60 of the Best Christmas Cookie Recipes - 5 Star Holiday Cookies that are Easy to Make. (2024)

By: Jill Mills Posted: Oct 31, 2019 Updated: Mar 1, 2023

Whether you want to stick with the classics or get creative and try something new, you’ll find what you’re looking for in these 60+ Best Christmas Cookie Recipes! From classics like chocolate chip cookies and gingerbread men to snowballs and Italian lemon drops, this list of Christmas cookie recipes covered it all. There’s even a few fun no bake cookie options!

The Absolute Best Christmas Cookie Recipes

‘Tis the seasoning for baking! As the weather cools and the holidays roll around, ovens turn on and recipes come out of the cupboard.

Each year, I’m always on the hunt for new Christmas cookie recipes. I love baking around the holidays (what a surprise!) and though I have my favorites, I always look forward to trying out new ones. I begin way before Christmas, test-testing new recipes and freezing favorites for later. I’d say I’ve probably tried hundreds of cookie recipes over the years!

I’ve gathered up all of my favorites on this list. Whether you’re a casual baker just looking for a classic recipe to try or a bake-a-holic like me, I’m sure you’ll find the cookie you love.

How to Store Cookies

Most cookies should be stored at room temperature in an airtight container. If there’s frosting or chocolate on the outside, you may want to add parchment paper between each layer. Cookies typically stay fresh at room temperature for 3 or 4 days, when stored correctly.

There are a handful of cookies that should be stored in the fridge, so be sure to always double-check the individual recipe for exact instructions.

Can These Christmas Cookie Recipes Be Frozen?

If you’re planning to make dozens of Christmas cookies or put together a bunch of cookie platters, you may want to get a head start. Most cookies can be made ahead of time and then frozen. This is true for chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, sugar cookies, and more. Freezing cookies before frosting them is usually best.

Sometimes you can even freeze the dough in advance, so you can still serve freshly baked cookies. I like to do this with sugar cookies.

To freeze your Christmas cookies, allow them to cool completely. Transfer to an airtight container or ziploc bag. Freeze for up to a month. Thaw on the counter overnight, then enjoy.

As with storing cookies, there are exceptions to freezing them so always read the instructions with the individual recipe as well.

Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies A twist on classic crinkle cookies, these Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies are fun, festive, and downright delicious with their bright red color and rich flavor. Easy to make and always a hit. Get The Recipe

Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups These Hot Cocoa Cookies not only have all the flavors of a steaming glass of hot chocolate, they look like one too. Super cute and easy to make! Get The Recipe

The Best Sugar Cookie Recipe If you're looking for the best sugar cookie recipe to make cut out cookies, look no further! This easy recipe is made with just a handful of ingredients and results in the absolute best sugar cookies you can imagine. Get The Recipe

Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies Made with fresh cranberries, oats, white chocolate chips, and pecans, these Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies are an explosion of flavor and textures. Simple to make and a hit on every Christmas cookie platter! Get The Recipe

Jam Thumbprint Cookies With a simple sugar cookie base and jam filling, these Jam Thumbprint Cookies are a classic Christmas cookie recipe. A must-have on every cookie platter! Get The Recipe

Easy Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cookies How cute are these OREO Mickey and Minne Mouse Cookies? These no-bake cookies are both festive and adorable. Kid-approved and loved by all! Get The Recipe

Hot Cocoa Cookies Complete with a gooey marshmallow topping, these Hot Cocoa Cookies taste just like your favorite winter beverage. Rich, chewy, and oh-so-good! Get The Recipe

Snowball Cookies that Melt-In-Your-Mouth Buttery shortbread cookies topped with confectioner's sugar, these Snowball Cookies will literally melt in your mouth. They're easy to make, too! Get The Recipe

Soft Batch Chocolate M&M Cookies Super fudgy and decadent, these Chocolate M&M Cookies are a hit with kids and adults alike. Use red and green M&Ms for a festive twist. Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Man Cookies Is there a more classic Christmas cookie recipe than Gingerbread Man Cookies? Unlike most recipes, this one requires no chilling so your gingerbread men are easier to make than ever. Get The Recipe

Eggnog Cookies Soft and chewy, these Eggnog Cookies are perfect for the holiday. They're lightly spiced with cinnamon and full of rich eggnog flavor. Get The Recipe

