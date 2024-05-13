60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

From easy mains to snacks to breakfasts and desserts, is there anything the Instant Pot doesn't do? Whether you are a longtime IP lover looking to expand your recipe repertoire or a newbie to the world of multi cookers, this collection of more than 60 vegan Instant Pot recipes is for you!

Vegan Instant Pot Recipes

I think I’m correct in saying that everybody’s favourite meals are those that are simple to make while still delivering on flavour.

Surely that’s the reason why the Instant Pot has become so popular in recent years. They are a great tool for quickly and easily cooking anything from dried beans to pasta, grains, potatoes, squash, and more! You can even make yogurt and desserts!

What is an Instant Pot?

A lot of people describe the Instant Pot as a pressure cooker but technically it’s actually a multi cooker. There are a range of different models that are anywhere from 6 to 10 different appliances in one.

So not only is it a pressure cooker, it’s also a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, and food warmer (there’s even a fancy model that includes and air fryer). It will also make your bed and take your kids to school. No it won’t.

While Instant Pots are the most well-known and popular brand of multi cookers, there are other brands of multi cookers that can do similar things as an Instant Pot. If you haven’t yet purchased one, take a look at the options and choose the one that is best suited to your needs.

Of course food bloggers are creative and they have come up with a myriad of delicious and unique vegan recipes for this handy little appliance.

So I’ve scoured the Interwebs and complied a list of more than 50 of the best vegan instant pot recipes to get the most out of this smart little gadget.

Is an Instant Pot worth it?

An Instant Pot is definitely worth it if you want to reduce the time you spend in the kitchen (and doesn't everyone?).

Once the Instant Pot is closed and cooking, you don't need to be standing over it stirring. Go ahead and relax on the couch, you deserve it!

Since the Instant Pot has so many different functions, it can replace many other kitchen appliances. Not only does this save precious counter space, it also saves you a bunch of dishes since you can make so many one-pot meals.

Once the Instant Pot finishes cooking, it automatically turns on its keep warm function, meaning you can prep your dinner in the morning and come home to a warm meal.

Finally, as every cheap vegan knows, dried beans are much more economical that canned beans, but normally take a long time to cook. Not with an Instant Pot! You can have fresh cooked beans with great texture in less than an hour.

Which size Instant Pot should I get?

Instant Pots come in 3-quart, 6-quart, 8-quart, and 10-quarts.

Most people go with the 6-quart model. It's perfect for an average-sized family and most recipes that you find online have been tested in this size of Instant Pot so you won't have to make any adjustments to the recipe.

3-quarts are good for single people or students living in a dorm, and 8-quarts are good for large families or people who cook for potlucks, barbecues or other functions.

Which model of Instant Pot should I get?

Different models have different functions so it's helpful to know what kinds of recipes you're planning on cooking in your Instant Pot as well as your budget before making a purchase.

The Instant Pot Duo and Duo Plus models are consistently considered the best all-round starter models that offer good value for money and has all the essential programs you'll need for regular use.

About this recipe collection

I've divided the recipes below into categories in order to make it as easy as possible to find what you're looking for. You'll find recipes under the following categories:

Main Courses

Pasta and Noodles

Soups and Stews

Breakfast

Dips and Snacks

Desserts

Drinks

Side Dishes and How To's

If you have any other amazing vegan Instant Pot recipes to share, be sure to leave a link to the recipe in the comments below!

Main Courses

Vegan Instant Pot Tex-Mex Rice This Vegan Instant pot Tex-Mex rice is a super easy vegan instant pot dinner that you've been craving. Gluten free, oil free option, top 8 allergen free!

Vegan Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto with Spinach and Miso Vegan Instant Pot mushroom risotto is a low maintenance, hearty, and delicious main course that's perfect for busy weeknights.

Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice (Vegan) Red Beans and Rice made easy in your Instant Pot, NO SOAKing or draining the beans required, this vegan recipe is gluten free, oil free and low fat!

Instant Pot Tofu Mango Coconut Curry Do you love mangoes and coconut? Then you will love this spiced vegan curry with tofu! This curry has a sweet taste that is well balanced with all the spices and seasoning—a comforting curry for cold nights!

