62 Easy Soup Recipes To Cozy Up To This Fall (2024)

This easy tomato soup is perfect for those chilly fall evenings when you want something a bit more filling (and what better solution than adding pasta?). If you prefer a heartier greens, kale or broccoli rabe can be added 5 minutes after the tortellini!

This one-pot pesto rice & bean soup can be as flexitarian as you’d like it. While we use chicken broth here to add a layer of savoriness without actually adding meat, you’re free to substitute it with vegetable broth or water. Depending on personal taste, you can also use whatever type of canned beans you’d like—or, if you’re really feeling in the mood to cook up a storm, you can make your own beans beforehand.

This comforting soup is sort of like an earthy version of chicken noodle soup. Wild rice brings some subtle floral, smoky flavors, while bone-in chicken thighs provide enough fat and flavor for a rich homemade stock. Topped with crispy chicken skin "croutons", we dare you to find a meal that can ward off the blustery cold like this one.

If you’re a fan of potato soup, you’re going to love this upgrade— loaded with chunks of tender potatoes, salty-sweet ham, and tender vegetables, this creamy soup is the comfort food you know and love, with a little something extra.

This savory leek and potato soup can be left chunky or blended smooth, but the best part is the crunchy garnish that tops each bowl. While many recipes using leeks call for discarding the tougher, more fibrous green tops, we reserve them, slice 'em real thin, and stir-fry them until golden for a crispy topping!

This bright, hearty soup is a quick and easy alternative to chicken noodle, perfect for weeknights when you’re craving something homey. Filled with a mix of veggies, chicken, beans, and orzo, there’s a lot of room in this recipe for improvisation.

Though we can basically never say no to pasta, on a cold, fall day, we often start craving tomato soup, and this easy-to-make, creamy soup is the answer to our prayers. Simply prepare the sauce as you usually would for baked feta pasta (with a bit less feta), add some chicken broth, blend, and get ready for creamy tomato soup without the cream.

The best cure for overeating on Thanksgiving day? This simple and delish soup. The most important element is a turkey carcass, so keep yours after the big day. Don't worry if it isn't picked clean—just slice off as much turkey as you can (and use that to make an epic Thanksgiving Sandwich)—and let the rest simmer with the soup.

Yes, we definitely went there. This is everything you love about Philly cheesesteaks but in soup form (including a bread bowl!).

Here at Delish, we’re pretty passionate about our jalapeño poppers. Loaded with shredded chicken and diced jalapeños and topped with cheddar and crispy bacon, this soup has everything we love most about the classic appetizer, made filling enough for dinner.

There's really nothing more comforting than a steaming hot bowl of tomato soup. We prefer using canned tomatoes rather than fresh because they tend to be packed in peak season—that means they're perfectly ripe! PLUS, the skins are removed. That means less work for you! If we were you, we'd serve this with our antipasto grilled cheese—makes for a complete (and extra-hearty) meal.

Finishing the cheese toasts right in the soup pot makes for an impressive presentation, but if you're meal prepping, you want to avoid soggy leftover bread. Pro tip : Prep the cheese toasts on a sheet tray in advance to avoid soggy pieces of bread in your leftovers.

Canned coconut milk makes this flavorful soup super-creamy and rich while keeping it conveniently dairy-free. Just a tablespoon of fish sauce adds depth and makes this soup feel that much more special. A sprinkle of chopped fresh cilantro at the end ties in all the flavors and makes it look ultra-appealing. Want to up the presentation even more? Add crispy fried shallots and chili oil for that final chef’s kiss.

Forget bread and croutons, we found an even more delicious way to enjoy French onion soup—by adding gnocchi! Marrying the French classic with the convenience of store-bought gnocchi means you can have the most comforting dinner on the table in just under an hour. It’s sure to warm you up on even the coldest of nights this fall.

Caprese salad is one of those timeless summer flavor combos that we can’t get enough of. Juicy tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and sweet, earthy basil also happen to make a great match for a warm and satisfying soup. To get this soup to its full texture potential, we added pillowy soft gnocchi and crispy croutons. Gno’ kidding, this soup is wildly good.

It’s not what you’re thinking. Campbell's cream of chicken soup is NOT playing any role in this recipe. Any soup labeled "cream of'' might trigger the idea of a broth-based soup thickened with a roux and cream… that’s about it. If you’re lucky, there might be some pieces of chicken hanging out in there, but good luck. We’ve decided that cream of turkey soup wouldn’t have that reputation. Instead, it’s going to be a warm wholesome soup with celery, carrots, poblano chiles, shiitakes, and bits of turkey (maybe with those Thanksgiving leftovers?!).

This is a vegan soup, but you would never guess, because it's satisfying enough to be the main course. The warm, rich flavors of curry powder play beautifully with sweet roasted butternut squash. Topped with a drizzle of rich coconut milk, toasted peanuts, and fresh cilantro, this picture-perfect dinner is sure to please everyone—even the omnivores.

If you’re looking for a hearty, comfort food meal to eat during a long fall workday, this is the recipe for you. While many chili recipes call for simmering for at least an hour (sometimes even more), our best-ever beef chili can be made in just 40 minutes (!!).

While we love classic tomato soup, we sometimes want to shake things up a bit when fall comes around. This soup gets an extra creamy dose, not only thanks to sweet pumpkin puree, but with heavy cream and sharp Parmesan. One of the best parts? Both the soup and cheese sticks are ready in under 30 minutes, making this the easiest weeknight dinner you'll have no problem getting the whole fam to enjoy. And it's definitely kid-friendly—they'll be obsessed with the grilled cheese sticks.

