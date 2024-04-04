60 Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes (2024)

Explore 60 diverse leftover turkey recipes to savor your Thanksgiving feast to the fullest. This year, let your turkey leftovers shine with delightful options, from soups to casseroles. These health-conscious recipes will invigorate your post-Thanksgiving meals. From turkey pot pies to soothing turkey and wild rice soups, these dishes will elevate your leftovers into culinary delights.
With a range from sandwiches to salads, your Thanksgiving turkey will remain a star ingredient long after the holiday. Anticipate the days following Thanksgiving, relishing every morsel of your cherished turkey leftovers. Waste not a single bite; these creative and satisfying leftover turkey recipes have you covered.
Transforming Best Leftover Turkey Recipes For Thanksgiving Dinner
One of the most amazing things about Thanksgiving (aside from time with family) is the food. And the best leftover turkey. Thanksgiving turkey.
When we think of Thanksgiving, our minds often go to the delicious dinner full of turkey, side dishes, and pie. If you love turkey, you should check out these 25 unique Thanksgiving turkey recipes.
Each year, dozens of hours go into preparing and eating turkey, pies, and more. However, you frequently end up with leftovers that go for days! Especially when you cook up too much turkey for your family gathering.
In our home, we frequently get sick of leftover turkey salad and sandwiches a couple of days later. So we decided to round up 60 delicious recipes that you can use your leftover turkey with!
Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes
1
Turkey Thai Curry
Photo Credit:www.simplystacie.net
Rich Thai curry paste, red and green peppers, lemongrass paste, and leftover turkey come together for the best Thai curry recipe. Pair with tender rice, and you have an easy turkey curry dish.
2
Leftover Turkey Quesadillas with Black Beans
Photo Credit:www.babaganosh.org
Put that leftover turkey to good use and make these Leftover Turkey Quesadillas with Black Beans.
3
Leftover Turkey & Wild Rice Soup
Photo Credit:earthfoodandfire.com
A hearty, leftover turkey soup, this recipe is loaded with delicious goodies, and it’s the easiest way to use up any leftover turkey meat in your fridge. Using only one pot, this turkey and wild rice soup is a great way to avoid food waste, meals, and eat healthy during one of the busiest times of the year!
4
Turketti {aka: Leftover Turkey Spaghetti Casserole}
Photo Credit:www.thekitchenismyplayground.com
Creamy spaghetti loaded with chopped leftover turkey and slathered with cheese, Turketti {aka Leftover Turkey Spaghetti Casserole} debuted to rave reviews with our kiddos. It’s an easy, tasty way to enjoy those turkey leftovers. Not to mention, it’s just got a fun name, don’t you think?
5
Smoked Turkey Chili Recipe
Photo Credit:cookeatgo.com
Indulge in the rich and smoky flavors of our Smoked Turkey Chili Recipe. This hearty dish combines tender smoked turkey with a medley of savory spices and beans, creating a chili that's perfect for warming up on chilly evenings.
6
Leftover Turkey Salad Recipe
Photo Credit:www.melaniecooks.com
Tired of eating leftover Thanksgiving or Christmas turkey several days in a row? This delicious turkey salad recipe transforms your leftover turkey into something amazing and totally different!
7
Turkey Crunch Salad
Photo Credit:bitzngiggles.com
Do you have lots of turkey left over from Thanksgiving? If so, you need to make this Turkey Crunch Salad. This salad is fantastic for a light lunch as well as elegant enough to serve dinner guests! The perfect solution to leftover turkey!
8
Simple Turkey Tortellini Soup
Photo Credit:www.messycuttingboard.com
Let’s work on transforming those leftovers to help save time and money! Today, you can make a Simple Turkey Tortellini Soup.
9
Leftover Turkey Stew in the Slow Cooker Crock Pot
Photo Credit:lowcarbyum.com
Not sure what to do with all the turkey leftovers? Why not make a yummy leftover turkey stew in the slow cooker crock pot?
