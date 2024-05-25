62 Quick & Cozy Winter Recipes (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Quick
Chase away chills on a bleak winter day with cozy comfort food favorites. Each recipe is ready in 30 minutes or less.
Beef 'n' Biscuit Bake
This recipe is quick, easy and satisfying. With its beef and corn combo, it's cozy cuisine at its best! —Erin Schneider, St. Peters, Missouri
Weekday Beef Stew
Beef stew capped with flaky puff pastry adds comfort to the weeknight menu—my family is always glad to see this meal. Make a salad and call your crowd to the table. —Daniel Anderson, Kenosha, Wisconsin
Quick Buttermilk Cornbread
The tattered recipe card for this buttermilk cornbread proves it's been a family favorite for years. It's my daughter's top request. —Judy Sellgren, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Frito Pie
Frito pie is legendary in the Southwest for being spicy, salty and cheesy fabulous. Here’s my easy take on this crunchy classic. —Jan Moon, Alamogordo, New Mexico
Grilled Cranberry Pear Crumble
My husband loves it when I make dessert. Fruit crisps are easy and quick to prepare, so I make them often! I created this fall-flavored grilled version with fresh pears and items I had on hand. We loved it. —Ronna Farley, Rockville, Maryland
Cheesy Beef Taco Dip
Try this recipe for a warm, hearty snack with a bit of a kick. It's a hit with my family, and guests rave about it, too. Ideal for parties, it makes a big potful. The only "utensil" you'll need to serve it with is a brimming bowl of tortilla chips. —Carol Smith, Sanford, North Carolina
Spiced Cider
I first concocted this beverage years ago for my son on a chilly New England day. He’s grown now, but he still enjoys this tangy cider whenever he comes for a visit. —Debbie Terenzini, Lusby, Maryland
My mac and cheese is simple and has lots of flavor from the cheeses and ground chipotle chile. I use conchiglie pasta because its shape allows more melted cheese to pool inside. Yum! —Colleen Delawder, Herndon, Virginia
Quick Pork Chili
A dear neighbor gave me a pot of this delicious chili, and I asked for the recipe. The pork sausage is a nice change from the ground beef many chili recipes call for. —Janice Westmoreland, Brooksville, Florida
Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Farmers Breakfast
This hearty combination of sausage, hash browns and eggs is just right for any breakfast. &mdash:Bonnie Roberts, Newaygo, Michigan
Swiss Cheese Bread
This bread will receive rave reviews, whether you serve it as an appetizer or with a meal. For real convenience, you can make it ahead of time and freeze it! —Karla Boice, Mahtomedi, Minnesota
Braised Pork Stew
Pork tenderloin becomes amazingly tender in this braised stew. It's a fantastic meal for a cold winter night. —Nella Parker, Hersey, Michigan
Tuna Ciabatta Melts
Use any good crusty bread when compiling this tuna spread sandwich. Top with slices of crunchy cucumber or luscious tomato for extra freshness. —Barb Templin, Norwood, Minnesota
Quick Cream of Mushroom Soup
My daughter-in-law, a gourmet cook, served this cream of mushroom soup recipe as the first course for a holiday dinner. She received the recipe from her mom and graciously shared it with me. Now I'm happy to share it with my own friends and family. —Anne Kulick, Phillipsburg, New Jersey
Meatball Submarine Casserole
We were hosting a bunch of friends, and after a comedy of errors, I had to come up with a plan B for dinner. I realized that much-loved meatball subs are even better as a hearty casserole—so delicious! —Rick Friedman, Palm Springs, California
Buffalo Chicken Dip
This is the best buffalo chicken dip recipe! Whenever I bring buffalo dip to a tailgate or potluck, everyone asks for the recipe. —Peggy Foster, Florence, Kentucky
Bananas Foster Oatmeal
This oatmeal tastes like bananas Foster, my favorite dessert. If you can’t find rum extract, double the vanilla. —Carol Touchton, Seffner, Florida
Grandma's Biscuits
