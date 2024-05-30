70 Vegan Holiday Recipes - Vegan Richa (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Richa 20 Comments
Merry Christmas Happy Holidays and happy last few daysof 2015! Thank you to each and every one of you for discovering the blog, coming along and cooking with me this year. Have a loved holiday season.
Gluten-free (GF) and Soy-free (SF) options are marked.
Rounding up some Vegan Holiday Recipes.
Mains: Lentil Loafs, Lasagnas and Indian fusion dishes.
- Lentil Quinoa Loafcan be SF and GF
- Chickpea Veggie Loafcan be SF and GF
- SF GF
- Lasagna Bechamel with Sweet Potato and Cauliflower layers. SF
- Cauliflower Alfredo, Spinach, Artichoke Lasagna.SF can be GF
- Easy Vegan Veggie Lasagna. Can be GF
- Lasagna with Chipotle Cauliflower sauce, Mushrooms, Spinach, Jalapeno garlic Havarti layers.
- Lasagna Bolognese
- Chickpea Spinach Pie.
- Gobi Musalam – Whole Roasted Cauliflower with creamy gravy. (GF SF)
- Cauliflower Steaks with mushroom gravy. (GF)
- Ziti Cheddar Brussels Sprouts Bake.
- Dreena’s Festive chickpea Tart
- Susan’s Vegan Eggplant Parmesan
- Cauliflower Broccoli Pie with Potato Black Eyed Pea Crust. GF SF grain-free
- Dreena’s No Fu Loaf
- Over-Stuffed Mushrooms with herbed Chickpeas, veggies, cashews.Pictured above. SF Easily GF.
- Chickpea Stuffed Poblano Peppers with roasted red pepper sauce.GF SF
- Lentil Stuffed Sweet Potatoes. GFSF
- Chickpea Brown Rice Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Red Lentil Cauliflower Cutlets/patties(GF SF, grain-free).
- Potato Quinoa Patties(GF SF)
- Crispy Breaded Tofu Strips with Butternut Squash Pilaf
Sides, soups : Mac and cheese, Pasta, Soups, Stuffing
- Black pepper Mac and CheeseNut-free, SF, can be GF
- Masala Mac and Cheese, SF can be GF
- Quinoa shells in Jalapeno garlic sauce(GF SF)
- Roasted tomato Chipotle Cauliflower sauce Mac and cheese(SF)
- Pumpkin Sage Pasta with Pumpkin Cream Sauce and crispy Sage.SF, easily GF
- Chickpea Chorizo, Quinoa Shells in Tomato Sauce. GF
- Sophia’s Sharp White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Bake.
- Kristina’s ginger Lime Brussels Sprouts
- Kathy’s Smashed Sweet Potato Fritters crusted with Pumpkin seeds and Pistachios
- Cream of Mushroom soup(GF)
- Peanut Carrot SoupGF
- Creamy Spinach soup(GF SF)
- Chickpea Mushroom Soup GF SF
- Curried Butternut Soup with toasted coconut and Pepitas.GF SF
- Roasted Asparagus Basil soup. GF SF
- Brandi’s Tomato BisqueGf Sf
- Heather’s Cheesy Potato Broccoli Soup
- Dianne’s Green Bean Casserole
- Cornbread Stuffing
- Bitter and Sweet Asian Quinoa SaladGF
- Okra Poppers – Okra cooked with chickpea flour and spices(GF SF)
- Gena’s Butternut, Brussels Sprouts, Bread and Apple Stuffing
- Fluffy White Dinner rollsSF
- Multi-grain dinner rollsSF
- Sweet Potato BiscuitsSF
- Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuits. GF
- Yeast-free Dinner Rolls. SF
Frittata, Cinnamon rolls, Pancakes, Pumpkin Bread, Banana Bread and more
- Cinnamon Rolls with maple coffee icing SF
- Spiced Sweet Potato Doughnuts with Cinnamon sugarSF
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
- 1 bowl Banana Apple BreadSF
- 1 Bowl Pumpkin BreadSF
- Cinnamon Roll pancakes, SF GF option
- Tiramisu Pancakes
- Turmeric Pumpkin Chocolate Marble Bread.
