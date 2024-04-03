60 Vintage-Inspired Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

Home Holidays & Events Holidays Thanksgiving
From fruity takes on turkey to molded salads, you'll feel like you're back in the 1950s with these vintage Thanksgiving recipes.
Marinated Thanksgiving Turkey
My family enjoys this Thanksgiving turkey because it cooks up tender, tasty and golden brown. Build up flavor by marinating the meat, then grill it to add a tempting barbecued flavor. —Ken Churches, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Sweet Candied Carrots
These tender, vibrant candied carrots have a buttery glaze and a mild sweetness. This is a simple dish, but it sure makes carrots seem special. —P. Lauren Fay-Neri, Syracuse, New York
Chive & Onion Hash Brown Potatoes
A friend once told me about a potato dish her mother used to make. She remembered that Swiss cheese and butter were standouts. Here's my re-creation—and my friend actually liked it better than her mom’s version. —Barb Templin, Norwood, Minnesota
Chipped Beef Cheese Ball
This delicious appetizer is near and dear to our family. It is a symbol of our family's Christmas and New Year's celebrations. My mom made this cheese ball for more than 30 years. —Molly Sumner, Creve Coeur, Missouri
Roasted Potatoes, Carrots & Leeks
Simply seasoned and flavored with garlic, this fantastic side dish will complement just about any entree. The colorful veggies are easy to prepare and look attractive on a holiday buffet...but you'll want to keep this recipe in mind for meals all year long.—Janice Mitchell, Aurora, Colorado
Pecan Tassies
These pecan tassies are very good for parties and special occasions. You'll probably want to double the recipe, because they'll disappear in a hurry! —Joy Corie, Ruston, Louisiana
Chestnut Dressing
I enjoyed this chestnut stuffing when I spent my first Thanksgiving with my husband, Mike. It's a family recipe his mother has been making for years. Italian seasoning and chestnuts add flavor and texture. —Sharon Brunner, Mohnton, Pennsylvania
Best Dinner Rolls
These are the best dinner rolls around. If you can't decide which enticing topping to choose, just use them all.—Christina Pittman, Parkville, Missouri
Old-Fashioned Sweet Potato Casserole
We like the marshmallow topping on this old-fashioned sweet potato casserole, but you can also vary it if you prefer a crunchier texture. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Deviled Crab
Dip your spoon into this super rich deviled crab, and you might think you’re in heaven. Generous portions of crab are mixed with cream and eggs and are flavored with chives, onions and more. Mmm! —Doris Prillaman, Wilmington, North Carolina
Sweet Potato Casserole
I make this classic sweet potato casserole without marshmallows for Thanksgiving, but I also have been known to serve it with meat loaf and even grilled meat. —Eleanor Sherry, Highland Park, Illinois
Dipped Gingersnaps
I get tremendous satisfaction making and giving time-tested yuletide treats like these dipped gingersnaps. Dipping them in white chocolate makes much-loved gingersnaps even more special. —Laura Kimball, West Jordan, Utah
Dried Cranberry Sharp Cheddar Cheese Balls
These personal-size cheese balls are such a pleasure to pass around at a party. They’re much easier to eat than their full-scale counterparts. —DonnaMarie Ryan, Topsfield, Massachusetts
Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy
My family loves gravy, so I can never have enough of this make-ahead turkey gravy recipe on hand for a holiday dinner. The base is prepared with turkey wings and can be prepped in advance. —Linda Fitzsimmons, Fort Edward, New York
Herb-Brined Turkey
For an impressive main course, look here. The moist, flavorful bird will have guests counting the minutes until carving time. — Scott Rugh, Portland, Oregon
Puff Pastry Apple Turnovers
I mentioned to a friend that I’d like to make puff pastry apple turnovers after I found a package of the shortcut ingredient in my freezer. She shared a recipe that I adapted for the puff pastry. These turnovers were a big hit on my first try! —Coleen Cavallaro, Oak Hill, New York
Turkey Giblet Gravy
My mother used to make this old fashioned, southern-style gravy every holiday for the family, and now I make it for mine. It's a tasty variation of a turkey giblet gravy. You might be surprised how much you like it. —Dunya Johnson, Rochester, New York
Creamed Peas
I can still taste these wonderful creamed peas in Mama's delicious white sauce. Our food was pretty plain during the week, so I thought this white sauce made the peas "extra fancy" and fitting for a Sunday meal.
