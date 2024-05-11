75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (2024)

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (1)

Planning your Christmas dinner menu can easily fall to the bottom of your to-do list as you rush around trying to get all your holiday shopping done before December 24. To make planning your Christmas party a little easier, we've rounded up our favorite easy appetizer and Christmas treat recipes — most of which you can easily prep ahead of time!

While Christmas appetizers may not be the main event of the evening, we guarantee your guests will be excited to get their hands on these pastries, toasts, and dips. Don't be afraid to recycle your favorite Thanksgiving appetizers, but we suggest including some festive seasonal favorites, too. Here you'll find classic Christmas foods, like cranberry crescent bites and white wine mussels, as well as gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options for every dietary preference. We've also included kid-friendly Christmas snacks and lots of healthy finger food options, too.

In short, these easy and elegant Christmas appetizer ideas will satisfy any crowd — so much so that you may have to remind your guests to save room for the Christmas ham!

1

Beet Crostini

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (2)

These beet crostinis are a tasty plant-forward appetizer option. Plus, the deep red of the beets is pretty Christmas-y, no?

Get the Beet Crostini recipe.

2

Mushroom and Herb Stromboli

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (3)

This appetizer is the ultimate comfort food, and an option that works for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike. It would also be a great thing to heat up and eat with leftovers on the day after Christmas.

Get the Mushroom and Herb Stromboli recipe.

3

Zesty Mini Crab Cakes

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (4)

These mini crab cakes are the perfect savory bite, complete with the tiniest spicy kick. Plus, who says seafood doesn't have a place at Christmas dinner?

Get the Zesty Mini Crab Cakes recipe.

4

Cranberry Goat Cheese Crescent Bites

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (5)

Holiday party season means you have to eat pastry puffs filled with cheese. We don't make the rules!

Get the Cranberry Goat Cheese Crescent Bites recipe.

5

Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (6)

One of the seven fishes wrapped up in a slice of bacon.

Get the Bacon-Wrapped Scallops recipe.

6

Hot Double-Onion Dip

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (7)

For a more casual, comfort food appetizer, consider this hot double-onion dip. Just make sure you have mints near by for anyone who might need them.

Get the Hot Double-Onion Dip recipe.

7

Tortilla Wreath with Brie

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (8)

Wow your guests with this delicious holiday app featuring baked Brie topped with a spicy salsa made of cranberries, Granny Smith apple jalapeño, and fresh cilantro.

Get the Tortilla Wreath with Brie recipe.

8

Tangy Cranberry Meatballs

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (10)

Use your extra cranberry sauce to make these delicious tangy meatballs. You don't even have to tell anyone that the meatballs themselves are store-bought.

Get the Tangy Cranberry Meatballs recipe.

9

Garlic Miso Rolls

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (11)

Pull apart these decadent rolls that'll have your mouth watering.

Get the Garlic Miso Rolls recipe.

10

Avocado Toast with Pomegranate Salsa

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (12)

The addition of fresh pomegranate seeds makes this classic toast concoction a little more bright and cheery.

Get the Avocado Toast with Pomegranate Salsa recipe.

11

Ricotta Dumplings

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (13)

While there is certainly a lot of dairy in this recipe, there is no meat and you could definitely use a gluten-free flour to make it GF, too.

Get the Ricotta Dumplings recipe.

12

Honey-Glazed Carrots

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (14)

Spicy and sweet play on each other in this veggie-focused plate that has ginger and honey.

Get the Honey-Glazed Carrots recipe.

13

Hasselback Butternut Squash with Browned Butter

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (15)

Anything made with browned butter is a winter month must-have. Plus, sage and garlic give the squash added warmth.

Get the Hasselback Butternut Squash with Browned Butter recipe.

14

Sweet Parker House Rolls

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (16)

Why not bring out the dinner rolls a little sooner this year? There's never an incorrect time for more bread. Plus, you can spread some of those spreads and dips on them.

Get the Sweet Parker House Rolls recipe.

15

Ginger Dumpling Soup

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (17)

Anyone who ventures out to play in the snow until dinner is ready will appreciate finding this warm bowl to hold them over.

Get the Ginger Dumpling Soup recipe.

16

Crispy Roasted Broccolini

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (18)

This time-saving appetizer (or side dish for that matter) makes the most of red chiles, panko, and lemon zest.

Get the Crispy Roasted Broccolini recipe.

17

Lentil Hummus

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (19)

Hummus is a must at any gathering, so whip up this recipe that's seasoned with lemon juice, cumin, and thyme.

Get the Lentil Hummus recipe.

18

Ham and Spinach Pizza

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (20)

You've probably served ham once or twice (or maybe more) at Christmas dinners. This kid-friendly appetizer puts the holiday protein on pizza for a satisfying snack. Just make sure to cut small slices so people don't fill up before dinner (but who could blame them).

Get the Ham and Spinach Pizza recipe.

19

Sweet and Sour Brussels Sprouts

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (21)

This plant-based app dresses up brussels sprouts with honey, red chile, and sherry vinegar.

Get the Sweet and Sour Brussels Sprouts recipe.

20

Holiday Cheese Board

75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (22)

Designing an impressive charcuterie board is a tall order any day of the week, but if your in-laws are in town, it can be helpful to follow some tips and tricks to wow the crowd.

Get the Holiday Cheese Board recipe.

FAQs

How many appetizers for 75 guests? ›

If you're hosting a party of 50, then you can offer 6 to 9 different items. Parties with over 60-75 guests can easily have 9 or more items without over doing it.

