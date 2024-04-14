600 calorie meal recipes (2024)

Showing items 1 to 24 of 26
- Healthy chicken katsu curry
A star rating of 3.7 out of 5.101 ratings
This healthier katsu is coated in finely chopped flaked almonds and baked in the oven (rather than fried) until crisp and golden. If you're following the Healthy Diet Plan, this a great dish to add to your repertoire
- Japchae (stir fried noodles)
A star rating of 5 out of 5.2 ratings
Create a Korean classic, with sweet potato noodles mixed with tender steak strips, chestnut mushrooms and spinach in a savoury and slightly sweet sauce
- Burrito bowl with chipotle black beans
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.67 ratings
This healthy burrito bowl is chock full of veggies and greens, perfect for a filling lunch. This is one vegetarian meal that tastes just as good as it looks
A star rating of 3.7 out of 5.9 ratings
This easy healthy supper is an ideal meal for one. Baking the ingredients in parchment gently steams the fish and beans, keeping them tender
- Cardamom chicken with lime leaves
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.35 ratings
If you're a true curry lover, the layers of spice in this fragrant and tender chicken thigh curry will really hit the spot
- Lentil ragu with courgetti
A healthy tomato 'pasta' dish that makes full use of your spiralizer. This vegan-friendly supper is five of your five-a-day and will fill you to the brim
- Zingy teriyaki beef skewers
A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.20 ratings
If you're looking for a light and healthy dinner then these kebabs are just the ticket - rich in folate, fibre, iron and vitamin C, plus 3 of your 5-a-day
A star rating of 3.8 out of 5.22 ratings
When hunger strikes this healthy chicken with rice and peas dish will not only fill you up but provide plenty of nutrients, too, containing three of your five-a-day
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.41 ratings
Make this hearty beef stew with dumplings for a warming meal. We've made this dish lighter by using a lean cut of beef and added chunky vegetables to boost fibre.
A star rating of 3.8 out of 5.25 ratings
Middle-Eastern inspired vegetarian 'meatballs' pair perfectly with orzo pasta and creamy feta cheese - a deliciously different everyday dinner
A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.42 ratings
Sear pork chops, then oven-roast with red onions and root vegetables for an easy weeknight dinner
A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.101 ratings
Spiced red lentil dhal is topped with creamy sweet potato mash in these individual vegetarian pies - a cheap weeknight dinner option
- Pomegranate chicken with almond couscous
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.165 ratings
Jazz up chicken breasts in this fruity, sweetly spiced sauce with pomegranate seeds, toasted almonds and tagine paste
- Spiced lamb wraps
A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.66 ratings
Spice up cheap frozen lamb mince with a fragrant spice mixture and pile onto flour wraps or chapatis for a healthy and filling dinner
A star rating of 3.9 out of 5.66 ratings
This storecupboard grain makes a great alternative to rice or couscous. Team with bacon and veggies in this risotto-like stew
A star rating of 3.8 out of 5.8 ratings
Barley is cheaper and lighter than Italian risotto rice, you can add all the liquid at once and it's really hard to overcook
A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.23 ratings
This simple basmati rice pot is flavoured with coriander, garam masala and ginger for a healthy and satisfying meal
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.27 ratings
Love risotto? Try this low-fat version, which swaps traditional risotto rice for pearl barley
A star rating of 4 out of 5.26 ratings
This healthy, meaty main uses lean pork fillets and is on the table in just 30 minutes - serve with your choice of grain
A star rating of 4.3 out of 5.17 ratings
A nutritious and lean fish supper with fragrant Thai flavours, ready in minutes and packed with vitamins and minerals
- Pork Milanese with spaghetti
A star rating of 3.7 out of 5.16 ratings
This saucy spaghetti with crispy pork on top is a sure-fire hit
- Green club sandwich
A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.21 ratings
This healthy sandwich is packed full of goodness to keep you going until dinner
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.13 ratings
The fresh tuna in this dish has a lovely meaty texture that's even better when marinated before cooking
A star rating of 4 out of 5.21 ratings
A fresh, summery spaghetti dish packed full of seafood and spice