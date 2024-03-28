6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (2024)

Every product was carefully curated by an Esquire editor. We may earn a commission from these links.

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (1)

Your entire life is on this thing, it deserves quality protection.

By Steven T. Wright

I'll admit it, for years I was one of those "no-case" guys. To be fair, nowadays, iPhones and Androids are made of materials that make not rocking a phone case more feasible. But, public opinion has not caught up. People put protective cases on their Apple Watches, they get cases for their iPads, they religiously protect every piece of tech they own. Strangers would stare at my naked phone in public in horror, sometimes offering concerned glances toward my wife, or comments like, "Did it break?" or "When are you getting a new one?" While I certainly admit that my no-case stance was born more out of simple absent-mindedness than any greater aesthetic manifesto—I forgot to nab one when I bought my new iPhone a few years ago—for a two-to-three year period, I never felt that I really needed one.

That all changed when we moved to Florida. I didn't become a full-on outdoorsmanhiking, camping, and fishing—but I quickly realized that sand can be really bad for the little supercomputer that runs my life and lives in my pocket. As such, before a recent beach trip, I did quite a bit of research on which waterproof phone case would survive the sun and surf the best. I'm still a bit dubious on the necessity of phone cases in daily life. Go caseless for a week, and see what I mean. That said, you definitely need one before going out on any sort of watery adventure. These are the six best waterproof phone cases that I've found.

Best Waterproof Phone Case Overall

OtterBox FRĒ with MagSafe

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (8)

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (9)

Best Waterproof Phone Case Overall

OtterBox FRĒ with MagSafe

Now 15% Off

Pros
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (10)Durable
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (11)IP68 certified
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (12)Suitable for everyday use
Cons
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (13)Not as waterproof as a dedicated pouch
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (14)Doesn't have a strap to attach to something

Here at Esquire, our philosophy towards waterproof cases goes something like this: If you don't have to remember to specifically use it, you're far less likely to forget it.

Intended for everyday use, the Otterbox FRĒ will protect your phone from drops, debris, and other such hazards, but it's also IP68 certified, too. That means that it can survive immersion in up 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes, which makes it suitable for many settings, like the beach or a boat trip.

However, if you're doing truly heavy-duty water sports where you're not just worried about it getting wet, but also keeping it on your person, it's probably best to pack a dedicated pouch-style case as well.

Compatibility: iPhone 11-15

StyleConventional case
MaterialPolycarbonate
RatingIP68
SizeModel-specific

The Budget Solution

JOTO Waterproof Phone Pouch

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (15)

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (16)

The Budget Solution

JOTO Waterproof Phone Pouch

Pros
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (17)Affordable
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (18)IPX8 certified
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (19)Great for snorkeling
Cons
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (20)Not the most durable

If you're looking for a waterproof case option that works and doesn't break the bank, these basic JOTO waterproof pouches will get the job done. They're large and universal, which means they almost certainly will work with your phone models.

I personally used one of these JOTO phone cases on a snorkeling trip with a friend, and it worked quite well, even for (rudimentary) underwater photos. Plus, the strap helps if you're underwater or doing any sort of water sports, as it keeps it on your person. Some customers report that these pouches tend to rip and tear with use, but consider the price. Getting your money's worth on a $9 case doesn't take much.

StylePouch With Lanyard
MaterialPolyvinyl Chloride
RatingIPX8
SizeUniversal, Up to 7 Inches

Best Minimalist Waterproof Phone Case

Temdan Waterproof Case

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (21)

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (22)

Best Minimalist Waterproof Phone Case

Temdan Waterproof Case

Pros
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (23)See-through
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (24)IP68 certified
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (25)Variety of colors
Cons
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (26)Not available on all phone models

Let's be honest, no truly waterproof phone case is going to be as minimal as your slim day-to-day phone case, but this Temdan case comes pretty close. Not only is it totally see-through, it has a number of color options to match your phone's back.

Though it's not as waterproof, nor as universal, as a pouch, this everyday case is suitable for shallow water and casual underwater photography. Unfortunately, we couldn't find a version of it for the Google Pixel series, but if you use a Samsung or an iPhone, it's got you covered.

StyleConventional Case
MaterialPolyurethane
RatingIP68
SizeModel-Specific
See Also
Nomad sale: Up to 85% off cases for iPhone, AirPods & More | Digital Trends

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best Lookinng Waterproof Pouch

Case-Mate Waterproof Phone Pouch

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (27)

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (28)

Best Lookinng Waterproof Pouch

Case-Mate Waterproof Phone Pouch

Now 20% Off

Pros
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (29)Visually appealing
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (30)IP68 certified
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (31)Can fit larger phones
Cons
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (32)Lacks unique features

A lot of phone cases can be quite drab, and waterproof cases lean into that tactical guy aesthetics. It's tough to find one that just looks nondescript.

