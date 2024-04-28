6 MINUTE HOMEMADE CARAMELS RECIPE (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Homemade Caramels are so easy to make with this simple step by step tutorial. Cook for 6 minutes in the microwave for amazing homemade caramels perfect for eating and sharing.

With the Christmas and Holiday Season upon us, I am always looking for great recipes and gift ideas to share with family and friends. These Homemade Caramels are so easy to make and better yet…are so yummy!

The best thing about this Homemade Caramel Recipe is that they only take about 6 minutes to make…in the microwave! Can you believe it? These Homemade Caramels could NOT be any easier to make.

EASY HOMEMADE CARAMELS

If you are new to making Homemade Candy, this should be your first Candy Recipe. They can be eaten almost immediately if you want to dip some apples in it (it hardens quickly) or wait for them to harden.

TIPS FOR MAKING HOMEMADE CARAMELS

As always, do NOT double the batch if you are wanting to make more. Candy recipes in my experience need to be made in single batches for best results. So make one batch at a time if you want them to turn out correctly. Do NOT substitute margarine, or a butter spread for Butter. Use fresh high quality ingredients.

HOW TO STORE HOMEMADE CARAMELS

These caramels will soften if left out in room temperature. I find they last better if you store them in the refrigerator until you are ready to use them or gift them to friends and family. They can be left out at room temperature if you are going to be eating them soon.

HOW LONG WILL HOMEMADE CARAMELS LAST

These caramels should last up to three weeks if you store them in the fridge. You can also freeze them so they can last up to 2 to 3 months in the freezer before using them. Thaw before eating them.

WHAT CAN I USE CARAMEL FOR?

You can use this caramel recipe for several different things if you don’t plan on eating it plain.

in our homemade turtles recipe

in our bear claw candy recipe

serve with ice cream

dip in chocolate or drizzle chocolate over them

dip apples or pretzels into it when it is warm

as a caramel sauce

WHAT TO WRAP CARAMELS IN

You can wrap your homemade caramels in a few different things to keep them fresh and to serve them individually. Here is what I would recommend.

parchment paper wax paper plastic wrap

HOW TO WRAP HOMEMADE CARAMELS

Use a sharp knife to cut your cooled and hardened caramels into small bite size pieces. Cut your wrapping material in squares or rectangles that are larger than your cut caramels. Wash your hands well with a soap that is not scented. Scented soap can transfer onto your caramels. Use plastic or latex gloves if giving away and serving to others. Spray a little cooking oil on your hands or gloves to prevent the caramels from sticking to your fingers. Take one caramel at a time and wrap the wrapping around it so the caramel is completely covered in the middle of the wrapping. Take each end and pinch it together by twisting it around until it is tight. Repeat this process on the other side of the caramel. Take a small piece of string or baker’s twine and tie a bow so that the wrapping end stays tight and in place. Repeat with tying a bow on the other side.

SUPPLIES FOR HOMEMADE CARAMELS

INGREDIENTS FOR HOMEMADE CARAMELS

HOW TO MAKE 6 MINUTE HOMEMADE CARAMELS

Combine all ingredients into a large microwaveable bowl. Microwave ingredientmixture for two minutes. The butter will begin to melt and will mix in nicely when your stir it. Remove the bowl and stir the mixture together well. Microwave for another two minutes. Remove from the microwave and stir again. Microwave for two minutes more. (6 minutes total). Stir together the caramel candy. Pour into an 8×8 greased and prepared pan. Let set. I like to throw them into the refrigerator to help the caramels set. If you want you can sprinkle a little sea salt over the top of the caramels. When ready cut into squares and roll in wax paper (parchment paper) squares tied off with baking twine. Or serve as Caramel squares or dipped in chocolate or used as a caramel dip.

6 MINUTE HOMEMADE CARAMELS RECIPE

Here is the recipe for our favorite Homemade Caramels!

HOMEMADE CARAMELS RECIPE VIDEO

I created a quick video to show you how to make homemade caramel candies with our simple recipe. They are so easy to make.

CAN I MAKE THIS RECIPE ON THE STOVE TOP?

Yes! This homemade caramels recipe can be made on the stove top. Combine all the ingredients and cook on the stovetop in a sauce pan over medium heat. Use a candy thermometer and stir constantly until your mixture is in a steady boil. Remove from heat when the caramel mixture reaches the soft ball stage. You can do a cold water test to make sure the caramels have the right texture and consistency but aren’t too hard or sticky. Pour into a prepared pan and cool. Then cut and serve as you would the other recipe.

GIVE HOMEMADE CARAMELS AS CHRISTMAS GIFTS

Wrap them up in some parchment paper and give them to your friends and family for a special Christmas gift…or take the caramel squares and dip them in chocolate. They last for up to a month if wrapped or stored in the refrigerator. They will get soft if left at room temperature.

PRINTABLE LABELS FOR HOMEMADE CARAMELS

I created some FREE Printable Labels if you want to make some and give them as a gift this Holiday Season. To access the Homemade Caramels Printable Label, simply click on the link below.

Homemade Caramels Printable Label

omemade Caramels Printable Label (“made with love”)

*As always, these printable labels are for your personal use only. Please do not repost them or sell them on your sites or craft fairs, etc. This is how I am able to continue to share free content with you.

