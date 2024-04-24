73 of the best Mother's Day cake ideas and recipes (2024)

Fancy making something fabulous for your mum this Mother’s Day? From simple biscuits to easy fudge, from extravagant Black Forest Gateau to a five-layer rainbow cake, be inspired by our Mother’s Day cake ideas.

Mother's Day is a great excuse to try something new in the kitchen to impress your mum, granny, aunt, or any special woman in your life. "A homemade bake, big or small is a lovely touch for any special occasion and gives you the opportunity to personalise it to the loved one you are celebrating," says Senior Food Writer, Jessica Ransom.

"Try to incorporate their favourite flavours or decorate with your own unique message written in icing. Biscuits, brownies, and Mother's Day cupcakes are quicker to bake and easier to transport. Use tissue paper and a nice box or tin to complete your gift. In fact, this could form part of your gift as there are lots of lovely cake and biscuit tins which make lovely presents."

Don't forget to think about how you will present your masterpiece before you bake it. "A layer cake is always an impressive centerpiece and a good opportunity to challenge yourself. However, this is probably better if you're hosting the celebrations at your house," says Jessica. "You could meet in the middle and present your smaller bakes on a tiered cake stand or stack them into a pyramid on a decorative plate."

Mother's Day cake ideas

1. Mary Berry lemon drizzle cake recipe

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

This is one of our most popular cake recipes. It’s a great choice for Mother’s Day because so many people love the delicate crunch of the icing and the sweet tang of the lemon. It uses the all-in-one method which makes it really quick and easy to prepare. In fact, it’s almost foolproof, a really good option for novice bakers.

You can keep the decoration absolutely simple because it’s the great taste of this cake that makes it stand out. However, if you want to add a little extra touch of prettiness, scatter some edible flowers over the top for a flourish.

Get the recipe: Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle cake

2. Cupcake bouquet

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 50 mins | Cook time: 1 hr

One of our favourite Mother’s Day cake ideas, this edible cupcake bouquet turns simple vanilla sponge cupcakes into flowers by decorating them with buttercream icing piped in a circular motion.

There is nothing complex about the baking for this recipe - it’s a basic cupcakes recipe. In fact, you could even make the bouquet using un-iced shop-bought cupcakes. You can do the baking a day or two in advance, but the icing and assembly should be done the day you are presenting it.

Get the recipe: Cupcake bouquet

(Image credit: TI Media Limited)

3. I love you mum biscuits

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 15 mins

These biscuits are the perfect simple but thoughtful bake. They’re so easy to make and you can personalise them with any message you want, depending on what you call your mum.

We recommend laying them out in a presentation tin or box, so the whole message shows as she opens it. The recipe makes 20-25 biscuits, so there’s plenty of room for a short message, and any extra biscuits can be marked with hearts.

Get the recipe: I love you mum biscuits

4. Macaroons

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

Mini macaroons from fancy bakeries often come with a fancy price to match, but they are cheap to make yourself at home. This recipe needs a little more care than some on this list but the result is really worth the effort.

Colour the macaroons two or three of your mum’s favourite colours and bag them up in a clear cellophane bag, tied with a pretty ribbon. One of the best Mother's Day cake ideas.

Get the recipe: Macaroons

5. Mary Berry’s chocolate cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 20 mins

Instead of a box of chocolates, how about baking Mum a whole chocolate cake? This indulgent sponge is perfect for chocoholics.

Mary keeps this cake really simple and classic but you can be more personal if you like. "Try decorating the cake with your mum's favourite chocolates and truffles," says Jessica. "Alternatively, why not melt some white chocolate and write her a special message on top. Read our guide on how to make a piping bag."

Get the recipe: Chocolate cake recipe

6. Mini Bakewell tarts

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 1 hr | Cook time: 35 mins

A classic teatime recipe that can be made a couple of days in advance. You will need a couple of hours to make these, including cooking and setting times. If you want to speed up the process, use a shop-bought shortcrust pastry for the cases.

You could decorate the cakes with fresh or glacé cherries. Alternatively, if you put a letter on each one, you can spell out Happy Mother’s Day with one cake spare for a heart or an exclamation mark.

Get the recipe: Bakewell tarts

7. White chocolate and raspberry gateau

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 35 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

This epic four-layer cake looks so beautiful and impressive and only gets better once you cut it open to reveal the layers. It starts with a basic sponge and the only tricky parts are cutting the two sponges into layers, and applying the nuts to the outside of the cake. We’ve added a video tutorial to this recipe though, so you can watch how to do these bits.

