 10/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 9.8/10 Customer Support: 10/10

Surfshark is a low-cost provider that hasn’t forgotten to include Smart DNS, and it can be configured with a selection of router models. With 3,200+ servers in 100+ countries, it’s ideal for connecting to a more obscure region, and it’s packed with features.

This includes strong OpenVPN encryption, a kill switch, WireGuard connections, and obfuscation. Best of all, it can be used with an unlimited number of devices at the same time, and speeds come in at roughly 190 Mbps. This makes it perfect for streaming.

Surfshark can bypass various geo-restrictions while connected to Apple TV, and it worked with a long list of services during testing. This includes; Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, Sky Go, BT Sport, Hotstar, Disney+, HBO Max, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, ABC, Peaco*ck, and CBS.

As for Netflix, Surfshark can be used with 20 catalogs, so you’ll always be able to access content from abroad. The service has been audited, and it uses RAM-only servers, ensuring that your data is protected at all times.

Pros: Offers a standalone Smart DNS

Unlimited simultaneous device connections

Works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer

Audited zero logs policy

Diskless infrastructure Cons: Some servers are slower than others

Based in the Netherlands

BEST AFFORDABLE OPTION:Surfshark is an affordable service which allows for unlimited device connections. Smart DNS works with Apple TV, support for various streaming platforms, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullreview ofSurfshark.

3. ExpressVPN Website: www.expressvpn.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 6/10 Value for Money: 6/10 Streaming: 9/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 9.5/10 Customer Support: 6/10

ExpressVPN is one of the more expansive services on the market, with a selection of premium servers in 105+ countries. A recognizable name in the industry, the provider is especially talented at unblocking streaming platforms. For example, it can access a total of 24+ Netflix catalogs, along with lots of services in countries like the United States andthe UK.

This is further highlighted by a Smart DNS service (MediaStreamer) which unblocks a range of US-based content. MediaStreamer is an easy way to watch the likes of Netflix US, Hulu, and HBO Max with an Apple TV device.

The custom Lightway protocol allows for strong security withfast average speeds(175 Mbps), and ExpressVPN also comes with router firmware. It can be installed on Asus, Linksys, and Netgear devices. As with the others, you’ll be able to purchase pre-flashed routers with the VPN already installed.

It’s located in the British Virgin Islands, which is privacy-friendly. Express has a strict no-logs policy, and it uses RAM-only servers. Apps and infrastructure have been audited, so there are no real downsides, apart from a higher asking price.

Pros: Audited infrastructure and apps

Exceptional track record with accessing geo-restricted services

Smart DNS is easy to set up on Apple TV

Custom router app Cons: Lacks port forwarding

More expensive than most other providers

CUSTOM ROUTER APP:ExpressVPN has a collection of premium features that make it another great option for use with Apple TV devices. Custom router app, Lightway protocol, lots of streaming support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullreview ofExpressVPN.

4. CyberGhost Website: www.cyberghost.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android Money Back Guarantee: 45 days Speed: 9/10 Value for Money: 10/10 Streaming: 8/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 9/10 Customer Support: 9/10

CyberGhost VPNhas an enormous number of servers (10,000+) spread across 100+ countries. It has apps for every device you can think of, and it’s easy to use a computer, laptop, or router to get started with Apple TV.

CyberGhost VPN earns a spot on the list as it’s one of the best providers for streaming, clearly labeling servers within the app to make it easier for users to choose the right option.

It works with streaming platforms in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Finland,France,Germany, India, Italy, Japan,Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey,the UK, and the US. It’s hard to find more comprehensive coverage.

It also offers a free Smart DNS service for users, but it’s only designed for USA-based platforms. Average connection speeds of 289Mbps are another major perk when streaming, as you’ll never see any lag or slowdown.

You’ll find setup guides for routers on its website, and the provider comes with a strict no-logs policy. It does lack a few features like MultiHop and obfuscation, but that won’t interfere with streaming via Apple TV.

