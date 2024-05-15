7 Best Free VPNs for Android in 2024 - TechNadu (2024)

There are many reasons to use an Android VPN, including unblocking geo-restricted apps or securing Web traffic on public Wi-Fi. However, if you’re looking for a free VPN for Android, this is where things start to get tricky, as most free VPNs are not what they seem to be.

Not all VPNs are created equal, and some can be actually quite dubious. Additionally, most free VPNs deliver frustratingly slow speeds, rendering them practically useless. They also come with limited bandwidth, limited server selection, weak security, and limited features, and they support few devices. We've also seen free VPNs propagating malware.

In general, all free VPNs have limitations. So, it’s a better idea to go for a free VPN trial instead. We’ve reviewed dozens of Android VPNs and shortlisted the top choices in our guide to the best VPN for Android, featuring 100% safe and ultra-capable options only.

In this article, we’ll walk you through the 7 best free VPNs for Android, recommending some free trials as well. We’ll also discuss which free VPNs to avoid, how to use a free VPN on Android, the various reasons why free VPNs are dangerous, what to realistically expect from an Android VPN, how to choose the best option, and we'll finish with a round of FAQs.

How to Get a Free VPN Trial for Android

To get a free VPN trial for Android, you need to sign up for your chosen VPN and then download its app from the Google Play Store. Here are the steps to get a free VPN on Android:

Sign up for a VPN free trial (we recommend NordVPN's 30-day risk-free trial ). Download and install the VPN app on Android from the Play Store. Launch the VPN app and log in to your account. Connect to a VPN server (for example, use a US server to unblock US content). Leave the VPN app running in the background. That's it!

Going for NordVPN's trial over any free VPN allows you to experience how a truly powerful VPN should work. You'll get unlimited bandwidth, high-end security, the ability to unblock any site/app, as well as access to 6,000+ servers in 60+ countries. No free VPN can match that.

Best Free VPN for Android

The best free Android VPN must pass a set of benchmarks, which means your search for the best free VPN should be based on specific criteria. Most importantly, it needs to offer a free plan without any duration-related restrictions. Of course, you'll also want a native Android app, which should be listed on the Google Play Store for easy installation and configuration.

Next, aim for unlimited bandwidth or a generous data allowance. Don't forget about the basics - you'll want strong VPN protocols, reliable encryption, and a no-logs policy. Related to that, aim for fast speeds and stable performance. There should also be a large server network with plenty of locations, as well as the ability to bypass geo-restrictions.

Ensure you're protected from accidental data leaks by utilizing a VPN with a kill switch. Also, there should be enough simultaneous connections. Finally, you might decide to pay at some point, so you'll want a fair price, plenty of value, and a generous money-back guarantee. And, since VPNs are highly technical solutions, you'll appreciate having access to 24/7 live chat support.

Based on the criteria above, these are the 7 best free VPNs for Android in 2024:

1. NordVPN - Our #1-Rated Best Free VPN Trial for Android in 2024

Editor's Pick Servers 6,200+ Countries 111 Apps Windows Android Mac iOS Linux Router Chromebook Kindle Chrome Firefox PlayStation Apple TV Xbox Amazon Fire TV Nintendo Switch All game consoles All smart TVs Chromecast Roku Get NordVPN Now Parallel Connections 10 Live Chat Yes

NordVPN is the best free VPN trial for Android, as it offers an unparalleled set of features. You can get its 7-day trial on any Android device, allowing you to use the same credentials on other devices. This VPN also has a 30-day trial on other devices (based on its money-back guarantees), so you have two options regarding testing this VPN on your phone, computer, and more.

Expect a modern-looking Android app available on the Play Store, with frequent updates. Also, you can expect unlimited bandwidth and high-end security. This VPN is powered by OpenVPN, NordLynx, and IKEv2/IPsec, paired with AES-256 and ChaCha20. On top of that, this is an audited no-logs VPN.