This is a big cake that can be cut into 16 slices, or just 8 if you all prefer thicker pieces.

Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry gateau

8. Prosecco, white chocolate and rose bundt cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 1 hr

Bundt cake is a brilliant sharing cake as it slices so neatly into lots of pieces - great if the whole family is coming for Mother’s Day. This one has the added glamour of a little prosecco sparkle - we definitely recommend serving it with a glass of fizz on the side.

This cake freezes well if you want to get ahead. Wrap it, un-iced, tightly in cling film, and freeze for up to a month. Defrost it fully the day before you are decorating it.

Get the recipe: Prosecco, white chocolate and rose bundt cake

9. Coffee cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

This deep, rich coffee cake has an intense coffee flavour in both the sponge and buttercream. Coffee cake isn’t to everyone’s taste - even for coffee addicts - so check first that it’s something your mum will like.

Top generously with walnuts and pecans drizzled in maple or honey for an extra flourish. If you’re just dusting it with cocoa, you could cut a heart shape template out of a piece of paper and dust around it to show your love.

Get the recipe: Coffee cake

10. White chocolate and raspberry blondies

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 35 mins

A great alternative to chocolate brownies, for mums who prefer fruity to thick, chocolatey treats. This recipe makes 12 slices of brownie, which you can either pile up on a plate or transfer to a pretty tin.

If you’re doing a whole meal for mum, these make a lovely pudding, served up with a scoop of ice cream. Serve them once they have cooled to get that lovely brownie/blondie stodginess, or while still warm from the oven for a slightly lighter, gooier texture.

Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry blondies

(Image credit: www.timeincukcontent.com)

11. Parsnip, pecan and apple cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 50 mins | Cook time: 35 mins

This lovely, homely cake is a beautiful choice for mums who like carrot cake. Like carrots, parsnips became popular in baking when sugar was rationed, because they have natural sweetness, and bring a light moistness to the sponge.

This cake is easy to make and rises well - good for less experienced bakers. Make it a day in advance if you like, and store it in a sealed tin until ready to present it.

Get the recipe: Parsnip, pecan and apple cake

12. Horlicks loaf cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 1 hr

This soft malty cake is made with prunes and infused with Horlicks. It’s ideal served with a cuppa and will last about 2-3 days in an airtight container so can be made in advance. We love that you can have it for tea, but also a slice with your morning tea.

Loaf cakes are probably the easiest cakes to make. They’re naturally dense and bake for a long time, so there is less that can go wrong. As such, this is a good choice for first-time bakers.

Get the recipe: Horlicks and prune loaf cake

13. Heart cookie lollies

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 40 mins | Cook time: 15 mins

These heart cookie lollies are easier to make than they may look. The only more challenging bit is the icing, which is done in three stages. First, you pipe an outline, then fill with flood icing, then add any decoration.

If you’re working with young kids, you may prefer to just use icing pens, or ice them yourself then allow the little ones to add sprinkles and extra decorations on top.

Get the recipe: Heart cookie lollies

14. Violet cream cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 35 mins

Fresh and floral, these violet cream cupcakes are a retro sweet treat. They taste like Parma Violets, but in cake form.

You will need to search out some violet syrup to make these. Find it in specialist cake shops or online. Top with sugar flowers, edible flowers, or purple sprinkles.

Get the recipe: Violet cream cupcakes

15. Lemon and vanilla cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 25 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

These light and airy lemon and vanilla cupcakes are perfect to try if you are a novice in the kitchen, or to make with the kids for grandma. They’re easy to make and decorate with two options - butterflies wings or full icing. Kids can add sprinkles or other decorations too.

You could make these days a day or two in advance and ice them on the day or the afternoon before. They’re even freezable (un-iced) if you want to make them well in advance. One of the prettiest Mother's Day cake ideas.

Get the recipe: Lemon and vanilla cupcakes

16. Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 1 hour

The citrus lemon and tangy blueberries work wonders together in this loaf recipe. Finished with a bold, violet drizzle, this cake is an elegant showstopper.

"This is a great cake to add to your repertoire," says Jessica. "It's popular at any time of year and the addition of blueberries gives both the appearance and the flavour a subtle boost. Try serving the cake with a scattering of extra berries and a dollop of thick Greek yogurt."

