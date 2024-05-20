7 Best VPNs for Minecraft: Bypass IP Bans & Play Anywhere (2024)

The best VPNs for Minecraft encrypt your network traffic, making it unreadable to hackers, network administrators, and even your Internet Service Provider (ISP). In addition, they can connect you to servers all over the world, giving you a new IP address each time, so getting around a Minecraft IP ban becomes very simple. This also increases your online security by making it very difficult for sites to track your activities across the internet.

Obviously, Mojang doesn’t want players circumventing their server bans, so you can’t just use any VPN. You might not be able to connect to servers at all, or you might see an error saying, “Connection lost – You seem to be using a VPN or proxy.”Luckily, there are several quality VPN services that do work with Minecraft that you can use to connect and play regardless.

In this article, we’ll list the best VPNs for Minecraft and explain how to use them to protect yourself and bypass IP bans. We go into more detail on each of the VPNs in this post, but in case you haven’t got time to read the whole thing, we’ll start with a brief summary.

The best VPNs for Minecraft:

NordVPN Leads the way as a Minecraft VPN. High speeds, a vast network of servers, and powerful security features. Includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

TIP In our testing we found that the cheapest NordVPN plan (Standard) works perfectly for Minecraft. Surfshark Best budget option for Minecraft. Reliable, privacy-first service with no device connection limit and plenty of powerful security features built-in. ExpressVPN Superfast low-latency servers scattered across the globe. Bypasses Minecraft’s anti-VPN detection with ease. Solid privacy, security, and responsive support team. CyberGhost Great beginner-friendly provider with fast servers and a vast network of global servers, making it super easy to access Minecraft from anywhere. IPVanish Low-latency servers with no connection issues. Also ideal for streaming, downloading, and playing Minecraft due to its good speeds. PrivateVPN Newer and smaller network than its rivals, but impressively reliable and speedy internet connections. Allows up to 10 connections. Private Internet Access Delivers steady speeds, a wealth of security features, and even a GUI app for gamers on Linux.

How to play Minecraft and remove an IP ban with a VPN

VPNs can seem daunting if you’ve never used one before. However, they’re actually very simple to use. Just follow the steps below to reset your IP address, beat your Minecraft ban, and continue playing securely.

Here’s how to use a VPN to bypass an IP ban on Minecraft:

Sign up for one of the VPNs below ( we recommend using NordVPN ). Download the appropriate version of the VPN client for your operating system. Choose a server close to your location and connect to it. Try logging into an online world in Minecraft. You should be able to play uninterrupted for as long as you’d like. If you’re struggling to access it, try clearing your browser’s cookies and reloading the page or connecting to a different server. Alternatively, contact your VPN’s customer services team for more help.

How we chose the top Minecraft VPNs

The first step is choosing a suitable VPN to use. However, this can be a tricky process since every service is different, with varying security features, network sizes, and speeds. To help you narrow down the search for the best VPNs for Minecraft, we looked for services that met the following non-negotiable criteria:

Offers an expansive server network Provides high-speed, consistent connections suitable for gaming Capable of bypassing Minecraft’s VPN detection measures Uses strong encryption and additional security features Doesn’t log any personally identifiable information

This is just an overview, but you can read about our testing regime in more detail in the methodology section of this article.

The best VPNs for Minecraft: at a glance

We’ve compared the most important features of the top VPNs here. Prefer to read the in-depth reviews? Start with NordVPN – our #1 choice for Minecraft.

No value NordVPN Surfshark ExpressVPN CyberGhost IPVanish PrivateVPN Website NordVPN.com Surfshark.com ExpressVPN.com Cyberghost.com IPVanish.com PrivateVPN.com Ranking for Minecraft: 1 2 3 4 5 6 Avg Speed (Mbps) 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 100+ Mbps 39 Mbps Devices Supported Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Amazon Fire TV Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Smart TVs, Routers Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, Android Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV Total number of servers 6,000+ 3,200 Undisclosed 11,000+ 2,200+ 200+ Simultaneous Connections 10 Unlimited 8 7 Unlimited 10 Activity logs None None No identifying data No identifying data No logs stored None Best deal (per month) $3.09

The best VPNs for Minecraft

Let’s take a closer look at the VPNs that made our list. The following reviews are based on our first-hand experiences and extensive real-world testing.