Let's not forget that NordVPN is among the fastest VPNs overall. It brings 6,000+ servers in 60+ countries and allows you to bypass any geo-block. Using NordVPN servers, you can access sites and apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, Disney+, and countless more.

You're also safe from data leaks, as NordVPN employs a kill switch, which kicks in if you disconnect from a VPN server by accident. Your subscription will also come with 6 simultaneous connections.

You can get started with NordVPN for $3.39/month for its 2-year subscription plan. No matter which plan you pick, expect a generous 30-day money-back guarantee. Lastly, this VPN also provides 24/7 customer support via multiple channels, including live chat and email.

PROS 7-day VPN trial on Android.

Sizable server network.

Unlimited bandwidth.

Modern-looking Android VPN app.

24/7 live chat support.

30-day money-back policy. CONS 6 simultaneous connections.

2. Surfshark - Free Android VPN Trial with Tons of Server Locations

Servers 3,200+ Countries 100 Apps Windows Android Mac iOS Linux Router Chrome Firefox Amazon Fire TV All game consoles All smart TVs Visit Site at Surfshark Parallel Connections ∞ Live Chat Yes

Surfshark is a capable free Android VPN trial that provides speed, security, and tons of locations. You can test-drive it on Android for 7 days, and the same applies to iOS. Just download the VPN app from the Google Play Store, activate it, and you're good to go. You can also take advantage of its 30-day trial (based on its money-back policy) that applies to more devices.

This VPN offers a user-centric app for Android, so even first-timers won't have any issues. You'll be also happy to hear that unlimited bandwidth is part of Surfshark's offer. High-end security is also there, with protocols such as OpenVPN and WireGuard, paired with AES-256/ChaCha20 encryption. And, of course, Surfshark is a no-logs provider with numerous audits under its belt.

You'll be also impressed by Surfshark's performance and fast speeds across nearby and remote servers. Overall, you get 3,200+ servers in 100 countries. Most of those are great for content unblocking, which means you'll get to bypass censorship as well as fight against geo-blocks with plenty of success.

Regarding your privacy protection, Surfshark brings a kill switch, which you can enable on-demand. Of course, we recommend using it at all times. Plus, there are unlimited simultaneous connections.

Surfshark is priced at $2.29/month for its 2-year plan, which comes backed by a 30-day money-back policy. In case of any questions or issues, you'll get to turn to its 24/7 live chat support. You'll also find installation guides, an active blog, and more.

3. ExpressVPN - High-End Free Trial VPN for Content Unblocking

Servers N/A Countries 105 Apps Windows Android Mac iOS Linux Router Chromebook Kindle Nook Chrome Firefox PlayStation Apple TV Xbox Amazon Fire TV Roku Visit Site at ExpressVPN Parallel Connections 8 Live Chat Yes

ExpressVPN is an exceptional VPN free trial for your smartphone, providing a wealth of features without bringing an overly complex interface. You get a 7-day trial on Android, the same as on other mobile platforms, and there's also a 30-day trial (if you rely on ExpressVPN's money-back policy) that allows you to test-drive the VPN on any device/platform.

To get started, grab ExpressVPN's native Android app from the Play Store. What you'll encounter will be unlimited bandwidth, strong protocols (OpenVPN, Lightway, IKEv2/IPsec), bulletproof AES-256 data encryption, and a no-logs policy. This VPN goes through regular audits, so you can rest assured that your data won't end up on its servers.

We can also praise ExpressVPN's performance, featuring barely noticable throttling. This VPN offers access to 3,000+ servers in 105 countries, giving you countless options. It's famous for its content-unblocking abilities, giving you access to practically any site or streaming app.

Called 'Network Lock,' this VPN has a switch as well. You can enable it on-demand, and it works entirely in the background. Aside from that, ExpressVPN gives you 8 simultaneous connections.

This capable VPN is priced at $6.67/month (1-year plan), and all its subscription plans come with a 30-day money-back policy, proving that ExpressVPN has nothing to hide. Lastly, 24/7 live chat support is also there, as well as e-mail support and the ability to submit support tickets.