Get the recipe: Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake

17. Chocolate beetroot cake

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 25 mins | Cook time: 1 hour 5

We love a cake that includes one of your five-a-day. It doesn’t taste of beetroot per se, but the earthiness really brings the chocolate flavour to life. This cake would really suit a mum who’s into gardening - you can decorate it with flowers and even beet leaves. And it’s perfect with a cup of tea.

If you want to put a message on the top, use white chocolate icing to contrast with the deep purply brown colour.

Get the recipe: Chocolate beetroot cake

18. Strawberry cloud cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: No bake, but 4 hours to freeze

This beautiful strawberry cloud cake needs no baking, though you do need to leave enough time for it to set in the freezer. It’s perfect on a warm sunny day - in case you’re spending Mother’s Day somewhere nice and hot. Whip it up in 10 mins and leave to set in the freezer. The result is like an ice cream cake, or a chilled mousse.

If you need to transport the cake, leave it to set in the freezer in the box or tin you intend to transport it in, and give it an extra hour of setting time. It will be fine to be out of the freezer for about 45-minutes to an hour. It’s meant to be eaten partially - not entirely - frozen. One of our favourite Mother's Day cake ideas.

Get the recipe: Strawberry cloud cake

19. Raisin muffins

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

Muffins are one of the easiest and most foolproof bakes - ideal for first timers and also great for getting kids into the kitchen. They can do all the mixing and spooning into muffin cases themselves (though, we’d recommend you expect to up the prep time to about half an hour).

The ideal option for breakfast in bed. These easy raisin muffins are made in just four simple steps and you can have them ready to go in just half an hour. Add icing on top to make them more of a teatime treat, and tie a bow on each one for extra flair.

Get the recipe: Raisin muffins

(Image credit: bhofack2/Getty Images)

20. Red velvet layer cake

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 25 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

A rich, dark, triple layer sponge. Making a cake in three layers is really not any harder than a two layer one, you just need to be gently and confident when you put them together - and it helps if they're as straight as possible.

The delicate crumb decorated buttercream on the outside of this cake means it's best made and served in the same house, so it doesn't have to travel far and risk being squashed.

Get the recipe: Red velvet layer cake

(Image credit: TI Media)

21. Raspberry and almond kisses

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 25 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

Who doesn’t want to be able to give their mum kisses on Mother’s Day? These little almon bites are so pretty, they’re really easy to dress up and make them into a perfect present. You can just put them in a cellophane bag tied with a pretty ribbon, or arrange them in a presentation box like chocolates.

This recipe makes 15-20 so there will be plenty for mum to treat herself, and the rest of the family to get a taste as well.

Get the recipe: Raspberry and almond kisses

(Image credit: TI Media Limited)

22. Ginger crunch

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 20 mins

If you’re heading over for mid-morning coffees with your mum, these are a perfect option to take along with you. You can make them earlier in the week, they keep really well. Do leave enough time for the base to cool before you add the topping, and for the topping to set, if you’re cooking on the same day.

Ginger is such a great flavour to bake with - bright and vibrant, but also soothing - it’s really good for digestion and helps calm nausea. These pack a punch of ginger flavour in every bite. Ideal if you’re looking for something a little different as a Mother’s Day cake idea.

Get the recipe: Ginger crunch

23. Chocolate and morello cherry fridge cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 5 mins, plus setting time

Short of melting the chocolate, this cake takes no cooking at all, making it another brilliant choice for reluctant bakers. Making it is child’s play - you’re pretty much just mixing everything together and pressing it into a tin.

Having said that, it’s probably best for adults in terms of eating, because the dark chocolate and tangy morello cherries can be a bit overwhelming for young palettes. It’s brilliant as an after dinner treat with coffees.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and morello cherry fridge cake

24. Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 20 mins

This is one of those recipes that when we make it for a bake sale, it always sells out before everything else. People don’t seem to be able to get enough of it - it’s like eating a Snickers bar in cake form. It’s a great treat to share with family and friends on Mother’s Day.

You don’t need long to put these together - only about 30 minutes in total, but you will need time in between for the layers to chill and set. About 4 hours should be plenty. You can make them up to three days in advance.

Get the recipe: Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares

25. Red rose cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 35 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

What could be lovelier than giving mum a dozen roses? We’ve marked this recipe as easy because the baking is simple to do and, once you have the knack with the icing, it’s plain sailing. This recipe makes 12 cupcakes, so if you want to give your mum a dozen roses and it’s the first time you’ve made them, we recommend doing a couple of piping practice runs on paper, before you try on the cupcakes. Certainly one of our best Mother's Day cake ideas.

