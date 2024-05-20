7 Best VPNs for Minecraft: Bypass IP Bans (+ Free Provider) (2024)

That said, I can’t guarantee Windscribe’s free version will work consistently.

Windscribe is a premium VPN, meaning they subsidize the cost of offering a free version with premium subscriber fees.

For this reason, free users can only choose from a small portion of servers.

This is still better than most other free VPNs that limit servers and bandwidth while also spying on users and selling their personal information to advertising companies.

Overall, free VPNs will rarely, if ever, pass under the radar when it comes to Minecraft’s VPN detection methods.

Although Mojang doesn’t outright ban using a VPN when playing Minecraft, they’re known to block connections they recognize as coming through a VPN.

Windscribe won’t always work. Most of the time, it’s more likely not to work at all. So, if you find a free server that works, consider yourself lucky.

This is why I recommend sticking to a paid VPN provider with a proven track record.