Peppermint Kiss Cookies These White Chocolate Peppermint Kiss Cookies are festive in both appearance and flavor. Soft, chewy cookies are topped with a white chocolate and peppermint kiss for a cookie everyone will have trouble resisting. Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Blossoms Chewy peanut butter cookies topped with a Hershey's kiss, these Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies are always a fan favorite. Easy to make! Get The Recipe

Christmas Chocolate Chip Cookies A twist on traditional chocolate chip cookies, these Christmas Chocolate Chip Cookies are full of holiday cheer. They're loaded with both semi-sweet and white chocolate chips and plenty of red and green sprinkles. Get The Recipe

Christmas Linzer Cookies Linzer Cookies are another classic Christmas cookie, with a shortbread cookie base and raspberry jam. Though they look elegant, they are quite easy to make! Get The Recipe

Peppermint Bark Cookies While these Peppermint Bark Cookies may be easy to make, they're surely not lacking in flavor. They're extra fudgy and loaded with peppermint bark, milk chocolate, and white chocolate. Get The Recipe

Christmas Tree Cookie Stacks These Christmas Tree Cookie Stacks are a fun & festive twist on traditional sugar cookies. Cookies are layered with green frosting, then topped with sprinkles to create a Christmas tree appearance. Get The Recipe

Melted Snowman Cookies These Melted Snowman Cookies are beyond easy and so cute to make. They'll add a smile to anyone's face and the kids can even help make them. Get The Recipe

Soft Christmas Sprinkle Cookies These Christmas Sprinkle Cookies will add a splash of holiday cheer to any cookie tray. Kid-approved! Get The Recipe

Triple Chocolate Turtle Cookies These Triple Chocolate Turtle Cookies put your basic cookies to shame. The chocolate cookies are rolled in chocolate chips and pecans, then filled with a silky caramel and drizzled with even more chocolate. Divine! Get The Recipe

Christmas Crack Recipe Salty crackers layered with toffee, chocolate, and M&Ms, Christmas Crack is just as addicting as the name suggestions. A hit on every Christmas dessert table. Get The Recipe

Hershey’s Secret Kiss Cookies With a sugar and pecan cookie dough wrapped around a Hershey's kiss, these Hershey's Secret Kiss Cookies are a welcome surprise. Easy to make and perfect for the holidays. Get The Recipe

Texas Sheet Cake Cookies A twist on the classic cake, these Texas Sheet Cake Cookies are rich, moist, and oh-so-good! A hit with all chocolate-lovers. Get The Recipe

Snowman Cookies Soft cookies are dotted with M&Ms and a Hershey's kiss to create these Snowman Cookies. Christmas cookies don't get cuter than this! Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Kiss Cookies These Gingerbread Kiss Cookies are the perfect combination of a classic gingerbread cookie and a Hershey's kiss cookie. Soft and chewy! Get The Recipe

Bailey’s Fudge Mint Cookies Bailey's Fudge Mint Cookies combine the smooth richness of Irish whiskey, the sweetness of cocoa, and the incredible flavor of Andes mints in one. A cookie that's hard to resist! Get The Recipe

4-ingredient Peanut Butter Balls If you love Reese's, you'll love these Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls! With just 4 ingredients, they taste just like the classic candy bar. Get The Recipe

Italian Lemon Drop Cookies Whether you know them as lemon drop cookies, iced Italian cookies, or anginetti, one thing is for sure – these Italian Lemon Drop Cookies are a welcome addition to any holiday dessert table or cookie tray. Get The Recipe

Chocolate Gingerbread Men with Candy Canes These Chocolate Gingerbread Men with Candy Canes are a fun, chocolatey twist on traditional gingerbread man cookies. Perfect for gift-giving! Get The Recipe

Christmas Lights Cookies Even those with no decorating skills can make these adorable Christmas Lights Cookies. Decorated with royal icing and mini M&Ms, these festive cookies are always a happy addition to a cookie tray. Not to mention easy to make! Get The Recipe

Raspberry Bow Tie Cookies These Raspberry Bow Tie Cookies feature a soft cookie wrapped around raspberry jam. Easy to make and a family favorite. Get The Recipe

