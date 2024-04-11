7 Best VPNs for Los Angeles for Streaming & Privacy (2024) (2024)

Travellers face all kinds of issues when they go abroad. For instance, their preferred streaming platforms often won’t work (or have different content entirely), and they’re reliant on unsecured public wifi hotspots for internet access. A VPN for Los Angeles can address both of these problems, allowing you to browse the web safely and access geo-restricted services from anywhere in the world.

So how does this all work? Simply, VPNs encrypt your internet traffic and send it through a server in a different location. This keeps your activities hidden from snoopers and changes your IP address, which tricks region-locked services into thinking you’re somewhere different than you actually are. For example, connecting to an American server will get you a US IP address and allow you to use US-only services like NBC, CBS, and HBO.

We know that your time is precious, which is why you’ll find an at-a-glance guide to the best VPNs for LA below. If any stand out to you, just scroll down for a more detailed review.

How to choose a VPN for Los Angeles

Comparing VPNs can be pretty difficult, especially if you aren’t already familiar with all of the jargon and technical information. Here’s a tip: instead of trying to find the fastest VPN or the most secure, look for a more balanced service. This approach will ensure that you won’t have to forget about streaming just because you picked the best provider for security. To help you find a well-rounded VPN, we decided to only recommend services meeting all the following criteria:

Has several US servers to choose from

Fast enough for uninterrupted HD live streaming

Can securely access some of the most popular services from abroad

Uses powerful security features (including encryption) to protect your data

Refuses to store any information that could personally identify you

Offers apps for all major operating systems

Best VPN for Los Angeles

Below, we’ll take a closer look at each of the best VPNs for Los Angeles:

1. NordVPN

NordVPN offers access to around 5,500 servers in 59 countries, around 2,000 of which are in the US alone. Thanks to this service’s high speeds, unlimited bandwidth, and excellent streaming ability, there really isn’t much it can’t do. Even accessing notoriously tricky platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ isn’t a problem. Further, users can secure up to six of their devices at once, allowing you to browse safely wherever you go in LA.

This is one of the best VPNs around when it comes to security. First, it hides your activities using 256-bit AES encryption, protection against DNS, WebRTC, and IPV6 leak detection, and a kill switch. It also blocks ads and scans your downloads for malware automatically, plus there are special obfuscated servers for those who need even greater privacy. NordVPN follows a true no-logs policy, meaning it can’t reveal details of your activities under any circ*mstances. Customer support can be reached at any time, day or night, over live chat.

NordVPN has simple, easy-to-use iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, and MacOS apps. Some wireless routers are also supported via manual configuration.

Pros: Exceptionally high speeds

More than 2,000 high-speed US servers

Top-notch streaming capabilities

Fantastic security offering

Zero-logs provider Cons: Desktop app takes some getting used to

2. Surfshark

Surfshark has roughly 3,200 servers in 65 countries, some of which are in Los Angeles itself. This is important as your distance from the server can have a real impact on your speeds. Regardless, this VPN is fast enough that you shouldn’t have any issues, even when torrenting or live streaming. What’s more, unlike most of the others in this list, Surfshark allows any number of simultaneous connections. This makes it a particularly strong choice for families or those with lots of devices to protect.

Surfshark keeps you safe using effectively uncrackable 256-bit AES encryption, DNS, IPv6, and WebRTC leak protection, a kill switch, and a combined ad-blocker/malware-scanner. There’s also a stealth mode for bypassing especially strict VPN-detection measures. Most importantly, this VPN doesn’t keep any logs at all, which helps prevent your activities from being traced back to you. Support staff are available 24/7 over email or live chat.

Surfshark users have access to Android, Windows, iOS, MacOS, and Linux apps. Additionally, this service can be manually installed on supported routers.

Pros: Steady speeds and unlimited bandwidth

Works well with streaming services

Takes privacy and security very seriously

Protect all your devices at once

Keeps no logs whatsoever Cons: Customer support could be improved

3. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN users can choose from over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, which is far more countries than most other providers offer. Notably, there are five separate locations to choose from in Los Angeles alone. Better still, ExpressVPN works with all kinds of geo-restricted services and provides the highest speeds we’ve seen, making it a fantastic way to stay up-to-date with your favorite shows as you travel. Up to five simultaneous connections are permitted per account.

One of the best things about this service is its strong commitment to privacy. To begin with, it doesn’t log any personally identifiable information and allows you to pay in Bitcoin for another layer of anonymity. It also has its own security-focused Lightway protocol, as well as 256-bit encryption, DNS and IPv6 leak protection, and a kill switch. If you run into any issues, 24/7 customer support is provided via live chat and email.

