62 Heavenly Church Potluck Recipes (2024)

Put your heart and soul into feeding your church family with these praiseworthy potluck recipes for breakfasts, side dishes, dinners and desserts.
My next-door neighbor shared her version of this recipe with me. You can make it ahead and cook it quickly when company arrives. The combo of poppy seeds, ham, cheese, horseradish and brown sugar makes it simply delicious! —Iris Weihemuller, Baxter, Minnesota
This casserole brings together two classic comfort foods: grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup. There’s no need for your hands to get messy dipping bread into a bowl of hot soup! Best of all, my picky-eater husband devours every bite. —Megan Kuns, Perrysburg, Ohio
Double-Duty Heavenly Citrus Ham
This recipe is special because it's based on the ham my grandma and mom used to make for holidays. Leftovers can be frozen up to 3 months and thawed before using. You'll want to remember this recipe for Easter! —Penny Hawkins, Mebane, North Carolina
Heirloom Tomato Pie
My green-thumbed neighbors like to share produce with me. I return the delicious favor by baking tomato pies for all. —Angela Benedict, Dunbar, West Virginia
Favorite Baked Spaghetti Potluck Main Dish
This is my grandchildren's most-loved dish. It feels like a special dinner and is so cozy for cooler months. —Louise Miller, Westminster, Maryland
Sandy's Slow-Cooked Chili
I like to use my homemade stewed tomatoes and pizza sauce in this recipe. It's the perfect chili—not too spicy. It's a cinch to whip up. —Sandy McKenzie, Braham, Minnesota
Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries
These luscious cheesecake-stuffed strawberries are the perfect bite-sized dessert. —Stephen Munro, Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia
Chicken Tater Bake
You'll please everyone in the family with this inviting and filling chicken Tater Tot casserole. It tastes like a chicken potpie topped with Tater Tots. —Fran Allen, St Louis, Missouri
Best Ever Beans and Sausage
When my wife asks what she should make for a gathering, she's always told to bring this—and a couple of copies of the recipe! — Robert Saulnier, Clarksburg, Massachusetts
Sandy's Chocolate Cake
Years ago, I drove 4-1/2 hours to a cake contest, holding my entry on my lap the whole way. But it paid off. One bite and you'll see why this velvety beauty was named the best chocolate cake recipe and won first prize. —Sandra Johnson, Tioga, Pennsylvania
Ravioli Lasagna
When you taste this dish, you’ll think it’s a from-scratch recipe—but it starts with frozen ravioli! —Patricia Smith, Asheboro, North Carolina
Easy Peanut Butter Fudge
My sister shared the recipe for this unbelievably easy peanut butter fudge with marshmallow cream. I prefer using creamy peanut butter for this mouthwatering dessert, but the chunky style works just as well. —Mary Jane Rummel, Linglestown, Pennsylvania
Chili Cornbread Salad
A co-worker brought this wonderful dish to a potluck several years ago. She had copies of the recipe next to the pan. Now I make it for get-togethers and also supply copies of the recipe. I never have any leftover salad or recipes. —Kelly Newsom, Jenks, Oklahoma
Peanut Butter Pudding Dessert
Here's a fun layered dessert that will appeal to all ages. If you want it even nuttier, you can use chunky peanut butter, and if you're not a fan of cashews, substitute your favorite nut. This peanut butter lasagna is one of my favorite pudding desserts. —Barbara Schindler, Napoleon, Ohio
Macaroni Coleslaw
My friend Peggy brought this coleslaw to one of our picnics, and everyone liked it so much, we all had to have the recipe. —Sandra Matteson, Westhope, North Dakota
Creamy Buffalo Chicken Dip
This slightly spicy dip cleverly captures the flavor of Buffalo chicken wings. Using canned chicken eases preparation. —Allyson DiLascio, Saltsburg, Pennsylvania
Creamy Grape Salad
Everyone raves when I bring this refreshing, creamy grape salad to potlucks. For a special finishing touch, sprinkle it with brown sugar and pecans. —Marge Elling, Jenison, Michigan
Italian Brunch Torte
We always serve this impressive layered breakfast bake with a salad of mixed greens and tomato wedges. It is one of our most requested dishes and can be served warm or cold. —Danny Diamond, Farmington Hills, Michigan
Make-Ahead Lasagna
This is an old standby when time's limited and guests are expected for dinner. It's a combination of several easy lasagna recipes I have tried over the years. —Mary Grimm, Williamsburg, Iowa
Raspberry Patch Crumb Bars
To give these fresh, fruity bars even more crunch, add a sprinkling of nuts to the yummy crumb topping. Everyone will want to indulge. —Leanna M. Thorne, Lakewood, Colorado
Slow-Cooked Pizza Casserole
A friend from church gave me the recipe for this satisfying slow-cooked casserole. It's always one of the first dishes emptied at potlucks, and it can easily be adapted to personal tastes. —Julie Sterchi, Campbellsville, Kentucky