10
Turkey Pasta Bake with Veggies and Cheese
Photo Credit:amagicalmess.com
When preparing a turkey or whole chicken for Thanksgiving, there usually are several sides to go with it. Having a plate full of meat, veggies, and sides usually means an abundance of leftovers. This turkey pasta bake is a quick and easy way to utilize those yummy portions that may, otherwise, go uneaten. The dish is equally as delicious with either turkey or chicken, which makes this a versatile option all year round.
11
Grandma’s Turkey a la King Recipe
Photo Credit:amagicalmess.com
Turkey a la king is a family favorite way to use up leftover turkey. If the question is what to do with leftover turkey? The answer in our household is to make the best leftover turkey recipe, a la king. If you find yourself with a lot of turkey leftovers the day after a holiday, give this turkey a la king recipe a try.
12
Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe
Photo Credit:www.wenthere8this.com
The easy leftover Turkey Pot Pie is literally the BEST way to use that leftover turkey. With its flaky pie crust, crumbled bacon, diced turkey, and vegetables all mixed up in the best creamy gravy you can ever imagine, you’re going to want to make this all year round!
13
Empanadas: A Thanksgiving Turkey Leftover Recipe!
Photo Credit:www.delicioustable.com
Wondering what to do with your turkey leftovers? Make EMPANADAS (hand pies)! Use Thanksgiving leftover turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, or stuffing baked into homemade or store-bought pie crust.
14
Instant Pot Turkey Chili
Photo Credit:www.wenthere8this.com
This Instant Pot Turkey Chili is just the stuff to warm you up this winter season. Packed with spicy Andouille sausage, chunks of juicy turkey, corn, green chilies, and Frito, this easy turkey chili is the perfect way to use up that leftover turkey!
15
Leftover Turkey Salad with Cream Cheese and Pomegranates
Photo Credit:vintagekitty.com
This turkey salad recipe is a great way to use up your holiday leftovers! But far from stale, this creamy turkey salad gets its fresh taste from pomegranate seeds, celery, and lemon zest.
16
Leftover Turkey Noodle Casserole
Photo Credit:www.thekitchenismyplayground.com
When you get tired of turkey sandwiches, whip up a creamy pan of Leftover Turkey Noodle Casserole to enjoy that Thanksgiving and Christmas turkey. You may just decide it’s so good, you don’t want to wait for a leftover turkey recipe or leftovers to make it!
17
Creamy Turkey Mushroom Soup
Photo Credit:chasingabetterlife.com
Making a few simple changes to a classic recipe, Creamy Turkey Mushroom Soup becomes a healthy, low-carb soup that doesn’t skimp on taste!
18
Turkey Salad Recipe for Sandwiches & More
Photo Credit:www.theanthonykitchen.com
A simple Turkey Salad Recipe perfect for sandwiches, spreading on crackers, or topping off a bed full of mixed greens! It’s easy to make at home, even if you don’t have leftovers on hand — however, if you do, now you’re talking really easy!
19
Turkey and Dumplings
Photo Credit:www.theanthonykitchen.com
Chicken and dumplings are a staple down here in the South. A recipe every Southern momma should have locked and loaded under her belt on any given cold and dreary, day after Thanksgiving, though. However, cold and dreary are certainly not required for making them scrumptious soup. No, it is well-received on just about any occasion, but especially so a day or two after Thanksgiving. Turkey sandwiches, see ya later. When it comes to leftover holiday turkey, we are rolling out the red carpet for Turkey and Dumplings.
20
Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe
Photo Credit:theholymess.com
This warm, inviting Turkey Noodle Soup recipe is a taste-of-home-cooking recipe you will return to many times over.
21
Turkey Pot Pie Turnovers
Photo Credit:kellystilwell.com
Instead of making a traditional turkey pot pie with your best leftover turkey, change it up by baking these delicious turnovers!