Pros: Over 10,000 servers to pick from

Lots of support for streaming services, impressive maximum speeds

Helpful live chat available in English, German, French, and Romanian

Based in the privacy-friendly region of Romania Cons: Lacks a few advanced features

Some connection logs

TOP VPN FOR STREAMING:CyberGhost VPNoffers good value for money, and works well with Apple TV devices. Streaming-optimized servers, beginner-friendly apps, and 10,000+ servers. Lengthy 45-day money-back guarantee.

Read our fullreview ofCyberGhostVPN.

5. IPVanish Website: www.ipvanish.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 8/10 Value for Money: 8/10 Streaming: 6/10 Ease of use: 9.5/10 Privacy: 8/10 Customer Support: 6/10

IPVanish is another worthy contender, with a collection of 2,200+ non-rented servers in 75+ locations worldwide. Connection speeds are some of the fastest on the market, working out to just over 250 Mbps on average.

As with Surfshark, IPVanish allows the user to connect as many devices as they want simultaneously with a single account, although it’ll be easier to use a router with Apple TV. The provider is also missing out on Smart DNS support.

IPVanish can be used to watch US Netflix, as well as HBO Max, Prime Video USA, Disney Plus, CBS, and NBC. It’s a strongshowing for the USA, but it’s not as reliable when it comes to international platforms. It makes sense, as IPVanish is based in the US.

As with the others, you’ll be able to find pre-flashed DD-WRT routers with the VPN already installed. It alsoprovides guides for setupwith DD-WRT, ASUS-WRT, ASUSWRT-Merlin, and Tomato models.

Pros: Average speeds of 250+ Mbps

Works with lots of US streaming platforms

Self-owned network of servers

Unlimited device connections Cons: Lacks Smart DNS

Not the best option for streaming services outside of the USA

GREAT FOR USA SERVICES:IPVanish is another capable service offering support for Apple TV via your router. It works with a selection of US streaming platforms, and has a large network of self-owned servers. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full review of IPVanish.

6. PrivateVPN Website: www.privatevpn.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 4/10 Value for Money: 9/10 Streaming: 8/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 8/10 Customer Support: 9.4/10

PrivateVPN is a budget provider that rounds out our list. As the name suggests, it’s able to handle the privacy side of things, but it’s also a great option for accessing geo-restricted services in countrieslike the United Statesand the UK. This includes Hulu, HBO Max, CBS, and NBC in the former, and BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and Channel 4 in the latter.

It allows for the use of 10 simultaneous devices, while it works with various VPN-compatible routers. The provider has a strict no-logs policy, and has 200+ server locations in 63+ countries.

PrivateVPN does lack Smart DNS, so you might have to look elsewhere on the list for support.

Otherwise, the only real flaw is that speeds are somewhat slower than the otherfast VPN services mentioned above (38 Mbps). If you have an Apple TV 4K, it’s still quick enough to stream content in the highest possible quality.

Pros: Works with multiple popular streaming services

Strict no-logs policy

Speeds still quick enough for 4K streaming

Live chat support is available 24/7 Cons: Slower connection speeds compared to the others mentioned

Lacking Smart DNS

SIMPLE STREAMING VPN:If you don’t plan to use Smart DNS, PrivateVPN is another viable low-cost provider that is great for Apple TV users. Secure encryption, no leaks, zero-logs policy, and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full review of PrivateVPN.

Methodology: How we chose the best VPNs for Apple TV

There are hundreds of providers to choose from, making it difficult to know which service to pick in a saturated market. Therefore, to help everyone out, we have compiled a comprehensiveVPN testing methodology. This lets us test and compare the best VPNs in the business.

Our strict criteria ensures that only providers dedicated to digital privacy, with excellent usability and optimal performance, make it onto our list. Below, you can see the criteria we used to pick the best VPNs for Apple TV.

Servers : Multiple servers in locations like the United States, the UK, Europe, and elsewhere to allow the user to connect with various local streaming services.

: Multiple servers in locations like the United States, the UK, Europe, and elsewhere to allow the user to connect with various local streaming services. Speeds and performance : As you’re planning to use the VPN for streaming, speeds are going to be important. We’ve noted the average connection speeds for each service above. As well as baseline speeds, we’ve also considered the overall reliability of each network.