Eggs Florentine Potluck Casserole
For our Christmas brunch, I make this variation on a classic eggs Florentine recipe, adding sausage and spinach to make a snappy casserole. Sometimes I mix in fresh peppers or green chiles, so play with it. —Karen Weekley, Washington, West Virginia
Potluck Macaroni and Cheese
You'll always have a winner at the potluck when you bring macaroni and cheese. Here's an extra-rich, creamy version for the slow cooker. —Jennifer Blondek, Chicopee, Massachusetts
That Good Salad
When a friend shared this salad recipe, it had a fancy French name. Our children can never remember it, so they say, "Mom, please make 'that good salad.'" Now our friends and neighbors request it for potluck dinners. It really is one of the best salad recipes. —Betty Lamb, Orem, Utah
Appetizer Tortilla Pinwheels
A friend gave me this recipe, and whenever I serve these tortilla pinwheel sandwiches, people ask me for the recipe, too! The cream cheese pinwheels can be made ahead of time and sliced just before serving, leaving you time for other last-minute party preparations. —Pat Waymire, Yellow Springs, Ohio
Eggs Benedict Casserole
This eggs Benedict casserole is just as tasty as the classic but without all the hassle. Simply assemble the ingredients ahead, and bake it the next morning for an elegant breakfast or brunch. —Sandie Heindel, Liberty, Missouri
Contest-Winning Caramel Apple Crisp
When my kids and I make apple crisp, we use all sorts of apples to boost the flavor and texture. Add melted caramels, and you’ve got something scrumptious. —Michelle Brooks, Clarkston, Michigan
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bake
I got this easy chicken cordon bleu recipe from a friend years ago. I freeze several half recipes in disposable pans to share with neighbors or for when I'm pressed for time myself. —Rea Newell, Decatur, Illinois
Mom's Potato Salad for Potlucks
This homemade potato salad recipe doesn't have many ingredients, so it isn't as colorful as many that you find nowadays. But Mama made it the way her mother did, and that's the way I still make it today. Try it and see if it isn't one of the best-tasting potato salads you have ever eaten! —Sandra Anderson, New York, New York
Cucumber-Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes
Besides being tasty, these little tomato poppers are extra awesome because you can make them ahead of time. At parties, I often triple the recipe because they disappear fast. —Christi Martin, Elko, Nevada
Mini Sausage Quiches
These bite-sized quiches are loaded with sausage and cheese—and all nestled into easy crescent roll dough. Serve the cute muffinettes at any brunch or potluck gathering. —Jan Mead, Milford, Connecticut
Chocolate Mint Brownies
One of the best things about this recipe is that these mint chocolate brownies get moister if you leave them in the refrigerator for a day or two. The problem at our house is that no one can leave them alone for that long! —Helen Baines, Elkton, Maryland
Southwestern Casserole
I’ve been making this mild family-pleasing southwest casserole for years. It tastes wonderful and fits nicely into our budget. Best of all, the recipe makes a second casserole to freeze and enjoy later. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Need to bring a dish to pass this weekend? This make-ahead strawberry pretzel salad will disappear quickly at any potluck. —Aldene Belch, Flint, Michigan
Antipasto Platter
We entertain often, and an antipasto platter is one of our favorite crowd-pleasers. Guests love having their choice of so many delicious nibbles, including pepperoni and cubes of provolone. —Teri Lindquist, Gurnee, Illinois
Best Cinnamon Rolls
When I married him, I discovered that my husband's family has the best cinnamon roll recipe! I asked his mom how to make homemade cinnamon rolls, and I've been making them ever since. Serve them with scrambled eggs, and you have a filling breakfast. As a variation, you can replace the filling with a mixture of raisins and pecans. —Shenai Fisher, Topeka, Kansas
Caramel Chocolate Trifle
A highlight of our annual family reunion is the dessert competition. The judges take their jobs very seriously! Last year's first-place winner was this tempting trifle.—Barb Hausey, Independence, Missouri
Potato Soup Starter for Potluck Meals
I decided to add some character to a basic potato chowder with a jar of roasted red peppers. The extra flavor gives a deliciously different twist to an otherwise ordinary soup. —Mary Shivers, Ada, Oklahoma
Scrambled Egg Hash Brown Cups
They may look like muffins, but these cuties pack all your favorite rise-and-shine ingredients—eggs, hash browns and bacon—into a single-serving cup. Grab one and get munching. —Talon DiMare, Bullhead City, Arizona
Carrot Cake