View More
What to serve for appetizers at a party? ›

12 Easy Party Appetizers for Procrastinators
  • Deviled Eggs. Simply Recipes / Kelly Hamilton. ...
  • Muhammara (Red Pepper and Walnut Dip) Alison Bickel. ...
  • Classic Cheese Ball. ...
  • Chipotle-Lime Mixed Nuts. ...
  • Easy Stuffed Stromboli. ...
  • Crab Fondue. ...
  • Prosciutto and Cheese Puff Pastry Pinwheels. ...
  • Slow Cooker Spinach Feta Dip.
Dec 31, 2023

Get More Info Here
How many appetizers for 65 people? ›

Caterers often plan a minimum of 4 different choices for groups of 25-100 or more, adding an additional choice for each 25 people. A good rule of thumb for a dinner party, allow for 6 appetizers per person. For a co*cktail party consider making 12 appetizers per person.

Discover More Details
How many appetizers do I need for 50 guests? ›

Quantity. A good rule of thumb when working with your caterer on just how many hors d'oeuvres to choose is as follows: for 10 – 12 guests a minimum of 5 selections, 25 guests a minimum of 9 selections and for 50 guests, a minimum of 13 selections.

View Details
What are the 7 types of appetizers? ›

Classification of Appetizers
  • co*cktails.
  • Hors d' oeuvres.
  • Canape.
  • Relishes/Crudite.
  • Salads.
  • Soup & Consommé
  • Chips & DIps.
Jul 14, 2023

Discover More Details
How many hors d'oeuvres for 70 guests? ›

How many guests will be in attendance? Leslie Levin Nilsson, creative director of catering company Bartleby & Sage, says, "We suggest six passed hors d'oeuvres for a wedding of 50-100 guests, seven to eight passed hors d'oeuvres for a wedding of 100-150 guests, and up to ten for very large weddings."

Learn More
What is the most popular appetizer? ›

Top 100 Appetizer Recipes
  • Mozzarella Sticks. “This recipe was so good and easy. ...
  • Bite Size Sandwiches. “These were good! ...
  • Turkey & Spinach Bites. ...
  • Buffalo Chicken Cheese Balls With Blue Cheese Dip. ...
  • Cheesy Fried Chicken Parm Balls. ...
  • Spicy Sausage Won Ton Appetizer. ...
  • Chicken Phyllo Mini Tarts. ...
  • Mini Taco Quiches.

Keep Reading
What is the best appetizer of all time? ›

92 Best Appetizer Recipes For Any Occasion
  • 01 of 92. Loaded Deviled Eggs. ...
  • 02 of 92. Taco Dip. ...
  • 03 of 92. Bacon Bow Tie Crackers. ...
  • 04 of 92. Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip. ...
  • 05 of 92. Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls. ...
  • 06 of 92. Red Chipotle Pepper Jelly. ...
  • 07 of 92. Bacon-Cheese Gougères. ...
  • 08 of 92. Picnic Egg Salad.
Apr 10, 2024

Learn More Now
What are good appetizers for 100 people? ›

finger food items for a buffet for 100 + people
  • Baked Ham & Cheese Ring Recipe by Tasty. Baked Ham & Cheese Ring Recipe by Tasty. ...
  • Cream Cheese Dip with Chutney. Cream Cheese Dip with Chutney. ...
  • Keto Edible Cookie Dough- The BEST recipe! - ...
  • Parmesan Cheddar Basil Bites Recipe - Life Love Liz. ...
  • Red Velvet Mug Cakes.

Show Me More
How to feed 100 guests on a budget? ›

Serving budget-friendly cuisines like salads, sandwiches and pasta dishes can be a very cost-effective choice. Or, if you're looking for a more casual option, how about a barbeque? Burgers, hot dogs and other grill-oriented foods are sure to be crowd favorites, and they won't rack up a big bill.

Learn More Now

How much finger food for 70 guests? ›

Appetizers - For parties where you're only serving appetizers and finger foods, base your estimate on five to eight appetizer bites per person, per hour. If there's a meal included, cut back to four or five per person per hour before the meal.

Learn More
How much food for 70 guests? ›

Each adult will consume 1 pound of food total; children, about 1/2 pound. The more options you have, the less you need of each; decrease the main course portion sizes by 1 to 2 ounces if served on a buffet. Guests will always eat — and drink — more at night than during the day.

Read More
How many appetizers do you need for a Christmas party? ›

How Many Appetizers to Make. On average, each guest will have about six appetizers, although this number may double if it's a co*cktail-style event. You want enough to keep your guests satisfied, but not so many that their appetites will be ruined. (Here are some quick crowd-pleasing apps in 15 minutes or less.)

Discover More
How many hors d'oeuvres for 80 people? ›

Choose appetizers to serve that you can prepare ahead and serve easily. Dinner Party – 6 appetizers per person. Serve only 2 to 3 appetizer items, but offer appetizers to only whet their appetite without ruining it. co*cktail Party – 8 to 12 appetizers per person.

Get More Info
How to calculate how many appetizers per person? ›

Here's a general guideline: Number of Appetizers: Plan for 4-6 different types of appetizers. Quantity per Person: Estimate around 5-6 pieces per person per hour. So for a 4-5 hour party, you'd aim for around 20-30 pieces per person in total.

View More
How many appetizer platters for 100 guests? ›

Appetizers

If you're offering catered appetizers, plan for about six portions per guest. For a party of 100 guests, this adds up to roughly 600 appetizer portions.

Discover More Details