22
Leftover Turkey Hand Pies with Cranberry and Boursin
Photo Credit:southernfoodandfun.com
Leftover Turkey — what should you do with it? Try these yummy Hand Pies with Cranberry and Boursin. Use all your leftovers: pie crust dough, turkey, cranberry sauce, and just add a little Boursin cheese to pull it all together. It’s delightful!
23
Thanksgiving Poutine
Photo Credit:www.savoringthegood.com
One of the most delicious ways to use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving leftovers is to make this easy turkey poutine recipe. Instead of a turkey sandwich serve the leftover turkey, gravy, and cranberry sauce over crispy sweet potato fries and melty cheese curds to make turkey poutine. This recipe is so delicious, you might make Turkey poutine year-round!
24
Thanksgiving turkey egg rolls
Photo Credit:www.savoringthegood.com
Thanksgiving turkey egg rolls are the most delicious way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers. A crispy, golden brown egg roll wrapper surrounds your favorite Thanksgiving flavors. Dip in leftover gravy or spread on extra cranberry sauce. You might make these for the Thanksgiving meal next year!
25
Canning Turkey
Photo Credit:practicalselfreliance.com
Canning turkey at home saves a lot of freezer space and allows you to put ready-to-eat, home-cooked meals right on your pantry shelf. It doesn’t matter whether you’re canning leftover turkey after Thanksgiving or raw packing turkey meat directly into canning jars, the process is simple and straightforward.
26
Ground Turkey Chili Shakshuka Breakfast
Photo Credit:www.fearlessdining.com
This quick and easy leftover turkey and hatch chili white chili soup is so simple! Change it up with garbanzo beans instead of pinto beans for a fun new flavor.
27
Homemade Turkey Noodle Soup
Photo Credit:www.orwhateveryoudo.com
Homemade Turkey Noodle Soup is one of the best comfort meals, ever. The homemade noodles make this recipe something that you and your family will not only enjoy, but remember.
28
Quick and Easy Leftover Turkey Curry
Photo Credit:thecookreport.co.uk
This leftover turkey curry recipe is great for using up Thanksgiving or Christmas leftovers. It’s healthy and quick to make, so perfect for the busy holiday season!
29
Leftover Turkey Soup with Noodles
Photo Credit:thecookreport.co.uk
Leftover turkey soup is the perfect way to use up your Thanksgiving and Christmas turkey! Fragrant broth with noodles and topped with a soft-boiled egg will get rid of your post-holiday blues.
30
Thanksgiving Leftovers Potato Skins
Photo Credit:www.threeolivesbranch.com
These Thanksgiving Leftovers Potato Skins are a great way to use up all of your leftovers in a fun and unique way when you are sick of sandwiches and soups.
31
Thanksgiving Leftovers Risotto
Photo Credit:www.threeolivesbranch.com
While most people enjoy the classics like turkey sandwiches and turkey soups, many others also like to make unique dishes with their leftover turkey. One of the best is a Thanksgiving leftover risotto.
32
Leftover Turkey Apple Salad
Photo Credit:www.threeolivesbranch.com
This Leftover Turkey Apple Salad is a twist on the classic chicken salad and a great way to use up that leftover turkey! Ready in just 10 minutes.
33
Baked Brie Bacon and Turkey Melt with Balsamic Glaze
Photo Credit:www.platingpixels.com
Baked Brie Bacon and Turkey Melt with Honey Balsamic Glaze. Gooey, silky, crispy, crunchy deli-style turkey melt. Melted baked brie and bacon are added to create a perfect sandwich.
34
Creole Turkey Chili
Photo Credit:asprinklingofcayenne.com
Flavor bomb after flavor bomb goes off in your mouth with every bite of this super easy Creole turkey chili. Leftover cooked turkey swims in a caramelized Cajun trinity base that gets jazzed up with garlic and just the right spices. Creole white and green beans,, stewed tomatoes, and tomatoes with green chilis cook down with the veggies and turkey until it’s all one big pot of creamy, kinda spicy yum-deliciousness.
