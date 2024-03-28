6 Waterproof Phone Cases That'll Keep Your Device Safe (2024)

I'll admit it, for years I was one of those "no-case" guys. To be fair, nowadays, iPhones and Androids are made of materials that make not rocking a phone case more feasible. But, public opinion has not caught up. People put protective cases on their Apple Watches, they get cases for their iPads, they religiously protect every piece of tech they own. Strangers would stare at my naked phone in public in horror, sometimes offering concerned glances toward my wife, or comments like, "Did it break?" or "When are you getting a new one?" While I certainly admit that my no-case stance was born more out of simple absent-mindedness than any greater aesthetic manifesto—I forgot to nab one when I bought my new iPhone a few years ago—for a two-to-three year period, I never felt that I really needed one.

That all changed when we moved to Florida. I didn't become a full-on outdoorsman—hiking, camping, and fishing—but I quickly realized that sand can be really bad for the little supercomputer that runs my life and lives in my pocket. As such, before a recent beach trip, I did quite a bit of research on which waterproof phone case would survive the sun and surf the best. I'm still a bit dubious on the necessity of phone cases in daily life. Go caseless for a week, and see what I mean. That said, you definitely need one before going out on any sort of watery adventure. These are the six best waterproof phone cases that I've found.