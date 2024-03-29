60+ Tasty Recipes for the Ultimate Vegan Thanksgiving Feast (2024)



Thanksgiving is right around the corner! I have no idea how these holidays always creep up on me. This year, I decided I would make sure to plan ahead. To help you plan ahead as well, here are a few tips to have a successful vegan thanksgiving feast!

What do I need to have a successful Thanksgiving?

Plan a menu!

Write down a list of which recipes you plan on making if you are doubling the recipe, and what ingredients are needed. Take note of any ideas you have whether it be place settings, music, recipes, or how you will make sure Uncle Bobby stays happy the whole time. Cook confidently.

Give your recipes a test run a few days or even weeks in advance. I'm all for trying out new recipes but if you are hosting a big Thanksgiving dinner then this isn't the time. Cookies, salads, sauces, and most soups are pretty straightforward and you can probably get away with not testing those out first. Test any new, big, or complicated recipes out first though. There's nothing worse than trying out a recipe the day of and it failing completely or finding out that the cooking time isn't really 30 minutes but 3 hours! Cookahead!

If you can make an entire recipe the day before Thanksgiving then do that! Dips, apple chips, and some salads can easily be made in advance. If that is just not possible, then at least try to do some prep work ahead of time. Cut up veggies and fruits that you might need for the next day. Put them in Ziploc bags and keep them in the fridge to keep veggies fresh and crisp for the next day. Know everyone's dietary restrictions, allergies, or preferences.

Be sure to double-check if anyone has nut or gluten allergies. Ask if others are gluten-free vegan, raw vegan, paleo, or oil-free. Plan to at least have 1 appetizer, 2 sides, 1 entree, and 1 dessert that everyone can eat. Being vegan you definitely build some sympathy for those who can't eat what's being served. I once went to a BBQ where all I was able to eat was watermelon. Even the salads were slathered in mayonnaise and had bacon bits. Not fun. Ask and accepthelp.

When most people ask if they can bring something, they aren't asking just to be polite. Most people like bringing dishes to Thanksgiving. Accept their help! Ask others to bring an appetizer, salad, side, or dessert. Anything that doesn't need to be heated up again in the oven. There's nothing worse than having 5 people bring 5 dishes that all still need to be baked. Unless you have 5 ovens in your kitchen...then this obviously doesn't apply to you :) Don't depend on help.

This might seem like the exact opposite of #4 but let's be honest, people forget. Just because Sally said she would bring 2 salads and that you don't need to make any, doesn't mean it will happen. Life sometimes gets in the way. Sally's twin toddlers locked her out of the house and now she can't bring a salad or she got no sleep the night before so she simply forgot. It happens. Sure, everyone could manage without a salad if they needed to but have a backup plan just in case. Have some extra lettuce and veggies in the fridge just in case you need to make a last-minute salad. Start cooking early.

Most guests and family members won't mind waiting for dinner, especially if you have enough appetizers. However, no one wants to wait until 10 pm to start eating dinner. Give yourself plenty of time to make the recipes, have a glass of wine, and get dressed at some point (showering wouldn't hurt either). More is better than less.

Thanksgiving is basicallythe holiday of leftovers. Most people want to take a slice of pie (or an entire pie) home with them and there is nothing better than turning mashed sweet potatoes into potato pancakesthe next day. That's why it's so important to make slightly more than you think you might actually need. Better to have leftovers than hungry friends and family :)

To help you out with all your planning. I've looked high and low, near and far, and got some of my favorite vegan food bloggers on board to share some of their most popularThanksgiving recipes. I've split these up into appetizers, side dishes, entrées, and desserts to make the process of looking for those fitting recipes easier.

All recipes are vegan.

Gluten-free recipes are marked (there are a ton!).

Are you looking for some tasty and vegan-friendly appetizers to serve at your Thanksgiving feast? Look no further! These vegan Thanksgiving appetizers are sure to be a hit with everyone at the table. From savory dips and spreads to crunchy veggie bites, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So get ready to wow your guests with these delicious and healthy vegan appetizers!



Baked Apple Chips with Cashew Cinnamon Dip from Kelly at Tasting Page *Gluten-free

Savory Sweet Potato Fall Crescent Rolls from Jenn at Peppers and Peaches

Creamy Cranberry Salsa Dip from Jenn at Veggie Inspired *Gluten-free



Easy Edamame Dip by Serena from Domesticate Me *Gluten-free

Garlic and Sun-dried Tomato Cheese Ball from Carolyn at PeaceMeal xo *Gluten-free

Walnut and Wild Rice Stuffed Portobellos from Alissa at Connoisseurs Veg *Gluten-free

Pumpkin Soft Pretzel Bites from Sarah at Fried Dandelions

Pumpkin Hummus from Annie at VegAnnie *Gluten-free



Pumpkin Stuffed Dough Balls from Lindsay at Cotter Crunch *Gluten-free

Get ready to wow your guests with these delicious and vegan-friendly Thanksgiving side dishes! From creamy mashed potatoes to flavorful roasted vegetables, these dishes are sure to be a hit with everyone at the table. So whether you're a seasoned vegan or just looking to add some plant-based options to your Thanksgiving spread, these side dishes are a perfect choice. Get ready to dig in and enjoy!