PROS 7-day trial on Android.

Large server network.

Highly polished interface.

Unlimited bandwidth.

24/7 live chat support.

30-day money-back policy. CONS Limited customization.

4. Proton VPN - Best Free VPN for Android with Unlimited Data

Servers 100+ Countries 3 Apps Windows Android Mac iOS Linux Router Chromebook Visit Site at Proton VPN Parallel Connections 1 Live Chat No

Proton VPN is a reputable and trustworthy option with somewhat liberal limitations, making it the best free VPN app for Android. It offers a 100% free plan, which you can use for as long as you want. Of course, it also has a native Android VPN app, so getting started with this VPN is a piece of cake.

This VPN gives you unlimited bandwidth, so there's no data allowance. Another benefit is that you get OpenVPN and WireGuard, among other protocols, paired with AES-256 and ChaCha20. Also, this is a no-logs provider (with many audits done in the past).

Proton VPN brings medium-fast speeds, depending on the occupancy of its servers. So, its performance can fluctuate. Another limitation is the size of Proton VPN's network. More precisely, you get servers in 5 countries only: the US, the Netherlands, Japan, Romania, and Poland.

This VPN can also bypass some geo-blocks but know that it's not optimized for streaming. Aside from that, you won't have to worry about privacy, as Proton VPN includes a powerful kill switch. That said, this VPN seems more suitable for privacy protection than anything else.

As a free user, you get a single connection only (so no simultaneous connections). You can lift that restriction by paying for the VPN ($4.99/month for its 2-year plan). You'll be also happy to know that Proton VPN offers a 30-day money-back policy, but sadly, there's no 24/7 live chat support.

PROS No data caps of any kind.

Open-source software.

Solid privacy policy.

No advertisem*nts of any kind.

30-day money-back policy. CONS Limited to 1 device per account.

No live chat support.

5. Windscribe - Speedy Free VPN for Android Without Registration

Servers 13 Countries 10 Apps Windows Mac iOS Android Linux Router Visit Site at Windscribe Parallel Connections ∞ Data Limit 10 GB / month

Windscribe is a totally free VPN that has beaten many of its competitors in many regards, but it falls short in terms of bandwidth and data caps. It provides a free VPN plan with no duration limitations, so you'll get to keep your account forever. Also, it has a native free VPN client for Android.

This VPN restricts you to a maximum of 10GB of traffic per month if you register using your e-mail address. You can also sign up anonymously, but you'll get 2GB/month only. On the plus side, there are no restrictions in terms of privacy protection. This VPN offers OpenVPN, WireGuard, and more protocols paired with high-end encryption. There's also a no-logs policy.

Expect medium-fast speeds from this VPN, depending on which server you use. Speaking of its network, you'll get dozens of servers in 10+ countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Romania, and Turkey.

You'll also be happy to know that Windscribe can bypass all kinds of geo-blocks. You can even use it for streaming, but keep in mind that you'll be limited by your data allowance. Also, there's a kill switch (or a firewall, in this VPN's case), so there's no risk of your data leaking online.

Windscribe gives you unlimited simultaneous connections, and if you'd like to try all of its features at once, you'll need to pay $5.75/month (yearly plan). Keep in mind that Windscribe has a pretty strict 3-day money-back policy, and there's no live chat support, either.

PROS Really polished Android app.

Plenty of high-end features.

Robust privacy and security.

Unlimited simultaneous devices.

Can bypass geo-blocks. CONS 10GB/month data cap.

No live chat support.

Strict money-back policy.

6. Hide.me - User-Friendly Free Android VPN for First-Timers

Servers 5 Countries 4 Apps Windows Android Mac iOS Router Chrome Firefox Visit Site at Hide.me Parallel Connections 1 Data Limit 10 GB / month

If you do not care about video streaming and want a good free VPN for Android for privacy protection, Hide.me has a very good deal. This VPN has a 100% free VPN plan with some recently lifted restrictions. To get started, all you need is to download its native Android app and sign up.

