62 Easy Soup Recipes To Cozy Up To This Fall (2024)

The best way to to celebrate fall is with a bowl of soup, right?
When it's peak fall, it's about time to cozy up with your main autumnal BFFs: our favorite sweaters and a comforting bowl of soup. And let us just say, we take soup season super seriously, that you could really have a new one on the dinner table every night of fall (the DREAM). Plus, these 62 easy autumn soup recipes will warm you up with minimal time (and effort) in the kitchen. Feeling a chill in the air? Check out more fall-approved ideas, like our favorite pumpkin recipes, fall co*cktails, fall appetizers, and easy fall dinners.
We rounded up some of our favorite fall flavors (with deliciously creative takes), like pumpkin soup, curried butternut squash soup, and broccoli cheddar soup in a bread bowl (yes, a bread bowl 😍). But we've also included classic favorites fit for anytime of the year, including rich cream of mushroom soup, hearty beef stew, and creamy tomato soup. Looking to try something new? Nabeyaki udon, baked feta soup, and stuffed pepper soup will warm you up in the best (and tastiest) ways.
One of our favorite things about soup? It's too easy to whip up when you don't feel like putting in too much effort in the kitchen. Our slow-cooker soups—Crockpot chicken noodle soup, Crockpot butternut squash soup—make whipping up dinner a breeze. Just toss all your ingredients in the pot, then sit back and enjoy while all the work is done for you! Got some Thanksgiving turkey leftovers? Turkey carcass soup and turkey noodle soup were made for using up the rest of your leftover bird.
Still craving more bowls of cozy goodness? Try our favorite vegetable soups to get in some greens, and our hearty potato soups—because you just can't beat a classic.
1
Chicken Parm Soup
Let's be honest—who doesn't love chicken Parm? We've done our fair share of creative takes on the dinner, from chicken Parm pasta to chicken nugget Parm casserole, but when we're looking for an extra-cozy version, we turn to this soup recipe. Filled with everything you love about the Italian dish—chicken breasts, sharp Parm, and bright tomatoes—this soup version is perfect for the nights when you're craving the classic, but need something that'll warm up the soul. Plus it's ready in under 30 minutes, making it a much quicker (and easier) version when you need the same flavors, fast.
Get the Chicken Parm Soup recipe.
2
Pumpkin Tomato Soup With Grilled Swiss Cheese Sticks
While we love classic tomato soup, we sometimes want to shake things up a bit when fall comes around. This soup gets an extra creamy dose, not only thanks to sweet pumpkin puree, but with heavy cream and sharp Parmesan. One of the best parts? Both the soup and cheese sticks are ready in under 30 minutes, making this the easiest weeknight dinner you'll have no problem getting the whole fam to enjoy. And it's definitely kid-friendly—they'll be obsessed with the grilled cheese sticks.
Get the Pumpkin Tomato Soup With Grilled Swiss Cheese Sticks recipe.
3
Classic Chili
If you’re looking for a hearty, comfort food meal to eat during a long fall workday, this is the recipe for you. While many chili recipes call for simmering for at least an hour (sometimes even more), our best-ever beef chili can be made in just 40 minutes (!!).
Get the Classic Chili recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
4
Curried Butternut Squash Soup
This is a vegan soup, but you would never guess, because it's satisfying enough to be the main course. The warm, rich flavors of curry powder play beautifully with sweet roasted butternut squash. Topped with a drizzle of rich coconut milk, toasted peanuts, and fresh cilantro, this picture-perfect dinner is sure to please everyone—even the omnivores.
Get the Curried Butternut Squash Soup recipe.
5
Cream of Turkey Soup
It’s not what you’re thinking. Campbell's cream of chicken soup is NOT playing any role in this recipe. Any soup labeled "cream of'' might trigger the idea of a broth-based soup thickened with a roux and cream… that’s about it. If you’re lucky, there might be some pieces of chicken hanging out in there, but good luck. We’ve decided that cream of turkey soup wouldn’t have that reputation. Instead, it’s going to be a warm wholesome soup with celery, carrots, poblano chiles, shiitakes, and bits of turkey (maybe with those Thanksgiving leftovers?!).
Get the Cream of Turkey Soup recipe.
6
Caprese Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Caprese salad is one of those timeless summer flavor combos that we can’t get enough of. Juicy tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and sweet, earthy basil also happen to make a great match for a warm and satisfying soup. To get this soup to its full texture potential, we added pillowy soft gnocchi and crispy croutons. Gno’ kidding, this soup is wildly good.
Get the Caprese Chicken Gnocchi Soup recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
7
French Onion Gnocchi Soup
Forget bread and croutons, we found an even more delicious way to enjoy French onion soup—by adding gnocchi! Marrying the French classic with the convenience of store-bought gnocchi means you can have the most comforting dinner on the table in just under an hour. It’s sure to warm you up on even the coldest of nights this fall.
