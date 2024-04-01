7 Basic Vinaigrette Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

7 basic vinaigrette recipes that will add so much flavor to your salads! These areready in under 5 minutes and are so much tastier than the store-bought stuff.

Lacking pizzazz in your meals? A sauce or vinaigrette can make all the difference in the world! We shared these 7 stir fry sauce recipes to add some oomf to your stir fries, and now it's time to tackle salads.

These 7 vinaigrette recipes will liven up any salad, and the good news is that they take minutes to prep!

Reasons you'll ♡ these recipes they add an incredible amount of flavor to your salads

can be shaken or blended together in minutes

have a simple ingredient list

Ingredient notes





olive oil- When prepping a salad dressing, reach for a good quality olive oil like extra virgin

When prepping a salad dressing, reach for a good quality olive oil like extra virgin vinegar- Many people suggest you opt for a good quality vinegar, but I find grocery store vinegar works fine. For apple cider vinegar, look for 'raw unfiltered' if you want the added health benefits.

Many people suggest you opt for a good quality vinegar, but I find grocery store vinegar works fine. For apple cider vinegar, look for 'raw unfiltered' if you want the added health benefits. dijon mustard- acts as an emulsifier to help the oil and vinegar stay together. It adds a subtle layer of flavor and does not make your dressing taste like mustard at all. Don't skip it!

acts as an emulsifier to help the oil and vinegar stay together. It adds a subtle layer of flavor and does not make your dressing taste like mustard at all. Don't skip it! sweetener- honey, maple syrup, or brown sugar. A little sweetness is needed to balance out the tanginess of the vinegar.

honey, maple syrup, or brown sugar. A little sweetness is needed to balance out the tanginess of the vinegar. optional fruit & vegetable add ins- three of these vinaigrette recipes have fruit & veggies blended into the dressing for extra flavor. Fruit can vary naturally in sweetness, so I recommend you taste and add more sweetener as needed.

How to make vinaigrette

Simply shake the ingredients together, or in the case of the strawberry, raspberry and cilantro lime vinaigrettes, blend them up with an immersion blender.

Recipe tips

The ratio

Traditional vinaigrette recipes use a 1:3 ratio of vinegar:oil. It comes down to taste preference, and I welcome you to play around with this ratio to get a tangier vinaigrette.

I prefer a 1:1 ratio for maximum flavor on my salad, and recommend starting with this ratio and adding more oil if you find this too tangy.

Storage

Homemade vinaigrettes are easy to prep ahead. Store them in a mason jar or salad dressing shaker.

basic vinaigrettes without fresh fruit or herbs- store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks

vinaigrettes with fresh herbs or fruit- store in the fridge for up to 3 days

As the vinaigrette stores, the oil and vinegar will separate over time. Let it stand at room temperature for 10 minutes, then shake it up well before serving.

FAQ

How long are these vinaigrette recipes good for? *cilantro lime, strawberry and raspberry vinaigrette recipes - up to 3 days. *the rest of the vinaigrettes - up to 2 weeks Can you use these vinaigrettes as a marinade? Great question, and though I haven't tried, I bet it would work out great! Here are 7 tried and true marinades if you're looking. What is the difference between a salad dressing and a vinaigrette? While a salad dressing can mean anything that you dress your salad with (including a vinaigrette), a vinaigrette is a specific type of salad dressing that is oil and vinegar based. How can I jazz up these vinaigrette recipes? These recipes are for the most basic version of each vinaigrette. For ideas of add ins, herbs and spices you could add to them for more flavor, refer to the post linked to each vinagirette!

7 Basic Vinaigrette Recipes

Grab the full recipes in the recipe card below.















Balsamic Vinaigrette- tangy, rich and slightly sweet; goes well with caprese salad, kale salad, and with berries

tangy, rich and slightly sweet; goes well with caprese salad, kale salad, and with berries White Wine Vinaigrette - neutral and goes with everything; use on spinach salad, quinoa salad, roasted cauliflower salad

- neutral and goes with everything; use on spinach salad, quinoa salad, roasted cauliflower salad Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette- with fresh cilantro flavor, garlic, lime juice and tangy vinegar; goes well on a sweet potato salad, taco salad, with grilled corn or fish

with fresh cilantro flavor, garlic, lime juice and tangy vinegar; goes well on a sweet potato salad, taco salad, with grilled corn or fish Red Wine Vinaigrette- tangy and works well on pasta salad; Mediterranean ingredients

tangy and works well on pasta salad; Mediterranean ingredients Raspberry Vinaigrette- slight floral raspberry flavors, herbaceous basil; tangy and slightly sweet. Goes well on spinach salad, with fresh berries, served with grilled chicken.

slight floral raspberry flavors, herbaceous basil; tangy and slightly sweet. Goes well on spinach salad, with fresh berries, served with grilled chicken. Apple Cinder Vinaigrette- neutral but less tangy; works well paired with apples, on a spinach salad, on farro salad

neutral but less tangy; works well paired with apples, on a spinach salad, on farro salad Roasted Strawberry Vinaigrette- with sweet strawberries, spicy black pepper and tangy vinegar. Goes well with grilled chicken, fresh berries, strawberry spinach salad, salmon.