Speaking of its recently lifted restrictions, Hide.me now comes with unlimited bandwidth. It has also made WireGuard available to its free users alongside the OpenVPN protocol. You'll get to count on ultra-strong encryption (AES-256, ChaCha20) and an audited no-logs policy.

When it comes to its performance, Hide.Me brings medium-fast connections. However, you can expect more noticeable slowdowns when using servers in the US. There are servers in 7 countries in total: the US, Finland, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Hide.me can unblock some websites, but don't count on this VPN for streaming. To get that option, you'll need to pay for the VPN. That said, what comes free is Hide.me's kill switch, which ensures that data leaks don't happen.

The last limitation comes in the form of a single connection per account, as opposed to the 10 simultaneous connections available for paying users. However, that perk comes priced at $2.69/month for the VPN's 2-year plan. There's also a 30-day money-back policy, as well as 24/7 live chat support.

PROS Easy to use Android VPN app.

No in-app advertisem*nts.

Very simple interface.

30-day money-back policy.

24/7 live chat support. CONS Only 7 server locations.

Remote servers can be slow.

No simultaneous connections.

7. Atlas VPN - Trusty Free VPN App for Android for Occasional Use

Servers 750+ Countries 45 Apps Windows Android Mac iOS Linux Amazon Fire TV Visit Site at Atlas VPN Parallel Connections ∞ Live Chat Yes

Atlas VPN is another top free VPN that offers everything you need to secure your privacy and unblock sites/apps - but for a limited only. It comes with several limitations but also has a free VPN subscription plan that you can take advantage of through its native Android app.

This VPN will give you 5GB of data per month without an option to increase that limit (unless you pay, of course). Protocols like WireGuard and IKEv2/IPsec will handle your data, paired with incredibly capable encryption. Atlas VPN also has a no-logs policy and has recently started going through audits.

You can expect medium-fast speeds. That said, Atlas VPN's performance can vary depending on the occupancy of its servers. More precisely, you'll gain access to 3 countries and 4 locations, including the US (two locations), Singapore, and the Netherlands.

Surprisingly, Atlas VPN works great for unblocking online content and even works with streaming apps. However, you'll be limited by its 5GB/month limit, so it's good for occasional use only. Also, you won't have to worry about your privacy, as Atlas VPN has a trusty kill switch.

You also get unlimited simultaneous connections, which is a nice plus. To gain access to everything this VPN offers, you'll need to pay $1.64/month (2-year plan), and your purchase will be protected by a 30-day money-back policy. We'll also note that Atlas VPN has 24/7 live chat support but for premium users only.

PROS Easy-to-use Android VPN app.

Relatively fast performance.

Trustworthy security policies.

30-day money-back policy.

24/7 live chat support. CONS Small server network.

5GB/data per month.

No live chat support.

Best Free VPNs for Android: Compared

NordVPN Surfshark ExpressVPN Proton VPN Windscribe Hide.Me VPN Atlas VPN Android App YES YES YES YES YES YES YES Bandwidth Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 10GB/month Unlimited 5GB/month Server Network Size 6,000+ servers

60+ countries 3,200+ servers

100 countries 3,000+ servers

105 countries Dozens of servers

5 countries Dozens of servers

11 countries Dozens of servers

7 countries Dozens of servers

3 countries Unblocks Restricted Content YES YES YES YES YES YES YES VPN Protocols OpenVPN

