70 Vegan Holiday Recipes - Vegan Richa (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Richa

Merry Christmas Happy Holidays and happy last few daysof 2015! Thank you to each and every one of you for discovering the blog, coming along and cooking with me this year. Have a loved holiday season.

Gluten-free (GF) and Soy-free (SF) options are marked.

Rounding up some Vegan Holiday Recipes.

Mains: Lentil Loafs, Lasagnas and Indian fusion dishes.

  • Lentil Quinoa Loafcan be SF and GF
  • Chickpea Veggie Loafcan be SF and GF
  • SF GF
  • Lasagna Bechamel with Sweet Potato and Cauliflower layers. SF
  • Cauliflower Alfredo, Spinach, Artichoke Lasagna.SF can be GF
  • Easy Vegan Veggie Lasagna. Can be GF
  • Lasagna with Chipotle Cauliflower sauce, Mushrooms, Spinach, Jalapeno garlic Havarti layers.
  • Lasagna Bolognese
  • Chickpea Spinach Pie.
  • Gobi Musalam – Whole Roasted Cauliflower with creamy gravy. (GF SF)
  • Cauliflower Steaks with mushroom gravy. (GF)
  • Ziti Cheddar Brussels Sprouts Bake.
  • Dreena’s Festive chickpea Tart
  • Susan’s Vegan Eggplant Parmesan
  • Cauliflower Broccoli Pie with Potato Black Eyed Pea Crust. GF SF grain-free
  • Dreena’s No Fu Loaf
  • Over-Stuffed Mushrooms with herbed Chickpeas, veggies, cashews.Pictured above. SF Easily GF.
  • Chickpea Stuffed Poblano Peppers with roasted red pepper sauce.GF SF
  • Lentil Stuffed Sweet Potatoes. GFSF
  • Chickpea Brown Rice Stuffed Acorn Squash
  • Red Lentil Cauliflower Cutlets/patties(GF SF, grain-free).
  • Potato Quinoa Patties(GF SF)
  • Crispy Breaded Tofu Strips with Butternut Squash Pilaf


Sides, soups : Mac and cheese, Pasta, Soups, Stuffing

Frittata, Cinnamon rolls, Pancakes, Pumpkin Bread, Banana Bread and more

  • Cinnamon Rolls with maple coffee icing SF
  • Spiced Sweet Potato Doughnuts with Cinnamon sugarSF
  • Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
  • 1 bowl Banana Apple BreadSF
  • 1 Bowl Pumpkin BreadSF
  • Cinnamon Roll pancakes, SF GF option
  • Tiramisu Pancakes
  • Turmeric Pumpkin Chocolate Marble Bread.
  • Gingerbread CakeSF

Savory

  • Broccolini White Bean Frittata. SF GF
  • Lentil Frittata. GF SF
  • Portobello Mushrooms stuffed with Hash browns.(GF SF)
  • Chickpea zuchhini friiters/pancakesSF GF
  • Fluffy Chickpea flour Omelet. SF GF
  • Chilla – chickpea flour pancakes SF GF
  • Smoky Asparagus Tofu Scramble.GF
  • Tofu Egg Salad sandwich
  • Chickpea Scramble Salad Sandwich
  • Sweet Potato ShakshukaGF
  • Chickpea Chilaquiles. GF SF


Appetizers: Pinwheels, Cheese Balls, Baked Garlic Fries and more


Chocolate silk Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Pound cake and more

  • Chocolate Pumpkin Tart with Almond Crust. GF SF Grain-free.
  • Salted Caramel Chocolate Pie. GF No Bake
  • Classic Baked Pumpkin Pie with Rustic Crust. Cashew-free SF
  • Chocolate Layer Cake with Chocolate Peanut butter Ganache. SF
  • Dark Chocolate Silk Pie. GF SF
  • Christmas Fruit and Nut Cake.SF
  • Cream Cheese Pound Cake
  • Pumpkin Pie with Gingerbread Crust No Bake.GF SF
  • Creme Brulee–GF
  • Baked Cheesecake. GF SF
  • Lemon Flan. GF SF
  • Tiramisu TriflesSF
  • Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake.GF No Bake, No Palm-oil
  • Pumpkin Mousse Cakewith Vanilla Spelt Sponge.SF
  • Brownies, GF options.
  • 40+ Christmas cookies. GF options.
  • Spiced Apple Cake with salted caramelSF
  • Peanut Butter Chocolate Marble CakeSF
  • Vanessa’s Vegan Apple Pie
  • Amy’s Raw Peppermint Striped Cheesecake

More holiday

  • Vegan Baklava with Date nut filling
  • Popped Lentils with Mashed Potatoes
  • Vegan Mocha Cake with Chocolate Mousse (Gluten-free option)
  • Delicata Squash White Bean Casserole

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

    • Richa

      Thanks Sharon.

  2. Aileen

    Wow! Your recipes and photos are fabulous! Great work!!!

  3. IR

    Merry Christmas, Richa!! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication to your fans! <3
    God bless you

    • Richa

      Thank you IR. Merry Christmas to you too!

  4. Weisserose

    I have to say that me, too, I could see myself trying the “Julia and Julie” approach ! I have never cooked anything from your recipes that we didn’t like or that did not turn out well. Last night I prepared the flat bread with zucchini, from a previous post, for a Ful Nabed (fava bean soup), and it was delicious. “Sadly” there were no leftovers…, and mind you, we are not a vegan household. Thank you, Richa, for all your work, to the benefit of your readers. Have a great Christmas and a very Happy New Year!
    Greetings from Germany,
    WR

    • Richa

      Thank you WR. I am so glad everything turns out well and you like it!! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you too!

  5. Airyfairycelt

    Dear richa
    I am just waiting to thank you for the wonderful Xmas present, such a big list of love,y things! So thank you for your generosity.
    I hope you have a reasonably happy and healthy Xmas and in the coming year.
    Have some rest too!

    • Richa

      Thank you! And Merry and healthy Christmas and New year to you too.

  6. Mikkel Magnuson

    Hi Richa ! Thank you so much for making Cream of Mushroom soup in your most favourite vegan recipe holiday list . It is so delicious soup that anyone can start loving it. Thanks for sharing the vegan recipe list.

  7. Christine (Run Plant Based)

    So much great inspiration here, thanks!

  9. The Vegan 8

    Thank you so much Richa for including my Lazy Day Tomato Bisque! I’m officially drooling over all of these amazing recipes you’ve shared here! Wow! Pinned and tweeted!

  10. Sophia @veggiesdontbite

    Thank you SO SO much Richa for including my Mac and Cheese Bake in this amazing collection of recipes! I seriously could just start at the beginning and eat my way through this list…like that Julia and Julia movie, LOL! I hope you have a wonderful holiday season and that your little pup get better each day. Lots of love to you and yours. I’ll be sharing this on social media!

    Reply

    • Richa

      I have to try that one Sophia! the sauce looks so creamy and dreamy! Happy Holidays to you and yours too!

  11. Erin

    I love your recipes, Richa! Thank you for reliably helping me feed my vegan family.

    Reply

    • Richa

      Thank you for cooking them and loving them! 🙂

  12. Cassie

    ALL of these recipes look GREAT! I cannot wait to get cooking!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Awesome!