Grinch Cookies Made with cake mix, these Grinch Cookies are super easy to make. The green cookies with a heart in the center are loved by all and make a great addition to all Christmas cookie trays. Or just enjoy while rewatching The Grinch movie. Get The Recipe

German Chocolate Cake Cookies WIth a rich caramel, coconut and pecan frosting over soft, chewy chocolate cookies, these German Chocolate Cake Cookies are a twist on the classic cake recipe. They won't last long on any dessert table! Get The Recipe

Thumbprint Snowman Cookies These Thumbprint Snowman Cookies turn a classic cookie recipe into the most adorable snowmen you've ever seen! Guaranteed to put a smile on anyone's face – and they taste great too! Get The Recipe See Also Madeleines (the Best, Easiest Recipe, with Video!)

Funfetti Shortbread Bites These easy Funfetti Shortbread Bites are made with just 5 ingredients. Just like the classic cookie, with a festive holiday twist. Get The Recipe

Hot Chocolate Cookie Cups With sugar cookie dough filled with chocolate ganache, a pretzel handle, and mini marshmallows to top it off, these Hot Chocolate Cookie Cups look just like a cup of hot cocoa. Get The Recipe

Cranberry Sandwich Cookies These Cranberry Sandwich Cookies feature real, fresh and tart cranberries between two cookies and topped with some powdered sugar. The cookie you didn't know you needed! Get The Recipe

White Chocolate Strawberry Shortbread Cookies These White Chocolate Strawberry Shortbread cookies are loaded with white chocolate chips and dried strawberries. They're easy to make and the berries give a festive color that's perfect for the holidays. Get The Recipe

Peppermint Candy Cane Cookies While these Peppermint Candy Cane Cookies look just like the peppermint candy – and tastes like it too – they actually have a sugar cookie base. Easy to make and fun for the holidays! Get The Recipe

Ultimate Grasshopper Cookies with Andes Mints These Grasshopper Cookies feature a soft, chewy chocolate cookie topped with mint frosting, chocolate ganache, and Andes mints. Perfect for mint and chocolate lover's! Get The Recipe

Chocolate Croissant Cookies Buttery and delicious Chocolate Croissant Cookies are made with a tender and rich dough wrapped around a Hershey bar. Decadent and addicting! Get The Recipe

Santa’s Favorite Peanut Butter M&M Cookies Thick, soft, and chewy, Santa's Favorite Peanut Butter M&M Cookies have everything Santa (and his helpers!) could possibly want in a cookie. These bakery-style cookies are filled with peanut butter, chocolate chips, AND M&Ms! Get The Recipe

Candy Cane Kiss Cookies Soft and chewy, these Candy Cane Kiss Cookies are a minty twist on the classic blossom cookies. Easy to make & perfect for holidays. Get The Recipe

White Chocolate Oreo Reindeer These adorable White Chocolate Oreo Reindeer are a no-bake treat that's made from Oreos and melted chocolate. Add some candy eyes and a red nose to turn them ito an adorable holiday treat. Get The Recipe

Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies Delightfully easy, these Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies will wow anyone who takes a bite. Plus, tips for making the perfect shortbread cookies! Get The Recipe

Baileys Irish Cream Chocolate Chip Cookies A boozy twist on classic chocolate chip cookies, these Bailey's Irish Cream Chocolate Chip Cookies are thick, chewy, and oh-so-good! A cookie no adult will be able to resist! Get The Recipe

German Chocolate Macaroons A fun combination of German chocolate cake and coconut macaroons, these German Chocolate Macaroons are loaded with coconut, chocolate, and pecans. A unique cookie everyone will love! Get The Recipe

Red Velvet Kiss Cookies These Red Velvet Cookies are perfect for the holidays, with a soft, chewy cookie topped with a peppermint kiss. The perfect combination of holiday flavors! Get The Recipe

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookies A fun Disney twist on classic gingerbread cookies, these Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookies are dipped in chocolate for a cookie neither adults nor kids can resist. Super easy to make too! Get The Recipe

Red Velvet Frosted Cookies Topped with a homemade cream cheese frosting, these Red Velvet Frosted Cookies are soft, chewy, and oh-so-good! The tangy cream cheese frosting is a nice compliment to the sweet, chocolate-y red velvet cookie. Get The Recipe

