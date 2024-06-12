7 Free search cell phone Stickers to download in SVG, PNG formats | Flaticon (2024)

- Notifications
-
No notifications to show yet
You’ll see useful information here soon. Stay tuned!
Are you sure you want to delete this collection?
- /
We’re sorry you canceled your Premium subscription
You can still enjoy Flaticon Collections with the following limits:
- You can choose only 3 collections to keep
- You can only add up to 100 icons per collection
- You can’t add Premium icons to your collection
The advantages of your collections have changed
- You can choose only 3 collections to keep
- You can only add up to 100 icons per collection
- You can’t add Premium icons to your collection
Keep making the most of your icons and collections
Get 20% OFF our
Annual Premium Plan
Apply Discount
- /
Select 3 collections to continue:
You have 8 collections, but can only unlock 3 of them
Stay Premium
Report download
Base 64 encoded image
Copy the base64 encoded data and insert it in your HTML or CSS document.
Need help? Maybe this link can help you
HTML image
CSS background
Using it for the web? Copy this link in your website:
Don’t you want to attribute the author?
Going Premium is easy and it also allows you to use more than 14,179,500 icons without attribution. Find out more information here
-
- 16px
- 24px
- 32px
- 64px
- 128px
- 256px
- 512px
- SVG
- EPS
- CSS
Select a color from the icon
Choose a new color
Custom palette
-
- Remove palette
-
You have exceeded the number of color samples for this palette
History
Scale
Move
Move left Move right Move up Move down
Move left
Move right
Move up
Move down
Rotate
Rotate 90º right Rotate 90º left
Rotate 90º right
Rotate 90º left
Flip
Flip horizontal Flip vertical
Flip horizontal
Flip vertical
Select a shape
None Circle Rounded square Square
None
Circle
Rounded square
Square
Size
Color
Stroke width
px
You can only save 3 new edited icons per collection as a free user. Upgrade to save unlimited icons.
Your collection is locked. You can upgrade your account to get an unlimited collection.
You have reached the icons limit per collection (256 icons)
×
This icon has a gradient color and cannot be edited.
Undo Redo
Undo
Redo
Icons Stickers
Group by:
Group search results
You can group your results by author style, pack, or see all available icons on your screen.
7
-
-
Copy PNG to clipboard
-
Download PNG
-
-
-
Copy PNG to clipboard
-
Download PNG
-
-
-
Copy PNG to clipboard
-
Download PNG
-
-
-
Copy PNG to clipboard
-
Download PNG
-
-
-
Copy PNG to clipboard
-
Download PNG
-
-
-
Copy PNG to clipboard
-
Download PNG
-
-
-
Copy PNG to clipboard
-
Download PNG
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Collection:
Pack:
- No attribution required
- 14.2M icons & stickers in SVG, EPS, PSD & BASE64
- Unlimited downloads
- Browse ad-free
More info
Using it for the web? Copy this link in your website:
How to attribute for other media? How to attribute?
{{/compare}}
Copy to clipboard. Copying this asset counts as a download
Copy to clipboard
Download
Download asset
{{/compare}}
What is this?
You have reached the limit for icons in your collection
Register now and make your collection rock
Create up to 3 collections
Add 256 icons per collection
Save and customize your icons
{{#if status}}
{{/if}}
Your collection is locked
Don’t limit your work and get unlimited collections
Upgrade
Drop to upload
You have reached the limit of edited icons
You can only upload 3 icons as a free user. Go premium and upload as many icons as you want
Go Premium
Add unlimited collections
Add 256 icons per collection
Save unlimited custom icons
Upload your SVG icons
Create custom collections
Do you want to make a personalized icon pack?
Just add the icons you want to the collection and download them in the format you need. More info
Create up to 3 collections
Add 256 icons per collection
Save and customize your icons
Add some icons to start using this collection or drop your own SVG file.
How do collections work?
Create a backup of the icons in this collection and restore them anytime
Download backup
This collection is empty.
Add some icons to download a backup.
Restore the icons in your backup to this collection
{{#if status}}
Download:
Choose a format
Download in PNG and use the iconsin websites, PowerPoint, Word,Keynote and all common apps
- Select a size (in pixels).
Download in SVG and use the iconsin websites, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch,CorelDraw and all vector design apps
Download in EPS and use the iconsin websites, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch,CorelDraw and all vector design apps
Download in PSD and use the iconswith Adobe Photoshop
Download as an icon font and usethe icons in your web,fully customizable only with CSS
Download as an SVG sprite and usethe icons in your web,fully customizable with only CSS
{{/if}}