Homemade biscuits add a warm and comforting touch to any meal. My grandmother makes these tender biscuits to go with her seafood chowder. —Melissa Obernesser, Utica, New York
Taco Noodle Dish
I got creative while we were housebound during a snowstorm one winter...and used ingredients I had on hand to come up with this hearty casserole. Later, I modified it so it has less fat and fewer calories. —Judy Munger, Warren, Minnesota
Easy Homemade Chunky Applesauce
Here's a comforting, home-style treat that never loses its appeal. Dish up big bowlfuls and wait for the smiles! —Marilee Cardinal, Burlington, New Jersey
I’ve paired ham with broccoli and cauliflower for years. To complete this casserole dinner, I pass around some dinner rolls. —Sherri Melotik, Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Super-Stuffed Mexican Potatoes
These taters are packed! Your whole family will enjoy these hearty stuffed Mexican potatoes. —Steve Westphal, Wind Lake, Wisconsin
Chicken Cheese Strata
The spices in this simple strata with chicken, broccoli and cheese offer an extra special taste. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Caramel Apple Fondue
I serve this warm caramel dip with sliced apples while we're watching football games on Sunday afternoons. It really warms us up. —Katie Koziolek, Hartland, Minnesota
Pepperoni Pizza Bake
I rely on this one-dish wonder on nights my husband works late or our children have after-school activities. It's a life saver! —Catherine Yeats, Lewiston, Idaho
Waffle Monte Cristos
We love the sweet, smoky flavor of these morning sandwiches. I use store-bought frozen waffles to save time, but have at it if you want to put your waffle maker to good use. —Kelly Reynolds, Urbana, Illinois
Easy White Chicken Chili
Chili is one of our best cold-weather strategies. We use chicken and white beans for a twist on the regular bowl of red. It’s soothing comfort food. —Rachel Lewis, Danville, Virginia
Ham, rice and mushrooms make a tasty combination in this homey stovetop dish. It goes from start to finish in just 25 minutes. —Susan Zivec, Regina, Saskatchewan
Sourdough Turkey Melts
When days feel rushed, these sandwiches with turkey and green chiles are one of my favorite standbys. They stack up in about 10 minutes, honestly. —Leah Carter, San Pedro, California
Tortellini Carbonara
Bacon, cream and Parmesan cheese make a classic pasta sauce that's absolutely heavenly. It's a delightful option for company! —Cathy Croyle, Davidsville, Pennsylvania
Tangy Glazed Meatballs
The slightly sweet sauce on these meatballs has such a great zing to it. Use a little more or less hot sauce depending on what you're in the mood for. —John Slivon, Milton, Florida
Banana Oat Pancakes
I concocted these fluffy banana oatmeal pancakes using a muffin recipe. We love them topped with strawberry jam for breakfast, supper or even just snacking. They're delicious drizzled with maple syrup, too. —Janie Obermier, St. Joseph, Missouri
Cheeseburger Macaroni Skillet
Cheeseburger macaroni is the ultimate simple and fulfilling dinner that uses items I typically have in my cupboard. It's so easy to prepare and cooking all in one skillet makes it a snap for clean up. —Juli Meyers, Hinesville, Georgia
Cinnamon Mocha Coffee
Most store-bought flavored coffees are expensive. Here's a special early-morning beverage you can make at home. The aroma of cinnamon and cocoa makes this mocha coffee hard to resist. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Super Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Heat up your indoor grill to make these ooey-gooey grilled cheese sandwich recipes. They're delicious served with soup! —Debbie Murray, Fort Worth, Texas
Quick Cherry Turnovers
Refrigerated crescent rolls let you make these fruit-filled pastries in a hurry. My family loves these turnovers for breakfast, but they’re so delicious, they’d be welcome any time of the day. Feel free to experiment with other pie fillings as well. —Elleen Oberrueter, Danbury, Iowa
Yankee Red Flannel Hash
