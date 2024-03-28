6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (2024)

Every product was carefully curated by an Esquire editor. We may earn a commission from these links.
Your entire life is on this thing, it deserves quality protection.
I'll admit it, for years I was one of those "no-case" guys. To be fair, nowadays, iPhones and Androids are made of materials that make not rocking a phone case more feasible. But, public opinion has not caught up. People put protective cases on their Apple Watches, they get cases for their iPads, they religiously protect every piece of tech they own. Strangers would stare at my naked phone in public in horror, sometimes offering concerned glances toward my wife, or comments like, "Did it break?" or "When are you getting a new one?" While I certainly admit that my no-case stance was born more out of simple absent-mindedness than any greater aesthetic manifesto—I forgot to nab one when I bought my new iPhone a few years ago—for a two-to-three year period, I never felt that I really needed one.
Best Waterproof Phone Case Overall
OtterBox FRĒ with MagSafe
Read more
The Budget Solution
JOTO Waterproof Phone Pouch
Read more
Best Minimalist Waterproof Phone Case
Temdan Waterproof Case
Read more
Best Lookinng Waterproof Pouch
Case-Mate Waterproof Phone Pouch
Read more
Best Underwater Camera Phone Case
SeaLife Underwater Smartphone Scuba Case
Read more
Best Floating Waterproof Phone Case
Case-Mate Pelican Marine
Read more
That all changed when we moved to Florida. I didn't become a full-on outdoorsman—hiking, camping, and fishing—but I quickly realized that sand can be really bad for the little supercomputer that runs my life and lives in my pocket. As such, before a recent beach trip, I did quite a bit of research on which waterproof phone case would survive the sun and surf the best. I'm still a bit dubious on the necessity of phone cases in daily life. Go caseless for a week, and see what I mean. That said, you definitely need one before going out on any sort of watery adventure. These are the six best waterproof phone cases that I've found.
Best Waterproof Phone Case Overall
OtterBox FRĒ with MagSafe
Best Waterproof Phone Case Overall
OtterBox FRĒ with MagSafe
Now 15% Off
Pros
- Durable
- IP68 certified
- Suitable for everyday use
Cons
- Not as waterproof as a dedicated pouch
- Doesn't have a strap to attach to something
Here at Esquire, our philosophy towards waterproof cases goes something like this: If you don't have to remember to specifically use it, you're far less likely to forget it.
Intended for everyday use, the Otterbox FRĒ will protect your phone from drops, debris, and other such hazards, but it's also IP68 certified, too. That means that it can survive immersion in up 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes, which makes it suitable for many settings, like the beach or a boat trip.
However, if you're doing truly heavy-duty water sports where you're not just worried about it getting wet, but also keeping it on your person, it's probably best to pack a dedicated pouch-style case as well.
Compatibility: iPhone 11-15
|Style
|Conventional case
|Material
|Polycarbonate
|Rating
|IP68
|Size
|Model-specific
The Budget Solution
JOTO Waterproof Phone Pouch
The Budget Solution
JOTO Waterproof Phone Pouch
Pros
- Affordable
- IPX8 certified
- Great for snorkeling
Cons
- Not the most durable
If you're looking for a waterproof case option that works and doesn't break the bank, these basic JOTO waterproof pouches will get the job done. They're large and universal, which means they almost certainly will work with your phone models.
I personally used one of these JOTO phone cases on a snorkeling trip with a friend, and it worked quite well, even for (rudimentary) underwater photos. Plus, the strap helps if you're underwater or doing any sort of water sports, as it keeps it on your person. Some customers report that these pouches tend to rip and tear with use, but consider the price. Getting your money's worth on a $9 case doesn't take much.
|Style
|Pouch With Lanyard
|Material
|Polyvinyl Chloride
|Rating
|IPX8
|Size
|Universal, Up to 7 Inches
Best Minimalist Waterproof Phone Case
Temdan Waterproof Case
Best Minimalist Waterproof Phone Case
Temdan Waterproof Case
Pros
- See-through
- IP68 certified
- Variety of colors
Cons
- Not available on all phone models
Let's be honest, no truly waterproof phone case is going to be as minimal as your slim day-to-day phone case, but this Temdan case comes pretty close. Not only is it totally see-through, it has a number of color options to match your phone's back.
