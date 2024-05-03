6 Best VPNs with WireGuard Protocol in 2024 (2024)

If you’ve been using a VPN or even researching about it in general, you will have surely heard about the WireGuard protocol. It is the latest trend and is being adopted quickly by a lot of VPN providers. It is seen as the next level of VPN protocol because it provides faster speeds and more stable connections. Below, we’ve listed the best VPN with WireGuard protocol.

However, WireGuard offers impressive speed and security, but it raises privacy concerns by temporarily retaining your IP address until the next reboot, using static IPs. OpenVPN, while better for privacy and security, tends to be slower. This trade-off prompts many users to opt for WireGuard’s balance between speed and security.

WireGuard’s popularity is due to its fast and efficient nature, lightweight application, and open-source infrastructure.After extensive testing of the best VPN services, we have curated a selection of the best VPN options for WireGuard.

We’ve focused on VPNs that have effectively integrated the protocol or developed their WireGuard alternatives while actively addressing privacy concerns. This approach ensures you experience the optimal blend of robust privacy safeguards and high-speed performance.

Quick Overview: The Best VPN with WireGuard Protocol Take a quick look at the best VPN with WireGuard Protocol. After testing, we came up with these three names. Here’s a basic overview of these VPNs. ExpressVPN : The Best WireGuard VPN Alternative. Offers an alternative to WireGuard called Lightway. Excellent choice for users who prioritize smooth streaming and fast torrent downloads. Surfshark : Best WireGuard VPN. Offers WireGuard support along with 24/7 live chat assistance, exceptional security, and limitless simultaneous connections. NordVPN : Most Secure VPN with WireGuard Protocol. Utilizes NordLynx, a modified WireGuard version. With exceptional speed and a 30-day money-back guarantee, it’s an excellent choice. CyberGhost : User-friendly VPN with WireGuard Protocol. Offers optimized servers for p2p, streaming, etc. Comes with WireGuard. IPVanish : Fastest WireGuard VPN: Known for its popularity in streaming, IPVanish allows unlimited simultaneous device connections and also supports WireGuard. Private Internet Access (PIA) : Another best WireGuard client for quick Downloading. Strong security, a sizable server network, and WireGuard support. For more details on these VPNs, click here.

How to choose and Evaluate these VPNs | FAQs

What Is WireGuard VPN Protocol?

WireGuard is an open-source VPN protocol that creates secure connections between devices over the internet. It uses advanced encryption to protect data and ensures the confidentiality and integrity of the information exchanged between devices. By creating an encrypted tunnel, WireGuard provides a strong basis for secure online communication.

Compared to older protocols like OpenVPN, WireGuard is more advanced due to its modern encryption techniques and better ways of establishing connections. It brings benefits like faster speeds, stable connections, improved security, and better compatibility with mobile devices. Additionally, WireGuard’s efficiency even helps extend the battery life of devices.

However, there are concerns about WireGuard retaining user IP address logs, impacting privacy. Reputable VPN providers that support WireGuard have taken steps to counter these concerns and uphold user privacy. Through these efforts, they manage to address potential privacy risks associated with the protocol, ensuring a secure and private online experience for users.

Why Should You Choose a VPN that Supports WireGuard?

You should choose a VPN that supports WireGuard because it offers high security with very strong encryption without compromising on speed. This makes it one of the best VPN protocols available.

Moreover, choosing the best VPN with Wireguard Protocol offers several compelling advantages:

Speed. WireGuard is a fast VPN protocol that minimizes the impact on your connection speed. WireGuard adds an extra step to the data’s journey between your device and the internet, but this step is so quick that you will hardly notice it.

WireGuard is a fast VPN protocol that minimizes the impact on your connection speed. WireGuard adds an extra step to the data’s journey between your device and the internet, but this step is so quick that you will hardly notice it. Minimal codebase . WireGuard has a simple and elegant design, with less than 4,000 lines of code, compared to tens of thousands of lines for other VPN protocols. This makes it easier to deploy and to troubleshoot. WireGuard VPN providers can find and fix bugs quickly because there is less code to sort through when trying to identify problems.