Chipotle Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Pomegranate Pistachio Guacamole from Serena at Domesticate Me *Gluten-free

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Apples with Caramelized Onions and Pistachios from Cadry at Cadry's Kitchen *Gluten-free

Cranberry Orange Salsa from Cadry at Cadry's Kitchen *Gluten-free

Sweet and Spicy Glazed Brussels Sprouts from Deb at Deb's Pots *Gluten-free

Hasselback Sweet Potatoes from Deb at Deb's Pots *Gluten-free

Apple Cranberry Chutney from Martine and Toby at The Vegan Video Pantry *Gluten-free



Sweet Potato-Cauliflower Soup from Vegan Family Recipes *Gluten-free

Braised Red Cabbage with Apples and Onions from Martine and Toby at The Vegan Video Pantry *Gluten-free

Chunky Mushroom and Plum Gravy from Sandra at Vegan Sandra *Gluten-free

Cold Sweet Potato Salad from Vegan Family Recipes *Gluten-free

Potato Boats with Mashed Peas and Fried Onions from Sandra at Vegan Sandra *Gluten-free

Pumpkin Fig Bread Pudding from Lindsay at Cotter Crunch *Gluten-free



Cranberry Walnut Wild Rice Salad from Margaret at Veggie Primer



Harvest Roasted Pear, Walnut and Kale Salad from Kelly at Tasting Page *Gluten-free



Vegan Sweet Potato Soup with Kale from Florian at Contentedness Cooking *Gluten-free



Simple Holiday Cranberry Sauce from Faith at The Conscientious Eater *Gluten-free

Seed & Carrot Roast LoaffromTrinity at Trinity's Conscious Kitchen *Gluten-free

Chai Spiced Sweet Potato from Kim at Kim's Welcoming Kitchen *Gluten-free



Sweet Potato Soufflé from Michelle at Healthier Steps *Gluten-free

Sweet Potato-Carrot Soup from Vegan Family Recipes *Gluten-free



Pumpkin Soup with Herb and "Cheese" Scones from Carolyn at PeaceMeal xo *Gluten-free



Sweet Pumpkin Buns from Omar at Lands and Flavors

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad from Amy at Veggies Save the Day



Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts from Alissa at Connoisseurus Veg *Gluten-free

Mashed Sweet Potatoes from Vegan Family Recipes *Gluten-free

Cranberry Orange Relish from Sarah at Fried Dandelions *Gluten-free



Stuffed Anaheim Peppers from Anjali at Vegetarian Gastronomy *Gluten-free



Apple Corn and Butternut Squash Soup from Lucy at Turnip the Oven *Gluten-free



Fluffy Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes from Brandi at The Vegan 8 *Gluten-free

Get ready to impress your guests with these mouthwatering vegan Thanksgiving entrées! From hearty roasts to flavorful grain dishes, there's something for everyone at the table. So go ahead and dig in – these delicious and healthy vegan options are sure to be a hit!

Roast Stuffed Pumpkin from Mel at A Virtual Vegan *Gluten-free



Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese from Jenn at Veggie Inspired

Pumpkin Apple PizzafromVictoria at Vegelicacy

Savory Pumpkin and Oat Casserole from Sandra at Vegan Sandra *Gluten-free



Stuffed Seitan Roast from Jackie at Vegan Yack Attack

Sweet Potato Casserole from Kelly at The Pretty Bee *Gluten-free

Pumpkin & Lentil Shepherd's Pie from Sam at It Doesn't Taste like Chicken *Gluten-free



Savory Pumpkin Tart fromVegan Family Recipes

Puff Pastry Wrapped Lentil Loaf from Sam at It Doesn't Taste like Chicken

Green Bean Casserole from Sarah at Fried Dandelions



Vegetable Wellington from Linda and Alex at Veganosity

Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth with some delicious and vegan-friendly Thanksgiving desserts! These treats are guaranteed to please everyone at the table, whether you're a seasoned vegan or just looking to add some plant-based options to your spread. From creamy pies and decadent cakes to tasty cookies, there's something for everyone. And the best part? You can indulge without any guilt, because these desserts are all vegan! So go ahead and dig in – it's time to enjoy some sweet and satisfying treats.



Vegan Whole Wheat Apple Piefrom Vegan Family Recipes

No-Bake Pumpkin Pie with Gingerbread and Hazelnut Crust from Jenn at Veggie Inspired *Gluten-free

Spiced Sugar Cookies from Alix and Casey at Two City Vegans



Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Chickpea Cookies from Ashley at Fit Mitten Kitchen *Gluten-free

Pumpkin Creme PiefromJess at Cupcakes and Kale *Gluten-free



Pumpkin Strudel with Caramelized Hazelnuts and Chocolate from Vegan Family Recipes

Apple Pie Quick Bread from Rebecca at Strength and Sunshine *Gluten-free



Nutty Pumpkin Pecan Cake with a "Cream Cheese" Topping from Audrey at Unconventional Baker *Gluten-free



Chocolate Caramel Pecan Pie from Vegan Family Recipes *Gluten-free

Pumpkin Cheesecake from Audrey at Unconventional Baker *Gluten-free



Mini Pumpkin Pies from Ashlae at Oh, Ladycakes *Gluten-free

Cranberry Pear Crisp from Vegan Family Recipes *Gluten-free



Easy Vegan Apple Cake from Florian at Contentedness Cooking *Gluten-free

Pumpkin Pie Chocolate Cups from Dixya at Food Pleasure and Health *Gluten-free



Pumpkin Panna Cotta from Omar at Lands and Flavors *Gluten-free



Warm Pumpkin Spice Cocktail from Vicky and Ruth at May I Have That Recipe *Gluten-free

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie from Vicky and Ruth at May I Have That Recipe



Blueberry Cranberry Pie from Vegan Family Recipes

Pumpkin Cinnamon Cake from Jenny at The Lazy Vegan Baker

Cherry Oat Bars from Lynn at Nourish and Nestle *Gluten-free



No-Bake Apple Crumb Bars from Lucy at Turnip the Oven *Gluten-free



Deep Dish Apple TortefromCrystal at Raw Revive *Gluten-free

Looking for even more Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes? Browse through these as well :)

