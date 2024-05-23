60 Irish-Inspired Recipes That'll Soak Up The Booze This St. Patrick's Day (2024)

If you can only think of Guinness and potatoes when you think of Irish food for St. Patrick's Day, , these recipes are here to show you all that the Ireland food scene has to offer. Hearty and veggie-packed, traditional Irish cuisine is the pinnacle of comfort food, perfect whether you're throwing a party or looking for something for a family dinner this spring. From traditional Irish dishes to creative twists on recipes inspired by Irish foods, we've got something for every occasion here, including sides, apps, mains, and desserts. These 60 ideas go way beyond completing your St. Patrick's Day spread (and they do a pretty great job of soaking up all that holiday booze too 😉).



Not into the holiday bar crawl scene? No stress—stay home and celebrate with these recipes instead! We’ve got everything from corned beef and cabbage (+ multiple ways to cook it), veggie soups, and roasted parsnips (think beyond the potato) for a multi-course sit-down affair. Or set out a spread of delicious appetizers to snack on all day long, like Reuben egg rolls or pretzel beer dip. Of course, no party is complete without refreshing drinks to watch it all down. Irish coffee and Irish mules add creative twists to classic drinks; we celebrate with these co*cktails all year long.

If you want to hit the perfect middle ground of involved and hands-off, you’ve gotta go shepherd’s pie. We’ve got a number of recipes represented here, including beef, turkey, and pulled pork versions. Serving vegan or vegetarian guests? We've even got a vegan shepherd's pie so everyone can get in on this ultra-comforting dish. So pour some Guinness, call your friends, and get your tartan out—there's no better homage to the Irish than some hearty food and a laf' with your friends.