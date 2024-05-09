65 Healthy Soup Recipes That Will Keep The Cold Away (2024)

There is nothing more comforting than a bowl of hearty, healthy, and creamy soup. Especially during fall and winters, it is a bowl of soup that can give you all the goodness in the world that you had been looking for.

Soups are so healthy that they make you feel full in an instant. They are not fried nor do they have much fat and neither they are anything that is hard to digest.

Digesting soups is the easiest thing and when you put less pressure on your liver you actually give your liver a chance to serve you better. My concept of a perfect fall or winter evening is a warm bowl of creamy, healthy, and velvety soup with a cool hallmark Christmas movie being played on the TV.

If you are a fan of soups then, here are some of the best soup recipes which I bet you will like. Soups are what my soul desires especially during winters. Soups make us feel warm and keep the cold away.

It provides us with the goodness of the meat and the veggies in just one bowl. So, let’s check out the best healthy soup recipes here.

Healthy soup recipes

1. Anti-Inflammatory Thai Pumpkin Soup.

Get the recipe at Ascension Kitchen

2. Broccoli Cheese Soup.

Get the recipe at Diet Hood

3. Butternut Squash and Sweet Potato Soup.

Get the recipe at Making Thyme for Health

4. Cajun Sweet Potato Seafood Chowder.

Get the recipe at Closet Cooking

5. Chicken Avocado Cilantro Lime Soup.

Get the recipe at Nutmeg Nanny

6. Chicken Avocado Lime Soup.

Get the recipe at Cooking Classy

7. Chicken Stew with Fluffy Dumplings.

Get the recipe at Vibrant Plate

8. Chicken Zoodle Soup.

Get the recipe at Damn Delicious

9. Cilantro and Sweet Corn Soup.

Get the recipe at Eat Healthy Eat Happy

10. Coconut Curry Chicken Soup with Quinoa.

Get the recipe at One Clever Chef

11. Comforting Curry Lentil Soup.

Get the recipe at A Side of Sweet

12. Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Soup.

Get the recipe at Damn Delicious

13. Creamy Thai Carrot Soup with Basil.

Get the recipe at Minimalist Baker

14. Crockpot Chicken Gnocchi Soup.

Get the recipe at Pinch of Yum

15. Curried Cauliflower Rice Kale Soup.

Get the recipe at Cotter Crunch

16. Curried Cauliflower Soup.

Get the recipe at Cookie and Kate

17. Easy Chicken Miso Ramen.

Get the recipe at Taste and See

18. Easy Clam Chowder with Smoked Oysters.

Get the recipe at Champagne Tastes

19. Easy Slow Cooker Minestrone Soup.

Get the recipe at Finding Zest

20. Easy Thai Shrimp Soup.

Get the recipe at Damn Delicious

21. Easy Wonton Soup.

Get the recipe at Caroline’s Cooking

22. Fall Vegetable Quinoa Soup.

Get the recipe at Two Peas and Their Pod

23. Five Spice Turkey Noodle Soup.

Get the recipe at Karen’s Kitchen Stories

24. Five-Ingredient Broccoli and Cheddar Soup.

Get the recipe at Gimme Some Oven

25. Golden Soup.

Get the recipe at Pinch of Yum

26. Greek Lemon Chicken Soup.

Get the recipe at A Spicy Perspective

27. Hearty Vegetable Soup with Bulgar.

Get the recipe at Maria Ushakova

28. Instant Pot Potato Soup.

Get the recipe at Recipes From A Pantry

29. Instant Pot Split Pea Soup.

Get the recipe at My Kitchen Love

30. Instant Pot Supersonic Chili.

Get the recipe at Garden in the Kitchen

31. Italian Wedding Soup.

Get the recipe at A Spicy Perspective

32. Jalapeño Lime Chicken Soup.

Get the recipe at Pinch of Yum

33. Kake Soba with Hon Tsuyu Broth.

Get the recipe at Killing Thyme

34. Kale, White Bean, and Sausage Soup.

Get the recipe at Cooking Classy

35. Lemon Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Soup.

Get the recipe at Recipe Runner

36. Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup.

Get the recipe at Closet Cooking

37. Light Creamy Asparagus Soup.

Get the recipe at Recipe Runner

38. Loaded Lemon Artichoke Orzo Soup Recipe.

Get the recipe at Stacey Homemaker

39. Mediterranean Kale, Cannellini, and Farro Soup.

Get the recipe at Cooking Classy

40. Moroccan Chicken Soup.

Get the recipe at Such the Spot!

41. Moroccan Sweet Potato Lentil Soup.

Get the recipe at Little Spice Jar

42. New Mexico Red Chili Posole.

Get the recipe at Beyond Mere Sustenance

43. Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup.

Get the recipe at Tornadough Alli

44. Paleo Turkey Meatball Zoodle Soup.

Get the recipe at Paleo Running Mama

45. Pasta e fa*gioli.

Get the recipe at Pinch and Swirl

46. Pesto, Chicken, and Kale White Bean Soup.

Get the recipe at Coley Cooks

47. Roasted Cauliflower and Cheddar Soup.

Get the recipe at Two Peas and Their Pod

48. Roasted Cauliflower Soup with Garlic.

Get the recipe at Avocado Pesto

49. Roasted Garlic and Asparagus Soup.

Get the recipe at Diethood

50. Roasted Tomato Chickpea Soup.

Get the recipe at V. Nutrition

51. Skinny Chicken Fajita Soup.

Get the recipe at A Spicy Perspective

52. Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup.

Get the recipe at Gimme Some Oven

53. Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup.

Get the recipe at Ambitious Kitchen

54. Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup.

Get the recipe at The Cookie Rookie

55. Slow Cooker French Onion Soup.

Get the recipe at Spend with Pennies

56. Slow Cooker Thai Chicken and Wild Rice Soup.

Get the recipe at Vikalinka

57. Smoked Mushroom and Lentil Soup.

Get the recipe at Vindulge

58. Smoked Sausage, Kale and Potato Soup.

Get the recipe at Diethood

59. Spinach and White Bean Soup.

Get the recipe at Damn Delicious

60. The Best Creamy Butternut Squash Soup.

Get the recipe at Pass Me Some Tasty

61. Tomato Basil Soup with Pesto.

Get the recipe at The Chunky Chef

62. Vegan khao Soi Soup.

Get the recipe at Lazy Cat Kitchen

63. Vegan Spicy Cream of Corn Soup.

Get the recipe at Cotter Crunch

64. Vegan White Bean and Kale Soup.

Get the recipe at Cilantro & Citronella

65. Vegan Wild Rice Soup In The Instant Pot.

Get the recipe at Veggies Save The Day

What areyour favorite soup recipes? Let me know in the comments!