Here is our list of the best VPNs for Minecraft:

1. NordVPN

Apr 2024 Works with MinecraftTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website: www.NordVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

NordVPN is our top choice VPN for Minecraft. It has everything a gamer could ever need: an expansive server network (over 6,000 servers across 60+ countries), DDoS protection, and the ability to bypass VPN detection of games like Minecraft, Fortnite, and Overwatch. Like to play games on your phone or tablet? No problem: this VPN allows up to six devices to be connected at the same time. As such, there’s no need to sacrifice security when you’re away from home.

With 256-bit AES encryption, an application-specific kill switch, anti-malware checking, ad-blocking, and protection against both IPv6 and DNS leaks, NordVPN makes it easy to stay safe online. You can even use it for advanced security setups, thanks to its double VPN and Tor over VPN functionality. With no online activity or session data recorded, this VPN allows you to play as anonymously as possible.

This service has Android, iOS, Linux, Windows, and MacOS apps. Specific routers are also supported but require manual configuration.

NordVPN speed test data

No value NordVPN Website NordVPN.com Average Connection Speed - North America (USA) 354 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Europe (UK) 262 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Asia (Hong Kong) 284 Mbps Best deal (per month) $3.09

Pros: Plenty of low latency gaming optimized servers around the globe

Major emphasis on security and privacy

One of the fastest VPNs we’ve tested

Easily unblocks a wide range of geo-locked sites

24/7 customer support via live chat

30-day money-back guarantee Cons: May need to chat with support to find the best servers for gaming

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

BEST VPN FOR MINECRAFT:NordVPN is our #1 choice. Performs solidly with Minecraft. Connects up to 6 devices simultaneously. Solid security and privacy. Also works well with most gaming sites and achieves consistently good speeds.

Read our full NordVPN review.

2. Surfshark

Works with MinecraftTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.Surfshark.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

Surfshark has more than 3,200 VPN servers in 100+ countries, which means it’s ideal for anyone looking to access region-locked streaming platforms abroad. However, with generally decent speeds, it works just as well for gaming. Best of all, unlike most of its rivals, Surfshark has no connection limit. As such, you won’t have to worry about deactivating one device to protect another; just secure all of your devices at once.

This VPN places major emphasis on user security. It comes with 256-bit encryption enabled by default, as well as online protection against WebRTC, DNS, and IPv6 leaks, a kill switch, and automatic ad-blocking. Most importantly, Surfshark doesn’t log any data that could identify you. Still not convinced? Why not pay in cryptocurrency for even greater privacy; Surfshark accepts Bitcoin, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its apps are very easy to use, but if you’re having trouble, you can contact support 24/7 over live chat.

Surfshark provides apps for Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, and Linux. It can be manually installed on supported internet routers.

Surfshark speed test data

No value Surfshark Website Surfshark.com Average Connection Speed - North America (USA) 521 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Europe (UK) 702 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Asia (Hong Kong) 561 Mbps Best deal (per month) $2.29

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

BEST BUDGET VPN:Surfshark lets you connect as many devices as you like, and is very reasonably priced. It also offers user-friendly apps, a wide range of security and privacy protections.

Read our full review of Surfshark here.

3. ExpressVPN

Works with MinecraftTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.ExpressVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

ExpressVPN makes it easy to find a low-latency connection to play Minecraft on, with more than 3,000 servers operating out of 100+ countries. Its service is fast enough to stream 4K video effortlessly, so Minecraft shouldn’t pose any problem. Further, with DDoS protection built-in, this VPN ensures you’ll be able to connect, even if you’re being targeted by malicious third parties.