NordLynx

IKEv2/IPsec OpenVPN

WireGuard

IKEv2/IPsec OpenVPN

Lightway

IKEv2/IPsec OpenVPN

WireGuard

IKEv2/IPsec

Stealth OpenVPN

WireGuard

IKEv2/IPsec

Stealth

Wstunnel OpenVPN

WireGuard

IKEv2/IPsec WireGuard

IKEv2/IPsec

No-Logs Policy YES YES YES YES YES YES YES Obfuscated Servers YES YES YES YES YES YES NO Kill Switch YES YES YES YES YES YES YES Performance Fast Fast Fast Slow Medium Medium Medium Simultaneous Connections 6 Unlimited 8 1 Unlimited 1 Unlimited Supported Devices Windows

macOS

Linux

Android

iOS/iPadOS

Apple TV

Android TV

Fire TV

routers Windows

macOS

Linux

Android

iOS/iPadOS

Fire TV

Android TV

routers Windows

macOS

Linux

Android

iOS/iPadOS

Apple TV

Fire TV

Android TV

routers Windows

macOS

Linux

Android

iOS/iPadOS

Android TV

Fire TV Windows

macOS

Linux

Android

iOS/iPadOS

Android TV

Fire TV Windows

macOS

Linux

Android

iOS/iPadOS

Android TV

Fire TV Windows

macOS

Linux

Android

iOS/iPadOS

Android TV

Fire TV Pricing $3.39/month

(2-year plan) $2.29/month

(2-year plan) $6.67/month

(2-year plan) $4.99/month

(2-year plan) $5.74/month

(1-year plan) $2.69/month

(2-year plan) $1.64/month

(2-year plan) Customer Support 24/7 live chat 24/7 live chat 24/7 live chat Email support Email support Email support Email support Money-Back Guarantees 30 days 30 days 30 days 30 days 3 days 30 days 30 days Get NordVPN Get Surfshark Get ExpressVPN Get Proton VPN Get Windscribe Get Hide.me VPN Get Atlas VPN

How to Choose the Best Free Android VPN?

To choose the best free Android VPN, you need to find one with a 100% free subscription plan, a native Android app, and unlimited (or no-as-strictly limited) bandwidth. Keep in mind the following:

Free Subscription Plan: You'll want a subscription plan free of charge, without any duration-related restrictions. In other words, you'll want to sign up once without jumping through hoops.

You'll want a subscription plan free of charge, without any duration-related restrictions. In other words, you'll want to sign up once without jumping through hoops. Native Android App: A native app will make it easy to get started with a free VPN on Android. You'll want to set up a VPN on Android for free in under a couple of minutes.

A native app will make it easy to get started with a free VPN on Android. You'll want to set up a VPN on Android for free in under a couple of minutes. Data Allowance: Some free VPNs come with unlimited bandwidth, but most come with certain data allowances. Ensure you get enough data for all your planned online activities.

Some free VPNs come with unlimited bandwidth, but most come with certain data allowances. Ensure you get enough data for all your planned online activities. Security & Privacy: The best free VPN for Android phones should come with OpenVPN or WireGuard, which should be paired with AES-256 or ChaCha20 encryption ciphers.

The best free VPN for Android phones should come with OpenVPN or WireGuard, which should be paired with AES-256 or ChaCha20 encryption ciphers. Performance: Try to find a VPN that's known for its performance. Even the fastest free VPN for Android can't deliver reliable performance, so you might end up with noticeable throttling.

Try to find a VPN that's known for its performance. Even the fastest free VPN for Android can't deliver reliable performance, so you might end up with noticeable throttling. Server Network Size and Distribution: Having access to plenty of servers means you'll get to change your location on Android quite easily. You'll want both nearby and remote servers.

Having access to plenty of servers means you'll get to quite easily. You'll want both nearby and remote servers. Ability to Unblock Restricted Content: A capable VPN should come with features that allow you to bypass geo-blocks, avoid censorship, and open up your access to the Web.

A capable VPN should come with features that allow you to bypass geo-blocks, avoid censorship, and open up your access to the Web. Supported Devices: Aside from a native Android app, your VPN should cover other devices as well, including phones, computers, streaming devices, and even routers.

Aside from a native Android app, your VPN should cover other devices as well, including phones, computers, streaming devices, and even routers. Kill Switch: A kill switch is an essential VPN feature that prevents data leaks if your VPN connection drops for whatever reason. So, your VPN must absolutely provide support.

