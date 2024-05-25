62 Quick & Cozy Winter Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Beef 'n' Biscuit Bake Weekday Beef Stew Quick Buttermilk Cornbread Frito Pie Grilled Cranberry Pear Crumble Cheesy Beef Taco Dip Spiced Cider Quick Pork Chili Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Farmers Breakfast Swiss Cheese Bread Braised Pork Stew Tuna Ciabatta Melts Quick Cream of Mushroom Soup Meatball Submarine Casserole Buffalo Chicken Dip Bananas Foster Oatmeal Grandma's Biscuits Taco Noodle Dish Easy Homemade Chunky Applesauce Super-Stuffed Mexican Potatoes Chicken Cheese Strata Caramel Apple Fondue Pepperoni Pizza Bake Waffle Monte Cristos Easy White Chicken Chili Sourdough Turkey Melts Tortellini Carbonara Tangy Glazed Meatballs Banana Oat Pancakes Cheeseburger Macaroni Skillet Cinnamon Mocha Coffee Super Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Quick Cherry Turnovers Yankee Red Flannel Hash Hot Cheese Dip BLT Egg Bake Jazzed-Up Clam Chowder Bacon Cheddar Potato Skins Cranberry Eggnog Muffins Stovetop Macaroni and Cheese Smothered Burritos Chicken Cordon Bleu Crescent Ring S'mores Stuffed French Toast Quick Eggs Benedict Bacon-Wrapped Breadsticks Peanut Butter Oatmeal Coffee Milk Apples 'n' Cream Pancake Chili Hash Buttermilk Blueberry Muffins Turkey Bundles

Amy Glander
Updated: Feb. 08, 2024

    Chase away chills on a bleak winter day with cozy comfort food favorites. Each recipe is ready in 30 minutes or less.

    1/61

    Beef 'n' Biscuit Bake

    This recipe is quick, easy and satisfying. With its beef and corn combo, it's cozy cuisine at its best! —Erin Schneider, St. Peters, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    2/61

    3/61

    Weekday Beef Stew

    Beef stew capped with flaky puff pastry adds comfort to the weeknight menu—my family is always glad to see this meal. Make a salad and call your crowd to the table. —Daniel Anderson, Kenosha, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    4/61

    Quick Buttermilk Cornbread

    The tattered recipe card for this buttermilk cornbread proves it's been a family favorite for years. It's my daughter's top request. —Judy Sellgren, Grand Rapids, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    5/61

    Frito Pie

    Frito pie is legendary in the Southwest for being spicy, salty and cheesy fabulous. Here’s my easy take on this crunchy classic. —Jan Moon, Alamogordo, New Mexico

    Go to Recipe

    6/61

    Grilled Cranberry Pear Crumble

    My husband loves it when I make dessert. Fruit crisps are easy and quick to prepare, so I make them often! I created this fall-flavored grilled version with fresh pears and items I had on hand. We loved it. —Ronna Farley, Rockville, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    7/61

    Taste of Home

    Cheesy Beef Taco Dip

    Try this recipe for a warm, hearty snack with a bit of a kick. It's a hit with my family, and guests rave about it, too. Ideal for parties, it makes a big potful. The only "utensil" you'll need to serve it with is a brimming bowl of tortilla chips. —Carol Smith, Sanford, North Carolina

    Go to Recipe

    8/61

    Spiced Cider

    I first concocted this beverage years ago for my son on a chilly New England day. He’s grown now, but he still enjoys this tangy cider whenever he comes for a visit. —Debbie Terenzini, Lusby, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    9/61

    Taste of Home

    My mac and cheese is simple and has lots of flavor from the cheeses and ground chipotle chile. I use conchiglie pasta because its shape allows more melted cheese to pool inside. Yum! —Colleen Delawder, Herndon, Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    10/61