If red roses feels a bit to Valentinesy, go for pink or yellow ones instead, or even a mix of pastel colours.

Get the recipe: Red rose cupcakes

26. Pistachio and yoghurt cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 40 mins

This is a really great option for health conscious mums (and daughters who might be sharing in the eating). It’s lower-fat but still full of nutty pistachio flavour. The yoghurt and olive oil instead of butter make a lighter sponge.

Because it’s only one layer, and quite low, it doesn’t need to rise like a traditional sponge, which makes it really easy to bake. Top with berries and a low fat crème fraîche and it looks really beautiful, without being too naughty.

Get the recipe: Pistachio and yogurt cake

(Image credit: ToscaWhi/Getty Images)

27. Rose and pistachio cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 20 mins

Another great Mother’s Day cake idea - these don’t just look like roses, they smell like them too. Infused with rosewater and topped with pretty pink icing and green pistachios, they’re a perfect springtime treat.

These are brilliant with a really aromatic tea like an Earl Grey or rosehip. This recipe makes a dozen so there’s plenty to go round if your mum feels like sharing.

Get the recipe: Rose and pistachio cupcakes

28. Gluten-free blueberry cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Need to make something gluten-free for your mum? We have a whole collection of gluten-free baking recipes, including these delicious blueberry cupcakes.

"These can actually be made with regular flour if you don't need them to be gluten-free," says Jessica. "If you have children a nice decoration idea is to attach small drawings onto a co*cktail stick with a little sellotape and insert them into the cupcakes."

Get the recipe: Blueberry cupcakes

29. Lemon cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 35 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

With fresh lemon, lemon curd and lemon icing, these cakes are just so fresh and zingy. They’re like a ray of sunshine for Mother’s Day. Each one is topped with a fondant flower with a centre of sprinkles. Arrange in a presentation box or stacked in layers on a cake plate, they look so pretty.

Kids can definitely help with the icing for these - cutting out the fondant flowers and adding the sprinkles especially. This recipe makes a dozen, so there are plenty for all helpers to get their reward too.

Get the recipe: Lemon cupcakes

30. Rose and raspberry cake

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 35 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

This is one of our most decadent Mother’s Day cake ideas - perfect if you fancy a challenge. We think it’s even more beautiful than a bunch of flowers. You can make a slightly less ostentatious version using just two layers - if you’re going for all three make it with half as much sponge again. This recipe is perfect for mothers who love time in the garden.

You can make and ice the cake the day before you plan to eat it. Add the rose petals and final decorations in the morning, and dust with icing sugar just before you plan to gift it.

Get the recipe: Rose and raspberry cake

31. Banoffee profiteroles

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 45 mins | Cook time: 50 mins

It’s easier than you think to make profiteroles, once you’ve mastered the delicate choux pastry. This recipe makes 16-20 profiteroles, and we recommend 4-5 per person.

Serve them in a large shallow bowl, piled up like a 'croquembouche'. Add layers of the sauce as you go so the ones in the middle don't get left out. Certainly one of our tastiest Mother's Day cake ideas.

Get the recipe: Banoffee profiteroles

32. Berry Victoria sponge

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Upgrade a classic Victoria sponge by making it a four layer cake: with two cream fillings and one jam. Vicky sponge is one of the country’s favourite bakes, so it’s always a good Mother’s Day cake idea. But this version really marks itself out for special mums - even though it’s not all that much extra work.

Finish the cake with a pretty pile of berries, or if your mum is a keen gardener, use roses instead, with some springs of redcurrants in amongst them.

Get the recipe: Berry Victoria sponge

33. Cinnamon marshmallows

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

Not all mums like cake that much and if yours is in the take it or leave it category, this is an inspired alternative. Homemade marshmallows are much easier to make than you may think and these are ideal for gifting.

Place them in a box padded with some bright tissue paper and tie it up with a pretty ribbon. Arrange them in neat rows like a chess board. This recipe makes about 77, so you probably won’t need them all, leaving you plenty for the family to ‘test’.

Get the recipe: Cinnamon marshmallows

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 1 hour 20 | Cook time: 1 hour

These cupcakes with another cake inside them are cooked in two parts. First you make the cake for the hidden shapes, then cut them out using shaped biscuit cutters. Then you make up the batter for the cupcakes and press the hidden centres vertically into the middle.