Sweet Potatoes with Thai Peanut Butter Sauce These sweet potatoes topped with a zesty slaw and creamy Thai peanut butter sauce are an irresistibleplant based dinner recipe!

Instant Pot Vegan Quinoa Burrito Bowls These Instant Pot Vegan Quinoa Burrito Bowls are an easy and healthy make-ahead meal loaded with fiber and protein. They take only 20 minutes to prepare!

Vegan Lentil Sloppy Joes (Slow Cooker or Instant Pot) Vegan lentil sloppy joes have all the savory-sweet flavor of your messy childhood sandwich, but are completely plant-based and gluten-free.

Instant Pot Yellow Dal This Yellow Dal recipe is a cozy and satisfying Instant Pot vegetarian recipe. A family favourite where we mix up the dal, rice, and yogurt for a nourishing and fulfilling meal.

Instant Pot Cauliflower Tikka Masala - Full of Plants This Instant Pot cauliflower tikka masala features tender cauliflower served in a spicy and hearty tomato sauce!

Instant Pot Wild Rice Pilaf with Mushrooms and Pine Nuts Instant Pot wild rice pilaf with mushrooms and pine nuts- this is the perfect low-effort side dish for your holiday table! Cook it ahead in the Instant Pot and re-warm when you're ready to serve. Gluten-free and vegan!

Instant Pot Peanut Tofu Curry with Rice An easy to make Thai curry with tofu; this peanut based sauce is super yummy and easy to make. Plus the recipe makes the curry and rice together.

Moroccan Instant Pot Lentils These Moroccan Instant Pot lentils are perfect for meal prep! They are vegan, gluten-free, freezer-friendly and delicious.

Pasta and Noodles

Vegan Instant Pot Pasta Recipe (One Pot Marinara) Healthy & easy vegan one pot pasta marinara made with whole food plant-based ingredients. This oil-free Italian comfort dish is prepared in just 20 minutes total, using the Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Sesame & Basil Noodles with Roasted Veggies Garlicky, nutty and slightly spicy sesame and basil noodles served with roasted sweet potato and broccoli! A super easy last-minute noodle dish!

Instant Pot Vegan Mac and Cheese Instant Pot Vegan Mac and Cheese is a staple for any busy family wanting to get a healthy dinner on the table quickly and effortlessly.

Instant Pot Vegan Dumpling Recipe Dim sum can be hard to find once you go vegan, but not if you make your own. With store-bought wrappers these are amazingly easy and cheap to make. Be aware that some brands contain egg, but you can always find vegan ones at Asian markets.

Instant Pot Ramen Bowls with Vegetarian and Vegan Toppings Instant Pot Ramen Bowls feature a delicious and flavorful vegetarian broth and can be made quickly in just one pot! We love this healthier ramen recipe!

Instant Pot Spinach Mushroom Pasta Instant Pot Spinach Mushroom Pasta really is instant....ready to serve in 30 minutes. Farm fresh ingredients, vegan, gluten free and dairy free.

Instant Pot Vegan Drunken Noodles Vegan Drunken Noodles made in the Instant Pot! This easy one-pot dish gets done in 20 minutes and is the perfect meal for busy days! Can be gluten-free.

Instant Pot Vegan Chili Mac And Cheese This Instant Pot Vegan Chili Mac And Cheese is the best one-pot comfort dish ever, it is warming and flavorful, elbow pasta, kidney beans, onion, garlic, bell pepper, spices cooked in flavorful broth, finished off with vegan shredded cheese. So hearty and satisfying.

Soups and Stews

Instant Pot Gumbo This vegan instant pot gumbo recipe is healthy and easy to make. A quick vegan dinner that feeds a crowd. Gluten free with stove top option included.

Creamy Vegan White Bean Soup (Instant Pot Recipe) This healthy and warming vegan soup is made in an electric pressure cooker using dry great northern beans.