35
Ultimate Leftover Turkey Breakfast Sandwich
Photo Credit:projectmealplan.com
There’s no better way to use up leftover Thanksgiving or Christmas turkey than the Ultimate Leftover Turkey Breakfast Sandwich. Holiday turkey layered over a patty of mashed potatoes and stuffing melted provolone, and topped with a fried egg.
36
Mini Turkey Pot Pies {just 5 ingredients}
Photo Credit:www.littlesweetbaker.com
Succulent chunks of turkey and a medley of colorful vegetables in a creamy white sauce, all wrapped up in a flaky puff pastry crust, make these individual turkey pot pies a perfect comfort food.
37
Leftover Turkey Shepherd's Pie
Photo Credit:www.littlesweetbaker.com
Transform nearly all of your Thanksgiving leftovers into a scrumptious new meal. This shepherd’s pie recipe is made with succulent chunks of turkey and mixed vegetables in a brown gravy sauce. It’s topped with cheesy mashed potatoes and baked till golden brown.
38
Turkey Chili (Great for leftover Turkey!)
Photo Credit:sugarspunrun.com
A thick & hearty Turkey Chili that’s perfect for using up leftover turkey! Today’s recipe is made with leftover shredded turkey, this chili has an incredible flavor (special thanks to a key ingredient) and can be on your table in under an hour!
39
Turkey Pot Pie -- Great for Leftover Turkey!
Photo Credit:sugarspunrun.com
Made in a cast iron skillet with seasonal sweet potatoes, fresh rosemary, and a hint of smoked paprika, this Turkey Pot Pie is the perfect way to use up the last of your Thanksgiving turkey leftovers!
40
Turkey Tetrazzini Recipe [Video] - Sweet and Savory Meals
Photo Credit:sweetandsavorymeals.com
Turkey Tetrazzini is the perfect way to use some leftover turkey meat. This casserole is very easy to make, hearty, delicious and the leftovers are great.
41
Turkey Stuffed Peppers [VIDEO]
Photo Credit:sweetandsavorymeals.com
Turkey Stuffed Peppers are an easy, healthy, and super delicious dish that is perfect for dinner. They are stuffed with brown rice, ground turkey, onion, and garlic and are one of the most satisfying meals you will ever make.
42
Leftover Turkey, Chestnut & Cranberry Pie
Photo Credit:www.thepurplepumpkinblog.co.uk
Let’s be honest, most of us overspend and prepare too much food for Thanksgiving, and invariably there are lots of tidbits of best leftover turkey recipes that can be turned into meals for days afterward! Since this pie is all about leftover turkey, how much you put in, and what you put into your pie, is up to you!
43
Turkey Brie Bites | Appetizer - Food Meanderings
Photo Credit:foodmeanderings.com
This turkey brie recipe is a real boon during the busy holiday season because we’re busy enough, right? And it only takes a few minutes to throw together. It’s also a little different from the typical applies, and casually elegant enough for any gathering. This is also a great recipe for using up your leftover turkey.
44
Leftover Turkey, Cranberry & Brie Panini
Photo Credit:foodmeanderings.com
Not only is Thanksgiving the best meal, it’s also the meal that keeps on giving! And the best of the best leftovers are definitely turkey sandwiches! But a leftover turkey sandwich on a Panini press, now that is something to get really excited about!
45
Healthy Gluten Free Turkey Enchilada Bake
Photo Credit:hungryhobby.net
Exciting flavors of the southwest almost melt in your mouth with this delicious healthier enchilada bake. Gluten-free.
46
Deep Fried Thanksgiving Bites
Photo Credit:www.downredbuddrive.com
Forget turkey sandwiches, use your Thanksgiving leftovers in a way that will make you say WOW! With these Deep Fried Thanksgiving bites!