. WireGuard has a simple and elegant design, with less than 4,000 lines of code, compared to tens of thousands of lines for other VPN protocols. This makes it easier to deploy and to troubleshoot. WireGuard VPN providers can find and fix bugs quickly because there is less code to sort through when trying to identify problems. High security. WireGuard uses state-of-the-art cryptography, such as ChaCha20, Curve25519, BLAKE2s, SipHash24, and HKDF, which are faster and more secure than the older algorithms used by other VPN protocols. WireGuard also uses a concept called Cryptokey Routing, which ensures that only authorized devices can connect to the VPN tunnel and prevents any leaks or attacks from outside.

WireGuard uses state-of-the-art cryptography, such as ChaCha20, Curve25519, BLAKE2s, SipHash24, and HKDF, which are faster and more secure than the older algorithms used by other VPN protocols. WireGuard also uses a concept called Cryptokey Routing, which ensures that only authorized devices can connect to the VPN tunnel and prevents any leaks or attacks from outside. Instant reconnection. WireGuard can establish a new connection very quickly, allowing you to switch between networks and routers without waiting for your VPN to reconnect slowly. With other protocols, a network switch could result in a slow VPN reconnection.

WireGuard can establish a new connection very quickly, allowing you to switch between networks and routers without waiting for your VPN to reconnect slowly. With other protocols, a network switch could result in a slow VPN reconnection. Open source software. WireGuard is open source, meaning that anyone can audit and edit its code. Consequently, tech experts and VPN providers alike can examine the code, find and fix problems, and even improve it to enhance performance.

WireGuard and OpenVPN are two of the most popular open-source VPN protocols in the market. They are considered the fastest and most secure. WireGuard is considered to be more secure as it has adopted all-around data encryption.

6 Best VPNs with WireGuard Protocol [Detailed Analysis – 2024]

After a lot of rigorous research and testing, we found six VPNs that we found had the best performance. So, without waiting, here are the three best VPNs with WireGuard Protocol :

1. ExpressVPN – The Best WireGuard VPN Alternative

Key Features: Lightway Protocol implemented (WireGuard alternative)

3000 Servers in over 105 + Countries

Servers in over + Countries Average speed: 89.42 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection

Security and Privacy Features: Trusted Server Technology, AES 256-bit, Threat Manager, kill switch, Split tunneling

Device compatibility: Windows, Android, Firestick, Smart TVs, Roku, Mac, iOS, PS4

Unblocks Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu, and more

WireGuard is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, Linux, and Android apps

ExpressVPN has developed its own proprietary protocol called Lightway in response to the privacy concerns associated with WireGuard. While ExpressVPN fully supports the development of the WireGuard protocol, it aims to offer a protocol that incorporates all the benefits of WireGuard and more.

Lightway takes several crucial aspects to the next level, including privacy, support for both UDP and TCP connections, and obfuscation support.

ExpressVPN offers Lightway protocol to enhance speeds.

With Lightway, ExpressVPN gives users the option to choose between an AES accelerated encryption cipher or ChaCha20 encryption. The latter is particularly suited for mobile devices, providing an optimized performance while maintaining robust security.

By developing Lightway, ExpressVPN aims to provide users with a protocol that not only addresses privacy concerns but also offers enhanced features and capabilities compared to WireGuard. This proprietary protocol emphasizes the company’s commitment to delivering a fast, secure, and reliable VPN experience for its users.

It has a server network of around 3000+ servers in 105+ countries and over 100 global locations. ExpressVPN also has over 23+ VPN locations in the US with a server network of 500.

ExpressVPN passed all unlocking tests with flying colors. It unblocked all streaming services, games, and more without any issues. It maintained its speed and consistency. ExpressVPN speed test showed amazing speeds of 89.42 Mbps download and 84.64 Mbps upload speeds, which are the best we tested. It shows that the Lightway protocol is more than impressive when it comes to maintaining incredible speeds.

This speed is enough to stream in high resolution.

