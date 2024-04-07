75 Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes (Paleo, GF, Dairy Free) - Whole Kitchen Sink (2024)

Finding family friendly Whole30 recipes your whole family will eat can be a struggle. Even finding healthy, real food recipes that are family friendly when you’re not on a Whole30 can be tough all on it’s own! Having some easy weeknight dinners or recipes that are both Whole30 compliant, paleo and something your kids or spouse will eat and enjoy is so important to a successful Whole30.
One of the biggest complaints I hear about Whole30, or just parents who are trying to make a healthy lifestyle switch is that they have to make multiple meals because their kids won’t eat what they make. So they end up cooking for themselves and for their family and that’s a lot of work, and could easily lead to giving up on your health goals. Family friendly meals are so, so key!
These family friendly Whole30 recipes are ones I’ve had my friends with kids look over for their approval, or ones that I know have been made and loved by the entire family – Whole30 or not! And really, couldn’t we all benefit from having a wholesome dinner every once in a while anyways?! These recipes will help you out there.
The recipes included are sectioned by category from breakfast, side dishes, wings, beef… you get the point! Long story short here is that there is definitely something for every family, meal time, and lots of these are quick 30 minute meals, or sheet pan meals, or make great meal prep!
Breakfast Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes
Turkey Breakfast Skillet–Whole Kitchen Sink
Sausage and Sweet Potato Skillet– Whole Kitchen Sink
Mediterranean Sausage Hash– Whole Kitchen Sink
Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash– North South Blonde
Bacon and Veggie Egg-Free Skillet– Whole Kitchen Sink
Egg-FreeSausageBreakfast Skillet with Cranberries– Whole Kitchen Sink
Buffalo Chicken Egg Bake –Whole Kitchen Sink
Homemade Breakfast Sausage– Whole Kitchen Sink
Pork and Apple Breakfast Sausge– Every Last Bite
Soups
Chicken Soup– Whole Kitchen Sink
Creamy Tomato Soup– Real Food Whole Life
Slow Cooker Ham and Potato Soup– Whole Kitchen Sink
Chorizo and Butternut Squash Chili–Whole Kitchen Sink
Slow Cooker Cheeseburger Soup –Whole Kitchen Sink
Easy Slow Cooker Beef Chili– Cotter Crunch
White Turkey Chili– Wicked Spatula
Chicken Taco Soup– Whole Kitchen Sink
Instant Pot Sausage Pizza Soup –Whole Kitchen Sink
Creamy Chicken Soup–Whole Kitchen Sink
Easy Roasted Vegetable Soup– Savory Lotus
Beef & Pork Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes
–Whole Kitchen Sink
Italian Skillet Meatballs–Whole Kitchen Sink
Whole30 Sheppard’s Pie–Real Food with Jessica
Salisbury Steak Casserole –Whole Kitchen Sink
Instant Pot Taco Meat– Whole Kitchen Sink
All Purpose Pulled Pork– Whole Kitchen Sink
Beef Taco Casserole –Whole Kitchen Sink
Steak and Veggie Skillet– Whole Kitchen Sink
Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin wrapped in Bacon– Whole Kitchen Sink
Mediterranean Instant Pot Shredded Beef– The Fit Fork
Creamy Sausage and Potato Casserole– Whole Kitchen Sink
Instant Pot Carnitas– Whole Kitchen Sink
Unstuffed Pepper Bowls– The Clean Eating Couple
Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Pineapple Slaw– Whole Kitchen Sink
Seafood Whole30 Family Friendly Recipes
Buffalo Shrimp Spaghetti Squash– Peas and Crayons
Orange Glazed Cedar PlankSalmon– Whole Kitchen Sink
Shrimp Stir Fry– Whole Kitchen Sink
Chili Lime Shrimp– Whole Kitchen Sink
Sheet Pan SummerShrimp and Veggies– Tasty Thin
Air Fryer Tuna Patties– Whole Kitchen Sink
Mexican Chopped Tuna Salad– Whole Kitchen Sink
Chicken Family Friendly Chicken Recipes
Easy Garlic Butterfly Chicken with Veggies– Whole Kitchen Sink
Chipotle Chicken Skillet– Whole Kitchen Sink
Sweet Potato Chicken Nuggets –Whole Kitchen Sink
Lemon Chicken and Squash Skillet– Whole Kitchen Sink
Taco Chicken Salad– Whole Kitchen Sink
Mango Chicken with Coconut Cauliflower Rice– Food Faith Fitness
Creamy Paprika Chicken with Veggies– Whole Kitchen Sink
Cashew Chicken– Whole Kitchen Sink
Chicken Zucchini Meatballs– Jay’s Baking Me Crazy
Chicken Pot Pie Casserole –Whole Kitchen Sink
Sheet Pan Garlic Herb Chicken Sausage– Whole Kitchen Sink
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Casserole –Whole Kitchen Sink
Crispy Cilantro Lime Chicken Thighs– Whole Kitchen Sink
Crispy Chicken Thighs– Mama Knows Gluten Free
Mexican Shredded Chicken– Whole Kitchen Sink
Chicken Wing Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes
Air Fryer Buffalo Wings– Whole Kitchen Sink
Air Fried BBQ Wings– Whole Kitchen Sink
Curry Chicken Wings– Thyme and Joy
Everything but the Bagel Wings– Whole Kitchen Sink
Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings– Whole Kitchen Sink
– Whole Kitchen Sink
Roasted Lemon Chicken Legs– Primavera Kitchen
Caesar Chicken Wings– Whole Kitchen Sink
Boneless Buffalo Wings– Whole Kitchen Sink
Seasame Ginger Wings– Dolly’s Whole Life
Fiesta Chicken Drumsticks– Whole Kitchen Sink
Balsamic Glazed Chicken Wings– Whole Kitchen Sink
Crispy Hemp Seed Crusted Chicken Strips– The Castaway Kitchen
Family Friendly Whole30 Side Dishes
Chunky Mashed Potatoes– Whole Kitchen Sink
Garlic Balsamic Roasted Brussel Sprouts– Paleo Running Momma
Air Fryer Crispy Potatoes– Whole Kitchen Sink
Roasted Broccoli– Thriving on Paleo
Mustard Potato Salad– Whole Kitchen Sink
And there ya have it! SO many new family friendly Whole30 recipe ideas to keep your family eating well for every meal! These recipes I hope serve you and your family well, as they have mine!
