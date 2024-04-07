75 Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes (Paleo, GF, Dairy Free) - Whole Kitchen Sink (2024)

Finding family friendly Whole30 recipes your whole family will eat can be a struggle. Even finding healthy, real food recipes that are family friendly when you’re not on a Whole30 can be tough all on it’s own! Having some easy weeknight dinners or recipes that are both Whole30 compliant, paleo and something your kids or spouse will eat and enjoy is so important to a successful Whole30.

One of the biggest complaints I hear about Whole30, or just parents who are trying to make a healthy lifestyle switch is that they have to make multiple meals because their kids won’t eat what they make. So they end up cooking for themselves and for their family and that’s a lot of work, and could easily lead to giving up on your health goals. Family friendly meals are so, so key!

These family friendly Whole30 recipes are ones I’ve had my friends with kids look over for their approval, or ones that I know have been made and loved by the entire family – Whole30 or not! And really, couldn’t we all benefit from having a wholesome dinner every once in a while anyways?! These recipes will help you out there.

The recipes included are sectioned by category from breakfast, side dishes, wings, beef… you get the point! Long story short here is that there is definitely something for every family, meal time, and lots of these are quick 30 minute meals, or sheet pan meals, or make great meal prep!

Breakfast Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes

Turkey Breakfast Skillet –Whole Kitchen Sink

Sausage and Sweet Potato Skillet – Whole Kitchen Sink

Mediterranean Sausage Hash – Whole Kitchen Sink

Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash– North South Blonde

Bacon and Veggie Egg-Free Skillet – Whole Kitchen Sink

Egg-FreeSausageBreakfast Skillet with Cranberries – Whole Kitchen Sink

Buffalo Chicken Egg Bake –Whole Kitchen Sink

Homemade Breakfast Sausage – Whole Kitchen Sink

Pork and Apple Breakfast Sausge– Every Last Bite

Soups

Chicken Soup – Whole Kitchen Sink

Creamy Tomato Soup– Real Food Whole Life

Slow Cooker Ham and Potato Soup – Whole Kitchen Sink

Chorizo and Butternut Squash Chili –Whole Kitchen Sink

Slow Cooker Cheeseburger Soup –Whole Kitchen Sink

Easy Slow Cooker Beef Chili– Cotter Crunch

White Turkey Chili– Wicked Spatula

Chicken Taco Soup – Whole Kitchen Sink

Instant Pot Sausage Pizza Soup –Whole Kitchen Sink

Creamy Chicken Soup –Whole Kitchen Sink

Easy Roasted Vegetable Soup– Savory Lotus

Beef & Pork Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes

–Whole Kitchen Sink

Italian Skillet Meatballs –Whole Kitchen Sink

Whole30 Sheppard’s Pie–Real Food with Jessica

Salisbury Steak Casserole –Whole Kitchen Sink

Instant Pot Taco Meat – Whole Kitchen Sink

All Purpose Pulled Pork – Whole Kitchen Sink

Beef Taco Casserole –Whole Kitchen Sink

Steak and Veggie Skillet – Whole Kitchen Sink

Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin wrapped in Bacon – Whole Kitchen Sink

Mediterranean Instant Pot Shredded Beef– The Fit Fork

Creamy Sausage and Potato Casserole – Whole Kitchen Sink

Instant Pot Carnitas – Whole Kitchen Sink

Unstuffed Pepper Bowls– The Clean Eating Couple

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Pineapple Slaw – Whole Kitchen Sink

Seafood Whole30 Family Friendly Recipes

Buffalo Shrimp Spaghetti Squash– Peas and Crayons

Orange Glazed Cedar PlankSalmon – Whole Kitchen Sink

Shrimp Stir Fry – Whole Kitchen Sink

Chili Lime Shrimp – Whole Kitchen Sink

Sheet Pan SummerShrimp and Veggies– Tasty Thin

Air Fryer Tuna Patties – Whole Kitchen Sink

Mexican Chopped Tuna Salad – Whole Kitchen Sink

Chicken Family Friendly Chicken Recipes

Easy Garlic Butterfly Chicken with Veggies – Whole Kitchen Sink

Chipotle Chicken Skillet – Whole Kitchen Sink

Sweet Potato Chicken Nuggets –Whole Kitchen Sink

Lemon Chicken and Squash Skillet – Whole Kitchen Sink

Taco Chicken Salad – Whole Kitchen Sink

Mango Chicken with Coconut Cauliflower Rice– Food Faith Fitness

Creamy Paprika Chicken with Veggies – Whole Kitchen Sink

Cashew Chicken – Whole Kitchen Sink

Chicken Zucchini Meatballs– Jay’s Baking Me Crazy

Chicken Pot Pie Casserole –Whole Kitchen Sink

Sheet Pan Garlic Herb Chicken Sausage – Whole Kitchen Sink

Chicken Bacon Alfredo Casserole –Whole Kitchen Sink

Crispy Cilantro Lime Chicken Thighs – Whole Kitchen Sink

Crispy Chicken Thighs– Mama Knows Gluten Free

Mexican Shredded Chicken – Whole Kitchen Sink

Chicken Wing Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes

Air Fryer Buffalo Wings – Whole Kitchen Sink

Air Fried BBQ Wings – Whole Kitchen Sink

Curry Chicken Wings– Thyme and Joy

Everything but the Bagel Wings – Whole Kitchen Sink

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings – Whole Kitchen Sink

– Whole Kitchen Sink

Roasted Lemon Chicken Legs– Primavera Kitchen

Caesar Chicken Wings – Whole Kitchen Sink

Boneless Buffalo Wings – Whole Kitchen Sink

Seasame Ginger Wings– Dolly’s Whole Life

Fiesta Chicken Drumsticks – Whole Kitchen Sink

Balsamic Glazed Chicken Wings – Whole Kitchen Sink

Crispy Hemp Seed Crusted Chicken Strips– The Castaway Kitchen

Family Friendly Whole30 Side Dishes

Chunky Mashed Potatoes – Whole Kitchen Sink

Garlic Balsamic Roasted Brussel Sprouts– Paleo Running Momma

Air Fryer Crispy Potatoes – Whole Kitchen Sink

Roasted Broccoli– Thriving on Paleo

Mustard Potato Salad – Whole Kitchen Sink

And there ya have it! SO many new family friendly Whole30 recipe ideas to keep your family eating well for every meal! These recipes I hope serve you and your family well, as they have mine!