ExpressVPN has better compatibility than even Surfshark and NordVPN. It is available on most platforms, from Windows to Android, Linux, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku TV, and more. Even if there are platforms that don’t support a VPN, you still have the option of using the MediaStreamer tool that can be configured on such devices.

ExpressVPN offers cutting-edge features, including AES-256 encryption, enhanced DNS/IP Leak Protection, split-tunneling, and TrustedServer technology, ExpressVPN offers a comprehensive solution for advanced online privacy.

ExpressVPN is also quite affordable. With the 12-month package, you only have to pay as little as $6.67/mo - Save up to 49% with exclusive 1-year plans + 3 months free per month to enjoy the brilliant features of ExpressVPN.

A 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day ExpressVPN free trial on mobile in also assured with ExpressVPN.

For more information, check out our comprehensive ExpressVPN review.

Pros 24/7 live chat support

Cryptocurrency payment options are available

Lightway protocol works as great as WireGuard Cons Pricey for intermittent users

2. Surfshark – Best WireGuard VPN

Key Features: WireGuard Protocol Supported

3200 Servers in over 100 + Countries (600 servers in the US)

Servers in over + Countries (600 servers in the US) Average speed: 81.32 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection

Security and Privacy Features: MultiHop, AES 256-Bit, CleanWeb, kill switch

Device compatibility: Fire Stick, Windows, Smart TVs, Roku, Mac, iOS, PS4.

Unblocks Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and more

WireGuard is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android apps.

Surfshark is the best WireGuard VPN provider. It is also the fastest and the cheapest as well. It is also quite secure. Surfsark has shown to have a very secure connection policy with no logs recorded.

Surfshark has a pretty efficient WireGuard protocol.

It also has over 3200 servers in 100+ countries, with over 600 servers in the US with servers in cities like New York, New Jersey, Dallas, and more. Surfshark is also quite affordable, with its best package being the 24-month package that will only cost you $2.49/mo - Save up to 77% with exclusive 2-year plan + 30-day money-back guarantee per month.

Surfshark is also quite capable of unblocking all kinds of streaming services and websites. We tested Surfshark with HBO Max, and based on our experience, Surfshark worked well with Netflix and other streaming services, and it was able to unlock all of them without any issues.

During our Surfshark speed tests, we tested great speeds that reached peaks of 81.32 Mbps for download and 76.12 Mbps for upload speeds. We tested these speeds on a 100 Mbps connection, which only serves to highlight how impressive these speeds are for a VPN that is as cheap as Surfshark with WireGuard.

We achieved blazing-fast speed results on Surfshark’s US servers.

As a WireGuard VPN provider, you can find Surfshark on all popular devices and platforms. Whether you have Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, macOS, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or any such OS, you won’t find any trouble installing Surfshark on your device.

As an additional feature, you can get the SmartDNS tool from Surfshark. This will allow you to install Surfshark on devices that don’t necessarily support the installation of a VPN application, for example, Surfshark with Roku or Apple TV.

Other features include AES-256 encryption and split tunneling. You can also download torrents to your heart’s content with its dedicated P2P servers. If you’re looking for free WireGuard servers, you’ll need to opt for a Surfshark subscription first. It is also known as the Best vpn with WireGuard protocol Reddit.

Not only is Surfshark available at a very affordable price, but it’s also the best VPN with WireGuard Protocol free alternative. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee and a Surfshark 7-day free trial that you can activate on your mobile devices.

To learn more about this affordable VPN, check out our thorough Surfshark review.

Pros Unlimited simultaneous connections

Highly secure and private VPN

Records impressive speed with WireGuard Cons Some servers are inconsistent and slow

3. NordVPN – Great VPN option for WireGuard

Key Features: WireGuard Protocol (NordLynx) Supported

No of Servers: 6000 + servers in 61 countries

+ servers in countries Average speed: 83.82 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection

Security and Privacy Features: DoubleVPN, OpenVPN, AES 256-Bit, Threat Protection

Device compatibility: Fire Stick, Windows, Smart TVs, Roku, Mac, iOS, PS4.

Unblocks Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and more

WireGuard is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android apps.

