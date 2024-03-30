7 vegan recipes from Ottolenghi FLAVOUR (2024)

Yotam Ottolenghi and his OttolenghiFLAVOURco-author Ixta Belfrage maynot be vegan chefs, but their joint obsession with vegetables meansthat many of their recipes just so happen to be completely plant-based. In their quest to enhance and intensify the complex flavours of vegetables, they pair ingredients in new, exciting ways, experiment with a variety of cooking processes, and make their produce sing using a range of indispensibleflavour intensifiers.For those who stick to a plant-based diet, these recipes are nothing short of a godsend, injecting vibrant, intense, and exciting flavours into familiar ingredients. Meanwhile, for anyone who’s not totally sold on vegan food, recipes like these will convince them that vegan dishescan be as flavourful,complex, and substantial as anything made using animal products. Trust us: these dishes are guaranteed to impress.

Sweet Potato in Tomato, Lime andCardamom Sauce by Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage from Ottolenghi FLAVOUR Once you’ve made this incredibly flavoursome tomato, lime, and cardamom sauce, you’ll want to put it on absolutely everything – from thesweet potato rounds used in this recipeto chickpeas, tofu, and roasted vegetables. Itaddictively tangy andfragrant, with a touch of sweetness and a healthy kickof chilli.

Udon Noodles with Fried Tofu and Orange Nam Jim by Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage from Ottolenghi FLAVOUR For a robust, dynamic, and satisfying vegan meal try this Thai-inspired udon noodle dish. Cubes of firm tofu are marinated in soy sauce and maple syrup for an hour before being fried until crisp and golden, then tossed with the noodles, fresh aromatics,and asweet/sour/salty nam jim sauce.

Yotam Ottolenghi’s Portobello Steaks and Butter Bean Mash by Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage from Ottolenghi FLAVOUR These portobello‘steaks’ are roasted slowly, along with garlic, onion, chipotle chilli, and olive oil, to imparta deliciously meaty flavour and texture. The creamy butter bean mash makes a perfectaccompaniment to these rich, flavourful mushrooms. Get the recipe here.

Yotam Ottolenghi’s Turnip Cake by Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage from Ottolenghi FLAVOUR See Also Lasagne, chicken salad and cinnamon toast crumble: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for one A creative alternative to the ubiquitous nut loaf, this festive turnip cakeis a total game-changer. Turnip cake is a classic element of Chinese dim sum, but this vegan version replaces the traditional sausage and dried shrimp with sweet and salty clusters of shiitake mushrooms, pine nuts, chestnuts, and sesame seeds. Prepare to drastically level up your Sunday roast or Christmas dinner. Get the recipe here.

Chickpea Pancakes with Mango Pickle Yoghurt by Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage from Ottolenghi FLAVOUR Flavoured with ginger, garlicand chilli, these fluffy chickpea flour pancakes make for an utterly divine vegan meal. You can serve them with a quick spring onion salad, or pair them with some of the berbere ratatouille fromOttolenghi FLAVOUR for a more substantial meal. Either way, don’t leave out the moreish mango pickle yoghurt, which is just as delicious when made with a vegan alternative yoghurt.

Lime and Coconut Potato Gratin by Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage from Ottolenghi FLAVOUR You can trust Ottolenghi and his test kitchenteam to reinvent – and reinvigorate – classic dishes. Hence this uniquely flavoursome take on potato gratin, made using coconut cream, fresh lime, and crispy fried chilli, garlicand ginger. Itwould be divine as part of an alternative, Chinese-inspired Sunday roast spread, served alongside the tahini and soy dressed cucumber salad and thesteamed aubergines with charred chilli salsa from Ottolenghi FLAVOUR,thoughwe could just ashappily eat the whole thing as it is.

Yotam Ottolenghi’s One-pot Orecchiette Puttanesca by Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage from Ottolenghi FLAVOUR This vegan take on pasta puttanesca ticks every box for us: the traditional capers and olives remain, while the anchovies are replaced by chickpeas, smoked paprikaand cumin.Cherry tomatoes and lemon zest, meanwhile, lend the dish sweetness and freshness. Better yet, it’s all cooked in one pot, orecchiette included, so that the pasta soaks up allthe vibrant flavour of the sauce. Consider this your new go-to store cupboard stand-by. Get the recipe here.

