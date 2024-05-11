75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests (2024)

Designing an impressive charcuterie board is a tall order any day of the week, but if your in-laws are in town, it can be helpful to follow some tips and tricks to wow the crowd.

You've probably served ham once or twice (or maybe more) at Christmas dinners. This kid-friendly appetizer puts the holiday protein on pizza for a satisfying snack. Just make sure to cut small slices so people don't fill up before dinner (but who could blame them).

Hummus is a must at any gathering, so whip up this recipe that's seasoned with lemon juice, cumin, and thyme.

This time-saving appetizer (or side dish for that matter) makes the most of red chiles, panko, and lemon zest.

Anyone who ventures out to play in the snow until dinner is ready will appreciate finding this warm bowl to hold them over.

Why not bring out the dinner rolls a little sooner this year? There's never an incorrect time for more bread. Plus, you can spread some of those spreads and dips on them.

Anything made with browned butter is a winter month must-have. Plus, sage and garlic give the squash added warmth.

Spicy and sweet play on each other in this veggie-focused plate that has ginger and honey.

While there is certainly a lot of dairy in this recipe, there is no meat and you could definitely use a gluten-free flour to make it GF, too.

The addition of fresh pomegranate seeds makes this classic toast concoction a little more bright and cheery.

Use your extra cranberry sauce to make these delicious tangy meatballs. You don't even have to tell anyone that the meatballs themselves are store-bought.

Wow your guests with this delicious holiday app featuring baked Brie topped with a spicy salsa made of cranberries, Granny Smith apple jalapeño, and fresh cilantro.

For a more casual, comfort food appetizer, consider this hot double-onion dip. Just make sure you have mints near by for anyone who might need them.

One of the seven fishes wrapped up in a slice of bacon.

Holiday party season means you have to eat pastry puffs filled with cheese. We don't make the rules!

These mini crab cakes are the perfect savory bite, complete with the tiniest spicy kick. Plus, who says seafood doesn't have a place at Christmas dinner?

This appetizer is the ultimate comfort food, and an option that works for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike. It would also be a great thing to heat up and eat with leftovers on the day after Christmas.

These beet crostinis are a tasty plant-forward appetizer option. Plus, the deep red of the beets is pretty Christmas-y, no?

In short, these easy and elegant Christmas appetizer ideas will satisfy any crowd — so much so that you may have to remind your guests to save room for the Christmas ham!

While Christmas appetizers may not be the main event of the evening, we guarantee your guests will be excited to get their hands on these pastries, toasts, and dips. Don't be afraid to recycle your favorite Thanksgiving appetizers, but we suggest including some festive seasonal favorites, too. Here you'll find classic Christmas foods, like cranberry crescent bites and white wine mussels, as well as gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options for every dietary preference. We've also included kid-friendly Christmas snacks and lots of healthy finger food options, too.

Planning your Christmas dinner menu can easily fall to the bottom of your to-do list as you rush around trying to get all your holiday shopping done before December 24. To make planning your Christmas party a little easier, we've rounded up our favorite easy appetizer and Christmas treat recipes — most of which you can easily prep ahead of time!

If you're hosting a party of 50, then you can offer 6 to 9 different items. Parties with over 60-75 guests can easily have 9 or more items without over doing it.

Caterers often plan a minimum of 4 different choices for groups of 25-100 or more, adding an additional choice for each 25 people. A good rule of thumb for a dinner party, allow for 6 appetizers per person. For a co*cktail party consider making 12 appetizers per person.

Quantity. A good rule of thumb when working with your caterer on just how many hors d'oeuvres to choose is as follows: for 10 – 12 guests a minimum of 5 selections, 25 guests a minimum of 9 selections and for 50 guests, a minimum of 13 selections.

How many guests will be in attendance? Leslie Levin Nilsson, creative director of catering company Bartleby & Sage, says, "We suggest six passed hors d'oeuvres for a wedding of 50-100 guests, seven to eight passed hors d'oeuvres for a wedding of 100-150 guests, and up to ten for very large weddings."

Serving budget-friendly cuisines like salads, sandwiches and pasta dishes can be a very cost-effective choice. Or, if you're looking for a more casual option, how about a barbeque? Burgers, hot dogs and other grill-oriented foods are sure to be crowd favorites, and they won't rack up a big bill.

Appetizers - For parties where you're only serving appetizers and finger foods, base your estimate on five to eight appetizer bites per person, per hour. If there's a meal included, cut back to four or five per person per hour before the meal.

Each adult will consume 1 pound of food total; children, about 1/2 pound. The more options you have, the less you need of each; decrease the main course portion sizes by 1 to 2 ounces if served on a buffet. Guests will always eat — and drink — more at night than during the day.

How Many Appetizers to Make. On average, each guest will have about six appetizers, although this number may double if it's a co*cktail-style event. You want enough to keep your guests satisfied, but not so many that their appetites will be ruined. (Here are some quick crowd-pleasing apps in 15 minutes or less.)

Choose appetizers to serve that you can prepare ahead and serve easily. Dinner Party – 6 appetizers per person. Serve only 2 to 3 appetizer items, but offer appetizers to only whet their appetite without ruining it. co*cktail Party – 8 to 12 appetizers per person.

Here's a general guideline: Number of Appetizers: Plan for 4-6 different types of appetizers. Quantity per Person: Estimate around 5-6 pieces per person per hour. So for a 4-5 hour party, you'd aim for around 20-30 pieces per person in total.

If you're offering catered appetizers, plan for about six portions per guest. For a party of 100 guests, this adds up to roughly 600 appetizer portions.