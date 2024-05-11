62 Easy Soup Recipes To Cozy Up To This Fall (2024)

When it's peak fall, it's about time to cozy up with your main autumnal BFFs: our favorite sweaters and a comforting bowl of soup. And let us just say, we take soup season super seriously, that you could really have a new one on the dinner table every night of fall (the DREAM). Plus, these 62 easy autumn soup recipes will warm you up with minimal time (and effort) in the kitchen. Feeling a chill in the air? Check out more fall-approved ideas, like our favorite pumpkin recipes, fall co*cktails, fall appetizers, and easy fall dinners.

We rounded up some of our favorite fall flavors (with deliciously creative takes), like pumpkin soup, curried butternut squash soup, and broccoli cheddar soup in a bread bowl (yes, a bread bowl 😍). But we've also included classic favorites fit for anytime of the year, including rich cream of mushroom soup, hearty beef stew, and creamy tomato soup. Looking to try something new? Nabeyaki udon, baked feta soup, and stuffed pepper soup will warm you up in the best (and tastiest) ways.

One of our favorite things about soup? It's too easy to whip up when you don't feel like putting in too much effort in the kitchen. Our slow-cooker soups—Crockpot chicken noodle soup, Crockpot butternut squash soup—make whipping up dinner a breeze. Just toss all your ingredients in the pot, then sit back and enjoy while all the work is done for you! Got some Thanksgiving turkey leftovers? Turkey carcass soup and turkey noodle soup were made for using up the rest of your leftover bird.

Still craving more bowls of cozy goodness? Try our favorite vegetable soups to get in some greens, and our hearty potato soups—because you just can't beat a classic.