Though it's not as waterproof, nor as universal, as a pouch, this everyday case is suitable for shallow water and casual underwater photography. Unfortunately, we couldn't find a version of it for the Google Pixel series, but if you use a Samsung or an iPhone, it's got you covered.
|Style
|Conventional Case
|Material
|Polyurethane
|Rating
|IP68
|Size
|Model-Specific
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Lookinng Waterproof Pouch
Case-Mate Waterproof Phone Pouch
Best Lookinng Waterproof Pouch
Case-Mate Waterproof Phone Pouch
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Visually appealing
- IP68 certified
- Can fit larger phones
Cons
- Lacks unique features
A lot of phone cases can be quite drab, and waterproof cases lean into that tactical guy aesthetics. It's tough to find one that just looks nondescript.
The black-and-white Case-Mate might be simple, but its clean design suits a wide variety of phone colors, and it stands out on this list. If you aren't into monochrome looks, it comes in a few other shades, like a fetching green-and-teal number. Most importantly, it's a waterproof phone pouch that will actually keep your phone dry and let you shoot some underwater photos. Plus, you'll look good doing it, too.
|Style
|Conventional case
|Material
|Polyurethane
|Rating
|IP68
|Size
|Model-specific
Best Underwater Camera Phone Case
SeaLife Underwater Smartphone Scuba Case
Best Underwater Camera Phone Case
SeaLife Underwater Smartphone Scuba Case
Pros
- Suitable for up to 130 feet
- Pressure alarm/leak warning features
- Includes camera controls
Cons
- Expensive
Most of the phone cases on this list are suitable for casual or limited underwater photography, but if you want to take your phone deep down with you with scuba gear, this is the case to get. It includes pressure and moisture alarms to let you know if the seal isn't good, as well as tactile buttons for zooming and changing your phone's camera mode.
Yes, it is very expensive for a phone case, and yes, it's a specific use. That said, what else do you really need a waterproof case for? All the modern phone models are mildly waterproof. What you need a case for is getting underwater and getting content.
So, yes, this is a premium product that demands a premium price. Most of the cases on the market that advertise themselves as being suitable for underwater photography tend to leak and not work well in actual water conditions, according to consumer reviews—this is one that actually gets the job done.
|Style
|Dedicated Scuba Case
|Material
|Polycarbonate, Stainless Steel, Aluminum
|Rating
|Depth Up To 130 Feet
|Size
|Universal, iPhone 8 and Up, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Up
Best Floating Waterproof Phone Case
Case-Mate Pelican Marine
Best Floating Waterproof Phone Case
Case-Mate Pelican Marine
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Helps phone float
- IP68 certified
- High-visibility
Cons
- Not ideal for largest phones on market
The true function-over-form choice for watersports enthusiasts, fishermen, and anybody that's over a body of water is this the Pelican Marine pouch from Case-Mate. It's a no-nonsense waterproof phone pouch that's designed by Pelican and sold by Case-Mate. It's made for heavy-duty conditions. It has built-in air cushions to help even the biggest phones float, and its high-visibility yellow lanyard will help you spot it amongst any color water you find yourself in.
Customer reviews report that it's also quite good for underwater photography, but some with larger phones—like the Google Pixel 8 Pro—say that it doesn't fit that well. It's more expensive than budget options, but if you know you need something that'll last, you should strongly consider it.
|Style
|Pouch With Lanyard
|Material
|Polyurethane
|Rating
|IP68
|Size
|Universal, Best for Up to 6.1 Inches
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Tips for Buying a Waterproof Phone Case
Think about style - Are you looking for a waterproof phone case that will serve as your daily carry case, or are you in the market for a pouch-style case that you'll need to remember to bring with you? Both case styles have their relative merits, but if you're doing anything where you know you will get wet, we recommend bringing at least a few pouch-style cases.
Phone dimensions/compatibility - The most important thing about buying a phone case is being able to actually use it. As such, you should make sure that "universal" cases will actually fit your phone's dimensions. This is especially tough if you have a large "Pro" model. If a case requires a specific model, make sure to buy the right one. This is doubly true if you use an Android phone, as there tend to be less options for those models.
Test before the big day - If you're planning to use your waterproof phone case in submerged conditions for any length of time—perhaps for underwater photography—it might not hurt to test the waterproof-ness of your phone case at home. A bucket of water or your sink basin will do. It's a bit of a pain, but the peace of mind you get from the test is infinitely preferable to the alternative of a damaged phone on the big day.
Why Trust Esquire?
We've been reviewing the best tech for (collectively) decades. During that time, we've used every type of personal computing device you can imagine, including laptops and all-in-one computers from today’s most well-established brands.
To curate this list, we extensively looked at the top waterproof models available and tapped into past Esquire reviews and recommendations. Our position is this: If you're going to spend money on a phone accessory, it better look good and work great, too. Everything on this list fits that bill.