NordVPN is one of the pioneering commercial VPN providers to embrace WireGuard, an innovative VPN protocol. The incorporation of WireGuard into NordVPN’s client (app) simplifies the process for users, as all they need to do is select the NordLynx protocol within the app. The VPN client will handle the rest, ensuring a seamless and secure connection.

The NordLynx feature of NordVPN is built around the WireGuard protocol.

When utilizing NordVPN WireGuard for your VPN connection, your privacy is safeguarded by NordLynx, the NordVPN Double NAT system. NordLynx employs a dual local network interface approach, ensuring enhanced privacy measures for all users.

By implementing this system, NordVPN adds an extra layer of security and anonymity to your online activities while maintaining a seamless VPN experience.

NordVPN has a huge server fleet of over 6000 servers in over 61 countries, with 1970+ servers in the US alone, but also has an amazing consistency and connection reliability that rarely any other VPN offers.

During our testing, NordVPN unblocked any streaming service that we tested. It also excelled in P2P torrenting, showing amazing results in streaming and torrenting with easy access to Netflix (US region), Disney+, and HBO Max with NordVPN.

The NordVPN speed test surprised us. The download speeds reached a high of almost 83.82 Mbps which was on par with other VPNs on this list, but the upload speeds disappointed us quite a bit.

NordVPN’s upload speed may not meet the needs of users who require fast and consistent speeds, with a maximum of 44.64 Mbps. Alternatives such as Surfshark and ExpressVPN may be worth considering for those who prioritize upload speed.

NordVPN proved to be a true streaming VPN by delivering fast-speed results during our test.

NordVPN shares immense compatibility. They were quick to integrate WireGuard into their VPN apps across various platforms such as iOS, macOS, Windows, and Android. You can also configure NordVPN on your Wi-Fi router to get collective security on all your connected devices.

NordVPN is quite secure, with support for AES-256 encryption and split tunneling. NordVPN also has a multi-hop feature that adds an extra layer of security. You also get 6 simultaneous connections as well.

NordVPN is not that expensive either if you choose the 2-year package. It will only cost you an equivalent of $3.99/mo - Save up to 63% with exclusive 2-year plan + 3 months free for a friend per month. It is accompanied by a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day mobile free trial of NordVPN.

If you want to learn more about this VPN provider, check out our thorough NordVPN review.

Pros Brilliant for gaming and streaming

Strict privacy and security protocols

NordLynx protocol as WireGuard Cons The desktop app is a bit clunky

4. CyberGhost – User-friendly VPN with WireGuard Protocol

Key Features WireGuard Protocol Supported

No of Servers: 11651 + servers in 100 countries

+ servers in countries Average speed: 79.42 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection

Security and Privacy Features: OpenVPN, AES 256-Bit.

Device compatibility: Fire Stick, Windows, Smart TVs, Roku, Mac, iOS, PS4.

Unblocks Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and more

WireGuard is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android apps.

CyberGhost stands out as the best VPN with WireGuard protocol for its easy-to-use service. To address privacy concerns associated with WireGuard, CyberGhost implements an additional feature that assigns dynamic IP addresses.

Unlike WireGuard, which requires storing your IP address on the server until rebooted, CyberGhost assigns you a dynamic IP before routing your traffic through the server. This ensures that your original IP address is not logged anywhere. Moreover, these IP addresses are regularly deleted every few minutes, further enhancing your privacy.

You can enable the CyberGhost WireGuard protocol from the settings.

Moreover, Switching between protocols is effortless through the settings menu, and combining WireGuard with the “Best Server Location” feature proved to be particularly useful. This feature enabled me to achieve the fastest connection speeds with a single click, whether I was torrenting or streaming.

One of CyberGhost’s unique features is its specialized servers for streaming and torrenting within its extensive network of 11651+ servers in 100 countries worldwide.

CyberGhost provides dedicated servers that can efficiently access popular streaming sites such as Netflix and Prime Video, ensuring smooth HD or 4K quality streaming with impressive download speeds. We always make sure to keep my WireGuard always on VPN to ensure secure and private internet browsing.