This service is as secure as it is user-friendly. It comes with 256-bit encryption, DNS leak protection, perfect forward secrecy, and a kill switch enabled by default. If you run into any issues, you can contact customer support via 24/7 live chat. With no personally identifiable information recorded, you’ll be able to play, stream, and browse privately.

ExpressVPN has dedicated apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux platforms. It’s possible to install the VPN on selected wireless routers, although this must be done manually.

ExpressVPN speed test data

No value ExpressVPN Website ExpressVPN.com Average Connection Speed - North America (USA) 319 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Europe (UK) 303 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Asia (Hong Kong) 278 Mbps Best deal (per month) $6.67

Pros: Reliable servers in over 100+ countries

Plenty of gaming-optimized servers with good DDoS protection

24/7 live chat has your back on any technical issues

No limits on data and bandwidth use, great for HD streaming

Well-designed mobile and desktop apps Cons: Slightly more expensive than some other options

Could offer more customizable features

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

PLAY SAFELY ANYWHERE:ExpressVPN is a fast and reliable choice. Great at unblocking all major IP-restricted gaming services. Great security and privacy with 256-bit AES encryption, keep no browser logs, kill switch, and leak protection.

Read our full review of ExpressVPN.

4. CyberGhost

Works with MinecraftTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.Cyberghost.com Money-back guarantee:45 DAYS

CyberGhost has over 10,000 high-speed servers in 100+ countries, so it’s easy to get a low-latency connection wherever you are in the world. This service permits up to seven connections at once and comes with 24/7 live chat-based customer support just in case you have any problems.

All of this VPN’s security features are preconfigured, so there’s very little setup required. These include 256-bit encryption, a kill switch (in all versions), a malware scanner, and DNS, IPv6, and WebRTC leak protection. Further, CyberGhost doesn’t log any personally identifiable information, so once connected, you’re effectively untraceable.

CyberGhost has apps for Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. Manual installation is required for use on network routers.

CyberGhost speed test data

No value CyberGhost Website Cyberghost.com Average Connection Speed - North America (USA) 449 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Europe (UK) 269 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Asia (Hong Kong) 167 Mbps Best deal (per month) $2.03

Pros: Very high speeds and plenty of low latency gaming-optimized servers around the globe

Strong on security and privacy

Seven-connection limit

24/7 support over live chat

45-day money-back guarantee Cons: Lack of advanced functionality could be off-putting to expert users

Doesn’t work in China

Our score: 4.5 out of 5 See Also 8 Best VPNs for Minecraft: Safely bypass IP bans

VALUE AND PERFORMANCE:CyberGhost provides high speeds and powerful security features in an easy to use package.

Interested? Find out more in our full CyberGhost review.

5. IPVanish

Works with MinecraftTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.IPVanish.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

IPVanish has over 2,000 servers in 75 worldwide locations to choose from, allows any number of simultaneous connections per account, and has barely any impact on your connection speeds. For this reason, it’s a popular choice, not just for playing Minecraftbut also for streaming video online. In addition to bypassing Minecraft’s VPN detection, it can be used to access platforms, including Hulu, CBS, and CW Seed.

Despite its lightweight apps, IPVanish actually offers a pretty incredible range of security options. There’s 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, DNS/IPv6 leak protection, and some more advanced features like LAN traffic blocking, timed IP address switching, and OpenVPN obfuscation. Best of all, IPVanish doesn’t log any personally identifiable information, meaning your online activities stay private at all times.

This VPN boasts lightweight apps for MacOS, Windows, iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire TV/Fire Stick. It can be manually installed on Linux-based systems, as well as supported network routers.