    Taste of Home

    Quick Pork Chili

    A dear neighbor gave me a pot of this delicious chili, and I asked for the recipe. The pork sausage is a nice change from the ground beef many chili recipes call for. —Janice Westmoreland, Brooksville, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    11/61

    Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Farmers Breakfast

    This hearty combination of sausage, hash browns and eggs is just right for any breakfast. &mdash:Bonnie Roberts, Newaygo, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    12/61

    Taste of Home

    Swiss Cheese Bread

    This bread will receive rave reviews, whether you serve it as an appetizer or with a meal. For real convenience, you can make it ahead of time and freeze it! —Karla Boice, Mahtomedi, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    13/61

    Taste of Home

    Braised Pork Stew

    Pork tenderloin becomes amazingly tender in this braised stew. It's a fantastic meal for a cold winter night. —Nella Parker, Hersey, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    14/61

    Tuna Ciabatta Melts

    Use any good crusty bread when compiling this tuna spread sandwich. Top with slices of crunchy cucumber or luscious tomato for extra freshness. —Barb Templin, Norwood, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    15/61

    Quick Cream of Mushroom Soup

    My daughter-in-law, a gourmet cook, served this cream of mushroom soup recipe as the first course for a holiday dinner. She received the recipe from her mom and graciously shared it with me. Now I'm happy to share it with my own friends and family. —Anne Kulick, Phillipsburg, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    16/61

    Meatball Submarine Casserole

    We were hosting a bunch of friends, and after a comedy of errors, I had to come up with a plan B for dinner. I realized that much-loved meatball subs are even better as a hearty casserole—so delicious! —Rick Friedman, Palm Springs, California

    Go to Recipe

    17/61

    Buffalo Chicken Dip

    This is the best buffalo chicken dip recipe! Whenever I bring buffalo dip to a tailgate or potluck, everyone asks for the recipe. —Peggy Foster, Florence, Kentucky

    Go to Recipe

    18/61

    Bananas Foster Oatmeal

    This oatmeal tastes like bananas Foster, my favorite dessert. If you can’t find rum extract, double the vanilla. —Carol Touchton, Seffner, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    19/61

    20/61

    Grandma's Biscuits

    Homemade biscuits add a warm and comforting touch to any meal. My grandmother makes these tender biscuits to go with her seafood chowder. —Melissa Obernesser, Utica, New York

    Go to Recipe

    21/61

    Taste of Home

    Taco Noodle Dish

    I got creative while we were housebound during a snowstorm one winter...and used ingredients I had on hand to come up with this hearty casserole. Later, I modified it so it has less fat and fewer calories. —Judy Munger, Warren, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    22/61

    Taste of Home

    Easy Homemade Chunky Applesauce

    Here's a comforting, home-style treat that never loses its appeal. Dish up big bowlfuls and wait for the smiles! —Marilee Cardinal, Burlington, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    23/61

    24/61

    I’ve paired ham with broccoli and cauliflower for years. To complete this casserole dinner, I pass around some dinner rolls. —Sherri Melotik, Oak Creek, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    25/61

    Taste of Home

    Super-Stuffed Mexican Potatoes

    These taters are packed! Your whole family will enjoy these hearty stuffed Mexican potatoes. —Steve Westphal, Wind Lake, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    26/61

    Chicken Cheese Strata

    The spices in this simple strata with chicken, broccoli and cheese offer an extra special taste. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Go to Recipe

    27/61

    Caramel Apple Fondue

    I serve this warm caramel dip with sliced apples while we're watching football games on Sunday afternoons. It really warms us up. —Katie Koziolek, Hartland, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    28/61

    Taste of Home

    Pepperoni Pizza Bake

    I rely on this one-dish wonder on nights my husband works late or our children have after-school activities. It's a life saver! —Catherine Yeats, Lewiston, Idaho

    Go to Recipe

    29/61

    TMB Studio

    Waffle Monte Cristos

    We love the sweet, smoky flavor of these morning sandwiches. I use store-bought frozen waffles to save time, but have at it if you want to put your waffle maker to good use. —Kelly Reynolds, Urbana, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    30/61