ExpressVPN offers apps for Linux, MacOS, Windows, iOS, and Android. Additionally, it has custom firmware that makes it easier to install on supported home routers.

Pros: Blazing-fast servers for streaming and downloading

Works with plenty of games and streaming platforms

Strong security and privacy features

Pay anonymously with Bitcoin Cons: A little more expensive than some rivals

4. CyberGhost

CyberGhost has more than 1,100 servers in the US, and close to 7,000 in 89 countries overall. Some of these are even specially designed to provide quick, easy access to your favorite region-locked services, regardless of your location. This VPN is more than fast enough for 4K streaming, and thanks to its seven-connection limit, you’re free to watch on any device you like.

All of CyberGhost’s security features are enabled by default. In other words, you’re taking advantage of 256-bit encryption, IPv6 and DNS leak protection, a kill switch, and automatic ad-blocking from the moment you connect. Further, this service does not keep any logs of your activities, so your privacy is all but guaranteed. It also operates a 24/7 live chat-based help desk in case of any problems.

CyberGhost apps are available for MacOS, Linux, Windows, Android, and iOS devices. Select wireless routers are supported via manual configuration.

Pros: Plenty of fast, streaming-optimized servers in the US

Very user-friendly

Comes with a suite of pre-configured security features

Offers 24/7 live chat Cons: Doesn’t offer much control over advanced features

5. IPVanish

IPVanish has 1,600+ servers in over 60 countries, and more than 70 in Los Angeles alone. It offers reliable, high-speed connections and works with several popular streaming platforms including Netflix US and HBO Max. Unlike its rivals which often impose strict connection limits, IPVanish allows you to secure all of your devices at once.

This VPN conceals your traffic from snoopers using 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, and protection against DNS and IPv6 leaks. That’s not all it has to offer, though: there’s also a traffic scrambling feature that helps hide the fact that you’re using a VPN at all. IPVanish is a zero-logs provider, so you can browse freely without worrying about anyone tracking your activities to you at a later date. Support staff are on-hand 24/7 over live chat and email.

IPVanish comes with its own Windows, Android, iOS, and MacOS apps. You can also follow manual setup instructions to get it working with Linux systems or network routers.

Pros: Fast and reliable servers

Connect as many devices as you like

Strict no-logs policy plus plenty of advanced security features

Solid streaming capabilities Cons: Struggles with some major streaming services

6. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN may not have the largest network, with around 150 servers in 62 countries. It does, however, provide some of the fastest speeds around, which makes it a particularly strong choice if you’re interested in streaming, gaming, or torrenting. Better still, it works with services that many of its competitors struggle with, including BBC iPlayer and Disney+. Each account can have up to six devices connected at the same time.

This provider has a strong security offering, with 256-bit AES encryption, protection against DNS and IPv6 leaks, and a customizable kill switch that stops sending data if your connection drops suddenly. It also has a stealth mode that can bypass strict online censorship, meaning it’s reliable not just in Los Angeles, but even in places like China or the UAE. PrivateVPN follows a strict no-logs policy and offers support most hours of the day over live chat.

PrivateVPN offers apps for Linux, MacOS, Windows, iOS, and Android. Further, it can be manually installed on select wireless routers.

Pros: High-speed servers are ideal for lag-free streaming

Securely access a huge range of streaming services

Prioritizes your security and privacy

Zero-logs provider Cons: Much smaller network than some of its rivals

Doesn’t have 24/7 live chat

7. Hotspot Shield

Android Linux Website: www.Hotspotshield.com Money-back guarantee:45 DAYS

Hotspot Shield users can choose from over 1,800 servers in 80 countries, including the US. In fact, this provider even has some in LA. Thanks to its reliable, high-speed connections and strong streaming ability, this VPN is a natural choice for anyone hoping to securely access services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or ITV Hub during their travels in the US. There are no bandwidth limits to speak of and up to five simultaneous connections are permitted for account.

Users can take advantage of this VPN’s DNS and IPv6 leak protection, kill switch, and 256-bit encryption to keep themselves and their data hidden at all times. There’s also an automatic wifi protection feature that connects on its own whenever you use an unsecured network. Hotspot Shield does not store any identifiable data after your session has ended. Customer support staff can be contacted, day or night, over live chat and email.

Hotspot Shield provides apps for Windows, Android, MacOS, iOS, and Linux systems. Additionally, some network routers can be configured manually.

Pros: Fast enough for lag-free 4K streaming

Works with Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more

Good range of security settings Cons: Some past privacy concerns

Doesn’t support any anonymous payment options

How to use a VPN for Los Angeles

Despite how complex they might seem at first, VPNs are actually quite simple to use. Just follow the steps below to start browsing safely in LA.

