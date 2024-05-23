60 Irish-Inspired Recipes That'll Soak Up The Booze This St. Patrick's Day (2024)

If you can only think of Guinness and potatoes when you think of Irish food for St. Patrick's Day, , these recipes are here to show you all that the Ireland food scene has to offer. Hearty and veggie-packed, traditional Irish cuisine is the pinnacle of comfort food, perfect whether you're throwing a party or looking for something for a family dinner this spring. From traditional Irish dishes to creative twists on recipes inspired by Irish foods, we've got something for every occasion here, including sides, apps, mains, and desserts. These 60 ideas go way beyond completing your St. Patrick's Day spread (and they do a pretty great job of soaking up all that holiday booze too 😉).
Not into the holiday bar crawl scene? No stress—stay home and celebrate with these recipes instead! We’ve got everything from corned beef and cabbage (+ multiple ways to cook it), veggie soups, and roasted parsnips (think beyond the potato) for a multi-course sit-down affair. Or set out a spread of delicious appetizers to snack on all day long, like Reuben egg rolls or pretzel beer dip. Of course, no party is complete without refreshing drinks to watch it all down. Irish coffee and Irish mules add creative twists to classic drinks; we celebrate with these co*cktails all year long.
If you want to hit the perfect middle ground of involved and hands-off, you’ve gotta go shepherd’s pie. We’ve got a number of recipes represented here, including beef, turkey, and pulled pork versions. Serving vegan or vegetarian guests? We've even got a vegan shepherd's pie so everyone can get in on this ultra-comforting dish. So pour some Guinness, call your friends, and get your tartan out—there's no better homage to the Irish than some hearty food and a laf' with your friends.
1
Corned Beef & Cabbage
A staple holiday dish, the combo of corned beef and cabbage completes any St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Simple, satisfying, and easy to make, this deserves to be celebrated more than one day a year.
Get the .
2
Beer Cheese
Warm, creamy dips are required at any party, but if you really want to start your St. Patty's Day festivities, put out a pot of beer cheese. Spiked with lager and Dijon mustard, this smooth and glossy cheese dip will be devoured by party-goers everywhere.
Get the Beer Cheese recipe.
3
Shepherd's Pie Potato Skins
We’re so obsessed with our new and improved shepherd’s pie recipe that we had to turn it into a potato skin. The saucy, red-wine spiked ground beef and vegetable mixture gets loaded into hollowed-out russet potatoes, topped with Parmesan mashed potatoes, and baked until all of the flavors mingle and meld.
Get the Shepherd's Pie Potato Skins recipe.
4
Boxty
Can’t decide between a crispy latke and a pile of creamy mashed potatoes? Make boxty. Crunchy on the outside, soft and fluffy in the center, these Irish potato pancakes give you the best of both iconic potato dishes in a single bite.
Get the Boxty recipe.
5
Irish Sausages & Champ
What better way to celebrate than cooking traditional pub fare? Think of this like British bangers & mash, but with distinctive Irish heritage and flair. Put these flavorful sausages and mashed potatoes together with a rich onion gravy, and you’ll have one seriously satisfying meal for St. Patrick’s Day and beyond.
Get the .
6
St. Patrick's Day Cake
We think we found our pot of gold with this epic top hat-shaped rainbow cake. While it does take a bit of time to assemble, it's actually pretty straight-forward—just don’t forget to fill your cake with Lucky Charms before putting the top layer on!
Get the St. Patrick's Day Cake recipe.
7
Irish Beef Stew
Traditionally, an Irish stew (aka Guinness Stew) is made with lamb. Our version includes beef chuck, which is cheaper and more easily found. It might be less traditional, but is certainly equal in deliciousness.
Get the Irish Beef Stew recipe.
8
Irish Brown Bread
This quick bread (meaning no yeast or rise) has a dense yet tender interior that’s as good for dipping into a creamy winter soup as it is for turning into a corned beef sandwich. Whatever you do, don't forget the Irish butter!
Get the Irish Brown Bread recipe.
9
Skillet Fudgy Brownie Pudding
This recipe has everything you love about a typical brownie, but with a fun twist: It has Baileys in the batter and in the whipped cream, making it the perfect dessert for St. Patrick's Day and all year round.
Get the Skillet Fudgy Brownie Pudding recipe.
10
Corned Beef & Cabbage Sliders
One of the most classic pairings for corned beef is, of course, cabbage, so in honor of this iconic St. Patrick’s day duo, these corned beef sliders pack all of those festive flavors into a bite-size package. They're easy to prepare and perfect for sharing.
Get the .
11
Corned Beef Tacos
We’ve already taken the classic Reuben and repurposed it in nacho and casserole form. Next up, a taco, with a melted layer of Swiss and a lightly creamy, caraway-forward slaw. Use your St. Paddy’s Day leftover corned beef or boil a brisket for the occasion, you won't regret it.
Get the Corned Beef Tacos recipe
12
Bailey’s Chocolate Cream Pie
Who said St. Patty’s Day desserts need to be bright green? Try this delicious pie of chocolatey boozy fun instead! This no-bake twist on a classic chocolate cream pie is the perfect dessert for your holiday festivities or a clever way to use up Baileys left over from the party.
Get the Bailey’s Chocolate Cream Pie recipe.
13
Irish Soda Bread
Best served slathered with plenty of Irish butter, Irish soda bread is the best way to start your St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Whether you’re an occasional or avid bread baker, this quick bread is simple to create too—the dough comes together in just 10 minutes.
Get the Irish Soda Bread recipe.
14
Colcannon
Colcannon is a traditional Irish dish made of creamy mashed potatoes and some green veggie. Most typically you'll find cabbage or kale, paired with some green aromatics like leeks and chives. Here, we opt for a scallion and kale combo for vibrant color and deeper, nuttier flavors.
Get the Colcannon recipe.
15
Shepherd's Pie
Filled with plenty of veggies, an irresistible beef filling, and topped with creamy mashed potatoes, this warming meal combines your sides + main all into one bowl of cozy goodness. Try any of your favorite veggie combinations here—maybe add some more greens like kale or spinach for good luck?
Get the Shepherd's Pie recipe.
16
Irish Potato Candy
If you’re not from the Philadelphia area, you might be thinking, I don’t want potato in my candy! Don’t worry, this confection only looks like cute little potatoes, and actually contains no spuds at all.
Get the Irish Potato Candy recipe.
17
Steamed Cabbage
Because of its simple flavor profile, this low-lift, low-carb recipe pairs well with almost everything. Use it like sauerkraut and pair it with sweet and savory pork or sausage, or stick to the vegetarian route with a or mashed potatoes. You really can’t go wrong!
Get the Steamed Cabbage recipe.
18
Corned Beef & Cabbage Cheese Quesadillas
Enjoy the St. Paddy's fave meal anytime with this handheld snack version! These quesadillas feature Swiss cheese, corned beef, and cabbage wrapped up in flour tortillas. Sauerkraut and stone-ground mustard are also taking center stage in a creamy dipping sauce to serve alongside the quesadillas. Taste buds, get ready!
Get the .
19
Irish Apple Cake
This tender apple cake is jam-packed with fruit, which is why we think it's perfectly appropriate to eat a slice for breakfast. 😉 The custard sauce isn't totally necessary, but it is traditional and completely delicious.
Get the Irish Apple Cake recipe.
20
Bacon Fried Cabbage
If you want to venture into the world of cabbage that goes beyond corn beef or coleslaw, try this fried cabbage on for size. Hearty and flavorful, it only requires 5 ingredients (if you don't count the salt and pepper). Plus, one of those ingredients is bacon!
Get the Bacon Fried Cabbage recipe.