IPVanish speed test data

No value IPVanish Website IPVanish.com Average Connection Speed - North America (USA) 277 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Europe (UK) 237 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Asia (Hong Kong) 352 Mbps Best deal (per month) $2.75

Pros: Plenty of fast, low-latency servers to choose from

Impressive 4K streaming speeds achieved during testing

Preferred by Kodi and Firestick TV for its remote-friendly apps

Operates in over 60 countries, great for unblocking geo-restricted content Cons: Apps don’t work in China

Not as strong for streaming as some of its rivals

Our score: 4 out of 5

UNLIMITED DEVICES:IPVanish has a large network of servers and handles multiple connections well. Easy to use and preferred by users who need high standards of security and privacy. Can't unblock as many video streaming services as some of its rivals.

Read our full IPVanish review.

6. PrivateVPN

Works with MinecraftTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux Website: www.PrivateVPN.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

PrivateVPN has fewer servers than some of its rivals (just around 200, spread across 63 countries), but it’s still well worth considering. It offers high speeds and exceptional customer support, making it ideal for people who are new to VPNs. Further, with up to 10 simultaneous connections allowed, you and your friends can play Minecraft securely with just one PrivateVPN account.

This VPN has a strict no-logs policy which means your activities cannot be disclosed even if requested. It uses 256-bit encryption, DNS and IPV6 leak protection, and a kill switch to ensure your traffic is secure at all times. If you’re having trouble, PrivateVPN staff are available 24/7 and can configure the software remotely, with your permission.

PrivateVPN has apps for Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android systems. It can be manually configured to work with Linux-based platforms and supported routers.

PrivateVPN speed test data

No value PrivateVPN Website PrivateVPN.com Average Connection Speed - North America (USA) 94 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Europe (UK) 57 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Asia (Hong Kong) 62 Mbps Best deal (per month) $2.00

Pros: Very fast speeds

Operates a network spanning 60+ countries

Gaining a reputation for easily unblocking popular streaming sites Cons: Small number of servers to choose from

Works with Linux but requires manual configuration

Our score: 4.5 out of 5

GREAT SPEED:PrivateVPN is consistently reliable for Minecraft. Also good for secure and private browsing and torrenting. Could do with having more servers and lacks 24/7 support.

Read our full PrivateVPN review.

7. Private Internet Access

Works with MinecraftTested Apr 2024

Apps Available: PC

PC Mac

Mac IOS

IOS Android

Android Linux

Linux FireTV Website: www.PrivateInternetAccess.com Money-back guarantee:30 DAYS

Private Internet Access has servers in more than 90 countries and delivered average speeds of over 100 Mbps in our latest tests. In other words, it’s more than fast enough for Minecraft, Fortnite, Call of Duty, or anything else you might want to play. Plus, it’s a solid option for streaming since it works with major platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and more.

We were impressed by the amount of security tools this VPN had. You can adjust the encryption level to provide slightly faster speeds, choose a custom port to send your data through, and even set up a SOCKS5 proxy. Of course, there’s also leak protection, a kill switch, and a true no-logs policy.

PIA has its own apps for Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. Alternatively, it can be manually installed on supported routers to help you play Minecraft securely on consoles.

Private Internet Access speed test data

No value Private Internet Access Website PrivateInternetAccess.com Average Connection Speed - North America (USA) 93 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Europe (UK) 58 Mbps Average Connection Speed - Asia (Hong Kong) 200 Mbps Best deal (per month) $2.03

Pros: Strong encryption ensures your connection remains secure and private

One of the only VPNs to offer a graphical Linux app

Decent speeds with the use of WireGuard Cons: App design is somewhat lacking

Many servers are virtual

Our score: 4 out of 5

GOOD EVERYDAY VPN:Private Internet Access offers a blend of speed security, and versatility that makes it a solid choice for gamers, no matter which platform they're on.

Why not check out our full PIA review?

Finding the best Minecraft VPNs: our methodology

Finding a VPN can be tricky because there are dozens of services to choose from. Many of those services use aggressive advertising, which makes it hard to know whether they are genuine. In addition, a vast majority of VPNs are slow, unreliable, and fail to provide adequate privacy levels. This makes it easy to end up with an inferior service. At Comparitech, we thoroughly test the market to find VPNs that are worth your time and money.