It takes a little more time and effort than standard cupcakes, but it’s so worth the effort when people bite in and see the shape. You can use any shape that is special to your mum as long as you can find it in a cookie cutter! Does she love flowers? Is she a star? You can even use her initial.

Get the recipe: Hidden shape cupcakes

35. Lemon curd cake

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 35 mins

We love the zigzag decoration on this cake. It’s perfect if mum (or grandma) are coming over to your place on Mother’s Day, or you don’t have to transport the cake too far, as it is a little delicate for boxing and unboxing. (See our top tips for transporting cakes at the end of this feature though).

Just like a classic lemon drizzle, this cake is seeped with syrup to make it moist and delicious, but the icing on the top makes it more beautiful than a classic lemon drizzle - the best of both worlds.

Get the recipe: Lemon curd cake

36. Key lime cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 45 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Some mums love a nice quiet sit down and a cup of tea - and some like a party. If yours is in the latter set, this is a great bake with a real fiesta vibe. And though they do go down very nicely with a cuppa, we’d really like to recommend trying these with your mum’s favourite co*cktail - a mojito or a cosmopolitan for instance.

This batch makes a dozen, so there will be plenty for guests at your Mother’s Day celebration.

Get the recipe: Key lime cupcakes

37. Lorraine Pascale’s upside-down cake

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 40 mins

This is such a fabulous old-fashioned bake that would suit any mums or grandmas that are more into retro classics than cupcakes. This is a brilliant cake to make if you have to travel to your mum’s house and transport the cake with you. It can slide around in a tin without doing much damage at all - in fact you can even keep it in the tin until you arrive and turn it in situ.

Why not follow Lorraine’s tip and add a little nip of rum to make it even more of a special occasion cake?

Get the recipe: Lorraine Pascale's upside-down cake

38. co*ke float cupcakes

Skill level: mins | Prep time: mins | Cook time: mins

If your mum was a child of the 70s or 80s, co*ke floats were probably the pinnacle of sophistication in her teenage years. The nostalgic cupcakes transform the retro drink into mouth-watering cupcakes.

You can make these cupcakes up to three days ahead of time, but they are best decorated just before you want to serve them as they are topped with actual ice cream, not buttercream.

Get the recipe: co*ke float cupcakes

39. Fiona Cairns’ almond, apricot and rose petal cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

Royal baker Fiona Cairns’ speciality is making cakes that are almost too pretty to eat, and that taste great too. This is no exception: a light almondy sponge sandwiched together with tangy apricot jam and finished with thick crème fraîche.

It looks impressive, but it’s actually pretty easy to make this masterpiece, and children will love helping with the icing and sticking on the rose petals.

Get the recipe: Fiona Cairns' almond, apricot and rose petal cake

40. Tiramisu cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 35 mins | Cook time: 15 mins

Just like a classic tiramisu, these are light, airy and dusted with cocoa. Since these are spiked and topped with a mix of marsala wine and coffee, we’d recommend these aren’t shared with the grandkids. Even though the amounts are very small, kids don’t normally like the coffee flavours.

Gift these in a classic cupcake box tied with a ribbon and they will look so professional.

Get the recipe: Tiramisu cupcakes

41. Mini Baked Doughnuts

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 15 mins

These are a great alternative idea for Mother’s Day, especially if she’s not a big fan of traditional cakes. We love these because they’re baked, not deep fried. This makes them easier to make, and a bit healthier to boot.

Decorating these can be really fun too - get the kids involved. Set out bowls of different coloured icing and melted chocolate and the can dip and drizzle to their heart’s content.

Get the recipe: Mini Baked Doughnuts

42. Baileys cheesecake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 1 hour 20 | Cook time: No bake

No baking involved and it’s laced with one of our favourite liquors? This is a Mother’s Day cake even the most reluctant chefs can get their head around.

With the rich flavour of Baileys in a cool creamy cheesecake topping, it make a great pudding after a special Sunday lunch. Dust with cocoa powder or grated chocolate and serve with a drizzle of cream.

Get the recipe: Baileys cheesecake

43. Rainbow cake

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 1 hr | Cook time: 35 mins

This bright and brilliant rainbow cake is perfect for mums with larger-than-life personalities. You will need plenty of time to make this, as the cakes need to be allowed to cool completely before decorating.

"It's best to decorate this on a cake board or plate so that once you finish the icing you don't have to move it," says Jessica. "Most supermarkets sell boards or there are lots of options online."

