6 tips to customize your iPhone Home Screen for a unique look (2024)

Table of Contents
1. Find and add Apple widgets 2. Use third-party widgets 3. Create custom widgets 4. Change your app icons Where to get app icons Where to get inspiration 5. Create blank icons 6. Don’t forget the wallpaper FAQs

Looking for a little help or ideas for personalizing your device? With these tips, you can take your Home Screen to the next level. Whether you love animals, games, or characters and want to change widgets, icons, or wallpaper, here are great ways to customize your iPhone Home Screen.

6 tips to customize your iPhone Home Screen for a unique look (1)

1. Find and add Apple widgets

Widgets are handy tools that you can put almost anywhere on your Home Screen. They come in different sizes, show various details, and can give you terrific overviews of things like your Calendar, Mail, Weather, or Notes. Check out our walk-through for how to find, add, and remove widgets on your iPhone Home Screen.

6 tips to customize your iPhone Home Screen for a unique look (2)

2. Use third-party widgets

Along with widgets for Apple apps, you can use widgets for third-party apps. For tools like Spark Mail for email, Pedometer ++ for step tracking, and Unwind for relaxation, all it takes is a glance at your screen.

6 tips to customize your iPhone Home Screen for a unique look (3)

See Also
iPhone-Homescreen gestalten: so geht‘s | MediaMarktI created the perfect iPhone home screen -- and you can too | Digital Trends11 Best Tips and Ideas to Customize iPhone Home Screen - TechWiseriOS 14 home screen ideas: Our favorite custom iPhone layouts so far

Not all apps on the App Store offer widgets, and those that may not have them now might implement them later. So, be sure to look at your favorite apps to see if they provide widgets. Or even better, simply review our list of the best apps with widgets for your Home Screen for an excellent start.

3. Create custom widgets

Maybe the widgets for Apple and third-party apps still aren’t enough for you. Good news: you can create your own widgets!

Using one of the apps we’ve highlighted in our how to create custom widgets article, you can create the exact widgets you want. From those that show the date, time, or weather to others that display photos, quotes, and your agenda, custom widgets let you pick the data and appearance.

Make a widget with your favorite color as the background or accent, select the style of text that fits your taste, and you’re on your way to great customizations for your Home Screen.

6 tips to customize your iPhone Home Screen for a unique look (4)

4. Change your app icons

So once you have the widgets you want to use, what else can you do to spruce up your Home Screen? You can not only create your own widgets but custom app icons, too! With the Shortcuts app and the images you want to use, you can give your iPhone a theme you love. We have a complete tutorial that shows you how to make custom app icons, but that’s not all.

See Also
30+ Aesthetic iOS 17 Home Screen Theme Ideas for iPhone | Gridfiti

6 tips to customize your iPhone Home Screen for a unique look (5)

Where to get app icons

Want to know where to get images for your icons? We also have a list of the best spots to find packs of icons and even individual ones. With icon packs, you can really theme out your device. Go with an elegant black and white, fun and colorful, or old-school retro look. Whatever you want, iDB helps you find it!

Where to get inspiration

If you love the idea of creating custom widgets but just aren’t sure what theme you want to go with, get some inspiration! We’ve shared a whole list of iOS Home Screens to do just that. You’ll see themes like those mentioned above and even more.

Is pink your favorite color? Do you love Disney? Are you a hardcore gamer? Check out our list of Home Screens, complete with screenshots for ideas.

5. Create blank icons

You may not realize it, but you can create blank spaces on your Home Screen using custom icons to make them match your wallpaper. Then, you can move those icons anywhere you want on your screen to increase the spacing around and between your app icons. This is a great way to truly get the exact look you want for your iPhone Home Screen. Head over to our tutorial to create blank iconsto get started.

6 tips to customize your iPhone Home Screen for a unique look (6)

6. Don’t forget the wallpaper

Whether you decide to use widgets and custom app icons, a cool theme, or just a mixture of everything, you’ll probably also want a new Home Screen background, right?

6 tips to customize your iPhone Home Screen for a unique look (7)

While many of the icon packs you’ll find at places like Etsy or by specific artists do include wallpaper, not all do, and not all may have the one you want.