Here is a list of essential features we looked for when recommending VPNs for Minecraft:

Global server network: A useful VPN has a wide choice of server locations to pick from. This allows you to bypass local restrictions, censorship, and regional blocks by getting an IP address elsewhere. Our recommendations have fast servers worldwide that are suitable for tasks like HD streaming , torrenting, and gaming.

A useful VPN has a wide choice of server locations to pick from. This allows you to bypass local restrictions, censorship, and regional blocks by getting an IP address elsewhere. Our recommendations have fast servers worldwide that are suitable for tasks like , torrenting, and gaming. Apps for all platforms: We check each VPN to ensure they have secure apps for all platforms. This means you can install and connect to the VPN on Windows , MacOS, iOS , Android, Firestick devices, VPN-compatible routers , or use browser extensions – to play Minecraft on any device you own.

We check each VPN to ensure they have secure apps for all platforms. This means you can install and connect to the VPN on , MacOS, , Android, Firestick devices, , or use browser extensions – to play Minecraft on any device you own. No logs policy: A VPN that provides watertight privacy keeps no records about what its users do while connected. This ensures that there is never a way for the VPN to betray its users’ trust, should it be served a warrant, for example.

A VPN that provides watertight privacy about what its users do while connected. This ensures that there is never a way for the VPN to betray its users’ trust, should it be served a warrant, for example. Excellent customer care: We recommend VPNs with live chat and email support so that you can get help setting up or using the VPN at any time of day.

We recommend VPNs with live chat and email support so that you can get help setting up or using the VPN at any time of day. Ease of use: All of our recommendations provide a premium service with a wide choice of privacy and security features. However, they are also designed in such a way that the user experience is exceptional, and the apps are suitable for beginners.

All of our recommendations provide a premium service with a wide choice of privacy and security features. However, they are also designed in such a way that the user experience is exceptional, and the apps are suitable for beginners. Advanced features: We check the VPN for more than just the basic necessities. We look for a kill-switch, DNS leak protection , obfuscation, malware protection , ad-blocking, split tunneling , Smart DNS, SOCKS5 proxy, and other useful features that make the VPN more versatile and better value for money.

We check the VPN for more than just the basic necessities. We look for a kill-switch, , obfuscation, , ad-blocking, , Smart DNS, SOCKS5 proxy, and other useful features that make the VPN more versatile and better value for money. Value for money: It’s very frustrating to spend a fortune on a VPN and still end up with a subpar service. So we ensure that the VPNs we recommend offer plenty of bang for your buck. We like services that offer free trials and money-back guarantees, and we provide discount links to ensure that you’re getting the best possible deal.

Want to know more? Check out our article detailing the scientific VPN testing methodology we use to pinpoint the services that offer the features you need.

