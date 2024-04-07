75 Chicken Dinner Recipes (2024)

Posted by Aimee 15 comments Published: May 16, 2022 Last Updated: May 16, 2022

Looking for the perfect dinner? We’ve got over 75 chicken dinner recipes to keep your family happy and satisfied. From easy slow cooker meals, to recipes made in 15 minutes.

Whether you want to make our favorite chicken tetrazzini, or you’re looking for a simple caprese chicken skillet recipe, we’ve got you covered.

Why Make Chicken for Dinner

Chicken is so easy to find, and quite versatile too. There are a few things we recommend when it comes to cooking with chicken.

Chicken Breasts- when you choose boneless, skinless breasts they are a great low fat option! Perfect for salads, grilling, or making skillets.

when you choose boneless, skinless breasts they are a great low fat option! Perfect for salads, grilling, or making skillets. Chicken Thighs- juicier and better choice for slow cooking! Thighs won’t dry out like breasts when cooked for longer times.

juicier and better choice for slow cooking! Thighs won’t dry out like breasts when cooked for longer times. Whole Chicken- can be a more cost effective choice. Leftovers are perfect in many of the dinner recipes below!

Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes Need some weeknight dinner inspiration? We've taken the classic chicken protein and created over 75 ways to prepare your meal. No more boring dinners with these delicious dinners. 1 Chicken Caprese Caprese Chicken Skillet– Delicious pan seared chicken topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and balsamic. This dinner has a gourmet flair and is ready in just 15 minutes! 2 Chicken Alfredo Zoodles Photo Credit:nosugarnoflourrecipes.com These Chicken Alfredo Zoodles are a lightened up version of the classic pasta dish. Toss spiralized zucchini with cream sauce and juicy chicken breasts for a low-carb comfort food dinner! 3 See Also The Modern Cook’s Year: Over 250 vibrant vegetable recipes to see you through the seasonsTwice Baked Potatoes RecipeKetogenic Meal Plan (With Recipes & Grocery List)Top Secret Recipes Step-by-Step by Todd Wilbur: 9780142196960 | PenguinRandomHouse.com: Books Creamy Italian Chicken Pasta CreamyItalian ChickenPasta recipe, packed with flavor from spinach, garlic, and sun dried tomatoes, your family will gobble this easy dinner right up! 4 Chicken Pillows Craving comfort food? TheseChicken Pillowsare a family favorite! Crescent roll, chicken and plenty of warm gravy make this a meal that kids and adults can agree on! 5 Chicken Taco Soup Warm and heartyChicken Taco Soupcooks up easily in the slow cooker. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and shredded cheese, this is an easy meal the whole family will love. 6 Chicken Lime Enchiladas Chicken enchiladascovered in melty cheese and flavored with zesty lime are begging to be added to your meal plan this week. With tons of flavor and just the right amount of heat, these easyChicken Enchiladasmake everyone happy at dinnertime! 7 See Also 75 Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes (Paleo, GF, Dairy Free) - Whole Kitchen Sink Chicken Fried Rice Looking for an easy, family friendly meal idea? Look no further! ThisChicken Fried Ricerecipe is ready in under 30 minutes, and is kid approved! 8 Chicken Pesto Pasta- an easy 30 minute dinner idea! Whether you’re looking for an easy weeknight meal or a dish to share at a potluck, thisChicken Pesto Pastais your delicious answer! Packed with flavor from the homemade walnut pesto, you’ll love how tasty this easy dish is to eat! 9 Chicken Avocado Enchiladas If you’re looking for a 30-minute meal idea, theseChicken Avocado Enchiladasare the answer! Packed with flavor and loved by all! 10 Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Stuffed Pasta Shells | Freezer Friendly Weeknight Meal You’ll love these easy, freezer friendlyChicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells. The perfect weeknight dinner recipe with chicken, cheese, broccoli and alfredo sauce all stuffed in a pasta shell! 11 Chicken Enchilada Mac and Cheese This easy, stove topChicken Enchilada Mac and Cheeseis ready in 30 minutes and packed with flavor! The perfect weeknight dinner recipe that’s family-friendly and easy to adapt with pantry-friendly ingredients. 12 Chicken Parmesan on Cheesy Garlic Bread Weeknight dinners call for thisChicken Parmesan on Cheesy Garlic Bread. Semi-homemade and fully delicious! 13 Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe Chicken Pot Pie Soupis the ultimate comfort food in an easy to serve bowl. You’ll love this cozy soup recipe with the pie crust dippers! Ready in under 30 minutes! 14 BBQ Chicken Pizza Soup Say hello toBBQ Chicken Pizza Soup. This hearty soup recipe is ready to eat in just 30 minutes. Ladle into bowls and serve with homemade pizza crust dippers for a comforting meal the whole family loves.

Instant Pot Chicken Recipes

When time is a concern, especially on those busy weeknights, your Instant Pot is your new best friend! Hearty meals made in a fraction of the time.

Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken Paprikash

Chicken Noodle Soup

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Chicken Stroganoff

Chicken Cacciatore

Instant Pot Orange Chicken

Chicken and Rice Soup

Butter Chicken

Instant Pot Chicken Piccata

Crack Chicken Pasta

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Honey Bourbon Chicken

Mongolian Chicken

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas

Instant Pot Shredded Chicken

Instant Pot Chicken Tacos

Crack Chicken

Slow Cooker Chicken Recipes

Fix it and forget it. WIth little prep work, these slow cooker chicken recipes are just the answer you’re looking for after a long day. Slow cooker recipes are easy to make, and delicious too.

Chicken Enchilada Soup

Chicken Taco Chili

Chicken Enchilada Chili

Slow Cooker Bourbon Chicken

Slow Cooker Orange Chicken

Barbeque Chicken

Pineapple Chicken Curry

Honey Garlic Chicken

Tequila Chicken Tacos

Balsamic Chicken

Southwest Chicken Chowder

Sweet Chili Chicken

Italian Chicken Sandwiches

Pot Luck Chicken Recipes

Not sure what to bring your next potluck? These chicken dishes are perfect crowd pleasers.

Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Casserole

Layered Chicken Taco Salad

Buffalo Chicken Ring

Firecracker Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Chicken Pasta and Salad Recipes

Lighten up with these chicken salad recipes. Or serve that chicken with some flavorful pasta to make a hearty casserole.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Tetrazzini

Southwest Chicken Salad

Italian Chicken

Copycat Chick fil a Chicken Salad Sandwich

Creamy Chicken Casserole

More Easy Chicken Recipes

From appetizers to tacos, chicken makes everything better.