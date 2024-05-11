75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (2024)

Planning your Christmas dinner menu can easily fall to the bottom of your to-do list as you rush around trying to get all your holiday shopping done before December 24. To make planning your Christmas party a little easier, we've rounded up our favorite easy appetizer and Christmas treat recipes — most of which you can easily prep ahead of time!
While Christmas appetizers may not be the main event of the evening, we guarantee your guests will be excited to get their hands on these pastries, toasts, and dips. Don't be afraid to recycle your favorite Thanksgiving appetizers, but we suggest including some festive seasonal favorites, too. Here you'll find classic Christmas foods, like cranberry crescent bites and white wine mussels, as well as gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options for every dietary preference. We've also included kid-friendly Christmas snacks and lots of healthy finger food options, too.
In short, these easy and elegant Christmas appetizer ideas will satisfy any crowd — so much so that you may have to remind your guests to save room for the Christmas ham!
1
Beet Crostini
These beet crostinis are a tasty plant-forward appetizer option. Plus, the deep red of the beets is pretty Christmas-y, no?
Get the Beet Crostini recipe.
2
Mushroom and Herb Stromboli
This appetizer is the ultimate comfort food, and an option that works for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike. It would also be a great thing to heat up and eat with leftovers on the day after Christmas.
Get the Mushroom and Herb Stromboli recipe.
3
Zesty Mini Crab Cakes
These mini crab cakes are the perfect savory bite, complete with the tiniest spicy kick. Plus, who says seafood doesn't have a place at Christmas dinner?
Get the Zesty Mini Crab Cakes recipe.
4
Cranberry Goat Cheese Crescent Bites
Holiday party season means you have to eat pastry puffs filled with cheese. We don't make the rules!
5
Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
One of the seven fishes wrapped up in a slice of bacon.
Get the Bacon-Wrapped Scallops recipe.
6
Hot Double-Onion Dip
For a more casual, comfort food appetizer, consider this hot double-onion dip. Just make sure you have mints near by for anyone who might need them.
Get the Hot Double-Onion Dip recipe.
7
Tortilla Wreath with Brie
Wow your guests with this delicious holiday app featuring baked Brie topped with a spicy salsa made of cranberries, Granny Smith apple jalapeño, and fresh cilantro.
Get the Tortilla Wreath with Brie recipe.
8
Tangy Cranberry Meatballs
Use your extra cranberry sauce to make these delicious tangy meatballs. You don't even have to tell anyone that the meatballs themselves are store-bought.
Get the Tangy Cranberry Meatballs recipe.
9
Garlic Miso Rolls
Pull apart these decadent rolls that'll have your mouth watering.
Get the Garlic Miso Rolls recipe.
10
Avocado Toast with Pomegranate Salsa
The addition of fresh pomegranate seeds makes this classic toast concoction a little more bright and cheery.
11
Ricotta Dumplings
While there is certainly a lot of dairy in this recipe, there is no meat and you could definitely use a gluten-free flour to make it GF, too.
Get the Ricotta Dumplings recipe.
12
Honey-Glazed Carrots
Spicy and sweet play on each other in this veggie-focused plate that has ginger and honey.
Get the Honey-Glazed Carrots recipe.
13
Hasselback Butternut Squash with Browned Butter
Anything made with browned butter is a winter month must-have. Plus, sage and garlic give the squash added warmth.
Get the Hasselback Butternut Squash with Browned Butter recipe.
14
Sweet Parker House Rolls
Why not bring out the dinner rolls a little sooner this year? There's never an incorrect time for more bread. Plus, you can spread some of those spreads and dips on them.
Get the Sweet Parker House Rolls recipe.
15
Ginger Dumpling Soup
Anyone who ventures out to play in the snow until dinner is ready will appreciate finding this warm bowl to hold them over.
Get the Ginger Dumpling Soup recipe.
16
Crispy Roasted Broccolini
This time-saving appetizer (or side dish for that matter) makes the most of red chiles, panko, and lemon zest.
Get the Crispy Roasted Broccolini recipe.
17
Lentil Hummus
Hummus is a must at any gathering, so whip up this recipe that's seasoned with lemon juice, cumin, and thyme.
Get the Lentil Hummus recipe.
18
Ham and Spinach Pizza
You've probably served ham once or twice (or maybe more) at Christmas dinners. This kid-friendly appetizer puts the holiday protein on pizza for a satisfying snack. Just make sure to cut small slices so people don't fill up before dinner (but who could blame them).
Get the Ham and Spinach Pizza recipe.
19
Sweet and Sour Brussels Sprouts
This plant-based app dresses up brussels sprouts with honey, red chile, and sherry vinegar.
Get the Sweet and Sour Brussels Sprouts recipe.
20
Holiday Cheese Board
Designing an impressive charcuterie board is a tall order any day of the week, but if your in-laws are in town, it can be helpful to follow some tips and tricks to wow the crowd.
Get the Holiday Cheese Board recipe.