In terms of speed, using WireGuard with CyberGhost delivers impressive performance. Although not as fast as Lightway during my testing, the speeds were still very good. During our CyberGhost speed tests, it delivered a download speed of 79.42 Mbps and an upload speed of 43.91 Mbps with a 100 Mbps connection. When searched, it also ranked among the best WireGuard VPN Reddit.

CyberGhost offers satisfactory speed when connected to a 100 Mbps connection.

CyberGhost lets you connect up to 7 devices simultaneously, making it convenient for households or individuals with multiple devices. CyberGhost offers user-friendly apps for a wide range of platforms, ensuring compatibility with almost every device you may use.

To prioritize your security and privacy, CyberGhost employs AES encryption to protect your data, incorporates a kill switch feature to ensure your online activities remain private even if your VPN connection drops, and provides DNS leak protection.

Furthermore, CyberGhost adheres to a strict no-logs policy, meaning your browsing history and personal information are not stored, enhancing your privacy while using their service.

You can be signed up for the service at just $2.03/mo - Save up to 84% with exclusive 2-year plans + 4 months free. Additionally, the long-term plans are backed by a generous 45-day money-back guarantee, or you can try the CyberGhost free trial. Upon canceling the CyberGhost subscription, we claimed a refund by contacting their 24/7 live chat support team.

Find out more about this VPN in our in-depth CyberGhost review USA.

Pros Vast, quickly expanding worldwide server network

Extraordinary speeds with WireGuard

Stream HD videos lag-free

provides Kill switch support

Live chat across all platforms Cons Does not have enough advanced features

Doesn’t work optimally in the region of China

5. IPVanish – Fastest WireGuard VPN

Key Features WireGuard Protocol Supported

No of Servers: 2200 + servers in countries

+ servers in countries Average speed: 79.42 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection

Security and Privacy Features: OpenVPN, AES 256-Bit.

Device compatibility: Fire Stick, Windows, Smart TVs, Roku, Mac, iOS, PS4.

Unblocks Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and more

WireGuard is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android apps.

IPVanish is the fastest VPN compatible with WireGuard. It is a top VPN provider that offers WireGuard support to its users.

Get IPVanish WireGuard enabled from its setting to enhance your wifi speed.

IPVanish WireGuard VPN provider seamlessly accesses popular streaming sites like BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, and Netflix, making it easy to stream your favorite content. With over 2200+ servers in countries worldwide, IPVanish delivers excellent connection speeds and ensures a smooth browsing experience.

During the IPVanish speed test on the best WireGuard server, it maintained a consistent and reliable performance while streaming content.

On average, we achieved impressive download speeds of 86.75 Mbps and upload speeds of 73.67 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection. This made it possible to stream high-quality Ultra HD content without experiencing any buffering or interruptions.

IPVanish servers offer maximum speed with limited throttling for a buffer-free experience.

In terms of security, IPVanish follows a strict no-logs policy, meaning it does not collect user activity logs. It offers the standard security features expected from a high-quality VPN, including 256-bit encryption, a network kill switch, and protection against DNS and IPV6 leaks. These features work together to ensure your online activities remain private and secure.

One of the standout features of IPVanish is its unlimited simultaneous connections, allowing you to connect multiple devices at the same time. This feature is especially beneficial for families or users with numerous devices.

IPVanish provides 24/7 live chat support and email support to all subscribers. You can get IPVanish at $2.99/mo - Get 3 Months Extra + Save 77% on 2-year plan.

You can also try the IPVanish free trial to check its features before buying. If, for any reason, you decide IPVanish is not the right fit for you, the company upholds its 30-day money-back guarantee. Canceling IPVanish subscription is pretty simple and hassle-free.

Find out more about this VPN in our in-depth IPVanish review.

Pros Countless concurrent device connections

Impressive 4K video streaming speeds

Powerful encryption

No-logs policy

24/7 client assistance Cons Accepts no cryptocurrencies

Could not unblock some streaming services

6. Private Internet Access VPN – Another best WireGuard clients for quick Downloading

Key Features WireGuard Protocol Supported

No of Servers: 35000 + servers in 84 countries

+ servers in countries Average speed: 79.42 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection

Security and Privacy Features: OpenVPN, AES 256-Bit.