    Easy White Chicken Chili

    Chili is one of our best cold-weather strategies. We use chicken and white beans for a twist on the regular bowl of red. It’s soothing comfort food. —Rachel Lewis, Danville, Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    31/61

    Taste of Home

    Ham, rice and mushrooms make a tasty combination in this homey stovetop dish. It goes from start to finish in just 25 minutes. —Susan Zivec, Regina, Saskatchewan

    32/61

    Taste of Home

    Sourdough Turkey Melts

    When days feel rushed, these sandwiches with turkey and green chiles are one of my favorite standbys. They stack up in about 10 minutes, honestly. —Leah Carter, San Pedro, California

    Go to Recipe

    33/61

    Tortellini Carbonara

    Bacon, cream and Parmesan cheese make a classic pasta sauce that's absolutely heavenly. It's a delightful option for company! —Cathy Croyle, Davidsville, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    34/61

    Tangy Glazed Meatballs

    The slightly sweet sauce on these meatballs has such a great zing to it. Use a little more or less hot sauce depending on what you're in the mood for. —John Slivon, Milton, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    35/61

    Banana Oat Pancakes

    I concocted these fluffy banana oatmeal pancakes using a muffin recipe. We love them topped with strawberry jam for breakfast, supper or even just snacking. They're delicious drizzled with maple syrup, too. —Janie Obermier, St. Joseph, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    36/61

    Cheeseburger Macaroni Skillet

    Cheeseburger macaroni is the ultimate simple and fulfilling dinner that uses items I typically have in my cupboard. It's so easy to prepare and cooking all in one skillet makes it a snap for clean up. —Juli Meyers, Hinesville, Georgia

    Go to Recipe

    37/61

    Cinnamon Mocha Coffee

    Most store-bought flavored coffees are expensive. Here's a special early-morning beverage you can make at home. The aroma of cinnamon and cocoa makes this mocha coffee hard to resist. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    38/61

    Taste of Home

    Super Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

    Heat up your indoor grill to make these ooey-gooey grilled cheese sandwich recipes. They're delicious served with soup! —Debbie Murray, Fort Worth, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    39/61

    Quick Cherry Turnovers

    Refrigerated crescent rolls let you make these fruit-filled pastries in a hurry. My family loves these turnovers for breakfast, but they’re so delicious, they’d be welcome any time of the day. Feel free to experiment with other pie fillings as well. —Elleen Oberrueter, Danbury, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    40/61

    Yankee Red Flannel Hash

    Hash is a classic diner dish. With potatoes and pastrami, this one's easy to make at home. The beets give it fabulous color and flavor. —Nancy Mock, Colchester, Vermont

    Go to Recipe

    41/61

    42/61

    Taste of Home

    Hot Cheese Dip

    When a colleague brought this cheesy dip to school for a teachers potluck, I immediately gave it an A+. I had to have the recipe for this irresistibly creamy recipe to make for my family! —Ardyce Piehl, Poynette, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    43/61

    BLT Egg Bake

    BLTs are a favorite at my house, so I created this recipe to combine those flavors into a warm, cozy casserole. It was such a hit, I served it to my church ladies group at a brunch I hosted. —Priscilla Detrick, Catoosa, Oklahoma

    Go to Recipe

    44/61

    Jazzed-Up Clam Chowder

    No one ever guesses that my dressed-up chowder comes from canned ingredients. —Josephine Piro, Easton, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    45/61

    Bacon Cheddar Potato Skins

    Wondering how to make potato skins taste great? Both crisp and hearty, this restaurant-quality snack is one that my family requests often. —Trish Perrin, Keizer, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    46/61

    Taste of Home

    Cranberry Eggnog Muffins

    No one in my house wants to finish the leftover eggnog or cranberry sauce, so I use those ingredients to make warm muffins that vanish. —Nancy Mock, Colchester, Vermont