A kill switch is an essential VPN feature that prevents data leaks if your VPN connection drops for whatever reason. So, your VPN must absolutely provide support. Simultaneous Connections: Think about how many devices you'll want to cover in your home, and ensure you get a VPN that can meet that requirement.

Think about how many devices you'll want to cover in your home, and ensure you get a VPN that can meet that requirement. Pricing: You might decide to pay for your free VPN at some point, as doing so will unlock all its features. Before signing up, ensure you get a good deal and plenty of value overall.

You might decide to pay for your free VPN at some point, as doing so will unlock all its features. Before signing up, ensure you get a good deal and plenty of value overall. Money-Back Guarantee: A money-back guarantee can make your purchase risk-free, giving you up to 30 days to change your mind and ask for a refund at any moment.

A money-back guarantee can make your purchase risk-free, giving you up to 30 days to change your mind and ask for a refund at any moment. Customer Support: When issues arise, you'll be happy to have access to 24/7 live chat support, as that's always the fastest way to mitigate any technical problem.

Why Are Free Android VPNs Less Trustworthy Than Paid VPNs?

Free Android VPNs are less trustworthy than paid VPNs, as they stick to questionable policies. Aside from that, they bring weaker security, collect your data, and many serve aggressive ads. Let's take a closer look:

Free VPNs Provide Weak Security and Encryption: They often stick to less secure protocols to cut their costs and improve the speed of their connections, which affects your privacy.

They often stick to less secure protocols to cut their costs and improve the speed of their connections, which affects your privacy. Free VPNs Can Expose Your Private Data: Less secure protocols come with known vulnerabilities, which means that your private data can leak or be misused by malicious actors.

Less secure protocols come with known vulnerabilities, which means that your private data can leak or be misused by malicious actors. Free VPNs Utilize Aggressive Trackers: To generate revenue, free VPNs use aggressive trackers to collect your data, which means that they know everything you do online.

To generate revenue, free VPNs use aggressive trackers to collect your data, which means that they know everything you do online. Free VPNs Collect and Sell Your Data: Most free VPNs sell data to advertising agencies and other third parties. This data can be aggregated - in the best case possible.

Most free VPNs sell data to advertising agencies and other third parties. This data can be aggregated - in the best case possible. Free VPNs Can Be Easily Breached: To cut their costs, free VPNs use cheaper data centers, and those come without high-end protection mechanisms, so they can breached.

To cut their costs, free VPNs use cheaper data centers, and those come without high-end protection mechanisms, so they can breached. Free VPNs Can Serve Advertisem*nts: Most free VPNs on Android come with in-app ads, which are not only annoying but can interfere with the VPN's basic functionalities.

Most free VPNs on Android come with in-app ads, which are not only annoying but can interfere with the VPN's basic functionalities. Free VPNs Can Carry Malware: We've seen numerous free VPNs in the past that were associated with malware. That said, avoid sideloading VPN apps on Android.

We've seen numerous free VPNs in the past that were associated with malware. That said, avoid sideloading VPN apps on Android. Free VPNs Have Outdated Apps: Since they don't continuously develop their applications, free Android VPNs have outdated apps with easily exploitable vulnerabilities.

If the arguments above made you reconsider using a free VPN for Android, you might be interested in a paid VPN service instead. Even in that case, you can still go for a free VPN trial, which means you won't be risking anything. And yes, we recommend NordVPN's free trial.

NordVPN provides a trustworthy and ultra-reliable VPN service, avoiding all of the above-mentioned pitfalls. It doesn't log your data, comes with high-end security, it's ad-free, and its apps are updated all the time, so you won't have to worry about any vulnerabilities.

Free Android VPNs to Avoid

As mentioned above, many free VPN apps for Android suffer from serious limitations. Let’s check some of the most infamous Android VPNs you should avoid despite their sizable user bases.

Betternet VPN - Despite its popularity, Betternet is one of the most restricted free VPNs you can find on the Play Store. It comes with a small server network and a vague privacy policy. It most likely logs everything you do online, and it doesn't even offer fast and stable performance.