Playing Minecraft with a VPN: FAQs

Can I play Minecraft with a free VPN? Tempted to use a free VPN to play Minecraft? While it’s technically possible, we strongly advise against it for several reasons. First of all, Mojang has been very aggressive about blocking VPN users, and as such, most free VPN services just won’t work. Second, as free VPNs usually have fewer servers and more users than premium services, you’ll likely notice a lot of lag, even if you manage to get connected. Like any business, free VPN services exist to make money. As they can’t charge their users directly, they’ve had to come up with other ways to make a profit. Their methods range from placing ads on the sites you visit to using tracking cookies to build a consumer profile from your activities, which can then be sold without your knowledge. People generally use VPNs to enhance their online security, but there’s significant evidence that shows free VPN services may actually make you more vulnerable. For instance, did you know that there are over 100 free Android “VPNs” that don’t actually encrypt your data? Worse still, many intentionally install malware onto the user’s device. We’ve even seen cases where a free VPN sold its users’ bandwidth for use in a botnet. To keep yourself and your personal information safe, we recommend using a privacy-first VPN service with a track record of protecting its users’ data. Why should I use a VPN while playing Minecraft? Usually, you have no way of telling who runs a particular Minecraft server. As such, you don’t know who can see your IP address or what they do with this information. Further, your traffic isn’t encrypted, so anyone monitoring your network will be able to see that you’re playing Minecraft. VPNs address both of these issues, hiding your IP address and true location and allowing you to play games or browse the internet without worrying about who might be watching. Will I get banned for using a VPN on Minecraft? Mojang tries its best to stop VPN users from playing but it’s extremely unlikely that you’ll be banned simply for connecting to one. However, if you’re harassing other users or repeatedly refusing to follow a server’s rules, a ban becomes much more likely. While Minecraft itself takes a fairly lax approach, public servers often implement much stricter VPN-detection measures. For instance, popular minigame servers Cubecraft, Hypixel, and Mineplex attempt to block all VPNs outright (although the Mineplex admins admit that this is extremely difficult, especially if you’re using a paid service). While you can be banned from these servers for even attempting to join with a VPN active, there’s nothing stopping you from changing your IP address and trying again. What should I do if my Minecraft account is banned? First, you have to determine what kind of ban is in effect. Unlike some other games, Minecraft doesn’t permanently ban players unless they’ve done something illegal, like purchasing the game with stolen payment information (note: if you buy the game from a third-party reseller, there’s no guarantee it was originally bought legitimately). Instead, you’ll receive an IP ban, which prevents you from playing online, or a server-specific ban, which may be temporary. If you’ve received an IP ban, you can resume playing by simply connecting to another of your VPN’s servers. There’s very little you can do if you’ve been banned from a specific server. These bans can be temporary, but you can also be prevented from ever joining that server again with this specific Minecraft account. These bans take place at the server moderator’s discretion, so it might help to consider your actions prior to being banned and adjust your behavior accordingly on other servers to prevent it from happening again. Is Minecraft blocked in China? Minecraft isn’t banned in China, and in fact, there are over 400 million players in the country as of this year. However, there are, predictably, a few differences from the version you’d play back home. Firstly, unlike in the west, this version is free to play. There are still charges if you’d like to rent your own server or use certain mods, but otherwise, there’s no cost. The biggest change, however, is that chat and item names are censored. You’ll also need a NetEase account to play instead of signing in with a Mojang or Microsoft account. Do you need a static IP to host a Minecraft server? Most likely, your computer’s IP address will change whenever you restart it or reconnect to your network. This is called having a dynamic IP address, and the good news is that it doesn’t stop you from hosting a Minecraft server at all. You’ll just have to provide your friends with the correct IP address whenever you want to play together. On the other hand, if you’re hoping to create a hugely popular public server, a static IP address would be better. This way, users could enter it once and always be able to connect without having to check for the latest details. Can I play Minecraft on a mobile device with a VPN? Yes. All our recommended VPNs for Minecraft have apps for mobile devices (iOS and Android). This means that you can easily connect to a VPN server on your mobile device and then play the pocket edition of Minecraft. The Pocket Edition of Minecraft is available for iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and Amazon Fire tablets. Can a VPN help prevent SWATTING? VPNs are useful for preventing anyone from seeing your real IP address or the contents of your internet traffic. This means that snoopers can’t find your true location or service provider and can’t intercept personal data as you browse. Because VPNs have significantly higher resources than your home network, they’re also great at stopping DDoS attacks. However, these services are not able to fully protect you from SWATTING. It’s a good idea to be very careful about the personal information you share online since even something seemingly innocent, such as a photo of your street, can be used to track you down in real life. Can I use a VPN to play Minecraft at school or college? Yes, a VPN can help you access Minecraft from anywhere, including school, college, or work wifi network. It’s increasingly common for education centers and offices to place restrictions on their networks to stop you from accessing distracting sites such as gaming and streaming sites and social media. Luckily you can bypass such restrictions simply by connecting to a VPN in the method we explained above, once you’re connected to a VPN, you can access the restricted sites and platforms, such as Minecraft, from anywhere.