Get the French Onion Gnocchi Soup recipe.
8
Carrot Ginger Soup
Canned coconut milk makes this flavorful soup super-creamy and rich while keeping it conveniently dairy-free. Just a tablespoon of fish sauce adds depth and makes this soup feel that much more special. A sprinkle of chopped fresh cilantro at the end ties in all the flavors and makes it look ultra-appealing. Want to up the presentation even more? Add crispy fried shallots and chili oil for that final chef’s kiss.
Get the Carrot Ginger Soup recipe.
9
Vegan French Onion Stew
Finishing the cheese toasts right in the soup pot makes for an impressive presentation, but if you're meal prepping, you want to avoid soggy leftover bread. Pro tip: Prep the cheese toasts on a sheet tray in advance to avoid soggy pieces of bread in your leftovers.
Get the Vegan French Onion Stew recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
10
Tomato Soup
There's really nothing more comforting than a steaming hot bowl of tomato soup. We prefer using canned tomatoes rather than fresh because they tend to be packed in peak season—that means they're perfectly ripe! PLUS, the skins are removed. That means less work for you! If we were you, we'd serve this with our antipasto grilled cheese—makes for a complete (and extra-hearty) meal.
Get the Tomato Soup recipe.
11
Jalapeño Popper Chicken Soup
Here at Delish, we’re pretty passionate about our jalapeño poppers. Loaded with shredded chicken and diced jalapeños and topped with cheddar and crispy bacon, this soup has everything we love most about the classic appetizer, made filling enough for dinner.
Get the Jalapeño Popper Chicken Soup recipe.
12
Philly Cheesesteak Soup
Yes, we definitely went there. This is everything you love about Philly cheesesteaks but in soup form (including a bread bowl!).
Get the Philly Cheesesteak Soup recipe.
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
13
Turkey Carcass Soup
The best cure for overeating on Thanksgiving day? This simple and delish soup. The most important element is a turkey carcass, so keep yours after the big day. Don't worry if it isn't picked clean—just slice off as much turkey as you can (and use that to make an epic Thanksgiving Sandwich)—and let the rest simmer with the soup.
Get the Turkey Carcass Soup recipe.
14
Baked Feta Soup
Though we can basically never say no to pasta, on a cold, fall day, we often start craving tomato soup, and this easy-to-make, creamy soup is the answer to our prayers. Simply prepare the sauce as you usually would for baked feta pasta (with a bit less feta), add some chicken broth, blend, and get ready for creamy tomato soup without the cream.
Get the Baked Feta Soup recipe.
15
Lemony Chicken & Orzo Soup
This bright, hearty soup is a quick and easy alternative to chicken noodle, perfect for weeknights when you’re craving something homey. Filled with a mix of veggies, chicken, beans, and orzo, there’s a lot of room in this recipe for improvisation.
Get the .
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
16
Leek And Potato Soup
This savory leek and potato soup can be left chunky or blended smooth, but the best part is the crunchy garnish that tops each bowl. While many recipes using leeks call for discarding the tougher, more fibrous green tops, we reserve them, slice 'em real thin, and stir-fry them until golden for a crispy topping!
Get the Leek And Potato Soup recipe.
17
Creamy Ham and Potato Soup
If you’re a fan of potato soup, you’re going to love this upgrade— loaded with chunks of tender potatoes, salty-sweet ham, and tender vegetables, this creamy soup is the comfort food you know and love, with a little something extra.
Get the Creamy Ham and Potato Soup recipe.
18
Chicken & Wild Rice Soup
This comforting soup is sort of like an earthy version of chicken noodle soup. Wild rice brings some subtle floral, smoky flavors, while bone-in chicken thighs provide enough fat and flavor for a rich homemade stock. Topped with crispy chicken skin "croutons", we dare you to find a meal that can ward off the blustery cold like this one.
Get the .
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
19
Pesto Rice & Bean Soup
This one-pot pesto rice & bean soup can be as flexitarian as you’d like it. While we use chicken broth here to add a layer of savoriness without actually adding meat, you’re free to substitute it with vegetable broth or water. Depending on personal taste, you can also use whatever type of canned beans you’d like—or, if you’re really feeling in the mood to cook up a storm, you can make your own beans beforehand.
Get the .
20
Creamy Parm Tomato Soup
This easy tomato soup is perfect for those chilly fall evenings when you want something a bit more filling (and what better solution than adding pasta?). If you prefer a heartier greens, kale or broccoli rabe can be added 5 minutes after the tortellini!
Get the Creamy Parm Tomato Soup recipe.