60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (2024)

From easy mains to snacks to breakfasts and desserts, is there anything the Instant Pot doesn't do? Whether you are a longtime IP lover looking to expand your recipe repertoire or a newbie to the world of multi cookers, this collection of more than 60 vegan Instant Pot recipes is for you!

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (1)
  What is an Instant Pot?
  Is an Instant Pot worth it?
  Which size Instant Pot should I get?
  Which model of Instant Pot should I get?
  About this recipe collection
  Main Courses
  Pasta and Noodles
  Soups and Stews
  Breakfast
  Dips and Snacks
  Desserts
  Drinks
  Side Dishes and How-To's
  Vegan Instant Pot Recipes

I think I’m correct in saying that everybody’s favourite meals are those that are simple to make while still delivering on flavour.

Surely that’s the reason why the Instant Pot has become so popular in recent years. They are a great tool for quickly and easily cooking anything from dried beans to pasta, grains, potatoes, squash, and more! You can even make yogurt and desserts!

What is an Instant Pot?

A lot of people describe the Instant Pot as a pressure cooker but technically it’s actually a multi cooker. There are a range of different models that are anywhere from 6 to 10 different appliances in one.

So not only is it a pressure cooker, it’s also a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, and food warmer (there’s even a fancy model that includes and air fryer). It will also make your bed and take your kids to school. No it won’t.

While Instant Pots are the most well-known and popular brand of multi cookers, there are other brands of multi cookers that can do similar things as an Instant Pot. If you haven’t yet purchased one, take a look at the options and choose the one that is best suited to your needs.

Of course food bloggers are creative and they have come up with a myriad of delicious and unique vegan recipes for this handy little appliance.

So I’ve scoured the Interwebs and complied a list of more than 50 of the best vegan instant pot recipes to get the most out of this smart little gadget.

Is an Instant Pot worth it?

An Instant Pot is definitely worth it if you want to reduce the time you spend in the kitchen (and doesn't everyone?).

Once the Instant Pot is closed and cooking, you don't need to be standing over it stirring. Go ahead and relax on the couch, you deserve it!

Since the Instant Pot has so many different functions, it can replace many other kitchen appliances. Not only does this save precious counter space, it also saves you a bunch of dishes since you can make so many one-pot meals.

Once the Instant Pot finishes cooking, it automatically turns on its keep warm function, meaning you can prep your dinner in the morning and come home to a warm meal.

Finally, as every cheap vegan knows, dried beans are much more economical that canned beans, but normally take a long time to cook. Not with an Instant Pot! You can have fresh cooked beans with great texture in less than an hour.

Which size Instant Pot should I get?

Instant Pots come in 3-quart, 6-quart, 8-quart, and 10-quarts.

Most people go with the 6-quart model. It's perfect for an average-sized family and most recipes that you find online have been tested in this size of Instant Pot so you won't have to make any adjustments to the recipe.

3-quarts are good for single people or students living in a dorm, and 8-quarts are good for large families or people who cook for potlucks, barbecues or other functions.

Which model of Instant Pot should I get?

Different models have different functions so it's helpful to know what kinds of recipes you're planning on cooking in your Instant Pot as well as your budget before making a purchase.

The Instant Pot Duo and Duo Plus models are consistently considered the best all-round starter models that offer good value for money and has all the essential programs you'll need for regular use.

About this recipe collection

I've divided the recipes below into categories in order to make it as easy as possible to find what you're looking for. You'll find recipes under the following categories:

  • Main Courses
  • Pasta and Noodles
  • Soups and Stews
  • Breakfast
  • Dips and Snacks
  • Desserts
  • Drinks
  • Side Dishes and How To's

If you have any other amazing vegan Instant Pot recipes to share, be sure to leave a link to the recipe in the comments below!

Main Courses

Vegan Instant Pot Tex-Mex Rice

This Vegan Instant pot Tex-Mex rice is a super easy vegan instant pot dinner that you’ve been craving. Gluten free, oil free option, top 8 allergen free!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (2)

Vegan Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto with Spinach and Miso

Vegan Instant Pot mushroom risotto is a low maintenance, hearty, and delicious main course that’s perfect for busy weeknights.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (3)

Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice (Vegan)

Red Beans and Rice made easy in your Instant Pot, NO SOAKing or draining the beans required, this vegan recipe is gluten free, oil free and low fat!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (4)

Instant Pot Tofu Mango Coconut Curry

Do you love mangoes and coconut? Then you will love this spiced vegan curry with tofu! This curry has a sweet taste that is well balanced with all the spices and seasoning—a comforting curry for cold nights!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (5)