Here’s how to use a VPN in Los Angeles:

Begin by signing up for one of the services above (we recommend NordVPN ). Next, download the VPN app and install it on whichever devices you use most often. Usually, you’ll be allowed five or so connections at once, but this varies from one provider to another. Log in and connect to a server. If you’re looking to access a geo-restricted service from back home, you’ll have to use a server in your home country. For instance, you’d need a British server to access ITV Hub or an Australian server for Stan . Congratulations — your data should now be hidden from your internet service provider, employer, and anyone else monitoring the network. If you’re having problems, don’t worry; most major providers offer 24/7 support via live chat, meaning you can get help in minutes.

Trying to get a Los Angeles IP Address? Simply follow the same steps but make sure you select a server in LA, it’s that easy!

TRY IT FREE: Having trouble deciding which VPN to use? In the meantime, why not take advantage of NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee? This allows you to try the service without limitation for a month. Additionally, you can cancel at any point in the first 30 days (without providing a reason) to claim a full refund if it fails to meet your expectations.

Methodology: How we found the best VPNs for Los Angeles

There are many VPNs that offer servers in US cities such as Los Angeles. However, many of these VPNs also fall short in other areas such as server speed or level of security. Our methodology has helped find the very best VPNs for Los Angeles and you can find out more about them below.

Servers in Los Angeles: The first thing we looked for was VPNs that offer servers in Los Angeles. This lets you bypass local content restrictions and enjoy a faster connection when you’re in Los Angeles. However, the best VPNs for Los Angeles have servers in many US cities and in countries worldwide.

The first thing we looked for was VPNs that offer servers in Los Angeles. This lets you bypass local content restrictions and enjoy a faster connection when you’re in Los Angeles. However, the best VPNs for Los Angeles have servers in many US cities and in countries worldwide. Speed: Slow speeds can prevent you from browsing and make streaming and torrenting all but impossible. We sought to find VPNs that won’t throttle your bandwidth. Indeed, we carried out speed tests in order to find the fastest VPNs so you can stream in 1080p HD (and even 4K) lag and buffer-free.

Slow speeds can prevent you from browsing and make streaming and torrenting all but impossible. We sought to find VPNs that won’t throttle your bandwidth. Indeed, we carried out speed tests in order to find the so you can stream in 1080p HD (and even 4K) lag and buffer-free. Unblocking: Whether you’re in Los Angeles or traveling in the US or abroad, you’ll occasionally find content that’s region-locked. This includes TV shows, movies, and live sports games. The best VPNs for Los Angeles consistently bypass these restrictions so you can browse and stream as normal.

Whether you’re in Los Angeles or traveling in the US or abroad, you’ll occasionally find content that’s region-locked. This includes TV shows, movies, and live sports games. The best VPNs for Los Angeles consistently bypass these restrictions so you can browse and stream as normal. Security: One of the key reasons many people use a VPN is to browse the internet more securely. A quality VPN encrypts your data, securing it from cybercriminals. We look for this as well as DNS leak protection and a kill switch at a minimum. For extra security, some VPNs offer specialty MultiHop servers.

One of the key reasons many people use a VPN is to browse the internet more securely. A quality VPN encrypts your data, securing it from cybercriminals. We look for this as well as DNS leak protection and a kill switch at a minimum. For extra security, some VPNs offer specialty MultiHop servers. Privacy: The encryption that a VPN is supposed to provide helps protect your privacy. It’s also important that the VPN operates a no-logs policy. This means that your data isn’t vulnerable to being shared, stolen, or sold. We looked at some 140 VPN logging policies to find VPNs that respect your privacy.

The encryption that a VPN is supposed to provide helps protect your privacy. It’s also important that the VPN operates a no-logs policy. This means that your data isn’t vulnerable to being shared, stolen, or sold. We looked at some to find VPNs that respect your privacy. Ease of use: It’s far from ideal to purchase a VPN subscription only to find that it’s too complicated to set up and use. We test many VPN apps and know which make it quick and easy to connect to a server and configure your settings. All of the VPNs in this post also include 24/7 live chat and email support.

It’s far from ideal to purchase a VPN subscription only to find that it’s too complicated to set up and use. We test many VPN apps and know which make it quick and easy to connect to a server and configure your settings. All of the VPNs in this post also include 24/7 live chat and email support. Value for money: Despite the fact that many VPNs fail to include some or even much of the above, they work out to be more expensive than the best VPNs for Los Angeles. You can save even more thanks to the VPN discount coupons in this post. Note that the VPNs also include risk-free money-back guarantees.

Our VPN testing methodology post further explains our process for analyzing VPNs. We look at many different areas including speed, security, and unblocking.