Hash is a classic diner dish. With potatoes and pastrami, this one's easy to make at home. The beets give it fabulous color and flavor. —Nancy Mock, Colchester, Vermont
Hot Cheese Dip
When a colleague brought this cheesy dip to school for a teachers potluck, I immediately gave it an A+. I had to have the recipe for this irresistibly creamy recipe to make for my family! —Ardyce Piehl, Poynette, Wisconsin
BLT Egg Bake
BLTs are a favorite at my house, so I created this recipe to combine those flavors into a warm, cozy casserole. It was such a hit, I served it to my church ladies group at a brunch I hosted. —Priscilla Detrick, Catoosa, Oklahoma
Jazzed-Up Clam Chowder
No one ever guesses that my dressed-up chowder comes from canned ingredients. —Josephine Piro, Easton, Pennsylvania
Bacon Cheddar Potato Skins
Wondering how to make potato skins taste great? Both crisp and hearty, this restaurant-quality snack is one that my family requests often. —Trish Perrin, Keizer, Oregon
Cranberry Eggnog Muffins
No one in my house wants to finish the leftover eggnog or cranberry sauce, so I use those ingredients to make warm muffins that vanish. —Nancy Mock, Colchester, Vermont
Stovetop Macaroni and Cheese
When I was a girl, Mama used Texas longhorn cheese in this recipe. After it melted all over the macaroni, I loved to dig in and see how many strings of cheese would follow my spoonful. —Imogene Hutton, Brownwood, Texas
Smothered Burritos
My brother-in-law teased that I only knew five ground beef recipes. I proved him wrong with my inventive spicy burritos. —Kim Kenyon, Greenwood, Missouri
Chicken Cordon Bleu Crescent Ring
A classic cordon bleu has chicken, cheese and ham. To change it up, roll everything inside crescent dough for a hand-held meal. —Stella Culotta, Pasadena, Maryland
S'mores Stuffed French Toast
I had a craving for something sweet one morning, but all I had around the house was a handful of ingredients. I had to get creative, and this was the delicious outcome. Now I make it all the time. —Diana Palmer, Mammoth Cave, Kentucky
Quick Eggs Benedict
The hearty serving size and scrumptious flavor of eggs Benedict will have your lucky dining companion running to the table. —Gilda Lester, Millsboro, Delaware
There's plenty of both crunch and cream in these party appetizers. Fresh chives help them really stand out. —Jean McKenzie, Vancouver, Washington
Bacon-Wrapped Breadsticks
I first tried these breadsticks at a restaurant and the owner was kind enough to share the recipe. When I made them for my family, not a crumb was left and everyone was asking for more! —Wendy Domres, West Bend, Wisconsin
Peanut Butter Oatmeal
My son and I eat this peanut butter oatmeal recipe every day for breakfast. It's a hearty, healthy way to jump start our morning. — Elisabeth Reitenbach, Terryville, Connecticut
Coffee Milk
It's the official state drink of Rhode Island, and once you taste it, you'll understand why it has so many fans! —Karen Barros, Bristol, Rhode Island
Apples 'n' Cream Pancake
This cozy recipe is delicious for breakfast or brunch. I usually make a double batch because everyone wants more! With our own orchard, we have plenty of Delicious and Winesap apples—they make this a true midwestern meal. —Ruth Schafer, Defiance, Ohio
Chili Hash
A little micro time, a dash in the pan and you'll have a satisfying meal for those "where-did-the-time-go?" kind of nights. Now you can put up your feet and relax! —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Buttermilk Blueberry Muffins
These pretty golden muffins are moist, flavorful and even good for you! Pair one with a hot cup of coffee or tea on a cold winter day for a comforting break. —Jean Howard, Hopkinton, Massachusetts
My meat and potatoes husband goes for this cheesy, hearty black beans and rice recipe, and the kids gobble it up. For extra kick, add a splash of hot sauce. —Stephanie Lambert, Moseley, Virgina
Turkey Bundles
This recipe is definitely a must-try, and all you do is bundle up creamy turkey filling in crescent dough. I usually double the recipe so I have extra for lunch the next day. —Lydia Garrod, Tacoma, Washington
