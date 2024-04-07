75 Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes (Paleo, GF, Dairy Free) - Whole Kitchen Sink (2024)

Finding family friendly Whole30 recipes your whole family will eat can be a struggle. Even finding healthy, real food recipes that are family friendly when you’re not on a Whole30 can be tough all on it’s own! Having some easy weeknight dinners or recipes that are both Whole30 compliant, paleo and something your kids or spouse will eat and enjoy is so important to a successful Whole30.

One of the biggest complaints I hear about Whole30, or just parents who are trying to make a healthy lifestyle switch is that they have to make multiple meals because their kids won’t eat what they make. So they end up cooking for themselves and for their family and that’s a lot of work, and could easily lead to giving up on your health goals. Family friendly meals are so, so key!

These family friendly Whole30 recipes are ones I’ve had my friends with kids look over for their approval, or ones that I know have been made and loved by the entire family – Whole30 or not! And really, couldn’t we all benefit from having a wholesome dinner every once in a while anyways?! These recipes will help you out there.

The recipes included are sectioned by category from breakfast, side dishes, wings, beef… you get the point! Long story short here is that there is definitely something for every family, meal time, and lots of these are quick 30 minute meals, or sheet pan meals, or make great meal prep!

Breakfast Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes

Turkey Breakfast SkilletWhole Kitchen Sink

Sausage and Sweet Potato SkilletWhole Kitchen Sink

Mediterranean Sausage HashWhole Kitchen Sink

Sweet Potato Breakfast HashNorth South Blonde

Bacon and Veggie Egg-Free SkilletWhole Kitchen Sink

Egg-FreeSausageBreakfast Skillet with CranberriesWhole Kitchen Sink

Buffalo Chicken Egg BakeWhole Kitchen Sink

Homemade Breakfast SausageWhole Kitchen Sink

Pork and Apple Breakfast SausgeEvery Last Bite

Soups

Chicken SoupWhole Kitchen Sink

Creamy Tomato SoupReal Food Whole Life

Slow Cooker Ham and Potato SoupWhole Kitchen Sink

Chorizo and Butternut Squash ChiliWhole Kitchen Sink

Slow Cooker Cheeseburger SoupWhole Kitchen Sink

Easy Slow Cooker Beef ChiliCotter Crunch

White Turkey ChiliWicked Spatula

Chicken Taco SoupWhole Kitchen Sink

Instant Pot Sausage Pizza SoupWhole Kitchen Sink

Creamy Chicken SoupWhole Kitchen Sink

Easy Roasted Vegetable SoupSavory Lotus

Beef & Pork Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes

Whole Kitchen Sink

Italian Skillet MeatballsWhole Kitchen Sink

Whole30 Sheppard’s PieReal Food with Jessica

Salisbury Steak CasseroleWhole Kitchen Sink

Instant Pot Taco MeatWhole Kitchen Sink

All Purpose Pulled PorkWhole Kitchen Sink

Beef Taco CasseroleWhole Kitchen Sink

Steak and Veggie SkilletWhole Kitchen Sink

Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin wrapped in BaconWhole Kitchen Sink

Mediterranean Instant Pot Shredded BeefThe Fit Fork

Creamy Sausage and Potato CasseroleWhole Kitchen Sink

Instant Pot CarnitasWhole Kitchen Sink

Unstuffed Pepper BowlsThe Clean Eating Couple

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Pineapple SlawWhole Kitchen Sink

Seafood Whole30 Family Friendly Recipes

Buffalo Shrimp Spaghetti SquashPeas and Crayons

Orange Glazed Cedar PlankSalmonWhole Kitchen Sink

Shrimp Stir Fry Whole Kitchen Sink

Chili Lime ShrimpWhole Kitchen Sink

Sheet Pan SummerShrimp and VeggiesTasty Thin

Air Fryer Tuna Patties Whole Kitchen Sink

Mexican Chopped Tuna Salad Whole Kitchen Sink

Chicken Family Friendly Chicken Recipes

Easy Garlic Butterfly Chicken with VeggiesWhole Kitchen Sink

Chipotle Chicken SkilletWhole Kitchen Sink

Sweet Potato Chicken NuggetsWhole Kitchen Sink

Lemon Chicken and Squash SkilletWhole Kitchen Sink

Taco Chicken SaladWhole Kitchen Sink

Mango Chicken with Coconut Cauliflower RiceFood Faith Fitness

Creamy Paprika Chicken with VeggiesWhole Kitchen Sink

Cashew ChickenWhole Kitchen Sink

Chicken Zucchini MeatballsJay’s Baking Me Crazy

Chicken Pot Pie CasseroleWhole Kitchen Sink

Sheet Pan Garlic Herb Chicken SausageWhole Kitchen Sink

Chicken Bacon Alfredo CasseroleWhole Kitchen Sink

Crispy Cilantro Lime Chicken ThighsWhole Kitchen Sink

Crispy Chicken ThighsMama Knows Gluten Free

Mexican Shredded ChickenWhole Kitchen Sink

Chicken Wing Family Friendly Whole30 Recipes

Air Fryer Buffalo WingsWhole Kitchen Sink

Air Fried BBQ WingsWhole Kitchen Sink

Curry Chicken WingsThyme and Joy

Everything but the Bagel WingsWhole Kitchen Sink

Lemon Pepper Chicken WingsWhole Kitchen Sink

Whole Kitchen Sink

Roasted Lemon Chicken LegsPrimavera Kitchen

Caesar Chicken WingsWhole Kitchen Sink

Boneless Buffalo WingsWhole Kitchen Sink

Seasame Ginger WingsDolly’s Whole Life

Fiesta Chicken Drumsticks Whole Kitchen Sink

Balsamic Glazed Chicken WingsWhole Kitchen Sink

Crispy Hemp Seed Crusted Chicken StripsThe Castaway Kitchen

Family Friendly Whole30 Side Dishes

Chunky Mashed PotatoesWhole Kitchen Sink

Garlic Balsamic Roasted Brussel SproutsPaleo Running Momma

Air Fryer Crispy PotatoesWhole Kitchen Sink

Roasted BroccoliThriving on Paleo

Mustard Potato SaladWhole Kitchen Sink

And there ya have it! SO many new family friendly Whole30 recipe ideas to keep your family eating well for every meal! These recipes I hope serve you and your family well, as they have mine!

