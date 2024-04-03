62 Heavenly Church Potluck Recipes (2024)

Home Potluck

62 Heavenly Church Potluck Recipes (1)Kristin SutterUpdated: Feb. 08, 2024

    Put your heart and soul into feeding your church family with these praiseworthy potluck recipes for breakfasts, side dishes, dinners and desserts.

    1/60

    My next-door neighbor shared her version of this recipe with me. You can make it ahead and cook it quickly when company arrives. The combo of poppy seeds, ham, cheese, horseradish and brown sugar makes it simply delicious! —Iris Weihemuller, Baxter, Minnesota

    Get Recipe

    2/60

    Taste of Home

    This casserole brings together two classic comfort foods: grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup. There’s no need for your hands to get messy dipping bread into a bowl of hot soup! Best of all, my picky-eater husband devours every bite. —Megan Kuns, Perrysburg, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    3/60

    Double-Duty Heavenly Citrus Ham

    This recipe is special because it's based on the ham my grandma and mom used to make for holidays. Leftovers can be frozen up to 3 months and thawed before using. You'll want to remember this recipe for Easter! —Penny Hawkins, Mebane, North Carolina

    Go to Recipe

    4/60

    Heirloom Tomato Pie

    My green-thumbed neighbors like to share produce with me. I return the delicious favor by baking tomato pies for all. —Angela Benedict, Dunbar, West Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    5/60

    Favorite Baked Spaghetti Potluck Main Dish

    This is my grandchildren's most-loved dish. It feels like a special dinner and is so cozy for cooler months. —Louise Miller, Westminster, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    6/60

    Sandy's Slow-Cooked Chili

    I like to use my homemade stewed tomatoes and pizza sauce in this recipe. It's the perfect chili—not too spicy. It's a cinch to whip up. —Sandy McKenzie, Braham, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    7/60

    Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries

    These luscious cheesecake-stuffed strawberries are the perfect bite-sized dessert. —Stephen Munro, Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia

    Go to Recipe

    8/60

    Chicken Tater Bake

    You'll please everyone in the family with this inviting and filling chicken Tater Tot casserole. It tastes like a chicken potpie topped with Tater Tots. —Fran Allen, St Louis, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    9/60

    Taste of Home

    Best Ever Beans and Sausage

    When my wife asks what she should make for a gathering, she's always told to bring this—and a couple of copies of the recipe! — Robert Saulnier, Clarksburg, Massachusetts

    Go to Recipe

    10/60

    Sandy's Chocolate Cake

    Years ago, I drove 4-1/2 hours to a cake contest, holding my entry on my lap the whole way. But it paid off. One bite and you'll see why this velvety beauty was named the best chocolate cake recipe and won first prize. —Sandra Johnson, Tioga, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    11/60

    Ravioli Lasagna

    When you taste this dish, you’ll think it’s a from-scratch recipe—but it starts with frozen ravioli! —Patricia Smith, Asheboro, North Carolina

    Go to Recipe

    12/60

    Taste of Home

    Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

    My sister shared the recipe for this unbelievably easy peanut butter fudge with marshmallow cream. I prefer using creamy peanut butter for this mouthwatering dessert, but the chunky style works just as well. —Mary Jane Rummel, Linglestown, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    13/60

    Chili Cornbread Salad

    A co-worker brought this wonderful dish to a potluck several years ago. She had copies of the recipe next to the pan. Now I make it for get-togethers and also supply copies of the recipe. I never have any leftover salad or recipes. —Kelly Newsom, Jenks, Oklahoma

    Go to Recipe

    14/60

    Peanut Butter Pudding Dessert

    Here's a fun layered dessert that will appeal to all ages. If you want it even nuttier, you can use chunky peanut butter, and if you're not a fan of cashews, substitute your favorite nut. This peanut butter lasagna is one of my favorite pudding desserts. —Barbara Schindler, Napoleon, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    15/60

    Macaroni Coleslaw

    My friend Peggy brought this coleslaw to one of our picnics, and everyone liked it so much, we all had to have the recipe. —Sandra Matteson, Westhope, North Dakota