Did you make this? Tag me on social @sweetpeasandsaffron and be sure to leave a comment and rate the recipe! 7 Basic Vinaigrette Recipes 5 from 6 votes Prep Time: 5 minutes mins Total Time: 5 minutes mins Print Rate See Also Vegan Chicken RecipeAir Fryer Falafel Recipe (Gluten-Free, Vegan) - Elavegan50 Buddha Bowl Recipes - The Kitchen GirlEasy Oil Free Hummus Recipe 7 basic vinaigrette recipes that will add so much flavor to your salads! These areready in under 5 minutes and are so much tastier than the store-bought stuff. 8 Ingredients 1. White Wine Vinaigrette ▢ ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

▢ ¼ cup white wine vinegar see note 1

▢ ½ teaspoon dijon mustard

▢ 2 tablespoons maple syrup (honey or brown sugar may be subbed)

▢ salt & pepper 2. Red Wine Vinaigrette ▢ ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

▢ ¼ cup red wine vinegar see note 2

▢ ½ teaspoon dijon mustard

▢ 2 tablespoons maple syrup (honey or brown sugar may be subbed)

▢ salt & pepper 3. Apple Cider Vinaigrette ▢ ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

▢ ¼ cup apple cider vinegar (raw unfiltered)

▢ ½ teaspoon dijon mustard

▢ 2 tablespoons maple syrup (honey or brown sugar may be subbed)

▢ salt & pepper 4. Balsamic Vinaigrette ▢ ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

▢ ¼ cup balsamic vinegar

▢ ½ teaspoon dijon mustard

▢ 2 tablespoons maple syrup (honey or brown sugar may be subbed)

▢ salt & pepper 5. Raspberry Vinaigrette ▢ 1 cup fresh raspberries

▢ ¼ cup basil leaves (loosely packed)

▢ ¼ cup red wine vinegar (balsamic also works)

▢ ¼ cup water

▢ 2 tablespoons maple syrup (increase if necessary)

▢ ½ teaspoon dijon mustard 6. Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette ▢ ½ cup cilantro leaves (loosely packed)

▢ ¼ cup white wine vinegar

▢ ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

▢ 1 clove garlic (minced)

▢ 2 teaspoons lime juice

▢ 2 tablespoons honey (maple syrup or brown sugar may be swapped)

▢ ½ teaspoon dijon mustard

▢ ⅛ teaspoon salt

▢ ½ avocado (optional and not pictured) 7. Roasted Strawberry Vinaigrette ▢ 12 strawberries (hulled)

▢ 1 tablespoon water

▢ 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

▢ ½ teaspoon dijon mustard

▢ ¾ teaspoon black pepper (freshly ground) Instructions White Wine, Red Wine, Balsamic and Apple Cider Vinaigrettes Shake together all ingredients. Store in the fridge for up to 1 month. Raspberry & Cilantro Lime Vinaigrettes Blend together all ingredients in a blender or with an immersion blender. Store in the fridge for 3-5 days. Roasted Strawberry Vinaigrette Heat oven to 350°F. Roast strawberries for 25 minutes and allow to cool slightly.

Blend together all ingredients in a blender or with an immersion blender. Store in the fridge for 3-5 days. Tips: 1- not to be confused with white vinegar! 2- this recipe works great as written on pasta salad, however it's a bit tangy for a green salad. for green saladsI recommend a 1:2 (3 tablespoons red wine vinegar + 6 tablespoons of olive oil) or a 1:3 (2 tablespoons red wine vinegar + 6 tablespoons olive oil) ratio of oil to vinegar Storage basic vinaigrettes without fresh fruit or herbs- store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks

vinaigrettes with fresh herbs or fruit- store in the fridge for up to 3 days As the vinaigrette stores, the oil and vinegar will separate over time. Let it stand at room temperature for 10 minutes, then shake it up well before serving. Nutrition Information Serving: 1/8 of a batch of white wine vinaigrette, Calories: 74kcal, Carbohydrates: 3g, Protein: 0g, Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 0mg, Sodium: 4mg, Potassium: 11mg, Sugar: 2g, Calcium: 5mg, Iron: 0.1mg Author: Denise Bustard Course: Salad Cuisine: American