Get the recipe: Rainbow cake

(Image credit: TI Media Limited)

44. Elderflower drizzle cake

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 20 mins

Lemon drizzle might be the nation’s favourite, but this elderflower drizzle cake is sure to earn you a lot of brownie points on Mother's Day. It’s ready in just 40 mins and flavoured with elderflower cordial - easy to pick up at supermarkets.

For Mother’s Day you can decorate this with rose or pansy petals (you can buy candied flowers at cookshop, or dip your own in sugar syrup. If mum loves it and you make it again later in the year, decorate with real elderflowers, which grow in May/June.

Get the recipe: Elderflower drizzle cake

45. Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

We’ve already extolled the virtues of chocolate and beetroot together in a cake in this collection. Well here they are in pretty cupcake form. If you’re travelling to your mum’s house with cakes, this is a great option. You can package up the cakes in a cupcake carrier so they don’t get squashed on the journey.

This is a great option for health conscious mums. Root veggies like beetroot (and carrot and parsnip) have a natural sweetness and earthy flavour that complement the chocolate so well. Top with pink or purple sprinkles to make them really pretty. One of our best Mother's Day cake ideas.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes

46. Pear and chocolate cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 45 mins | Cook time: 1 hour

This pear and chocolate tart is so rich and chocolatey you won’t even notice that it doesn’t contain any flour at all. That makes it a great choice if your mum is gluten intolerant or trying to cut down on wheat.

It’s so beautiful too, with entire half pears pushed into the surface. It makes a great pudding for the family to enjoy after a Mothering Sunday lunch. Serve with some fresh whipped cream.

Get the recipe: Pear and chocolate cake

47. Pimm's cupcake

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 45 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

This has to be one of our favourite Mother's Day cake ideas. If your mum is a fan of Pimm's, these spiked cupcakes are a great choice. The sponge has a citrus orange flavour with a Pimm's and strawberry filling and the buttercream is drizzled in a cucumber and mint glaze.

These have a lovely summery feel, perfect for a sunny Mother’s Day. The buttercream is reduced sugar as well, so they’re a little bit healthier.

Get the recipe: Pimm's cupcakes

48. Coconut and chocolate stripy cake

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 1 hour | Cook time: 40 mins

Another epic creation from the queen of the royal baking, Fiona Cairns. The outside is so pretty your won’t want to cut into it, but she’ll be so glad she did when she sees how pretty the inside is too.

This looks like a challenge but we promise you’re up to it. The secret is you actually make two cakes here - you can save one for another day. Plus we have a video to teach you how to do the rose icing. You’ve got this.

Get the recipe: Coconut and chocolate stripy cake

49. Mini meringue kisses

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 25 mins | Cook time: 1 hour

These cute little mini meringue kisses are perfect if you want to make presents for more than one person (Mum? Granny? Great Aunt Mildred?). They also great if you can’t see your loved one on Mother’s Day but you’d still like to send them a homemade treat. Package them up in shredded tissue paper and they’ll even survive the post.

If you’re seeing her in person, get the kids to help with the decorating and then once they are set, pop into a cellophane bag and tie with a ribbon.

Get the recipe: Mini meringue kisses

50. Blackberry Bakewell cake

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 1 hour

This blackberry Bakewell cake designed to be low GI - a blessing for mum’s on a health kick (and for daughter’s who might be sharing this over a cuppa). You can use normal golden caster sugar if you prefer but the original recipe uses a sugar replacement like Xylitol. Find it at supermarkets or health food shops (Total Sweet is a popular brand).

This is a good travelling cake - you can place it in a cake tin with a transparent top and tie it up with a bow to give it to your mum. It will survive a little bit of jostling in the car or on public transport.

Get the recipe: Blackberry Bakewell cake

51. Mother’s day cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 50 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Turn simple vanilla sponge cupcakes into Mother’s Day cakes with our easy recipe. This recipe lets you get really creative if you want to. You can make the toppers from scratch using fondant and modelling icing. If you have creative tweens or teens you could even make this into a fun project together.

Alternatively, for ease, you could opt for ready-made shop bought edible flowers instead.

Get the recipe: Mother's day cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 1 hour 20 | Cook time: 1 hour

A hidden message of love will bring a smile to Mum's face. Bake a red heart into rich chocolate sponges with this hidden heart cupcakes recipe. These are similar to our butterfly hidden shaped cakes (No. 34) but with a much more chocolatey flavour.

You will need plenty of time for this bake as the sponge is done in two stages (heart centres first), and it needs time to cool in between.