    Go to Recipe

    47/61

    Stovetop Macaroni and Cheese

    When I was a girl, Mama used Texas longhorn cheese in this recipe. After it melted all over the macaroni, I loved to dig in and see how many strings of cheese would follow my spoonful. —Imogene Hutton, Brownwood, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    48/61

    Smothered Burritos

    My brother-in-law teased that I only knew five ground beef recipes. I proved him wrong with my inventive spicy burritos. —Kim Kenyon, Greenwood, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    49/61

    Taste of Home

    Chicken Cordon Bleu Crescent Ring

    A classic cordon bleu has chicken, cheese and ham. To change it up, roll everything inside crescent dough for a hand-held meal. —Stella Culotta, Pasadena, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    50/61

    Taste of Home

    S'mores Stuffed French Toast

    I had a craving for something sweet one morning, but all I had around the house was a handful of ingredients. I had to get creative, and this was the delicious outcome. Now I make it all the time. —Diana Palmer, Mammoth Cave, Kentucky

    Go to Recipe

    51/61

    Taste of Home

    Quick Eggs Benedict

    The hearty serving size and scrumptious flavor of eggs Benedict will have your lucky dining companion running to the table. —Gilda Lester, Millsboro, Delaware

    Go to Recipe

    52/61

    Taste of Home

    There's plenty of both crunch and cream in these party appetizers. Fresh chives help them really stand out. —Jean McKenzie, Vancouver, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    53/61

    Bacon-Wrapped Breadsticks

    I first tried these breadsticks at a restaurant and the owner was kind enough to share the recipe. When I made them for my family, not a crumb was left and everyone was asking for more! —Wendy Domres, West Bend, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    54/61

    Peanut Butter Oatmeal

    My son and I eat this peanut butter oatmeal recipe every day for breakfast. It's a hearty, healthy way to jump start our morning. — Elisabeth Reitenbach, Terryville, Connecticut

    Go to Recipe

    55/61

    Taste of Home

    Coffee Milk

    It's the official state drink of Rhode Island, and once you taste it, you'll understand why it has so many fans! —Karen Barros, Bristol, Rhode Island

    Go to Recipe

    56/61

    57/61

    Taste of Home

    Apples 'n' Cream Pancake

    This cozy recipe is delicious for breakfast or brunch. I usually make a double batch because everyone wants more! With our own orchard, we have plenty of Delicious and Winesap apples—they make this a true midwestern meal. —Ruth Schafer, Defiance, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    58/61

    Chili Hash

    A little micro time, a dash in the pan and you'll have a satisfying meal for those "where-did-the-time-go?" kind of nights. Now you can put up your feet and relax! —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    59/61

    Taste of Home

    Buttermilk Blueberry Muffins

    These pretty golden muffins are moist, flavorful and even good for you! Pair one with a hot cup of coffee or tea on a cold winter day for a comforting break. —Jean Howard, Hopkinton, Massachusetts

    Go to Recipe

    60/61

    My meat and potatoes husband goes for this cheesy, hearty black beans and rice recipe, and the kids gobble it up. For extra kick, add a splash of hot sauce. —Stephanie Lambert, Moseley, Virgina

    Go to Recipe

    61/61

    Taste of Home

    Turkey Bundles

    This recipe is definitely a must-try, and all you do is bundle up creamy turkey filling in crescent dough. I usually double the recipe so I have extra for lunch the next day. —Lydia Garrod, Tacoma, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    Originally Published: December 14, 2018

    62 Quick & Cozy Winter Recipes (58)

    Amy Glander

    Amy is a book editor at Taste of Home where she gets to pour her passions for food and storytelling into trade and series cookbooks. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her antiquing, cooking and baking from her favorite vintage cookbooks and exploring Milwaukee’s urban beauty with her digital SLR in hand.

    62 Quick & Cozy Winter Recipes (2024)