: As you’re planning to use the VPN for streaming, speeds are going to be important. We’ve noted the average connection speeds for each service above. As well as baseline speeds, we’ve also considered the overall reliability of each network. Streaming : Streaming support will allow the user to unblock a range of popular services while using Apple TV. This includes Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

: Streaming support will allow the user to unblock a range of popular services while using Apple TV. This includes Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and pretty much anything else you can think of. Privacy and security : Even if you only plan to use the VPN for streaming with Apple TV, it needs to be able to protect your personal data in the background. The VPN must improve online privacy, while accessing your favorite content.

: Even if you only plan to use the VPN for streaming with Apple TV, it needs to be able to protect your personal data in the background. The VPN must improve online privacy, while accessing your favorite content. Support : For Apple TV, we’ll be looking for router support, or additional features such as Smart DNS servers.

: For Apple TV, we’ll be looking for router support, or additional features such as Smart DNS servers. Third-party audits : Trust is the foundation of the value that VPNs provide. You are essentially placing more faith in your VPN provider than you are in your ISP. Almost every provider says they are a ‘no logs' VPN. The only ways to test this claim are either through the courts or through audits. We will only consider providers for our top three positions if they have undergone infrastructure audits from a reputable third party. While this isn't foolproof, it's the closest the industry has to a verification process for logging policies.

: Trust is the foundation of the value that VPNs provide. You are essentially placing more faith in your VPN provider than you are in your ISP. Almost every provider says they are a ‘no logs' VPN. The only ways to test this claim are either through the courts or through audits. We will only consider providers for our top three positions if they have undergone infrastructure audits from a reputable third party. While this isn't foolproof, it's the closest the industry has to a verification process for logging policies. Diskless infrastructure: Again, this is a prerequisite to be considered for one of the top three positions on BleepingComputer. While the data stored on a VPN server should be minimal, it could, theoretically, be accessed if the servers were seized or hacked. Moving processes to RAM means that no information can be physically taken from servers and it is wiped on shutdown. It can also easily be wiped as a part of regular security procedures.

How to set up a VPN for Apple TV

Apple TV doesn't support VPN connections, however, there are a number of ways to get around this issue, including:

Using a pre flashed Apple TV device - Good for beginners

Install your VPN for Apple TV on your router - Only uses one VPN connection

Share your VPN connection from a PC or Laptop

Use a smart DNS service with your Apple TV device

For beginners, we recommend sharing your VPN connection from your PC or laptop or getting a pre-flashed device. You can also install a VPN on your WiFi router, but this comes with a number of technical steps (that we cover below) so consider this a warning.

Set up Apple TV VPN on a physical router

If you’d like to flash your existing router with DD-WRT or Tomato firmware to run a VPN, you’ll need to ensure that yourrouter is compatible. There may be extra steps depending on the provider, but the process tends to be as follows:

Download theDD-WRTorTomatofirmware. Power on therouter, andinsert an ethernet cable. Connect the other end of the cable to the laptopor computer. Use your device tohead to your router's IP address.This is usually 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1. You might need to enter a username and password, which are likely to be the default options if they have remained untouched. Once logged in, find theAdminpanel, and look for an option like‘Upgrade’or‘Router Upgrade’. For other router models, you might have to use a bootloader to reach this menu. ClickUploadto begin the process. Please note:If you’re not using the correct file, you could damage your router. Restart your routeronce the upload has completed. Log into the routerand enter your new login credentials.

We’ve linked to router guides for some of our top picks below:

Alternatively, you will be able to buy apre-flashed VPN router, removing much of the hassle from a process that can easily go wrong. You’ll just need to plug in the router, and every device connected over WiFi will be protected.

How to Share a VPN connection with Apple TV

If you use a VPN on a computer or laptop, you’ll be able to share your connection via ethernet cable, or even wirelessly. You’ll then have to connect the Apple TV model to your laptop router. It’s an effective method for setting up a quick VPN connection, but there are some limitations to consider.

