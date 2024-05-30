70 Vegan Holiday Recipes - Vegan Richa (2024)

Merry Christmas Happy Holidays and happy last few daysof 2015! Thank you to each and every one of you for discovering the blog, coming along and cooking with me this year. Have a loved holiday season.

Gluten-free (GF) and Soy-free (SF) options are marked.



Rounding up some Vegan Holiday Recipes.

Mains: Lentil Loafs, Lasagnas and Indian fusion dishes.

Lentil Quinoa Loaf can be SF and GF

Chickpea Veggie Loaf can be SF and GF

can be SF and GF SF GF

Lasagna Bechamel with Sweet Potato and Cauliflower layers . SF

Cauliflower Alfredo, Spinach, Artichoke Lasagna. SF can be GF

Easy Vegan Veggie Lasagna . Can be GF

Lasagna with Chipotle Cauliflower sauce, Mushrooms, Spinach, Jalapeno garlic Havarti layers .

. Lasagna Bolognese

Chickpea Spinach Pie.

Gobi Musalam – Whole Roasted Cauliflower with creamy gravy. (GF SF)

Cauliflower Steaks with mushroom gravy. (GF)

Ziti Cheddar Brussels Sprouts Bake.

Dreena’s Festive chickpea Tart

Susan’s Vegan Eggplant Parmesan

Cauliflower Broccoli Pie with Potato Black Eyed Pea Crust. GF SF grain-free

Dreena’s No Fu Loaf

Over-Stuffed Mushrooms with herbed Chickpeas, veggies, cashews. Pictured above. SF Easily GF.

Chickpea Stuffed Poblano Peppers with roasted red pepper sauce. GF SF

Lentil Stuffed Sweet Potatoes. GF SF

SF Chickpea Brown Rice Stuffed Acorn Squash

Red Lentil Cauliflower Cutlets/patties (GF SF, grain-free).

Potato Quinoa Patties (GF SF)

(GF SF) Crispy Breaded Tofu Strips with Butternut Squash Pilaf





Sides, soups : Mac and cheese, Pasta, Soups, Stuffing

Cream of Mushroom soup (GF)

Peanut Carrot Soup GF

Creamy Spinach soup (GF SF)

Chickpea Mushroom Soup GF SF

Curried Butternut Soup with toasted coconut and Pepitas. GF SF

Roasted Asparagus Basil soup. GF SF

Brandi's Tomato Bisque Gf Sf

Heather’s Cheesy Potato Broccoli Soup

Dianne’s Green Bean Casserole

Cornbread Stuffing

Bitter and Sweet Asian Quinoa Salad GF

Okra Poppers – Okra cooked with chickpea flour and spices (GF SF)

(GF SF) Gena’s Butternut, Brussels Sprouts, Bread and Apple Stuffing

Fluffy White Dinner rolls SF

Multi-grain dinner rolls SF

Sweet Potato Biscuits SF

Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuits. GF

Yeast-free Dinner Rolls. SF





Frittata, Cinnamon rolls, Pancakes, Pumpkin Bread, Banana Bread and more

Cinnamon Rolls with maple coffee icing SF

Spiced Sweet Potato Doughnuts with Cinnamon sugar SF

SF Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins

1 bowl Banana Apple Bread SF

1 Bowl Pumpkin Bread SF

Cinnamon Roll pancakes , SF GF option

, SF GF option Tiramisu Pancakes

Turmeric Pumpkin Chocolate Marble Bread.

Gingerbread Cake SF

Savory

Broccolini White Bean Frittata. SF GF

Lentil Frittata. GF SF

Portobello Mushrooms stuffed with Hash browns. (GF SF)

Chickpea zucchini fritters/pancakes SF GF

Fluffy Chickpea flour Omelet. SF GF

Chilla – chickpea flour pancakes SF GF

Smoky Asparagus Tofu Scramble. GF

GF Tofu Egg Salad sandwich

Chickpea Scramble Salad Sandwich

Sweet Potato Shakshuka GF

Chickpea Chilaquiles. GF SF





Appetizers: Pinwheels, Cheese Balls, Baked Garlic Fries and more





Chocolate silk Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Pound cake and more

Chocolate Pumpkin Tart with Almond Crust. GF SF Grain-free.

Salted Caramel Chocolate Pie . GF No Bake

Classic Baked Pumpkin Pie with Rustic Crust. Cashew-free SF

Chocolate Layer Cake with Chocolate Peanut butter Ganache. SF

Dark Chocolate Silk Pie. GF SF

Christmas Fruit and Nut Cake. SF

SF Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Pumpkin Pie with Gingerbread Crust No Bake. GF SF

Creme Brulee –GF

Baked Cheesecake. GF SF

Lemon Flan . GF SF

Tiramisu Trifles SF

Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake. GF No Bake, No Palm-oil

Pumpkin Mousse Cake with Vanilla Spelt Sponge. SF

Brownies, GF options.

40+ Christmas cookies. GF options.

Spiced Apple Cake with salted caramel SF

Peanut Butter Chocolate Marble Cake SF

SF Vanessa’s Vegan Apple Pie

Amy’s Raw Peppermint Striped Cheesecake