Device compatibility: Fire Stick, Windows, Smart TVs, Roku, Mac, iOS, PS4.

Unblocks Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and more

WireGuard is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android apps.

Private Internet Access (PIA) stands out among VPN providers by offering extensive control over security and privacy settings, a feature not commonly found in many VPNs. With PIA, we customize our MTU settings when using WireGuard, this allows us to optimize the maximum packet size for our connection.

This level of control is valuable in avoiding intermittent connection failures. We found that by selecting the “small packets” option, we were able to achieve impressive streaming speeds, even when connecting to distant servers like South Korean Netflix.

By enabling PIA VPN WireGuard Protocol you can increase your connection speed to some extent.

PIA’s speed test was just good enough, allowing you to take advantage of its average speed of 65.78 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection. This speed is more than sufficient for a seamless torrenting experience, giving you the ability to download and upload files quickly and efficiently.

PIA servers provided adequate speeds for streaming and browsing.

For users with multiple devices, PIA offers the convenience of connecting up to 10 devices simultaneously. Its user-friendly apps are available for desktop and mobile platforms, making the setup process straightforward and accessible.

PIA’s MACE feature is one of the best ad, tracker, and malware blockers we’ve experienced with a VPN. It provides an additional layer of privacy when using the WireGuard protocol, preventing third parties from collecting information about your online behavior. Furthermore, PIA passed our IP, DNS, and WebRTC leak tests, ensuring that your traffic remains protected and confidential.

Additionally, PIA provides 24/7 customer support, including live chat, ensuring a hassle-free experience when canceling the service if needed. PIA is affordably priced at $2.11/mo and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, providing users with PIA’s free trial with ample time to test its service capabilities.

You can also read our PIA review USA for more details.

Pros Now includes Wireguard on major platforms

Unblocks geo-blocked sites

Allow 10 simultaneous connections

Large server network for fast downloading

No-log policy for privacy protection

24/7 customer support. Cons A little expensive

Slower than rivals

Quick Comparison – Best VPN with Wireguard protocol

In this section, we have shared a quick comparison of the best VPN with the WireGuard protocol. We have mentioned the key features that each of these VPNs offers, such as ranking for WireGuard, speed, security, compatibility with streaming services, etc.

Although ExpressVPN does not offer WireGuard, its Lightway Protocol is the perfect alternative for users. During our test, the performance of this feature was excellent. Now, let’s get into quick details of the best VPN WireGuard :

VPNs Ranking for Wireguard 1 2 3 4 5 6 Wireguard Lightway Protocol ✅ ✅ (NordLynx) ✅ ✅ ✅ Kill Switch ✅ (Network Lock) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Server Count 3000 servers across 105 countries 3200 servers across 100 countries 6000 servers across 61 countries 11651 servers across 100 countries 2200 servers across countries 35000 servers across 84 countries Average Speed (Base: 100 Mbps) 89+ Mbps 81+ Mbps 83+ Mbps 75+ Mbps 86+ Mbps 65+ Mbps Top Security Features AES encryption, Split tunneling, Threat Manager, TrustedServer Technology AES encryption, Split tunneling, CleanWeb, MultiHop, NoBorders, Camouflage Mode AES encryption, Split tunneling, Threat Protection, Meshnet AES encryption, Split tunneling, Dedicated IP AES encryption, Split tunneling, SOCK5 proxy, Scramble AES encryption, Split tunneling, MACE Access to Streaming Platform Netflix, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. YouTube, Netflix US, Sling TV, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, YouTube TV, Netflix YouTube, US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, and more YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Compatible Devices Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Smart TVs, Game consoles, routers Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Smart TVs, Game consoles, routers Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Smart TVs, Game consoles, routers Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, Mac, iOS, Android Money-back guarantee 30 Days 30 Days 30 Days 45 Days 30 Days 30 Days Current Deal $6.67/mo - Save up to 49% with exclusive 1-year plans + 3 months free $2.49/mo - Save up to 77% with exclusive 2-year plan + 30-day money-back guarantee $3.99/mo - Save up to 63% with exclusive 2-year plan + 3 months free for a friend $2.03/mo - Save up to 84% with exclusive 2-year plans + 4 months free $2.99/mo - Get 3 Months Extra + Save 77% on 2-year plan $2.99/mo - Get 3 Months Extra + Save 77% on 2-year plan