For example, with macOS, this only works using the L2TP or IPSec VPN protocols.

We’ll take a quick look at how to share a VPN connection with Apple TV using macOS and Windows.

Via macOS and an ethernet cable

Sign up to a VPN service. Connect to a server in the location you’d like to access. Connect your Apple TV device to your computer using an ethernet cable. From the macOS device, go toSystem Preferences>Sharing, and then selectInternet Sharing. ClickShare your connection from, and select your VPN connection. From the "To computers using" list, select Ethernet. Check the box forInternet Sharing.

Via macOS and WiFi

If you’d prefer to use WiFi, you’ll need to connect the Mac device to the internet via an ethernet cable. This is because macOS is unable to create a WiFi hotspot and connect to your router’s WiFi at the same time.

Once again, this method will only work with IPSec or L2TP clients.

Sign up to a VPN service, and manually configure the client app for macOS. Select a server to connect to. Connect the Apple TV device to the computer via ethernet. Go toSystem Preferences>Sharing. ClickShare your connection from, and select the VPN connection you just set up. ChooseTo computers usingand selectWiFi. Click onWiFi Options, and check your network settings. Choose a new SSID password for the hotspot. ClickOKwhen ready. Check the box forInternet Sharing.

Via Windows and an ethernet cable

If you only have a single ethernet port, ensure that your PC is connected to the internet via WiFi for this method to work.

Sign up to a VPN service. Connect to a server in a location you’d like to access. Connect the Apple TV device to the PC with an ethernet cable. Go toStart, and search forView Network Connections. Right click your internet connection and selectProperties. From theSharingtab, tickAllow Other Network users to connect through this computer's Internet connection. From theHome networkingconnectiondrop-down, pick your ethernet connection and selectOKwhen finished.

Via Windows and WiFi

For this method, you’ll need a compatible WiFi adapter (most laptops have one).

To check, right-clickStart>Command Prompt. Type in “netsh wlan show drivers.” Look out for the line sayingHosted network supported. If it saysyes, you can proceed. If not, it might be worth trying an ethernet cable, or getting a new WiFi dongle. HitStart>Settings>Network & Internet>Mobile hotspot. From here, switch the Mobile hotspot toOn, and make a note of the Network name and Network password. Connect to the VPN normally. FromStart, search for "View Network Connections". Your hotspot will be labeled "Microsoft Wi-Fi Direct Virtual Adapter". It should be named "Local Area Connection* xx". Find your VPN connection. Right-click it and selectProperties. From theSharingtab, tickAllow Other Network users to connect through this computer's Internet connection. From the "Select your private internet connection" drop-down menu, choose your hotspot connection ("Local Area Connection* xx"). LeaveAllow other network users to control or disable shared Internet connectionenabled, and clickOK.

You’ll now be able to connect your Apple TV device to the Windows hotspot by using the Network name and Network password from the third step.

3. Using a Smart DNS service

Another option for Apple TV users is to use Smart DNS.

Some VPNs include Smart DNS with subscriptions, allowing the user to configure their VPN service to work with Apple TV.

Here’s how to set DNS servers on Apple TV 4 and later:

From the Main menu, clickSettings>General>Language and Region>Apple TV Language. Change the "iTunes Store Location" to the same country as the DNS server you’ve selected. For example, you’d select the UK for BBC iPlayer, or the United States for HBO Max. Navigate toSettings>Network>Wi-Fi> [name of your Wi-Fi connection]. SelectConfigure DNSand change it toManual. ClickDNS, and enter the DNS address from the VPN provider. It should be a string of numbers and decimals. SelectDone. Restart your Apple TV device.

Apple TV countries

Apple TV features and support will differ depending on your current location. As you may have guessed, the United States has the highest number of content providers, and it gets access to the newest updates.

The Apple TV+ streaming service is available in over 100 countries:

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia. Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Eswatini, Fiji, Finland, France, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea-Bissau, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Norway, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zimbabwe

Once again, Apple TV+ content will differ depending on your current location and IP address.

