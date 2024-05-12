6 of the best gin co*cktail recipes for autumn - Craft Gin Club | The UK's No.1 gin club (2024)

As the nights draw in, the days shorten and the chill in the air gets ever colder, we turn to comfort foods - and drinks! - to keep the winter blues at bay. Here are a few of our favourite gin co*cktails to help keep your ‘spirits’ up as the autumn weather sets in! And we know that a top cosy night in always starts with gin… Whether you love a creamy gin co*cktail, or a twist on a classic negroni (wait until you try our Sloe gin version!) you’ll adore these easy autumn co*cktail recipes.

6 of the best Autumn gin co*cktails: Autumn Apple Ginarita

50ml gin

25ml Cointreau

30ml lime juice

30ml apple cider or cloudy apple juice

Demerara sugar, to rim the glass

Ice

Cinnamon sticks to garnish, optional To rim your glass, first scatter some demerara sugar onto a shallow dish, then wet the rim of your glass with the fresh lime juice and dip it in the sugar. Add the gin, Cointreau, and lime juice to a co*cktail shaker with ice. Pour into your glass and top with cider or cloudy apple juice to taste. Cheers!

Blackberry Champagne Punch

24 fresh blackberries

240ml Whitby Gin The Demeter Edition

60ml crème de cassis liqueur

60ml blackcurrant juice

120ml lemon juice

50g sugar

300ml Champagne or other sparkling white wine, to top up Add all the ingredients to a punch bowl over ice and give them a stir to dissolve the sugar. Serve alongside highball glasses, additional ice and more fresh blackberries, to garnish.

Spiced Pumpkin Pie co*cktail

It’s officially pumpkin spice season, so try this creamy and super simple autumn co*cktail. All you need to do is infuse your gin with the teabag to soak up all that pumpkin spice flavour. It’s like a grown-up version of a Pumpkin Spice Latte!

Toffee Apple co*cktail

Forget a Starbuck's Pumpkin Spiced Latte, one of our favourite tipples to sip this season is this delicious Toffee Apple co*cktail. Flavoured with toffee and hazelnut, it's the perfect fall co*cktail. (And it’s easier than you think to make!)

Sloe Gin Negroni

20ml Anno Sloe Gin

20ml Campari

30ml Londinio Dry Vermouth

Orange peel, to garnish Stir with ice until fully chilled. Serve over ice. Garnish with a twist of orange peel and enjoy!

Spiced Pear Gin co*cktail

30ml dry gin (or to taste)

20ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

20ml Spiced Pear Sugar Syrup*

50ml pear juice

Soda water, to top up

Sprig of thyme, cinnamon stick or star anise to garnish *For the Spiced Pear Sugar Syrup:

235ml water

200g caster sugar

1 pear, cored and cut into pieces

3 star anise

2 cardamom pods * If you want to make your own spiced pear syrup, simply add the water, sugar, pear, star anise and cardamom pods to a small saucepan, bring to a simmer over medium heat and gently stir for about five minutes or until the sugar and pears have dissolved and you have a syrup. Strain the liquid into a jar and allow to cool completely before using. To prepare your co*cktail, fill a shaker with ice. Add your gin, lemon juice, pear juice** and spiced pear syrup. Replace the lid and shake for 15 seconds or until shaker becomes frosty. Strain into your co*cktail glass. Top up with soda water. Garnish with a sprig of thyme and/or a star anise, and serve. **If you don’t have pear juice at home, you can make some by blitzing a few fresh pears with half a cup of water and straining. You could also use apple and pear juice, which is readily available in UK supermarkets.

Love Autumn co*cktails? Check out more here …