S’mores Cookies Recipe The classic campfire treat turned into a cookie, these S'mores Cookies are soft, chewy, and stuffed with an irresistible marshmallow filling. A decadent treat the entire family will love! Get The Recipe

German Chocolate Brownie Cookies These are not your average brownie cookies! These German Chocolate Brownie cookies are topped with a gooey coconut pecan caramel frosting and drizzled with chocolate. Soft, chewy & irresistible! Get The Recipe

Best Peppermint Oreo Crunch Cookies Recipe Loaded with Oreos and peppermint pieces, these Peppermint Oreo Crunch Cookies will be the first to disappear off any Christmas cookie tray. Easy to make with just a few ingredients! Get The Recipe

Brown Butter Pecan Cookies Made with brown butter and roasted pecans, these Butter Pecan Cookies are downright delicious. Thick, chewy, and freezer friendly! Get The Recipe

Sour Cream Sugar Cookies Soft and cake-like, these Sour Cream Sugar Cookies are a treat everyone loves. These are perfect for cut out sugar cookies and piping with frosting. Get The Recipe

Boozy Christmas Chocolate Truffles These Boozy Christmas Chocolate Truffles are infused with spiced rum for a Christmas treat that's not only melt-in-your-mouth good but also easy to make. Great for gift-giving! Get The Recipe

No-Bake Reese’s Cookies For a no bake dessert no one will be able to refuse, try these No Bake Reese's Cookies. Made with Reese's peanut butter cups, peanut butter, and Rice Krispies, they're perfect for those who love the chocolate-peanut butter flavor combo. Get The Recipe

Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cookies Soft, chewy red velvet cookies laced with bits of white chocolate, these REd Velvet WHite Chocolate Chip Cookies are perfect for the holidays with their bright red color. Super easy to make, too! Get The Recipe

Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies With their bright green color and cooling mint flavor, these Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies are perfect for the holidays. Soft, chewy, and easy to make. Get The Recipe

Cream Cheese Strawberry Cookies Filled with fresh strawberries and white chocolate chunks, these Cream Cheese Strawberry Cookies are soft and chewy. Perfect for any holiday dessert table! Get The Recipe

Turtle Cookies These Chocolate Turtle Cookies are a twist on the classic candy. Loaded with ginger spice, nuts, chocolate, and, of course, a caramel center to top it off, these Turtle Cookies are hard to resist. Get The Recipe

Soft Ginger Snaps These Ginger Snaps may be a classic holiday cookie but the soft and chewy texture is what makes this recipe stand out from the crowd. Not to mention the perfect combination of ginger and other spices. Get The Recipe

Raspberry Almond Shortbread Thumbprints These Raspberry Almond Shortbread Thumbprints feature a tender shortbread cookie packed with raspberry jam and topped with an irresistible almond icing. Though simple to make, their elegant appearance makes them perfect for holiday cookie trays. Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Snowflake Cookies These Gingerbread Snowflake Cookies are perfectly spiced and easy to make. Once decorated, they're a beautiful cookie worthy of being gifted or added to any cookie platter. Get The Recipe

Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies Made with pudding, mint extract, and chocolate chips, these Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies are perfect for lovers of mint chocolate ice cream. Not to mention that the green color is perfect for Christmas. Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Reindeer Cookies Soft, chewy peanut butter cookies decorated with pretzels and candy, these Peanut Butter Reindeer Cookies look just like Rudolph. Kids love these cookies and they can even help decorate them. Get The Recipe

Peppermint Patty Cookies Soft, chewy chocolate cookies with a peppermint patty stuffed inside, these Peppermint Patty Cookies are perfect for the holidays. They're fun, festive, and loaded with peppermint flavor. Get The Recipe

Christmas Pinwheel Cookies Made with sugar cookie dough dyed red and green, then rolled in sprinkles, these Christmas Pinwheel Cookies are a fun, festive treat. They're perfect for a Grinch-watching party or any holiday dessert table. Get The Recipe

Stained Glass Cookies These beautiful Christmas cookies may be easier to make than you think! Though they look fancy, Stained Glass Cookies are surprisingly easy to make, with sugar cookie dough and Jolly Ranchers to make the stained glass effect. Get The Recipe