Sweet Potatoes with Thai Peanut Butter Sauce

These sweet potatoes topped with a zesty slaw and creamy Thai peanut butter sauce are an irresistibleplant based dinner recipe!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (6)

Instant Pot Vegan Quinoa Burrito Bowls

These Instant Pot Vegan Quinoa Burrito Bowls are an easy and healthy make-ahead meal loaded with fiber and protein. They take only 20 minutes to prepare!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (7)

Vegan Lentil Sloppy Joes (Slow Cooker or Instant Pot)

Vegan lentil sloppy joes have all the savory-sweet flavor of your messy childhood sandwich, but are completely plant-based and gluten-free.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (8)

Instant Pot Yellow Dal

This Yellow Dal recipe is a cozy and satisfying Instant Pot vegetarian recipe. A family favourite where we mix up the dal, rice, and yogurt for a nourishing and fulfilling meal.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (9)

Instant Pot Cauliflower Tikka Masala - Full of Plants

This Instant Pot cauliflower tikka masala features tender cauliflower served in a spicy and hearty tomato sauce!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (10)

Instant Pot Wild Rice Pilaf with Mushrooms and Pine Nuts

Instant Pot wild rice pilaf with mushrooms and pine nuts- this is the perfect low-effort side dish for your holiday table! Cook it ahead in the Instant Pot and re-warm when you’re ready to serve. Gluten-free and vegan!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (11)

Instant Pot Peanut Tofu Curry with Rice

An easy to make Thai curry with tofu; this peanut based sauce is super yummy and easy to make. Plus the recipe makes the curry and rice together.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (12)

Moroccan Instant Pot Lentils

These Moroccan Instant Pot lentils are perfect for meal prep! They are vegan, gluten-free, freezer-friendly and delicious.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (13)

Pasta and Noodles

Vegan Instant Pot Pasta Recipe (One Pot Marinara)

Healthy & easy vegan one pot pasta marinara made with whole food plant-based ingredients. This oil-free Italian comfort dish is prepared in just 20 minutes total, using the Instant Pot.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (14)

Instant Pot Sesame & Basil Noodles with Roasted Veggies

Garlicky, nutty and slightly spicy sesame and basil noodles served with roasted sweet potato and broccoli! A super easy last-minute noodle dish!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (15)

Instant Pot Vegan Alfredo Sauce - Nora Cooks

Dinner in 20 minutes! Meet the creamiest Vegan Alfredo Sauce, made with cauliflower, a little bit of cashews and a LOT of garlic.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (16)

Instant Pot Vegan Mac and Cheese

Instant Pot Vegan Mac and Cheese is a staple for any busy family wanting to get a healthy dinner on the table quickly and effortlessly.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (17)

Instant Pot Vegan Dumpling Recipe

Dim sum can be hard to find once you go vegan, but not if you make your own. With store-bought wrappers these are amazingly easy and cheap to make. Be aware that some brands contain egg, but you can always find vegan ones at Asian markets.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (18)

Instant Pot Ramen Bowls with Vegetarian and Vegan Toppings

Instant Pot Ramen Bowls feature a delicious and flavorful vegetarian broth and can be made quickly in just one pot! We love this healthier ramen recipe!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (19)

Instant Pot Spinach Mushroom Pasta

Instant Pot Spinach Mushroom Pasta really is instant....ready to serve in 30 minutes. Farm fresh ingredients, vegan, gluten free and dairy free.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (20)

Instant Pot Vegan Drunken Noodles

Vegan Drunken Noodles made in the Instant Pot! This easy one-pot dish gets done in 20 minutes and is the perfect meal for busy days! Can be gluten-free.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (21)

Instant Pot Vegan Chili Mac And Cheese

This Instant Pot Vegan Chili Mac And Cheese is the best one-pot comfort dish ever, it is warming and flavorful, elbow pasta, kidney beans, onion, garlic, bell pepper, spices cooked in flavorful broth, finished off with vegan shredded cheese. So hearty and satisfying.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (22)

Soups and Stews

Instant Pot Gumbo

This vegan instant pot gumbo recipe is healthy and easy to make. A quick vegan dinner that feeds a crowd. Gluten free with stove top option included.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (23)

Creamy Vegan White Bean Soup (Instant Pot Recipe)

This healthy and warming vegan soup is made in an electric pressure cooker using dry great northern beans.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (24)

Instant Pot Vegan Posole

Make delicious Vegan Posole in your Instant Pot with jackfruit! Super easy to make and tastes as good as the real thing.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (25)