How to Set Up WireGuard in 3 Easy Steps

Setting up WireGuard can be done in just three easy steps. Here’s how:

Get a VPN – Choosing a VPN that supports WireGuard or a comparable protocol is important. ExpressVPN is a great option since it offers Lightway, a faster and more secure alternative to WireGuard. Enable the protocol – Once you have your VPN, you can enable the WireGuard or Lightway protocol in the security settings. Start using your VPN – With WireGuard enabled, you can now connect to a server and browse, stream, gaming, or torrent safely and securely.

After setting up the protocol, connect to a server of your choice provided by the VPN. Once connected, you can confidently engage in various online activities such as browsing, streaming, gaming, or torrenting, knowing that your connection is now encrypted and secure, safeguarding your data and privacy.

How do I Set up a WireGuard Connection Manually?

Setting up a WireGuard connection manually involves several steps:

Router Compatibility Check:

First, verify if your router supports manual WireGuard connections. Since routers vary, enter your router’s make and model into a search engine to determine its WireGuard compatibility as a VPN client.

Generate Key Pair: To proceed with a manual WireGuard connection, you need a key pair. Follow these steps: Visit the designated page of protocols, select the Router option, and click on WireGuard. Opt for “I have a key pair.” Enter your public key and save the settings. Select a location, then download the configuration file.

Note: If you haven’t generated a key pair before downloading the configuration file, it might lack your key pair. In such cases, generate the key pair separately and manually input it into the appropriate fields.

If you don’t have a key pair: Go to the same page, choose the Router option, and click on WireGuard. Indicate “I don’t have a key pair.” Generate a new key pair.

Note: Once generated, store the key pairs on your device since you won’t be able to reaccess them.

Download Configuration:

Choose your desired location and download the configuration file. Ensure your generated key pair is integrated into the configuration to avoid missing information.

Connecting to the VPN:

To finalize the setup:

Copy the Server IP address and your public key. Use these details to initiate your connection to the VPN.

By following these steps, you can manually set up a WireGuard connection on your router, ensuring a secure and private VPN connection for your online activities.

How We Choose And Evaluated These VPNs

Finding a good VPN is difficult, and finding one that supports WireGuard protocol is even more difficult. We picked these WireGuard VPN providers after a lot of thought and a lot of testing.

We also included ExpressVPN as an alternative to WireGuard VPNs because we wanted to give you all the best options. So, take a look at our VPN selection process:

Risk-free Wireguard Implementation: To implement Wireguard that adheres to the no-log policy, VPN providers must have a system so that Wireguard can be utilized safely. The VPN providers must have robust security and ensure WG flaws are mitigated.

To implement Wireguard that adheres to the no-log policy, VPN providers must have a system so that Wireguard can be utilized safely. The VPN providers must have robust security and ensure WG flaws are mitigated. Speed & Stability of Service: We wanted to choose a fast VPN. Slow VPNs defeat the purpose of using a VPN, so we chose VPNs that tested the fastest. These three VPNs performed the best in our tests and maintained their speed and connection consistency.

We wanted to choose a fast VPN. Slow VPNs defeat the purpose of using a VPN, so we chose VPNs that tested the fastest. These three VPNs performed the best in our tests and maintained their speed and connection consistency. Open-source: Picking VPNs with the WireGuard protocol meant we automatically picked VPNs with open-source protocols. WireGuard protocol is an open-source protocol that is lightweight and secure.

Picking VPNs with the WireGuard protocol meant we automatically picked VPNs with open-source protocols. WireGuard protocol is an open-source protocol that is lightweight and secure. Lightweight: Lightweight VPNs are hard to find, but we found three VPNs that fit the criteria. Too often, the VPNs are heavy and clunky and manage to affect your computer or device’s performance. But these three VPNs have a very light infrastructure.