47
Turkey Soup
Photo Credit:myculturedpalate.com
This delicious Turkey soup is a great way of getting a comforting, wholesome meal out of leftovers. Use this recipe after Thanksgiving, Christmas or whenever you have a roast dinner, it’s so simple, packed with flavor, and can even be prepared ahead of time and frozen.
48
Easy Leftover Turkey and Pear Pizza Recipe
Photo Credit:homecookingmemories.com
This Easy Leftover Turkey and Pear Pizza recipe uses leftover turkey recipes, sliced pears, mozzarella cheese, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar for a delicious appetizer or meal. This recipe also features an easy pizza crust that requires only two ingredients.
49
Turkey Pot Pie
Photo Credit:www.myorganizedchaos.net
This easy one-pot Turkey Pot pie recipe includes roasted turkey, vegetables, a creamy sauce, and a flaky crust to make a comforting dinner in under an hour.
50
Mashed Potato Stuffing Cakes
Photo Credit:www.myorganizedchaos.net
A delicious recipe for Mashed Potato Stuffing Cakes with mashed potatoes, stuffing, and even turkey. Perfect for Thanksgiving leftovers, or Christmas dinner leftovers.
51
Sweet Potato and Leftover Turkey Homemade Dog Treats
Photo Credit:twohealthykitchens.com
These easy, 4-ingredient Homemade Dog Treats are the perfect way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey! Even better, though? They freeze beautifully and make darling DIY holiday gifts for all the beloved pups in your life.
52
Thanksgiving Leftover Turkey Cristo with Cranberry Sauce
Photo Credit:mylifecookbook.com
This Thanksgiving leftover recipe for turkey Cristo is a most delicious way to eat your leftover turkey and cranberry sauce. The special sauce makes it!
53
Low Carb Turkey Stuffing Waffles with Thanksgiving Leftovers!
Photo Credit:mylifecookbook.com
These low-carb turkey stuffing waffles are the perfect way to eat those Thanksgiving leftovers. Easy to whip up, and you can eat them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Only 1.4g net carbs each!
54
Smoked Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe
Photo Credit:cookeatgo.com
This Turkey Noodle soup is the perfect way to use up leftover turkey! Leftovers can be the best part of holiday meals!
55
Turkey Turnovers
Photo Credit:www.annsentitledlife.com
Leftover turkey never tasted so good! Make great use of leftover turkey (or shredded chicken too) with this fast and easy-to-make Turkey Turnover recipe.
56
Leftover Turkey and Mashed Potatoes Fritters
Photo Credit:www.tastygalaxy.com
These easy recipes to make fritters are perfect for using up leftover turkey and mashed potatoes.
57
Killer Cranberry Cream Cheese Turkey Sandwich
Photo Credit:www.wethreeshanes.com
This Killer Cranberry Cream Cheese Turkey Sandwich combines some of your favorite Thanksgiving leftovers into one easy-to-make, mouthwatering sandwich.
58
Fragrant Moroccan Turkey Stew {Gluten-free, Meal Prep)
Photo Credit:recipesfromapantry.com
This spiced Turkey Stew is the perfect 20-minute meal to feed you on cold fall and winter nights. Leftover turkey, apricots, chickpeas, apple juice, and spices combine into a fragrant comforting stew that friends and family alike would love.
59
Tetrazzini Casserole With Leftover Turkey Or Chicken
Photo Credit:dancingthroughtherain.com
This easy Tetrazzini Casserole can be made with your leftovers! Take what is left of your turkey from Thanksgiving and turn it into dinner for tomorrow!
Conclusion
These leftover turkey recipes are your ticket to savoring Thanksgiving’s culinary delights long after the holiday has passed. Whether you’re in the mood for a comforting soup, a hearty casserole, or something a bit more exotic, these recipes have got you covered. Don’t let a single bite of your cherished Thanksgiving turkey go to waste. Get creative with these delectable ideas and make the most of your holiday feast!