Let's be honest—who doesn't love chicken Parm? We've done our fair share of creative takes on the dinner, from chicken Parm pasta to chicken nugget Parm casserole, but when we're looking for an extra-cozy version, we turn to this soup recipe. Filled with everything you love about the Italian dish—chicken breasts, sharp Parm, and bright tomatoes—this soup version is perfect for the nights when you're craving the classic, but need something that'll warm up the soul. Plus it's ready in under 30 minutes, making it a much quicker (and easier) version when you need the same flavors, fast.

This soup is Autumn in a bowl! It calls for three fall favorites: butternut squash, sweet potatoes, and carrots. And it's loaded with warming flavors like freshly grated nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger.

9 Healthy Soups to Eat When You're Sick—And Sick of Chicken Noodle Summer vegetable soup with shrimp and lemon. ... Chicken and tortellini soup. ... Apple-sauerkraut soup. ... Mexican chickpea and quinoa soup. ... Creamy kale and white bean soup. ... Thai red curry noodle soup. ... Roasted cauliflower soup. ... Ham and white bean soup. More items... Jun 14, 2023

7 Tips for Successful Soup Making Use a Sturdy Pot. It is worth investing in a heavy pot with a thick bottom to use for making soup. ...

Sauté the Aromatics. ...

Start with Good Broth. ...

Cut Vegetables to the Right Size. ...

Stagger the Addition of Vegetables. ...

Keep Liquid at a Simmer. ...

Season Just Before Serving. Oct 9, 2022

Finish your soup by tossing in some chiles or fresh herbs and giving it a drizzle of olive oil, a squeeze of lemon, or a sprinkle of lemon zest. "That way, one bite will have a lot of those ingredients, and the next one won't," says Kluger. "Soup is more interesting when one bite is different from another."

The epitome of Maltese soups is the Soppa ta' l-Armla - the Widow's Soup - traditionally called so because the ingredients were cheap and therefore affordable even by the 'poor' widow. The key secret of this thick soup is to stick to white or green vegetables.

Autumn is a great time for root vegetables. Carrots, celeriac, and parsnips are all in season and make a great addition to your fall dinner. Other popular seasonal picks include: Onions. Squash.

A chicken soup or broth is an excellent food to eat when you have flu. The steam from soup or broth speeds up the movement of mucus through the nose to relieve congestion.

Try light meals of clear soups, such as chicken soup or bouillon cubes dissolved in hot water. Drink plenty of fluids to replace what you are losing with diarrhea. Stay hydrated by sipping clear liquids throughout the day. High-protein foods, such as skinless chicken or scrambled eggs.

Foods to ease an upset stomach Bland carbohydrates. Choose bland carbohydrates like plain rice, toast, crackers, or pretzels when your stomach feels queasy. ...

Ginger. Ginger has long been recognized for its ability to calm an upset stomach. ...

Bananas. ...

Herbal mint tea. ...

Yogurt. ...

Lightly steamed vegetables.

7 Easy Ways to Make Any Soup Better Brown or Sear the Meat. ... Roast the the Veggies. ... Mix up the Texture. ... Use Homemade Stock Whenever Possible. ... Put Your Cheese Rinds to Work. ... Perk up a Bland Soup With Simple Pantry Staples. ... Add Fresh Herbs or Dairy When Serving.

"If your broth is lacking in savory richness, try adding roasted onion, tomato paste, mushrooms, seaweed, soy sauce, or miso. These ingredients add umami flavor and depth to broth," she says.

Making a delicious soup depends on building flavors as you go along. Aromatics, which include garlic, onion, leeks, carrots and celery, are the basic flavor-building blocks of most soup recipes. Sautéing these vegetables in oil or butter is the first step to boosting your soup's flavor.

Take stock of your stock. When it comes to making clear, brothy soups, the stock that you use is the most important ingredient. Poorly flavoured stock will ruin the entire pot of soup. For clear soups, homemade broth is always the best choice.

If a soup is tasting bland in the bowl, consider adding acid rather than salt. A squeeze of lemon or lime, or a dash of yogurt or sour cream can add brightness to the bowl.

The key here is using the right herbs. Choose tender, leafy herbs for topping soup, like parsley (flat leaf or curly), cilantro, chives, or even mint. Skip the woody herbs, like rosemary and thyme — or add them in the beginning of the cooking process — otherwise they will dull, rather than brighten, the flavor.

Savouring Fall Flavours



Cinnamon – While this might be one of the quintessential autumn and holiday flavours, really anything spiced or giving heat and that punchy taste (All-spice, Nutmeg, Ginger, etc) shines this time of year and can turn any dish into an autumn classic.

There are four main categories of soup: Thin, Thick, Cold and National. These types of soup are widely recognised in today's modern kitchen.

You're getting a ton of beta carotene from the carrots, vitamin E and folate from butternut squash, vitamin C and fiber from apples, and so much more. It's like a nutrient powerhouse in a bowl! Serve this yummy and creamy soup with a slice of crusty bread or even some croutons.

Fung comes from the use of chicken in the soup while "Lung" comes from the use of snake. "Feng" means Phoenix in Chinese. "Lung" or "Long" means dragon.