Get the recipe: Hidden heart cupcakes

53. Strawberry and white chocolate shortbread

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

"If you're short on time and money these are a fantastic option and will taste better than shop bought biscuits," says Jessica. "With just 5 core store cupboard ingredients you can customise the toppings and flavourings depending on what you have or just keep them plain with an extra scattering of sugar. They are the ultimate companion to a hot brew and we're certain the special mum in your life will appreciate the effort regardless."

We’ve used white chocolate and strawberries, but you can add or swap in any extras - ginger, cherries, nuts - whatever your mum likes.

Get the recipe: Strawberry and white chocolate shortbread

54. Chocolate and coconut doughnuts

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

You might think doughnuts are a challenging Mother’s Day baking idea but these chocolate and coconut ones are a cinch. They are deep fried which give them a lovely outer crunch with a gorgeous fluffy inside texture.

These would look lovely wrapped up in tissue paper for a homemade food gift, and they travel well if you have to take transport to mum’s house.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and coconut doughnuts

55. Ice cream cones

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 45 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

A cross between a cupcake and an ice cream cone. These make a really playful addition to the table if you’re making an afternoon tea for your mum and the rest of the family, especially on a sunny day. Turn classic cupcakes into ice cream cones for a quirky Mother’s Day treat.

Serve with mini sandwiches and homemade lemonade for a party-ready spread.

Get the recipe: Ice cream cones

(Image credit: TI Media Limited)

56. Raspberry and custard tarts

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 35 mins

These make a brilliant afternoon tea treat, or a great pudding if you’re doing a whole Sunday lunch for Mum. They’re not difficult to make - you just need to blind bake the pastry tarts before you add the fillings.

Serve them on plates with cake forks. They’re especially nice with a sweet and sticky after dinner drink, like a sherry or port.

Get the recipe: Raspberry and custard tarts

57. Marshmallow flower cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 20 mins

This is one of the simplest and most effective ways of making cupcakes look like a whole floral display. You simply chop coloured marshmallows into petal shapes and stick them to a buttercream frosting to make them look like dahlias.

Kids love helping with this job. Get them to work on one cupcake at a time so that the buttercream stays fresh and sticks the petals on well.

Get the recipe: Marshmallow flower cupcakes

58. Easy chocolate fudge

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 1 hour

This is one of our best recipes for a simple homemade gift for Mother’s Day, ideal for if you don’t have time or kitchen skills for making something extravagant, but you still want to show you care.

Making your own fudge could not be easier and we’ve even added a video to take you through it step by step. Arrange the cubes into a pretty box and tie up with a pretty bow.

Get the recipe: Easy chocolate fudge

(Image credit: TI Media Limited)

59. Lemon geranium cheesecake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 15 mins

Give your cheesecake a springtime lift with the addition of fresh lemon and geranium petals, with this simple recipe.

Cheesecake is an excellent option if your bake is going to have to feed the whole family. You can serve this up as an afternoon tea treat, or as a pudding after Sunday lunch. This one serves 8-12 people, depending how generous you're feeling. It keeps well too, so you can finish it off over the next three day or so. Keep it in the fridge but remove the flowers as they will spoil after a day or so.

Get the recipe: Lemon geranium cheesecake

60. Red velvet whoopie pies

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 25 mins | Cook time: 15 mins

These look so professional and impressive, but the secret is they’re actually really easy and quick to make. Basically you’re just making biscuits and glueing them together with buttercream filling.

These are brilliant with a coffee for a mid morning snack, or with a cuppa in the afternoon. They’re quite delicate, so arrange them on a plate if possible, rather than boxing them up.

Get the recipe: Red velvet whoopie pie

61. Irish Barmbrack Cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 1 hour 30

A brilliant option for anyone who’s family hails from the Emerald Isle, this is a traditional Irish recipe. It’s a tea loaf, packed with raisins - so of course, it’s best served with another cup of tea.

If you want to change things up a bit, you can make (and serve it) with a fruity tea instead. It will give a lighter, fresher flavour.

Get the recipe: Irish Barmbrack Cake

62. Battenberg Cake

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 45 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Of course you can find a readymade Battenberg cake in almost any food shop, but they can be so disappointing, with heavy sponge and tired marzipan. Making your own is so superior, and it’s much easier than you might think.

In just five simple steps, you’ll have a classic, retro loaf on the table ready to serve with a cuppa.