Lightweight VPNs are hard to find, but we found three VPNs that fit the criteria. Too often, the VPNs are heavy and clunky and manage to affect your computer or device’s performance. But these three VPNs have a very light infrastructure. Unblocking Ability: A VPN isn’t a VPN if it can unblock the sites and services you want to access. These VPNs performed the best when it came to unblocking services like Netflix, HBO Max, and more.

A VPN isn’t a VPN if it can unblock the sites and services you want to access. These VPNs performed the best when it came to unblocking services like Netflix, HBO Max, and more. Ease Of Use: These VPNs are also quite easy to use. Their interface is quite simplistic, and even a beginner can easily follow the guidelines to connect these VPNs to their desired server.

These VPNs are also quite easy to use. Their interface is quite simplistic, and even a beginner can easily follow the guidelines to connect these VPNs to their desired server. Compatibility: We also picked VPNs we knew would be widely available on all platforms and devices. These three VPNs are the most popular around, so they are supported by most major devices and operating systems.

We also picked VPNs we knew would be widely available on all platforms and devices. These three VPNs are the most popular around, so they are supported by most major devices and operating systems. Security & Privacy: We couldn’t compromise on AES-256 encryption, no-logs policy, split-tunneling, and a few other features. This is why we picked VPNs with all these features and didn’t compromise WireGuard’s security and privacy.

FAQs – Best VPN with WireGuard Protocol

Which VPN use WireGuard Protocol? Several VPN providers offering the WireGuard protocol include: ExpressVPN offers the Lightway protocolfor fast and secure connections Surfshark : The best VPN for WireGuard protocol with budget-friendly prices NordVPN : Another top VPN with the best WireGuard client. CyberGhost : The most user-friendly VPN provider with WireGuard and dedicated servers for beginners. IPVanish : Provides good speed for streaming, allows unlimited device connections simultaneously, and supports WireGuard. Which VPN has WireGuard and dedicated IP? Surfshark offers the WireGuard protocol along with their Dedicated IP feature, ensuring you can enjoy both fast and protected connections. With Surfshark’s Dedicated IP, you can utilize WireGuard for enhanced speed and security without compromise. If you’re seeking a VPN with both WireGuard and dedicated IP, consider trying Surfshark’s offering. What is the fastest VPN for WireGuard? The fastest VPN for WireGuard is NordVPN, earning the top spot in speed and security with the added benefit of the extra secure NordLynx protocol. For those seeking superior performance, NordVPN is the recommended choice, backed by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Does NordVPN use WireGuard? Yes, NordVPN uses WireGuard through its NordLynx technology. This innovative feature allows for faster connections to NordVPN servers without sacrificing privacy or security. Are there any free VPNs with Wireguard? Yes, AzireVPN provides a free and unlimited plan for anonymous WireGuard VPN testing. However, while there may be no bandwidth limitation on their side, we cannot guarantee the quality, reliability, or security of these services. It’s important to use caution when using free VPNs, as they often have strict limitations and may compromise your privacy. Is WireGuard a good VPN protocol? Yes, WireGuard is considered a safe and reliable VPN protocol due to its streamlined design, minimal codebase, and robust security features. Its efficient implementation within the Linux kernel, along with modern cryptography, makes it a highly secure and fast VPN option, often surpassing other protocols in terms of speed, volume, and safety.

Wrapping Up

Selecting a VPN that supports WireGuard enables you to benefit from its superior performance, robust security, compatibility, and long-term viability as a modern VPN protocol. Above are the best VPN with WireGuard protocol, and they have some of the best features and prices that you can get.

Since ExpressVPN Wireguard config is not possible, if you’re looking for a more robust and better option, ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol is your best bet. It ensures better security and speed with its proprietary protocol, which performs far better than this novice technology.

So, get your subscription today and begin browsing securely and accessing your favorite websites and services today! For any further questions on WireGuard VPN service, feel free to comment below.