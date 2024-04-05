65 Steak Recipes That'll Put Your Favorite Steakhouse To Shame (2024)

When you really need to impress on a time crunch, we can all agree—there’s nothing more impressive than a steak for dinner. They’re kind of the end-all-be-all of romantic date night options, and are pretty perfect for casual weeknight dinners too. While we do love the ambiance at our local steakhouse, we also like being able to cook up restaurant-level meals at home. (Bonus: You can get it just as rare or as well-done as you like it!) Feeling overwhelmed at all the cuts and cooking methods? Don't be! We've got all the tips and tricks to get you ready to grill a steak, pan-fry a steak, cook a steak in the oven, and more. These 65 easy (and wildly delicious) steak recipes, like creamy steak fettuccine, classic Philly cheesesteaks, and carne asada, are sure to satisfy even the hungriest carnivore.

First things first, whatever method you choose to cook your steak, you'll want it to get really, really hot. So crank it up! If you're cooking your steak on the stove or the grill, as soon as your meat makes contact with the surface, you should instantly hear that beautiful sizzle. That sound means you'll be getting a beautiful sear. Want to get really fancy? Try reverse searing your steak.

Not sure which cut of steak to grill? We've got a guide to all the kinds of steak every home cook should know, like filet mignon, ribeye, and flatiron steak. And if you didn't already know that air fryers are basically magic, once you try our air-fryer steak, you definitely will.

With all these steak recipes, you're going to need some worthy side dishes to finish your meal. Here's all our favorite sides for steak (that aren't just potatoes, although we do love those oh so much), and we bet you'll want to try them all. Still can't get enough? Try our favorite grilled steak recipes and best-ever healthy steak recipes too. Not a red meat fan? We got you—check out our favorite weeknight chicken or seafood dinners instead.