Get the recipe: Battenberg cake

63. Mary Berry’s two-tone heart biscuits

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 50 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

Another gorgeous two tone recipe that makes such a thoughtful Mother’s Day Gift. Mary Berry makes this recipe so easy to follow - you simple make two different doughs and arrange them together to make these impressive biscuits.

You can simply pop 3 or 4 of these into a clear cellophane bag and tie them with a ribbon for an easy gift.

Get the recipe: Mary Berry's two-tone heart biscuits

64. Rainbow biscuits

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 12 mins

This is one of our favourite Mother’s Day baking ideas for making with the kids. They love putting the rainbows together and mixing in the food colour gel to get the different colours.

Gel gives a better, more vibrant colour than traditional food colouring drops, and ensures they stay bright even after baking.

Get the recipe: Rainbow biscuits

65. Lemon heart biscuits

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 40 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

Simple, classic and absolutely beautiful - these make such a pretty offering to take with you to Mum’s house on Mother’s Day.

This recipe makes a batch of 40. If you’re icing them all and decorating with precisely applied silver balls, you will need longer for the decorating, unless you have people you can rope into help. In that case, you can set up a miniature production line.

Get the recipe: Lemon heart biscuits

66. Red velvet cookies

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 40 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

These red velvet cookies use red food colouring paste to really make them pop with colour. This recipe makes 20 cookies in just 50 minutes.

These biscuits stack so well, you can tie a little bundle together with a thin ribbon and place them in a hamper or small presentation box.

Get the recipe: Red velvet cookies

67. Carrot cupcakes

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 40 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

With spring approaching fast and Easter on the horizon, it feels like the perfect time for carrot cake. These perfectly portioned miniature versions are made with heaps of freshly grated carrot and topped with a cream cheese frosting. The recipe comes from the celebrated Primrose Bakery.

Perfect for mums who like to be out in the garden at this time of year, you can decorate them with little fondant carrots, or keep them plain.

Get the recipe: Carrot cupcakes

(Image credit: The Hummingbird Bakery)

68. Frosted brownies

Skill level: mins | Prep time: mins | Cook time: mins

Make brownies even more appealing by topping them with an amazing sweet frosting. This recipe is from the famous Hummingbird Bakery, so it’s been triple tried and tested. The brownie is a bit lighter and more cake-like than traditionally stodgy ones, so it’s perfect for an afternoon teatime treat.

You could also serve this as a pudding after lunch.

Get the recipe: Frosted brownies

69. Very berry chocolate tray bake

Skill level: Medium | Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

This very berry chocolate tray bake combines rich chocolate together with tangy berries such as raspberries or blackberries. You could try strawberries or blueberries too. Tray bakes are a great option when you want to bake but you need to travel to see your mum. Keep it wrapped in the greaseproof paper you baked it on until you're at your destination and ready to serve.

Get the recipe: Very berry chocolate tray bake

70. Chocolate brownies

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 20 mins

If Mum is a chocolate addict who prefers a more traditional brownie recipe, this squidgy, fudgey recipe is for her. This is a brilliant recipe if you won’t have time for baking on Mother’s Day - brownies are only improved by being made a day or two in advance. They’re ready in just half an hour.

You can make these with milk or dark chocolate, depending how sweet mum likes them.

Get the recipe: Chocolate brownies

71. Lavender and lemon drizzle cake

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 1 hour

If your mum is a nature lover or an avid gardener, this light and delicately flavoured loaf bake is a perfect Mother’s Day baking idea. You will need to source dried lavender for this recipe - it’s usually available in health food shops.

It’s nice if you’re gifting this cake to use a couple of stems of lavender flowers and a sprig of leaves to decorate it as well. If you don’t have them, you could use a sprig of rosemary instead.

Get the recipe: Lavender and lemon drizzle cake

72. Rocky Road

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

A great one for making with the kids, this no-bake rocky road combines melted chocolate together with broken biscuit, Maltesers and marshmallows. It’s quick and delicious.

We’ve put the cook time as 10 minutes (this is for melting the chocolate) but you will also need to allow a couple of hours in the fridge for it to set properly. Slice with a warm knife to get neat pieces for giving to Mum.

Get the recipe: Rocky Road

73. Black Forest Gateau

Skill level: Easy | Prep time: 45 mins | Cook time: 20 mins

If you’re doing a special high tea with cups of tea and a cake, it doesn’t get much more impressive than a classic, deep and dark Black Forest Gateau. This is a great option if your mum is popping over to yours to celebrate, as it’s tricky to travel with.

Get the recipe: Black Forest Gateau

Video of the day