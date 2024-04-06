60+ Aphrodisiac Recipes (2024)

If you’re looking for naturally sexy meals to stimulate your (or your partner’s) sex drive, you’ve come to the right place! 60+ Aphrodisiac recipes for your sexy pleasure?! Good golly, let’s get stimulated!

There’s no beating around the bush: eating is one of the most pleasurable experiences a person can have. Couple a fabulous mealwith great conversation, music, and a little mood lighting, and you’re setting yourself up for attraction, connection, and epic sexy time. When it comes to the art of seduction,food is high up on the totem pole.

What is it about breaking bread that makes uswant to get dir-tay? According to a great article I read on the relationship between food and sex, the two acts use all five senses and effect the same neurotransmitters in our brain. Plus, from a (boring) biological standpoint,sustenance begets survival, begets procreation. Poofing up our peaco*ck feathers in the form of preparing a deliciousdining experience is just one way of jettisoning a pleasant evening indoors to an otherworldly dimension. While a beefy, cheesy burrito paired with a beer is a damn sexy meal, we can do it better byincorporating sexy foods into the mix.

Enter: Aphrodisiac foods.

Real talk: I’ve been meaning to post a roundup of aphrodisiac foods for quite some time, and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, I figured I had better get on top of it. But haste, you don’t have to have a date or significant other to enjoy a big ass plate of sex food. Single or otherwise, we can all appreciate a nourishing, stimulating meal any day, every day.

So which foodsopen the floodgates for blood flow, serotonin, and sex hormones, you ask? Aphrodisiac foods include, but are not limited to shellfish, lamb, wild game, chili peppers, almonds, arugula, fresh herbs, fennel, raspberries, ginger, avocado, ginseng, chocolate, maca, mangoes, and beets (pork and duck are debatable).

Generally, most whole foods stimulate blood flow better than processed foods (many processed foods actually restrict blood flow), so choose fresh ingredients when preparing a sexy meal. Just because a recipe includes an aphrodisiac doesn’t mean it’s going to light anyone’s fire. For instance, a chocolate cake made with gluten-containing flour, butter, and cane sugar may be damn sexy and delicious, but will make many of us want to curl up in a diabetic coma. In which case, skinemax is the only action you’re getting, son.

With this in mind, I collected recipes from around the web that not only include aphrodisiac ingredients, but are also healthful and low on the inflammatory spectrum (as in, they won’t make you feel bloated). From main dishes to appetizers, salads, dessert, and drinks, all of these recipes are all gluten-free, cane sugar-free and most are dairy-free.

In the words of Marvin Gaye, let’s get it on!

Main Dishes

Curry Shrimp Chopped Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing from The Roasted Root

Scallops and Black Beluga Lentils with Microgreens from Nany’s Cravings

Chocolate Coffee Rubbed Steak from Food Faith Fitness

Cocoa and Chili Spiced Pork with Cherry Sauce from Lemons for Lulu

Seared Duck Breast with Pomegranate Reduction from The Roasted Root

Cocoa-Rubbed Filets with Twice Baked Potatoes from Dessert for Two

Seared Roast Pork with Plum Rapsberry Gastriquefrom The Tomato Tart

Chipotle Goat Cheese Stuffed Chicken from Ari’s Menu

Pan Seared Duck Breasts with Orange Fennel and Cilantro Salsa from The Heritage Cook

Broiled Halibut with Mango and Avocado Relish from The Roasted Root

Perfect Roasted Chicken from Eat With Tom

Lamb Lollipops with Warm Mint Pesto from Funny Love Blog

Ginger Orange GlazedSalmon from The Roasted Root

Sticky Orange Ginger Chicken from Wonky Wonderful

Appetizers, Side Dishes, and Salads

Olive and Chocolate Aphrodisiac Love Bombsfrom The Cupcake Project

Krab Cakes with Zucchini Noodles and Avocado Crema from Jew Hungry

Mussels Fra Diavolo from Everyday Maven

Drunken Clams and Sausage from Nutmeg Nanny

Thai Curry Mussels from The Healthy Maven

Spicy Grilled Clams in Foil from Bobbi’s Kozy Kitchen

Mussels with Smoked Spanish Paprika from A Cedar Spoon

Grilled Shrimp with Pomegranate Salsa from The View from Great Island

Pineapple Fennel Salad with Ginger-Sesame Dressing from Noble Pig

Blackberries & Greens Salad from Simply Sated

Avocado Lentil Salad from Give Recipe

Roasted Jalapeno and Garlic Bacon Guacamole from Ari’s Menu

Pomegranate Goat Cheese and Candied Pecan Salad from Joyful Healthy Eats

See Also Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard)

Spinach Strawberry Champagne Salad from Flavor Mosaic

Roasted Beet and Arugula Salad with Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette from The Roasted Root

Kale, Cara Cara, Orange, and Smoked Almond Salad from Hola Jalapeno

Cucumber Avocado Basil Mint Gazpacho from Self Proclaimed Foodie

Colombian Guacamole from A Cedar Spoon

Superfood Beet Cakes (gluten free and vegetarian) from Making Thyme for Health

Pickled Jalapenos with Goat Cheese from Hola Jalapeno

Citrus Caramelized Brussels Sprouts from Give a Recipe

Desserts

Raspberry Jalapeño Chocolatesfrom Spabettie

Grain and Sugar Free Brownies from Foods of Our Lives

Raspberry Chia Pudding from Primavera Kitchen

Raw Chocolate Pudding (no added sugar) from Oh She Glows

Salted Chocolate Dipped Mandarin Oranges from Deliciously Yum

Raspberry Molten Chocolate Cake from Beard and Bonnet

Dark Chocolate Cherry Energy Bites from Recipe Runner

Pomegranate Brownies with Sea Salt + Cacao Nibs from With Food and Love

Avocado Banana Cacao Mousse from Tasting Page

Chocolate Beet Cake (gluten free and naturally sweetened) from The Roasted Root

Flourless Cranberry Chocolate Chia Cookies from Hummusapien

Gluten Free Cherry Brownies from Food Faith Fitness

Chili Pepper Truffles from The View from Great Island

Mini Vegan Chocolate Chip Berry Pies with Coconut Milk Whipped Cream from Jew Hungry

Dark Chocolate Orange Ricotta Tart with Honey Almond Crust from Cupcakes and Kale Chips

Dark Chocolate Red Wine Truffles from Tasty Yummies

Secret Ingredient Chocolate Pecan Bites from The Food Charlatan

Strawberry Tiramisu Cheesecake Cups from Cupcakes and Kale Chips

Make-Ahead Fruit and Yogurt Parfait from The Lemon Bowl

Dairy-Free Chocolate Mousse from Simply Quinoa

Hot Fudge Gluten Free Brownies for Two from Cupcakes and Kale Chips

Beverages

Beet Grapefruit Green Juice from With Food and Love

Pomegranate Swizzle from Vegan in the Freezer

Beet Berry Apple Smoothie from The Roasted Root

Carrot Orange Ginger Juice from The Lemon Bowl

Aphrodisiac Smoothie with Cacao and Maca from The Roasted Root

Cool as a Cucumber Beet Juice from Making Thyme for Health

Winter Sangria with Pomegranate, Blood Orange, and Apple from The Roasted Root

We should talk about sex more often.