Vegan Instant Pot Portobello Pot Roast

We’re talking meaty portobello mushrooms, meltingly tender vegetables and a thick, really rich and flavourful gravy. Plus as well as tasting amazing, it’s super easy, quick and convenient with minimal washing up.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (26)

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup

Pasta, tomatoes, herbs, red lentils, pesto and garlic bread. I mean, you cannot go wrong with all these together. This soup is satisfying and comfort food made in 1 pot and ready within minutes.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (27)

Instant Pot Pumpkin Walnut Chili

This instant pot chili is a vegan chili featuring red lentils, tomatoes, pumpkin, walnuts, chipotles, peppers, and all the good toppings. LOVE!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (28)

Lemony Lentil Soup

This Lemony Lentil Soup recipe is the BEST! It’s full of healthy, fresh and delicious flavors, it’s naturally vegan and gluten-free, and so delicious.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (29)

Vegan Instant Pot Pasta fa*gioli (aka Pasta and Beans)

This vegan Pasta e fa*gioli is one for the books! Not only is it easy to make, but it also requires just 10 simple ingredients, is ready in under an hour and is just so dang good. Who wants some?!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (30)

Instant Pot Corn Chowder With Sweet Potato

This Instant Pot Corn Chowder recipe is a quick, easy and tasty soup recipe packed with everyday ingredients. Served warm or cold and enjoyed year-round!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (31)

Breakfast

Instant Pot Coconut Milk Yogurt ( Vegan!)

This INSTANT POT COCONUT MILK YOGURT is an easy and affordable dairy-free yogurt you can make in your electric pressure cooker. I love how thick it gets!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (32)

Vegan Instant Pot French Toast Casserole

I used my Instant Pot to make this family-sized (dare I say “decadent”?!) vegan french toast. It’s easy, quick, and so tasty that chances are you’ll be asked to make it for the next morning as well.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (33)

Instant Pot Oatmeal Recipe For Steel Cut Oats Or Rolled Oats

This oatmeal recipe made in an Instant Pot makes make-ahead oatmeal so easy that it’s become my new favorite method for both steel cut oats and rolled oats!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (34)

Pressure Cooker Nutty Apple Butter

Grab some apples and peanut butter to make this creamy PB&J riff.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (35)

Mixed Berry Compote

This compote is a delicious, versatile fruit mixture you can use in breakfasts or desserts.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (36)

Instant Pot Breakfast Potatoes

Instant Pot breakfast potatoes are prepared ahead of time for a quick breakfast, brunch or even dinner. Season this savory side in the IP then brown and crisp them on a skillet. They’re easy to make and full of flavor!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (37)

Instant Pot Breakfast Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes cooked in the instant pot, then stuffed with the best combination of almond butter, maple syrup, blueberries, and chia seeds.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (38)

Dips and Snacks

Instant Pot Popcorn

Satisfy your snack cravings with this easy to make Instant Pot Popcorn. It’s ready in minutes and waiting or your favorite seasonings!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (39)

Instant Pot Vegan Cheese Sauce

Super cheesy and creamy Vegan Cheese Sauce made in the Instant Pot! Use it on nachos, as dips, over pasta or make your favorite mac & cheese!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (40)

Instant Pot Salsa

Homemade Salsa has never been easier than with this recipe for Instant Pot Salsa. Add in all your ingredients, turn it on and in less than an hour you have delicious salsa.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (41)

The Creamiest Instant Pot Hummus

Your whole family love this creamy Instant Pot Hummus Recipe made from scratch!! Bonus is that this classic hummus requires no soak chickpeas.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (42)

Easy Instant Pot Refried Beans

These Instant Pot Refried Beans are easy to make in a pressure cooker. Recipe is vegan, gluten-free & tasty. Use for any Mexican dishes, such as taquitos!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (43)

Instant Pot French Fries

Try these quick and easy french fries recipe you can do with your Instant Pot: it takes only 25 minutes to taste these crispy but tender fries with your family and friends on every occasion!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (44)

Slow Cooker Maple Cranberry Applesauce

Perfectly sweet and tart, and supremely easy slow cooker maple cranberry applesauce. Refined sugar-free, paleo friendly, and the ideal seasonal treat!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (45)

The BEST Vegan Nachos

These loaded vegan nachos are the best because they’re plant based, healthy nachos that are so flavorful no one will miss the meat!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (46)

Desserts

Best Vegan Chocolate cake in instant pot

This vegan chocolate cake is so versatile and screams decadence. Its moist, fluffy and soft. No one will believe it’s egg free and dairy free.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (47)