My family's best carrot cake recipe dates back to my great-grandmother! We bake up a few of these carrot cakes for special occasions to make sure there's enough to go around. You'll love the texture this pretty, moist treat gets from pineapple, coconut and, of course, carrots! —Debbie Terenzini-Wilkerson, Lusby, Maryland
Fried Chicken for Potluck Dinner
This Sunday dinner staple is first fried and then baked to a crispy golden brown. Well seasoned with oregano and sage, this classic is sure to satisfy diners at church potlucks or late-summer picnics. I love fixing it for family and friends. —Donna Kuhaupt, Slinger, Wisconsin
Orange Marmalade Breakfast Bake
When I host a brunch I always look for a main dish that can be prepared a day ahead so I can spend the extra time preparing other recipes. If you like, use grapefruit or mixed fruit marmalade instead of the orange marmalade called for in the recipe.—Judy Wilson, Sun City West, Arizona
Bacon and Broccoli Salad
You'll want to serve this family-friendly broccoli salad with bacon year-round. The broccoli gets a big-time flavor boost from bacon, toasted pecans, dried berries and a mayo dressing. —Cindi Read, Hendersonville, Tennessee
New Orleans-Style Spicy Shrimp
We have family members who attended college in New Orleans. This shrimp captures their favorite flavors from the Big Easy, with the right touches of spice and heat. —Susan Seymour, Valatie, New York
Twice-Baked Cheddar Potato Casserole
Bacon, cheddar and sour cream turn ordinary potatoes into an extraordinary twice baked potato casserole. It's one of our family's beloved standards for the holidays. —Kyle Cox, Scottsdale, Arizona
Beefy Taco Dip
This taco dip is actually a combination of several different recipes I received from friends. I just experimented until I came up with my favorite. It's always a hit, no matter where I take it. —Faye Parker, Bedford, Nova Scotia
Pesto Chicken Strata Easy Potluck Dish
One-Bowl Chocolate Cake
This cake mixes up quickly and bakes while we enjoy our dinner. My son, David, loves to help decorate it. —Coleen Martin, Brookfield, Wisconsin
Slow-Cooked Green Beans
I spent hours in search of sides for a cooking demo to present to women from my church. These easy green beans became my star attraction. —Alice White, Willow Spring, North Carolina
Breakfast Sausage Bread
Any time we take this savory, satisfying bread to a potluck, it goes over very well. We never bring any home. My husband generally makes this bread and prides himself on the beautiful golden loaves.-Shirley Caldwell, Northwood, Ohio
Deep-Dish Apple Pie
This deep-dish apple pie is a winner! The crust is so flaky and the filling is sure to please everyone. —Salem Cross Inn, West Brookfield, Massachusetts
Double-Duty Layered Enchilada Casserole
Here's a heap of cozy comfort. The Taste of Home Test Kitchen took my recipe for chili without beans and turned it into a scrumptious enchilada casserole. —Molly Butt, Granville, Ohio
Best Cottage Potatoes Potluck Recipe
I often make this crunchy and colorful potato dish for our family reunions. It's my cousin's recipe, and we always know we'll never have any leftovers. —Mary C. Sholtis, Ashtabula, Ohio
In the South, everyone loves three things: bacon, cheese and grits! After playing around with this recipe, I took it to my first family party as a newlywed, and it was a huge hit. This recipe has become a family tradition that I'm sure will be passed down for generations. —Melissa Rogers, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Loaded-Up Pretzel Cookies
Coconut, M&M’s and salty, crunchy pretzels make these loaded cookies unlike any you’ve ever tasted—or resisted. —Jackie Ruckwardt, Cottage Grove, Oregon
Carne Guisada
While living away from Texas for a while, my boyfriend and I grew homesick for the spicy flavors of home. We've made this recipe a few times now, and it goes really well with homemade flour tortillas. We love it over rice, too. —Kelly Evans, Denton, Texas
Slow-Cooker Creamed Corn with Bacon
Every time I take this super rich corn to a holiday potluck or work party, I leave with an empty slow cooker. It's decadent, homey and so worth the splurge. —Melissa Pelkey Hass, Waleska, Georgia
Pineapple Sheet Cake
This sheet cake is perfect for serving to a crowd. It keeps so well that you can easily prepare it a day ahead and it will stay moist. I often bring it to church potlucks, and I have yet to take much of it home. —Kim Miller Spiek, Sarasota, Florida
Beef Barbecue
We like to keep our freezer stocked with plenty of beef roasts. When we're not in the mood for pot roast, I fix these satisfying sandwiches instead. The meat cooks in a tasty sauce while I'm work. The meat cooks in a tasty sauce while I'm at work. Then I just shred the beef and serve it on rolls. —Karen Walker Sterling, Virginia
Supper Spaghetti Potluck Dinner Idea for Church
Because this recipe feeds so many, I often take it to church dinners and potlucks. This colorful dish also comes in handy when we have lots of help to feed on our farm. —Verlyn Wilson, Wilkinson, Indiana