- Despite its popularity, Betternet is one of the most restricted free VPNs you can find on the Play Store. It comes with a small server network and a vague privacy policy. It most likely logs everything you do online, and it doesn't even offer fast and stable performance. Hola VPN - This actually isn't a true VPN; it's a P2P network, which means that you share your network resources with other users. Aside from that, Hola VPN comes with questionable policies and is free to log any kind of data.

- This actually isn't a true VPN; it's a P2P network, which means that you share your network resources with other users. Aside from that, Hola VPN comes with questionable policies and is free to log any kind of data. Opera VPN - It's true that Opera is one of the most popular Web browsers. However, it comes from China, so we don't know what kinds of data it's forced to log. Also, Opera works with third parties to provide VPN service, which means that it doesn't run its own network.

- It's true that Opera is one of the most popular Web browsers. However, it comes from China, so we don't know what kinds of data it's forced to log. Also, Opera works with third parties to provide VPN service, which means that it doesn't run its own network. GeckoVPN – GeckoVPN has more than 10 million installs on the Google Play Store, but it’s far from secure. The app suffered a massive data breach in 2021, which leaked sensitive user data, including payment information.

GeckoVPN has more than 10 million installs on the Google Play Store, but it’s far from secure. The app suffered a massive data breach in 2021, which leaked sensitive user data, including payment information. SuperVPN – The app has more than 100 million installs on the Play Store and has been criticized for its ambiguous privacy policy, which appears to be self-contradictory. It also leaked its users’ personal data, including device IDs and random password strings, in a 2021 data breach.

The app has more than 100 million installs on the Play Store and has been criticized for its ambiguous privacy policy, which appears to be self-contradictory. It also leaked its users’ personal data, including device IDs and random password strings, in a 2021 data breach. ChatVPN – This popular free Android VPN came under scrutiny when it leaked user data. The app has been installed more than 50,000 times despite the tremendous security threats it poses.

This popular free Android VPN came under scrutiny when it leaked user data. The app has been installed more than 50,000 times despite the tremendous security threats it poses. Fast VPN – The app is designed by a company that owns many other similar VPN apps on the Google Play Store, such as UFO VPN, Free VPN, and Rabbit VPN. Investigations have revealed that the apps store user data on their servers despite promising to have a strong no-logs policy.

Final Thoughts

A free VPN for Android might seem like a great idea if you’re on a tight budget, but free VPNs have many security, privacy, bandwidth, and speed limitations that make them frustrating and even dangerous to use. In most cases, free Android VPNs are simply not worth it. That's precisely why we recommend considering a free trial VPN, which is always a better option.

We recommend NordVPN as the best free VPN trial for Android, as it offers 6,000+ servers in 60+ countries, high-end security, the ability to unblock websites and ultra-fast performance. You can use it free of charge for 7 days on Android, giving you a taste of how a powerful VPN works.

If you'd like to stick to a free option, you can go with Proton VPN, which comes as the best free VPN for Android in 2024. However, even though you'll get unlimited bandwidth and high-end security, you'll also get restricted performance and access to only a handful of servers.

FAQ What Is the Best Free VPN for Android? The best free VPN for Android is Proton VPN, as it offers unlimited bandwidth, a no-logs policy, and it's the safest free VPN for Android. However, it comes with limited speeds and only a small group of servers. To get unlimited experience, go for a VPN trial, such as NordVPN's trial. Is It Safe to Use a Free VPN for Android? In general, it's not safe to use a free Android VPN. That's because most free VPNs log your data and have suffered data breaches in the past. Instead, we recommend NordVPN, which offers a risk-free 7-day trial on Android to test all its features and experience how a VPN should actually work. Is There a Totally Free VPN for Android? Yes, there are totally free VPNs for Android, such as Proton VPN, but they have their limitations. In addition to being much less secure than necessary, some have data caps on bandwidth, and others have a limited choice of servers.

That's all for our guide to the best free VPN for Android. If you have any questions, let us know via the comments section below. Thanks for reading!