    Go to Recipe

    16/60

    Creamy Buffalo Chicken Dip

    This slightly spicy dip cleverly captures the flavor of Buffalo chicken wings. Using canned chicken eases preparation. —Allyson DiLascio, Saltsburg, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    17/60

    Creamy Grape Salad

    Everyone raves when I bring this refreshing, creamy grape salad to potlucks. For a special finishing touch, sprinkle it with brown sugar and pecans. —Marge Elling, Jenison, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    18/60

    Italian Brunch Torte

    We always serve this impressive layered breakfast bake with a salad of mixed greens and tomato wedges. It is one of our most requested dishes and can be served warm or cold. —Danny Diamond, Farmington Hills, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    19/60

    Make-Ahead Lasagna

    This is an old standby when time's limited and guests are expected for dinner. It's a combination of several easy lasagna recipes I have tried over the years. —Mary Grimm, Williamsburg, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    20/60

    Raspberry Patch Crumb Bars

    To give these fresh, fruity bars even more crunch, add a sprinkling of nuts to the yummy crumb topping. Everyone will want to indulge. —Leanna M. Thorne, Lakewood, Colorado

    Go to Recipe

    21/60

    Taste of Home

    Slow-Cooked Pizza Casserole

    A friend from church gave me the recipe for this satisfying slow-cooked casserole. It's always one of the first dishes emptied at potlucks, and it can easily be adapted to personal tastes. —Julie Sterchi, Campbellsville, Kentucky

    Go to Recipe

    22/60

    Eggs Florentine Potluck Casserole

    For our Christmas brunch, I make this variation on a classic eggs Florentine recipe, adding sausage and spinach to make a snappy casserole. Sometimes I mix in fresh peppers or green chiles, so play with it. —Karen Weekley, Washington, West Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    23/60

    Potluck Macaroni and Cheese

    You'll always have a winner at the potluck when you bring macaroni and cheese. Here's an extra-rich, creamy version for the slow cooker. —Jennifer Blondek, Chicopee, Massachusetts

    Go to Recipe

    24/60

    Taste of Home

    That Good Salad

    When a friend shared this salad recipe, it had a fancy French name. Our children can never remember it, so they say, "Mom, please make 'that good salad.'" Now our friends and neighbors request it for potluck dinners. It really is one of the best salad recipes. —Betty Lamb, Orem, Utah

    Go to Recipe

    25/60

    Appetizer Tortilla Pinwheels

    A friend gave me this recipe, and whenever I serve these tortilla pinwheel sandwiches, people ask me for the recipe, too! The cream cheese pinwheels can be made ahead of time and sliced just before serving, leaving you time for other last-minute party preparations. —Pat Waymire, Yellow Springs, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    26/60

    Eggs Benedict Casserole

    This eggs Benedict casserole is just as tasty as the classic but without all the hassle. Simply assemble the ingredients ahead, and bake it the next morning for an elegant breakfast or brunch. —Sandie Heindel, Liberty, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    27/60

    Contest-Winning Caramel Apple Crisp

    When my kids and I make apple crisp, we use all sorts of apples to boost the flavor and texture. Add melted caramels, and you’ve got something scrumptious. —Michelle Brooks, Clarkston, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    28/60

    Chicken Cordon Bleu Bake

    I got this easy chicken cordon bleu recipe from a friend years ago. I freeze several half recipes in disposable pans to share with neighbors or for when I'm pressed for time myself. —Rea Newell, Decatur, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    29/60

    Mom's Potato Salad for Potlucks

    This homemade potato salad recipe doesn't have many ingredients, so it isn't as colorful as many that you find nowadays. But Mama made it the way her mother did, and that's the way I still make it today. Try it and see if it isn't one of the best-tasting potato salads you have ever eaten! —Sandra Anderson, New York, New York

    Go to Recipe

    30/60

    Taste of Home

    Cucumber-Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes

    Besides being tasty, these little tomato poppers are extra awesome because you can make them ahead of time. At parties, I often triple the recipe because they disappear fast. —Christi Martin, Elko, Nevada