Instant Pot Apple Crisp (Vegan, Gluten Free)

This Instant Pot apple crisp recipe is such a delicious dessert! It takes a 1 minute cook time to make this gluten-free, vegan Instant Pot apple dessert.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (48)

Instant Pot Coconut Rice Pudding

Instant Pot Coconut Rice Pudding is a light vegan coconut rice pudding. An Instant Pot Dump and Start recipe. Pressure cooker coconut rice pudding is yummy!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (49)

How to Bake a Cheesecake in the Instant Pot

Includes tips for getting the perfect cheesecake taste without using dairy, the ideal Instant Pot cook time and settings for that luscious, rich cheesecake texture, and an incredibly decadent yet wholesome recipe for a classic vegan cheesecake in the Instant Pot.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (50)

Date Sweetened Instant Pot Carrot Cake

Did you know that you can make extra moist cakes in Your Instant Pot? My Instant Pot Carrot Cake is sweetened with dates instead of refined sugar and uses whole wheat pastry flour.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (51)

Instant Pot Brownies

These Instant Pot Brownies are fudgy, moist, and full of flavour. They are the Vegan Pumpkin Brownies you need to make to celebrate pumpkin season.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (52)

Drinks

Instant Pot Apple Cider Recipe

This Instant Pot Apple Ciderrecipe is the best drink for fall, and the holiday season, to keep you warm! It’s made in the pressure cooker with orange, lemon, apples, cranberries, cinnamon and cloves.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (53)

Easiest Ever Iced Tea

Once you make Instant Pot Iced Tea you’ll never make it the old-fashioned way again! Make smooth, strong iced tea with minimal effort!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (54)

Instant Pot Limoncello

If you love lemons you probably also love this gorgeous Italian lemon liqueur. It traditionally takes weeks to infuse the lemon peels into vodka ~ but the amazing Instant Pot does it in 30 minutes. So basically, how can you not make this?

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (55)

Instant Pot Ginger Ale

It is a tasty drink with a refreshing aroma. Great for an evening with friends or even alone while watching your favorite TV show.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (56)

Instant Pot Infused Water 4 Ways

Need a little help drinking water? Then let me show you how to make Instant Pot Infused water with a step-by-step image tutorial & 4 refreshing Pressure Cooker Infused Water recipes!!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (57)

Side Dishes and How-To's

Vegan Elote or Mexican-Inspired Corn on the Cob with Hemp-Lime Sauce

Fresh corn on the cob is slathered in a spicy, limey, cheesy sauce and sprinkled with chopped jalapeño peppers and cilantro In this vegan elote recipe.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (58)

Spicy Bombay Potatoes - Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

If you like spicy food, this is going to be your new favorite - Spicy Bombay Potatoes or Masala Aloo. Baby Potatoes cooked with aromatic spices, as a one-pot dish, are perfect to serve as an appetizer or a side dish.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (59)

How To Make Potatoes in the Instant Pot

Forget the oven! Instant Pot baked potatoes cook in a fraction of the time and have the same crave-worthy tender, ultra-creamy center.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (60)

How to Cook a Whole Butternut Squash in the Pressure Cooker

Hate peeling and dicing hard butternut squash? Steam it in the pressure cooker instead! Perfect for any recipe that calls for pureed or mashed butternut squash.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (61)

Cilantro Lime Brown Rice - Instant Pot

Instant Pot Cilantro Lime Brown Rice is easy, healthy & tasty! The fresh cilantro & lime flavors make it a delicious side or ingredient for burrito bowls!

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (62)

Instant Pot Vegan Collard Greens

Instant Pot Vegan Collard Greens are smoky, tangy, fat-free, packed with nutrients--with just 3 minutes of active cooking time. Whole food plant-based, GF.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (63)

Instant Pot Garlic Green Beans

Instant Pot garlic buttered green beans make a tasty side dish to accompany any meal. Easy to make, ready in no time, healthy and absolutely delicious! This is a dump and start recipe that is low carb, gluten free, vegan, dairy-free, keto and whole30 complaint.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (64)

The Best Vegan Baked Beans

Perfectly cooked from scratch in the Instant Pot, you will never want to buy canned baked beans again. No pre-soaking required! Vegan Baked Beans are sweet and savory, with just a touch of heat, and are the perfect addition to any barbecue.

Check out this recipe

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (65)

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (66)

Vegan Instant Pot Recipes

Course: Appetizer, Main Course, Side Dish

Cuisine: American

Servings: 4

60+ Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (2024)
