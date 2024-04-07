75 Chicken Dinner Recipes (2024)

Home › Recipe List › Main Dish › 75 Chicken Dinner Recipes
Published: May 16, 2022 Last Updated: May 16, 2022
Looking for the perfect dinner? We’ve got over 75 chicken dinner recipes to keep your family happy and satisfied. From easy slow cooker meals, to recipes made in 15 minutes.
Whether you want to make our favorite chicken tetrazzini, or you’re looking for a simple caprese chicken skillet recipe, we’ve got you covered.
Why Make Chicken for Dinner
Chicken is so easy to find, and quite versatile too. There are a few things we recommend when it comes to cooking with chicken.
- Chicken Breasts- when you choose boneless, skinless breasts they are a great low fat option! Perfect for salads, grilling, or making skillets.
- Chicken Thighs- juicier and better choice for slow cooking! Thighs won’t dry out like breasts when cooked for longer times.
- Whole Chicken- can be a more cost effective choice. Leftovers are perfect in many of the dinner recipes below!
Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes
Need some weeknight dinner inspiration? We've taken the classic chicken protein and created over 75 ways to prepare your meal. No more boring dinners with these delicious dinners.
Chicken Caprese
Caprese Chicken Skillet– Delicious pan seared chicken topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and balsamic. This dinner has a gourmet flair and is ready in just 15 minutes!
Chicken Alfredo Zoodles
These Chicken Alfredo Zoodles are a lightened up version of the classic pasta dish. Toss spiralized zucchini with cream sauce and juicy chicken breasts for a low-carb comfort food dinner!
Creamy Italian Chicken Pasta
CreamyItalian ChickenPasta recipe, packed with flavor from spinach, garlic, and sun dried tomatoes, your family will gobble this easy dinner right up!
Chicken Pillows
Craving comfort food? TheseChicken Pillowsare a family favorite! Crescent roll, chicken and plenty of warm gravy make this a meal that kids and adults can agree on!
Chicken Taco Soup
Warm and heartyChicken Taco Soupcooks up easily in the slow cooker. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and shredded cheese, this is an easy meal the whole family will love.
Chicken Lime Enchiladas
Chicken enchiladascovered in melty cheese and flavored with zesty lime are begging to be added to your meal plan this week. With tons of flavor and just the right amount of heat, these easyChicken Enchiladasmake everyone happy at dinnertime!
Chicken Fried Rice
Looking for an easy, family friendly meal idea? Look no further! ThisChicken Fried Ricerecipe is ready in under 30 minutes, and is kid approved!
Chicken Pesto Pasta- an easy 30 minute dinner idea!
Whether you’re looking for an easy weeknight meal or a dish to share at a potluck, thisChicken Pesto Pastais your delicious answer! Packed with flavor from the homemade walnut pesto, you’ll love how tasty this easy dish is to eat!
Chicken Avocado Enchiladas
If you’re looking for a 30-minute meal idea, theseChicken Avocado Enchiladasare the answer! Packed with flavor and loved by all!
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Stuffed Pasta Shells | Freezer Friendly Weeknight Meal
You’ll love these easy, freezer friendlyChicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells. The perfect weeknight dinner recipe with chicken, cheese, broccoli and alfredo sauce all stuffed in a pasta shell!
Chicken Enchilada Mac and Cheese
This easy, stove topChicken Enchilada Mac and Cheeseis ready in 30 minutes and packed with flavor! The perfect weeknight dinner recipe that’s family-friendly and easy to adapt with pantry-friendly ingredients.
Chicken Parmesan on Cheesy Garlic Bread
Weeknight dinners call for thisChicken Parmesan on Cheesy Garlic Bread. Semi-homemade and fully delicious!
Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe
Chicken Pot Pie Soupis the ultimate comfort food in an easy to serve bowl. You’ll love this cozy soup recipe with the pie crust dippers! Ready in under 30 minutes!
BBQ Chicken Pizza Soup
Say hello toBBQ Chicken Pizza Soup. This hearty soup recipe is ready to eat in just 30 minutes. Ladle into bowls and serve with homemade pizza crust dippers for a comforting meal the whole family loves.
Instant Pot Chicken Recipes
When time is a concern, especially on those busy weeknights, your Instant Pot is your new best friend! Hearty meals made in a fraction of the time.
- Chicken and Dumplings
- Chicken Paprikash
- Chicken Noodle Soup
- Sweet and Sour Chicken
- Chicken Stroganoff
- Chicken Cacciatore
- Instant Pot Orange Chicken
- Chicken and Rice Soup
- Butter Chicken
- Instant Pot Chicken Piccata
- Crack Chicken Pasta
- Chicken Cordon Bleu
- Honey Bourbon Chicken
- Mongolian Chicken
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
- Chicken Tortilla Soup
- Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas
- Instant Pot Shredded Chicken
- Instant Pot Chicken Tacos
- Crack Chicken
Slow Cooker Chicken Recipes
Fix it and forget it. WIth little prep work, these slow cooker chicken recipes are just the answer you’re looking for after a long day. Slow cooker recipes are easy to make, and delicious too.
- Chicken Enchilada Soup
- Chicken Taco Chili
- Chicken Enchilada Chili
- Slow Cooker Bourbon Chicken
- Slow Cooker Orange Chicken
- Barbeque Chicken
- Pineapple Chicken Curry
- Honey Garlic Chicken
- Tequila Chicken Tacos
- Balsamic Chicken
- Southwest Chicken Chowder
- Sweet Chili Chicken
- Italian Chicken Sandwiches
Pot Luck Chicken Recipes
Not sure what to bring your next potluck? These chicken dishes are perfect crowd pleasers.
- Chicken Salad
- Buffalo Chicken Pasta Casserole
- Layered Chicken Taco Salad
- Buffalo Chicken Ring
- Firecracker Chicken Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chicken Pasta and Salad Recipes
Lighten up with these chicken salad recipes. Or serve that chicken with some flavorful pasta to make a hearty casserole.
- Cajun Chicken Pasta
- Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad
- Chicken Taco Salad
- Chicken Tetrazzini
- Southwest Chicken Salad
- Italian Chicken
- Copycat Chick fil a Chicken Salad Sandwich
- Creamy Chicken Casserole
More Easy Chicken Recipes
From appetizers to tacos, chicken makes everything better.
- White Chicken Chili
- Buffalo Chicken Tacos
- Chicken Caprese Skillet
- Sesame Chicken
- Bang Bang Chicken
- Jambalaya Chicken Pot Pie
- Margherita Chicken
- Tuscan Garlic Chicken
- Baked Chicken Thighs
- Chicken Pot Pie
- Sheet Pan Chicken Tostadas
- Panda Express Orange Chicken
- Garlic Butter Chicken Thighs