Cranberry Fluff Salad
It wasn't Thanksgiving without my grandmother's cool and tangy cranberry fluff. With only four ingredients, it's a cinch to make. Now my siblings and I carry on her tradition. —Leah Nicholes, San Diego, California
Easy Yeast Rolls
These simple, tender yeast rolls bake to a golden brown and will disappear in no time. If you've never baked with yeast before, these rolls are the perfect starting point. —Wilma Harter, Witten, South Dakota
Grandma's Roasted Duck
When I was growing up, my grandma always served roast duck for the holidays, and for other family events throughout the year. I always thought it was better than turkey! —Sue Gronholz, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
Molded Cranberry-Orange Salad
When I take this dish to potlucks during the holidays, people always ooh and aah. Feel free to top with whipped cream for added appeal. —Carol Mead, Los Alamos, New Mexico
Butternut-Pineapple Crumble
I tried this sweet and crunchy casserole out on my 80-year-old parents and they loved it! Butternut squash now has a place at our holiday table year after year. —Barbara Busch, Henrico, Virginia
Pressure-Cooker Cranberry Apple Red Cabbage
When I was looking for something new, I started playing with flavors and came up with this very tasty dish. My German grandmother would be impressed, I think! The colorful side is just right with pork. —Ann Sheehy, Lawrence, Massachusetts
Layered Cranberry Gelatin Salad
Light and tangy, this gelatin is guaranteed to please. Kids go crazy for the marshmallow-cream cheese layer on top. —Irma Senner, Dixmont, Maine
Mashed Peppery Turnips
I created this recipe in an attempt to use up a great turnip harvest from our garden, and to lighten up one of our favorite dishes. By using turnips in place of potatoes, I made a low-carb side. Now we rarely serve plain mashed potatoes! —Courtney Stultz, Weir, Kansas
Cucumber Canapes
I always get requests for the recipe for these canapes whenever I serve them. They're delicate finger sandwiches with a creamy herb spread and festive red and green garnishes. —Nadine Whittaker, South Plymouth, Massachusetts
Creamed Spinach & Pearl Onions
When I was a culinary student, this creamy dish wowed me, and I don't even like spinach. This side is a keeper! —Chelsea Puchel, Pickens, South Carolina
Sugar-Glazed Ham
This old-fashioned ham glaze gives a pretty golden brown coating—just like Grandma used to make. The mustard and vinegar complement the brown sugar which adds a tangy flavor to this glazed ham recipe. Be prepared to serve seconds! —Carol Strong Battle, Heathville, Virginia
Cauliflower au Gratin
Count on this dish to make new vegetable converts. Whenever I serve it, people ask me for the recipe. Sometimes I’ll substitute broccoli for all or half the cauliflower, and the green veggie tastes just as good! —Jacki Ricci, Ely, Nevada
Icebox Rolls
I remember my mom making these rolls almost every Saturday so they'd be ready to bake on Sunday for company or someone just dropping by. Although they take a little time to prepare, they're really not all that difficult to make. And there's nothing in the stores that can compare to them! —Jean Fox, Welch, Minnesota
Creamy Hash Brown Casserole
This versatile side dish is so good with grilled steak, and is delicious with other meats as well. A creamy cheese sauce and crunchy topping make this potato casserole popular for family dinners and potlucks. —Teresa Stutzman, Adair, Oklahoma
Wild Rice Stuffed Squash
I made this recipe when we invited both our families to celebrate our first Thanksgiving in our new home. There were 37 of us, and those who tried this dish raved about it. —Robin Thompson, Roseville, California
New Year's Oyster Stew
Oyster stew is quite popular along the coast of Ireland, where oysters are served to celebrate many festivals. Immigrants brought the recipe with them to the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the U.S. —Christa Scott, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Mustard Brussels Sprouts
Mustard boosts the green flavor of the sprouts in this versatile side dish. Great served with breaded chicken or pork chops. —Leah-Anne Schnapp, Grove City, Ohio
Pumpkin Tartlets
Refrigerated pie crust and a muffin tin make it easy to create these delicious spiced pumpkin tartlets. Dollop with whipped cream and you’re done! — Jessie Oleson, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing
A wedge salad gets the creamy treatment when topped with blue cheese dressing. Keep the dressing as a topper, or make it a dip for Buffalo wings. —Jenn Smith, East Providence, Rhode Island
Triple Mash with Horseradish Bread Crumbs
Why settle for traditional mashed potatoes when you can enjoy three times the flavor? Combine spuds with rutabaga and parsnips, along with the zip of horseradish, for a taste treat. —Lily Julow, Lawrenceville, Georgia
Aunt Margaret's Sweet Potato Casserole
My great-aunt made an incredible sweet potato casserole for our holiday dinners. I’ve lightened it up a bit, but we love it just the same. —Beth Britton, Fairlawn, Ohio
Slow Cooker Candied Nuts
I like giving spiced nuts as holiday gifts. This slow-cooker recipe with ginger and cinnamon is so good, you just might use it all year long. —Yvonne Starlin, Westmoreland, Tennessee
Cranberry-Orange Roasted Turkey
You'll have an elegant centerpiece to your meal with this tender, juicy turkey. The cranberry makes it so good. It has such a wonderful aroma and flavor. —Kara de la Vega, Santa Rosa, California
Herbed Bread Twists
A blend of herbs and a special shape dress up ordinary frozen bread dough in this unbelievably easy recipe. —Deb Stapert, Comstock Park, Michigan
Fluffy Cranberry Delight
This was originally my daughter's recipe, and she or I will make it for one or more of our holiday get-togethers. It can be served as a fruit salad along with the meal or as a light dessert. It's particularly pretty in a cut-glass bowl on a buffet. —Ruth Bolduc, Conway, New Hampshire
Pumpkin Pie Pudding
My husband loves anything pumpkin, and this creamy, comforting pumpkin pudding recipe is one of his favorites. We make our easy pudding all year long, but it's especially nice in the fall. —Andrea Schaak, Bloomington, Minnesota
Baked Cranberry Pudding
This is an old-fashioned pudding that's a cranberry lover's delight. Serve warm topped with whipped cream for an elegant look, or in bowls with rich cream poured over for a homey touch. —Lucy Meyring, Walden, Colorado
Creamed Green Beans
A family favorite for years, this special green bean recipe is a cinch to double and can be assembled ahead of time. When my nephews are coming for dinner, it’s an absolute must! —Betty Shaw, Weirton, West Virginia
Holiday Cranberry Jelly
Spread some holiday cheer with this rosy pink cranberry jelly. —Nancy Davis, Tualatin, Oregon
Cranberry Waldorf Gelatin
We enjoy this easy-to-make salad in the fall when apples are in season. Their crisp freshness adds so much to a favorite dish. — Debbie Short, Carlisle, Iowa
Candied Citrus
This tart and sweet candied citrus is so easy to make, and it adds a zippy pop to drinks, desserts and more. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Pork Loin with Raspberry Sauce
Raspberries add rub red color and fruity sweetness to the sauce that enhances this savory pork roast. This is an easy way to transform everyday pork into a special-occasion main dish. —Florence Nurczyk, Toronto, Ohio
Old-Time Custard Ice Cream
I think my most memorable summertime dessert for get-togethers has always been homemade ice cream. This recipe is so rich and creamy and is the perfect splurge on a hot summer afternoon. —Martha Self, Montgomery, Texas
Potluck Candied Sweet Potatoes
To make it easier to bring this traditional southern staple to a potluck or gathering, I updated it so that it can be cooked in a slow cooker. It's hard to go wrong with candied sweet potatoes when it comes to pleasing a crowd. —Deirdre Cox, Kansas City, Missouri
Caroline has been with Taste of Home for the past seven years, working in both print and digital. After starting as an intern for the magazine and special interest publication teams, Caroline was hired as the third-ever digital editor for Taste of Home. Since then, she has researched, written and edited content on just about every topic the site covers, including cooking techniques, buzzy food news, gift guides and many, many recipe collections. Caroline also acts as the editorial lead for video, working with the Test Kitchen, videographers and social media team to produce videos from start to finish.When she’s not tip-tapping on a keyboard, Caroline is probably mixing up a killer co*cktail, reading a dog-eared library book or cooking up a multi-course feast (sometimes all at once). Though she technically lives in Milwaukee, there is a 50/50 chance Caroline is in Chicago or southwest Michigan visiting her close-knit family.