- Gingerbread CakeSF
Savory
- Broccolini White Bean Frittata. SF GF
- Lentil Frittata. GF SF
- Portobello Mushrooms stuffed with Hash browns.(GF SF)
- Chickpea zuchhini friiters/pancakesSF GF
- Fluffy Chickpea flour Omelet. SF GF
- Chilla – chickpea flour pancakes SF GF
- Smoky Asparagus Tofu Scramble.GF
- Tofu Egg Salad sandwich
- Chickpea Scramble Salad Sandwich
- Sweet Potato ShakshukaGF
- Chickpea Chilaquiles. GF SF
Appetizers: Pinwheels, Cheese Balls, Baked Garlic Fries and more
- Samosa Pinwheels– 15 minute. SF GF
- Cheese Balls – SF GF , Nut-free option
- Baked Garlic Fried with garlic tahini dressing SF GF
- Deviled Cucumbers with turmeric hummus. SF GF
- Kathy’s Spreadable Cashew Cheese
- Ann’s Sweet Potato Mousse on Zucchini
- Cadry’s Asparagus Crostini
- Amber’s Stuffed Mushrooms
Chocolate silk Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Pound cake and more
- Chocolate Pumpkin Tart with Almond Crust. GF SF Grain-free.
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Pie. GF No Bake
- Classic Baked Pumpkin Pie with Rustic Crust. Cashew-free SF
- Chocolate Layer Cake with Chocolate Peanut butter Ganache. SF
- Dark Chocolate Silk Pie. GF SF
- Christmas Fruit and Nut Cake.SF
- Cream Cheese Pound Cake
- Pumpkin Pie with Gingerbread Crust No Bake.GF SF
- Creme Brulee–GF
- Baked Cheesecake. GF SF
- Lemon Flan. GF SF
- Tiramisu TriflesSF
- Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake.GF No Bake, No Palm-oil
- Pumpkin Mousse Cakewith Vanilla Spelt Sponge.SF
- Brownies, GF options.
- 40+ Christmas cookies. GF options.
- Spiced Apple Cake with salted caramelSF
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Marble CakeSF
- Vanessa’s Vegan Apple Pie
- Amy’s Raw Peppermint Striped Cheesecake
More holiday
- Vegan Baklava with Date nut filling
- Popped Lentils with Mashed Potatoes
- Vegan Mocha Cake with Chocolate Mousse (Gluten-free option)
- Delicata Squash White Bean Casserole
Sharon
My family loves the Salted Carmel pie . Made it twice it went over so well .thanks for all the wonderful food recipes.
Reply
Richa
Thanks Sharon.
Reply
Aileen
Wow! Your recipes and photos are fabulous! Great work!!!
Reply
IR
Merry Christmas, Richa!! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication to your fans! <3
God bless you
Reply
Richa
Thank you IR. Merry Christmas to you too!
Reply
Weisserose
I have to say that me, too, I could see myself trying the “Julia and Julie” approach ! I have never cooked anything from your recipes that we didn’t like or that did not turn out well. Last night I prepared the flat bread with zucchini, from a previous post, for a Ful Nabed (fava bean soup), and it was delicious. “Sadly” there were no leftovers…, and mind you, we are not a vegan household. Thank you, Richa, for all your work, to the benefit of your readers. Have a great Christmas and a very Happy New Year!
Greetings from Germany,
WR
Reply
Richa
Thank you WR. I am so glad everything turns out well and you like it!! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you too!
Reply
Airyfairycelt
Dear richa
I am just waiting to thank you for the wonderful Xmas present, such a big list of love,y things! So thank you for your generosity.
I hope you have a reasonably happy and healthy Xmas and in the coming year.
Have some rest too!
Reply
Richa
Thank you! And Merry and healthy Christmas and New year to you too.
Reply
Mikkel Magnuson
Hi Richa ! Thank you so much for making Cream of Mushroom soup in your most favourite vegan recipe holiday list . It is so delicious soup that anyone can start loving it. Thanks for sharing the vegan recipe list.
Reply
Christine (Run Plant Based)
So much great inspiration here, thanks!
Reply
Amelia
So many amazing recipes! Hmmm which to make first.
Reply
The Vegan 8
Thank you so much Richa for including my Lazy Day Tomato Bisque! I’m officially drooling over all of these amazing recipes you’ve shared here! Wow! Pinned and tweeted!
Reply
Sophia @veggiesdontbite
Thank you SO SO much Richa for including my Mac and Cheese Bake in this amazing collection of recipes! I seriously could just start at the beginning and eat my way through this list…like that Julia and Julia movie, LOL! I hope you have a wonderful holiday season and that your little pup get better each day. Lots of love to you and yours. I’ll be sharing this on social media!
Reply
Richa
I have to try that one Sophia! the sauce looks so creamy and dreamy! Happy Holidays to you and yours too!
Reply
Erin
I love your recipes, Richa! Thank you for reliably helping me feed my vegan family.
Reply
Richa
Thank you for cooking them and loving them! 🙂
Reply
Cassie
ALL of these recipes look GREAT! I cannot wait to get cooking!
Reply
Richa
Awesome!
Reply