    Go to Recipe

    31/60

    Taste of Home

    Mini Sausage Quiches

    These bite-sized quiches are loaded with sausage and cheese—and all nestled into easy crescent roll dough. Serve the cute muffinettes at any brunch or potluck gathering. —Jan Mead, Milford, Connecticut

    Go to Recipe

    32/60

    Chocolate Mint Brownies

    One of the best things about this recipe is that these mint chocolate brownies get moister if you leave them in the refrigerator for a day or two. The problem at our house is that no one can leave them alone for that long! —Helen Baines, Elkton, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    33/60

    Southwestern Casserole

    I’ve been making this mild family-pleasing southwest casserole for years. It tastes wonderful and fits nicely into our budget. Best of all, the recipe makes a second casserole to freeze and enjoy later. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    34/60

    Strawberry Pretzel Salad

    Need to bring a dish to pass this weekend? This make-ahead strawberry pretzel salad will disappear quickly at any potluck. —Aldene Belch, Flint, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    35/60

    Antipasto Platter

    We entertain often, and an antipasto platter is one of our favorite crowd-pleasers. Guests love having their choice of so many delicious nibbles, including pepperoni and cubes of provolone. —Teri Lindquist, Gurnee, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    36/60

    Best Cinnamon Rolls

    When I married him, I discovered that my husband's family has the best cinnamon roll recipe! I asked his mom how to make homemade cinnamon rolls, and I've been making them ever since. Serve them with scrambled eggs, and you have a filling breakfast. As a variation, you can replace the filling with a mixture of raisins and pecans. —Shenai Fisher, Topeka, Kansas

    Go to Recipe

    37/60

    Taste of Home

    Caramel Chocolate Trifle

    A highlight of our annual family reunion is the dessert competition. The judges take their jobs very seriously! Last year's first-place winner was this tempting trifle.—Barb Hausey, Independence, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    38/60

    Potato Soup Starter for Potluck Meals

    I decided to add some character to a basic potato chowder with a jar of roasted red peppers. The extra flavor gives a deliciously different twist to an otherwise ordinary soup. —Mary Shivers, Ada, Oklahoma

    Go to Recipe

    39/60

    Scrambled Egg Hash Brown Cups

    They may look like muffins, but these cuties pack all your favorite rise-and-shine ingredients—eggs, hash browns and bacon—into a single-serving cup. Grab one and get munching. —Talon DiMare, Bullhead City, Arizona

    Go to Recipe

    40/60

    Taste of Home

    Carrot Cake

    My family's best carrot cake recipe dates back to my great-grandmother! We bake up a few of these carrot cakes for special occasions to make sure there's enough to go around. You'll love the texture this pretty, moist treat gets from pineapple, coconut and, of course, carrots! —Debbie Terenzini-Wilkerson, Lusby, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    41/60

    Fried Chicken for Potluck Dinner

    This Sunday dinner staple is first fried and then baked to a crispy golden brown. Well seasoned with oregano and sage, this classic is sure to satisfy diners at church potlucks or late-summer picnics. I love fixing it for family and friends. —Donna Kuhaupt, Slinger, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    42/60

    Orange Marmalade Breakfast Bake

    When I host a brunch I always look for a main dish that can be prepared a day ahead so I can spend the extra time preparing other recipes. If you like, use grapefruit or mixed fruit marmalade instead of the orange marmalade called for in the recipe.—Judy Wilson, Sun City West, Arizona

    Go to Recipe

    43/60

    Taste of Home

    Bacon and Broccoli Salad

    You'll want to serve this family-friendly broccoli salad with bacon year-round. The broccoli gets a big-time flavor boost from bacon, toasted pecans, dried berries and a mayo dressing. —Cindi Read, Hendersonville, Tennessee

    Go to Recipe

    44/60

    New Orleans-Style Spicy Shrimp

    We have family members who attended college in New Orleans. This shrimp captures their favorite flavors from the Big Easy, with the right touches of spice and heat. —Susan Seymour, Valatie, New York

    Go to Recipe

    45/60

    Twice-Baked Cheddar Potato Casserole

    Bacon, cheddar and sour cream turn ordinary potatoes into an extraordinary twice baked potato casserole. It's one of our family's beloved standards for the holidays. —Kyle Cox, Scottsdale, Arizona