The black-and-white Case-Mate might be simple, but its clean design suits a wide variety of phone colors, and it stands out on this list. If you aren't into monochrome looks, it comes in a few other shades, like a fetching green-and-teal number. Most importantly, it's a waterproof phone pouch that will actually keep your phone dry and let you shoot some underwater photos. Plus, you'll look good doing it, too.

StyleConventional case
MaterialPolyurethane
RatingIP68
SizeModel-specific

Best Underwater Camera Phone Case

SeaLife Underwater Smartphone Scuba Case

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (33)

Best Underwater Camera Phone Case

SeaLife Underwater Smartphone Scuba Case

Pros
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (34)Suitable for up to 130 feet
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (35)Pressure alarm/leak warning features
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (36)Includes camera controls
Cons
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (37)Expensive

Most of the phone cases on this list are suitable for casual or limited underwater photography, but if you want to take your phone deep down with you with scuba gear, this is the case to get. It includes pressure and moisture alarms to let you know if the seal isn't good, as well as tactile buttons for zooming and changing your phone's camera mode.

Yes, it is very expensive for a phone case, and yes, it's a specific use. That said, what else do you really need a waterproof case for? All the modern phone models are mildly waterproof. What you need a case for is getting underwater and getting content.

So, yes, this is a premium product that demands a premium price. Most of the cases on the market that advertise themselves as being suitable for underwater photography tend to leak and not work well in actual water conditions, according to consumer reviews—this is one that actually gets the job done.

StyleDedicated Scuba Case
MaterialPolycarbonate, Stainless Steel, Aluminum
RatingDepth Up To 130 Feet
SizeUniversal, iPhone 8 and Up, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Up

Best Floating Waterproof Phone Case

Case-Mate Pelican Marine

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (38)

Best Floating Waterproof Phone Case

Case-Mate Pelican Marine

Now 20% Off

Pros
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (39)Helps phone float
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (40)IP68 certified
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (41)High-visibility
Cons
  • 6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (42)Not ideal for largest phones on market

The true function-over-form choice for watersports enthusiasts, fishermen, and anybody that's over a body of water is this the Pelican Marine pouch from Case-Mate. It's a no-nonsense waterproof phone pouch that's designed by Pelican and sold by Case-Mate. It's made for heavy-duty conditions. It has built-in air cushions to help even the biggest phones float, and its high-visibility yellow lanyard will help you spot it amongst any color water you find yourself in.

Customer reviews report that it's also quite good for underwater photography, but some with larger phones—like the Google Pixel 8 Pro—say that it doesn't fit that well. It's more expensive than budget options, but if you know you need something that'll last, you should strongly consider it.

StylePouch With Lanyard
MaterialPolyurethane
RatingIP68
SizeUniversal, Best for Up to 6.1 Inches

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Tips for Buying a Waterproof Phone Case

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (43)

Think about style - Are you looking for a waterproof phone case that will serve as your daily carry case, or are you in the market for a pouch-style case that you'll need to remember to bring with you? Both case styles have their relative merits, but if you're doing anything where you know you will get wet, we recommend bringing at least a few pouch-style cases.

Phone dimensions/compatibility - The most important thing about buying a phone case is being able to actually use it. As such, you should make sure that "universal" cases will actually fit your phone's dimensions. This is especially tough if you have a large "Pro" model. If a case requires a specific model, make sure to buy the right one. This is doubly true if you use an Android phone, as there tend to be less options for those models.

Test before the big day - If you're planning to use your waterproof phone case in submerged conditions for any length of time—perhaps for underwater photography—it might not hurt to test the waterproof-ness of your phone case at home. A bucket of water or your sink basin will do. It's a bit of a pain, but the peace of mind you get from the test is infinitely preferable to the alternative of a damaged phone on the big day.

Why Trust Esquire?

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (44)

We've been reviewing the best tech for (collectively) decades. During that time, we've used every type of personal computing device you can imagine, including laptops and all-in-one computers from today’s most well-established brands.

To curate this list, we extensively looked at the top waterproof models available and tapped into past Esquire reviews and recommendations. Our position is this: If you're going to spend money on a phone accessory, it better look good and work great, too. Everything on this list fits that bill.

6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (2024)
Top Articles
Easy Sourdough Starter and Bread Recipe
TEST: JBL Boombox 2 – Perfekt balanse mellom fest og finesse
Sweet Potato Chili Casserole Recipe - Don't Miss This Easy Skillet Dinner!
Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe (Dairy-Free)
Latest Posts
Authentic Italian Sunday Gravy Recipe (Tomato Sauce) + VIDEO
The BEST Cream of Tomato Soup Recipe (Quick & Easy!)
Article information

Author: Horacio Brakus JD

Last Updated:

Views: 6482

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Horacio Brakus JD

Birthday: 1999-08-21

Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804

Phone: +5931039998219

Job: Sales Strategist

Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving

Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.