VPNs for Apple TV FAQs

Can I use a free VPN for Apple TV?

Yes, but it’s not a good idea if you’re hoping for decent performance. The majority of free providers will be difficult to connect to Apple TV devices, and are likely to be blocked by any streaming services that you’d like to use. For those that do offer streaming support, the majority of freemium VPNs will lock access behind a paywall. You can also expect speeds and bandwidth to be capped.

Other free VPNs are found wanting in terms of protecting your personal data, whether it’sdue to malware, or because they lack any encryption in the first place. Free services are also prone to selling user data to third-party advertisers. Some have been known to inject tracking cookies or advertisem*nts, so it’s not ideal for privacy.

Can I have multiple Apple IDs for different countries?

Yes. It’s possible to have multiple Apple IDs in different countries if you’d like to set up a new account. However, you will need a local billing address in the country you’ve chosen, as well as a way to make purchases with Apple.

Will Netflix work on Apple TV with a VPN?

Yes, as long as the VPN is able to unblock the region of Netflix that you’re trying to access. One of the main benefits of a VPN is the ability to access content from other countries. In more restrictive regions, this can be anything from social media to news sites.

However, many users would simply like to watch services they have paid for while they are abroad, and you will be able to do so with a VPN.

What’s the difference between AppleTV+ and Apple TV?

Apple TV+ is a premium streaming platform, while Apple TV is a hardware device. In other words, the former is a streaming service, like Netflix. The latter is used to access apps and content, much like a Firestick. You don’t need an Apple TV to watch Apple TV+.

Can a VPN be used for 4K streaming without buffering on an Apple TV?

It will depend on factors such as server load and your connection speeds, but all of the providers listed above will be able to handle streaming in 4K with no buffering while using Apple TV. You might see some slowdown if you connect to a faraway server, or if the network is currently overloaded.

Speeds of at least 25 Mbps are necessary to stream in 4K UHD with no buffering.

Will Apple block my account for using a VPN on Apple TV?

It’s extremely unlikely that Apple will ban your account if you decide to use a VPN. Rather than targeting the user, streaming services focus on providers, blocking them directly when possible.

This is why some VPNs are unable to bypass geo-blocks, as the IP addresses they use have already been banned by streaming platforms.

Why are there no VPN apps for Apple TV?

VPNs aren’t supported by Apple TV, but it’s legal to set one up, and your account won’t be banned for doing so. As for the reason why VPNs aren’t supported, it probably doesn’t make sense for Apple to allow users to access streams from other countries. In any case, the OS itself doesn’t support VPN connections.

Can I watch US TV abroad with a VPN for Apple TV?

Yes. When you connect to a VPN server in the US, you will get a valid IP address there. This makes you appear to be back home, which allows you to watch your usual American streaming services even if you are on vacation or traveling for work.

The only caveat is that many VPNs have now been blocked by leading US streaming providers. For this reason, it is importantthat you pick your VPN provider with care. Most of the services you will find on app stores don't work, so it is better to stick to our recommendations.

You can find out which streaming services each VPN works with by reading our in-depth reviews. Alternatively, you can test each VPN with your favorite streaming services risk-free by using its money-back guarantee. You can test as many VPNs as you like using these trial periods; allowing you to compare each VPN before settling on a provider.

Below, we have included a list of US streaming services you can access by connecting to a VPN server in the US:

Netflix Hulu Amazon Prime Video Disney+ HBO Max Apple TV+ Peaco*ck CBS All Access (now Paramount+) YouTube TV Sling TV AT&T TV Now fuboTV Philo ESPN+ NBC ABC CBS FOX The CW PBS

Do I need a fast VPN for Apple TV?

Yes. Most VPNs have slow servers that will slow down your internet connection, cause lag, and lead to a large amount of buffering when attempting to stream on your Apple TV device. This causes constant frustration.

The VPNs we have recommended all have fast protocols, such as WireGuard and OpenVPN UDP. They also have reliable high-speed servers in multiple countries around the world. This allows them to route your data quickly, so you canwatch shows without buffering problems.