    Go to Recipe

    46/60

    Taste of Home

    Beefy Taco Dip

    This taco dip is actually a combination of several different recipes I received from friends. I just experimented until I came up with my favorite. It's always a hit, no matter where I take it. —Faye Parker, Bedford, Nova Scotia

    Go to Recipe

    47/60

    Pesto Chicken Strata Easy Potluck Dish

    48/60

    One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

    This cake mixes up quickly and bakes while we enjoy our dinner. My son, David, loves to help decorate it. —Coleen Martin, Brookfield, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    49/60

    Slow-Cooked Green Beans

    I spent hours in search of sides for a cooking demo to present to women from my church. These easy green beans became my star attraction. —Alice White, Willow Spring, North Carolina

    Go to Recipe

    50/60

    Taste of Home

    Breakfast Sausage Bread

    Any time we take this savory, satisfying bread to a potluck, it goes over very well. We never bring any home. My husband generally makes this bread and prides himself on the beautiful golden loaves.-Shirley Caldwell, Northwood, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    51/60

    Deep-Dish Apple Pie

    This deep-dish apple pie is a winner! The crust is so flaky and the filling is sure to please everyone. —Salem Cross Inn, West Brookfield, Massachusetts

    Go to Recipe

    52/60

    Double-Duty Layered Enchilada Casserole

    Here's a heap of cozy comfort. The Taste of Home Test Kitchen took my recipe for chili without beans and turned it into a scrumptious enchilada casserole. —Molly Butt, Granville, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    53/60

    Best Cottage Potatoes Potluck Recipe

    I often make this crunchy and colorful potato dish for our family reunions. It's my cousin's recipe, and we always know we'll never have any leftovers. —Mary C. Sholtis, Ashtabula, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    54/60

    Taste of Home

    In the South, everyone loves three things: bacon, cheese and grits! After playing around with this recipe, I took it to my first family party as a newlywed, and it was a huge hit. This recipe has become a family tradition that I'm sure will be passed down for generations. —Melissa Rogers, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

    Go to Recipe

    55/60

    Taste of Home

    Loaded-Up Pretzel Cookies

    Coconut, M&M’s and salty, crunchy pretzels make these loaded cookies unlike any you’ve ever tasted—or resisted. —Jackie Ruckwardt, Cottage Grove, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    56/60

    Carne Guisada

    While living away from Texas for a while, my boyfriend and I grew homesick for the spicy flavors of home. We've made this recipe a few times now, and it goes really well with homemade flour tortillas. We love it over rice, too. —Kelly Evans, Denton, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    57/60

    Slow-Cooker Creamed Corn with Bacon

    Every time I take this super rich corn to a holiday potluck or work party, I leave with an empty slow cooker. It's decadent, homey and so worth the splurge. —Melissa Pelkey Hass, Waleska, Georgia

    Go to Recipe

    58/60

    Pineapple Sheet Cake

    This sheet cake is perfect for serving to a crowd. It keeps so well that you can easily prepare it a day ahead and it will stay moist. I often bring it to church potlucks, and I have yet to take much of it home. —Kim Miller Spiek, Sarasota, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    59/60

    Taste of Home

    Beef Barbecue

    We like to keep our freezer stocked with plenty of beef roasts. When we're not in the mood for pot roast, I fix these satisfying sandwiches instead. The meat cooks in a tasty sauce while I'm work. The meat cooks in a tasty sauce while I'm at work. Then I just shred the beef and serve it on rolls. —Karen Walker Sterling, Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    60/60

    Taste of Home

    Supper Spaghetti Potluck Dinner Idea for Church

    Because this recipe feeds so many, I often take it to church dinners and potlucks. This colorful dish also comes in handy when we have lots of help to feed on our farm. —Verlyn Wilson, Wilkinson, Indiana

    Go to Recipe

    Originally Published: April 22, 2019

    62 Heavenly Church Potluck Recipes (60)

    Kristin Sutter

    A big fan of homegrown cooking, Kristin has been a writer and editor for nearly 20 years. She has mastered the art of learning from her inexpert riffs on other people's truly good recipes.