Instant Pot Vegan Posole Make delicious Vegan Posole in your Instant Pot with jackfruit! Super easy to make and tastes as good as the real thing.

Vegan Instant Pot Portobello Pot Roast We're talking meaty portobello mushrooms, meltingly tender vegetables and a thick, really rich and flavourful gravy. Plus as well as tasting amazing, it's super easy, quick and convenient with minimal washing up.

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup Pasta, tomatoes, herbs, red lentils, pesto and garlic bread. I mean, you cannot go wrong with all these together. This soup is satisfying and comfort food made in 1 pot and ready within minutes.

Instant Pot Pumpkin Walnut Chili This instant pot chili is a vegan chili featuring red lentils, tomatoes, pumpkin, walnuts, chipotles, peppers, and all the good toppings. LOVE!

Lemony Lentil Soup This Lemony Lentil Soup recipe is the BEST! It's full of healthy, fresh and delicious flavors, it's naturally vegan and gluten-free, and so delicious.

Vegan Instant Pot Pasta fa*gioli (aka Pasta and Beans) This vegan Pasta e fa*gioli is one for the books! Not only is it easy to make, but it also requires just 10 simple ingredients, is ready in under an hour and is just so dang good. Who wants some?!

Instant Pot Corn Chowder With Sweet Potato This Instant Pot Corn Chowder recipe is a quick, easy and tasty soup recipe packed with everyday ingredients. Served warm or cold and enjoyed year-round!

Breakfast

Instant Pot Coconut Milk Yogurt ( Vegan!) This INSTANT POT COCONUT MILK YOGURT is an easy and affordable dairy-free yogurt you can make in your electric pressure cooker. I love how thick it gets!

Vegan Instant Pot French Toast Casserole I used my Instant Pot to make this family-sized (dare I say "decadent"?!) vegan french toast. It's easy, quick, and so tasty that chances are you'll be asked to make it for the next morning as well.

Instant Pot Oatmeal Recipe For Steel Cut Oats Or Rolled Oats This oatmeal recipe made in an Instant Pot makes make-ahead oatmeal so easy that it's become my new favorite method for both steel cut oats and rolled oats!

Pressure Cooker Nutty Apple Butter Grab some apples and peanut butter to make this creamy PB&J riff.

Mixed Berry Compote This compote is a delicious, versatile fruit mixture you can use in breakfasts or desserts.

Instant Pot Breakfast Potatoes Instant Pot breakfast potatoes are prepared ahead of time for a quick breakfast, brunch or even dinner. Season this savory side in the IP then brown and crisp them on a skillet. They're easy to make and full of flavor!

Instant Pot Breakfast Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Sweet potatoes cooked in the instant pot, then stuffed with the best combination of almond butter, maple syrup, blueberries, and chia seeds.

Dips and Snacks

Instant Pot Popcorn Satisfy your snack cravings with this easy to make Instant Pot Popcorn. It's ready in minutes and waiting or your favorite seasonings!

Instant Pot Vegan Cheese Sauce Super cheesy and creamy Vegan Cheese Sauce made in the Instant Pot! Use it on nachos, as dips, over pasta or make your favorite mac & cheese!

Instant Pot Salsa Homemade Salsa has never been easier than with this recipe for Instant Pot Salsa. Add in all your ingredients, turn it on and in less than an hour you have delicious salsa.

The Creamiest Instant Pot Hummus Your whole family love this creamy Instant Pot Hummus Recipe made from scratch!! Bonus is that this classic hummus requires no soak chickpeas.

Easy Instant Pot Refried Beans These Instant Pot Refried Beans are easy to make in a pressure cooker. Recipe is vegan, gluten-free & tasty. Use for any Mexican dishes, such as taquitos!

Instant Pot French Fries Try these quick and easy french fries recipe you can do with your Instant Pot: it takes only 25 minutes to taste these crispy but tender fries with your family and friends on every occasion!

Slow Cooker Maple Cranberry Applesauce Perfectly sweet and tart, and supremely easy slow cooker maple cranberry applesauce. Refined sugar-free, paleo friendly, and the ideal seasonal treat!