Take a look at some of our recent collections for brand-new iPhone wallpapers. And keep in mind that the backgrounds on these lists aren’t just for iPhones. So you can jazz up your iPad or Mac screen at the same time!

If you’re someone who absolutely loves personalizing your device, then you’re probably excited about the various ways you can customize your iPhone Home Screen. So let us know which one or more you’re planning to do or maybe already have!

Additional Home Screen customization tips: The way your iPhone Home Screen looks is obviously what these customization tips are all about. But there’s more. Maybe you want to change notification badges in the App Library or find out how the Smart Stack widgets work. Here are more how-tos to look at for your iOS Home Screen.

  • How to hide notification badges in the App Library
  • How to use Smart Stack widgets on iPad and iPad
  • How to use the Siri Suggestions widget to change Home screen apps
  • How to hide individual apps from the Home screen of your iPhone
  • How to create widget stacks on your iPhone
6 tips to customize your iPhone Home Screen for a unique look (2024)

FAQs

6 tips to customize your iPhone Home Screen for a unique look? ›

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size. Tap Color Filters, turn on Color Filters, then tap a color filter to apply it. You can drag any slider that appears to adjust the intensity or hue.

View More
How to make an iPhone screen look better? ›

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size. Tap Color Filters, turn on Color Filters, then tap a color filter to apply it. You can drag any slider that appears to adjust the intensity or hue.

Get More Info Here
How do I customize my iPhone icons? ›

In the Shortcuts app on your iOS or iPadOS device, tap on the shortcut you want to modify. Tap the Icon next to the shortcut name, then do any of the following: Change the shortcut's color: Tap a color swatch. Change the shortcut's glyph (icon): Tap an icon.

Discover More Details
Which iPhone features is best? ›

Quick List. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the very best Apple phone you can buy today. Its combination of an A17 Pro chipset, great camera suite with a new 5x telephoto zoom, titanium design and USB-C connectivity, make it a potent flagship phone.

View Details
How to make phone aesthetic for free? ›

Set your wallpaper on an Android.

Go to settings, “Display,” and then “Wallpaper.” Tap “Gallery” and select the image from your camera roll that you want. Now tap on one of the three options: “Home screen,” “Lock screen,” “Home screen and lock screen.”

Discover More Details
How to change iPhone text color? ›

Change the color of text

Tap Text Color, then choose one of the following: A color or gradient designed to go with the template: Tap Preset, swipe left or right to see all the choices, then tap a color. Any color: Tap Color, swipe up or down to see all the choices, then tap a color.

Learn More
How to change font on iPhone? ›

To manage installed fonts, go to Settings > General, then tap Fonts.

Keep Reading
Can I change my iPhone home screen layout? ›

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Reset, tap Reset Home Screen Layout, then tap Reset Home Screen. Any folders you've created are removed, and apps you've downloaded are arranged alphabetically after apps that came with your iPhone.

Learn More Now
How do I make my iPhone home screen and lock screen different? ›

Step 1: From your iPhone's lock screen, press and hold any blank space to open the lock screen picker. Step 2: Swipe left or right to locate the lock screen for which you'd like to edit the corresponding home screen wallpaper. Step 3: Select the Customize button below the lock screen image.

Show Me More
Top Articles
Easy Chickpea Patties Recipe
50+ Fun Party Appetizer Recipes
Traffic Information | City of Charleston
Steven Ringer on LinkedIn: 🌟 JOIN OUR TEAM @ TRUIST 🌟 I am looking for a 20-hour part time…
Latest Posts
Foolproof Eggs Benedict Recipe
Easy 15-minute Vegan Garlic Bread Recipe - The Fiery Vegetarian
Article information

Author: Prof. Nancy Dach

Last Updated:

Views: 6376

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Prof. Nancy Dach

Birthday: 1993-08-23

Address: 569 Waelchi Ports, South Blainebury, LA 11589

Phone: +9958996486049

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Web surfing, Scuba diving, Mountaineering, Writing, Sailing, Dance, Blacksmithing

Introduction: My name is Prof. Nancy Dach, I am a lively, joyous, courageous, lovely, tender, charming, open person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.