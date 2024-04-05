65 Steak Recipes That'll Put Your Favorite Steakhouse To Shame (2024)

No really, you got this.
When you really need to impress on a time crunch, we can all agree—there’s nothing more impressive than a steak for dinner. They’re kind of the end-all-be-all of romantic date night options, and are pretty perfect for casual weeknight dinners too. While we do love the ambiance at our local steakhouse, we also like being able to cook up restaurant-level meals at home. (Bonus: You can get it just as rare or as well-done as you like it!) Feeling overwhelmed at all the cuts and cooking methods? Don't be! We've got all the tips and tricks to get you ready to grill a steak, pan-fry a steak, cook a steak in the oven, and more. These 65 easy (and wildly delicious) steak recipes, like creamy steak fettuccine, classic Philly cheesesteaks, and carne asada, are sure to satisfy even the hungriest carnivore.
First things first, whatever method you choose to cook your steak, you'll want it to get really, really hot. So crank it up! If you're cooking your steak on the stove or the grill, as soon as your meat makes contact with the surface, you should instantly hear that beautiful sizzle. That sound means you'll be getting a beautiful sear. Want to get really fancy? Try reverse searing your steak.
Not sure which cut of steak to grill? We've got a guide to all the kinds of steak every home cook should know, like filet mignon, ribeye, and flatiron steak. And if you didn't already know that air fryers are basically magic, once you try our air-fryer steak, you definitely will.
With all these steak recipes, you're going to need some worthy side dishes to finish your meal. Here's all our favorite sides for steak (that aren't just potatoes, although we do love those oh so much), and we bet you'll want to try them all. Still can't get enough? Try our favorite grilled steak recipes and best-ever healthy steak recipes too. Not a red meat fan? We got you—check out our favorite weeknight chicken or seafood dinners instead.
1
Grilled Steak Salad
This salad is simple enough for a weeknight but worthy of planning a get-together around, thanks to its star ingredient—ribeye steak. You’ll grill it (and red onions), then combine it with cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, basil, and a drizzle of tangy balsamic dressing, turning it into the kind of impressive-but-secretly-easy dish you’ll be making all the time.
2
Ribeye Steak
Rich, juicy and extra-flavorful, ribeye is a great choice when you're looking for a homemade steak dinner to impress. Follow our tips & tricks for perfecting your ribeye right at home, and you just might have the most special date night-in yet.
3
Creamy Steak Fettuccine
Whenever we crave steak, this dish is always what we want to make. It comes together quickly and is so full of flavor. It makes us forget chicken fettuccine Alfredo ever existed. If you want the steak without the pasta, may we suggest Cajun butter steak?
4
Steak Au Poivre Soup
Steak au poivre is a French classic (not to be confused with steak Diane), typically made with filet mignon or sirloin steak covered in a creamy, peppery sauce. The sauce is downright drinkable and was made to be eaten with a spoon, so we thought—let’s soup-ify it!
5
Pepper Steak
We're huge fans of homemade beef and broccoli, but no matter how hard they try, some people can't seem to convert to the church of broccoli (but we'll keep trying). This is the broccoli-free version of your favorite stir-fry and has quickly become one of our favorites.
6
Grilled Tri-Tip
Tri-tip roast is an ideal and underrated cut of beef that boasts a special combination of tenderness and fat marbling. It grills up pretty quickly and is excellent for feeding a crowd. Tri-tip is a tremendous dry-rub vehicle in general, so feel free to use your favorite blend (we went with savory-earthy adobo here) or try another one of our other dry rubs.
7
Steak & Potato Skillet
In this simple version of the dynamic duo, a skillet of crispy potatoes and tender, seared flank steak gets bathed in a tangy, savory garlic mustard butter sauce. Now that’s what we mean by interesting. Make it a complete meal by adding a simple arugula salad or your favorite oven-roasted veggie.
8
Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers
If you can't get enough of the classic Philly cheesesteak but are craving a low-carb version, this is the recipe for you. Filled with tender sirloin steak, mushrooms, onions, and two slices of cheese, these tender, soft peppers give a welcome veggie boost to the beloved sandwich's iconic flavors.
9
Smothered Cube Steak
Mouth-watering, gravy-smothered cube steaks are truly mashed potatoes’ best friends. With a prep and cook time of just under an hour, this budget-friendly dinner hits all the marks for a comforting weeknight meal.
10
Steak Frites Salad
In French, steak frites translates to steak and fries, simple as that. A common dish at bistros in France, Belgium, and beyond, we took the concept and combined it with American steakhouse vibes for this all-in-one steak frites salad.
11
Air Fryer Beef & Broccoli
This classic Chinese-American dish features tender strips of beef, perfectly cooked broccoli florets, and a savory-sweet sauce. Bonus: Since it only takes 30 minutes, it might be even faster than takeout!
12
Best-Ever French Dip
We think this French dip takes the cake. The secret? That jus! Flavored with plenty of onions, garlic, and thyme, you might wanna make double. Looking for ways to use up your leftovers? We suggest these mesmerizing French dip pinwheels.
13
How To Pan-Fry Steak
If you think you need a grill to cook the perfect steak, think again. Cooking a beautiful steak dinner on your stovetop is not only easy to do, but delivers ridiculously delicious results. We get it—it can be daunting if you've never attempted it before. But with our top tips and step-by-step guide, you’ll be well on your way to serving a steakhouse-worthy main to impress at your Valentine’s Day dinner or fancy dinner party.
14
Beef Stroganoff
With its rich sauce deepened in flavor with red wine, Dijon mustard, and finished with tangy sour cream, beef stroganoff is the dish to keep in your back pocket when you need a reliable, cozy weeknight dinner.
15
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly cheesesteaks are iconic—the combination of thinly sliced ribeye, jammy caramelized onions, and ooey-gooey melted cheese is truly something else. This is our favorite version of the iconic sandwich, but we recognize that it may not be everyone’s idea of an “authentic” Philly cheesesteak. So feel free to adjust the recipe to your personal preference!
16
Air Fryer Steak
Preparing the perfect steak can seem like a daunting task, especially if you're not a steakhouse master. What if we told you there was an easier way? Just pop your steak into the air fryer (no need to sear beforehand!), and in a little over 10 minutes, you'll have a perfectly done steak to slather with homemade herb butter.
17
Beef & Broccoli
A quintessential Chinese-American dish, beef and broccoli is a classic that graces the menu at almost every takeout spot across the country. In terms of popularity, it's right up there with orange chicken, and for very good reason: The combination of tender, seared beef and broccoli tossed in a garlicky, velvety sauce is practically impossible to resist.
18
Pimento Cheesesteaks
If you love a gooey sandwich melt and are as obsessed with pimento cheese as we are, these pimento cheesesteaks are calling your name. A delightful cross between a Northern game-day classic and a Southern party staple, the cheesesteaks are loaded with thinly sliced steak, peppers, and onions, and smothered with melted pimento cheese. Tailgates will never be the same again.
19
How To Cook Steak In The Oven
You don't need a grill to cook a delicious cut of steak. In the realm of skirt, flank, ribeye, and even filet mignon, your oven is just as valuable, thanks to a few simple tricks!
20
Air Fryer Steak Bites
Meat lovers alert! Your favorite steak dinner is now the ultimate casual meal. Air-fried to juicy perfection and tossed in warm garlic butter, these irresistible steak bites are great for a pre-dinner treat or as the main event!