The BEST Vegan Nachos These loaded vegan nachos are the best because they're plant based, healthy nachos that are so flavorful no one will miss the meat!

Desserts

Best Vegan Chocolate cake in instant pot This vegan chocolate cake is so versatile and screams decadence. Its moist, fluffy and soft. No one will believe it's egg free and dairy free.

Instant Pot Apple Crisp (Vegan, Gluten Free) This Instant Pot apple crisp recipe is such a delicious dessert! It takes a 1 minute cook time to make this gluten-free, vegan Instant Pot apple dessert.

Instant Pot Coconut Rice Pudding Instant Pot Coconut Rice Pudding is a light vegan coconut rice pudding. An Instant Pot Dump and Start recipe. Pressure cooker coconut rice pudding is yummy!

How to Bake a Cheesecake in the Instant Pot Includes tips for getting the perfect cheesecake taste without using dairy, the ideal Instant Pot cook time and settings for that luscious, rich cheesecake texture, and an incredibly decadent yet wholesome recipe for a classic vegan cheesecake in the Instant Pot.

Date Sweetened Instant Pot Carrot Cake Did you know that you can make extra moist cakes in Your Instant Pot? My Instant Pot Carrot Cake is sweetened with dates instead of refined sugar and uses whole wheat pastry flour.

Instant Pot Brownies These Instant Pot Brownies are fudgy, moist, and full of flavour. They are the Vegan Pumpkin Brownies you need to make to celebrate pumpkin season.

Drinks

Instant Pot Apple Cider Recipe This Instant Pot Apple Ciderrecipe is the best drink for fall, and the holiday season, to keep you warm! It's made in the pressure cooker with orange, lemon, apples, cranberries, cinnamon and cloves.

Easiest Ever Iced Tea Once you make Instant Pot Iced Tea you'll never make it the old-fashioned way again! Make smooth, strong iced tea with minimal effort!

Instant Pot Limoncello If you love lemons you probably also love this gorgeous Italian lemon liqueur. It traditionally takes weeks to infuse the lemon peels into vodka ~ but the amazing Instant Pot does it in 30 minutes. So basically, how can you not make this?

Instant Pot Ginger Ale It is a tasty drink with a refreshing aroma. Great for an evening with friends or even alone while watching your favorite TV show.

Instant Pot Infused Water 4 Ways Need a little help drinking water? Then let me show you how to make Instant Pot Infused water with a step-by-step image tutorial & 4 refreshing Pressure Cooker Infused Water recipes!!

Side Dishes and How-To's

Vegan Elote or Mexican-Inspired Corn on the Cob with Hemp-Lime Sauce Fresh corn on the cob is slathered in a spicy, limey, cheesy sauce and sprinkled with chopped jalapeño peppers and cilantro In this vegan elote recipe.

Spicy Bombay Potatoes - Instant Pot Pressure Cooker If you like spicy food, this is going to be your new favorite - Spicy Bombay Potatoes or Masala

How To Make Potatoes in the Instant Pot Forget the oven! Instant Pot baked potatoes cook in a fraction of the time and have the same crave-worthy tender, ultra-creamy center. Check out this recipe

How to Cook a Whole Butternut Squash in the Pressure Cooker Hate peeling and dicing hard butternut squash? Steam it in the pressure cooker instead! Perfect for any recipe that calls for pureed or mashed butternut squash. Check out this recipe

Cilantro Lime Brown Rice - Instant Pot Instant Pot Cilantro Lime Brown Rice is easy, healthy & tasty! The fresh cilantro & lime flavors make it a delicious side or ingredient for burrito bowls! Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Vegan Collard Greens Instant Pot Vegan Collard Greens are smoky, tangy, fat-free, packed with nutrients--with just 3 minutes of active cooking time. Whole food plant-based, GF. Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Garlic Green Beans Instant Pot garlic buttered green beans make a tasty side dish to accompany any meal. Easy to make, ready in no time, healthy and absolutely delicious! This is a dump and start recipe that is low carb, gluten free, vegan, dairy-free, keto and whole30 complaint. Check out this recipe