75+ Whole30 Recipes - The Big Man's World ® (2024)

As someone who has done the whole30 over 16 times, I’ve managed to stay on track with it thanks to one key thing- plenty of recipe variety! From breakfast to snacks to main dishes, every meal is covered.

What is the whole30?

The Whole30 is a 30-day diet ‘reset’ program to promote healthier eating habits by eliminating certain food groups, including grains, dairy, sugar, and processed foods. It emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods such as lean proteins, vegetables, and fruits to reset your body and potentially identify food sensitivities.

After the 30 days, you typically feel more energized, leaner, and have a better understanding of what foods work best for your body.

What can I eat on the whole30?

On the Whole30 diet, you can eat a variety of whole, unprocessed foods including lean meats, fish, eggs, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats like avocados and nuts.

There are some exclusions to that, and they include legumes, beans, and potatoes.

Whole30 vegetable recipes

These whole30 friendly vegetables use minimal ingredients to truly let the flavor of them naturally shine. They cook quickly and make the best side dish.

Air fryer zucchini

Air fryer baked sweet potato

Air fryer sweet potato fries

Air fryer carrots

Air fryer cauliflower

Air fryer green beans

Air fryer asparagus

Air fryer brussels sprouts

Whole30 breakfasts

These breakfasts feature hearty vegetable and egg scrambles to sweet potato hash browns and fruit-based smoothies, all designed to start the day with a nutritious and compliant meal.

Eggs ( over easy , over medium , over hard )

, , ) Egg white omelette

Frittata

Crustless quiche

Air fryer turkey bacon

Air fryer bacon

Whole30 smoothie

Whole30 bars

Whole30 chicken recipes

These chicken recipes showcase the versatility of this lean protein, including ways to jazz up chicken breast or chicken thighs, and flavorful chicken stir-fries, all prepared without non-compliant ingredients like grains or dairy to provide satisfying, nutritious options for those following the program.

Air fryer chicken breast

Baked chicken breast

Cast iron skillet chicken breast

Sous vide chicken breast

Instant pot chicken breast

Air fryer chicken thighs

Baked chicken thighs

Cast iron skillet chicken thighs

Air fryer chicken drumsticks

Grilled chicken drumsticks

Air fryer chicken wings

Air fryer chicken tenderloins

Air fryer whole chicken

Spatchco*ck chicken

Instant pot whole chicken

Baked chicken tenderloins

Whole30 seafood recipes

Enjoy a plethora of seafood that are naturally compliant and taste delicious. You’ll find various fish, salmon, shrimp, and more.

Air fryer tilapia

Air fryer salmon

Salmon baked in foil

Cast iron salmon

Air fryer shrimp

Air fryer scallops

Shrimp fajitas

Air fryer mahi mahi

Air fryer cod

Chilean sea bass

Rainbow trout

Whole30 beef recipes

Steak and beef are both naturally complaint, thanks to not using many seasonings and flavorings. You’ll find almost every cut of steak and various popular cooking methods.

Grilled beef tenderloin

Air fryer steak

Garlic butter steak bites

Tomahawk steak

Skirt steak

Flank steak

Sirloin steak

Porterhouse steak

Cast iron steak

Round steak

Sirloin tip roast

Bottom round roast

Ribeye roast

Top round roast

London broil

Italian beef

Air fryer meatballs

Air fryer hamburgers

Whole30 lamb recipes

A fun alternative to beef, lamb is a fun and juicy way to change up your dinners.

Air fryer lamb chops

Lamb lollipops

Lamb meatballs

Boneless leg of lamb

Lamb burgers

Lamb ribs

Lamb kabobs

Gyro meat

Whole30 turkey recipes

A lean and delicious poultry, learn how to jazz up this meat with various cooking methods and simple seasonings.

Air fryer turkey meatballs

Air fryer turkey burgers

Air fryer turkey breast

Turkey tenderloin

Turkey wings

Turkey drumsticks

Boneless turkey breast

Whole30 salads

You do win friends with salad, and these hearty and filling salads add some variety and deliciousness.

Green goddess salad

Wedge salad

Steak salad

Avocado chicken salad

Chicken salad with grapes

Caesar salad with chicken

Egg white salad

Whole30 pork recipes

Everyone needs some pork on their fork and these delicious whole30 friendly pork recipes are all delicious and easy to make.

Air fryer pork chops

Air fryer pork tenderloin

Air fryer pork belly

Air fryer ribs

Pork belly

Smoked pork loin

Grilled pork tenderloin

Lechon asado

Ingredients ▢ 4 chicken breasts boneless and skinless

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon pepper

▢ 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

▢ 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

▢ 2 tablespoons olive oil Instructions Pat chicken dry and season with salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and garlic powder.

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear chicken for 4-5 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through and reach an internal temperature of 165F.

Rest the chicken for a few minutes before slicing and serving. Nutrition Serving: 1servingCalories: 194kcalCarbohydrates: 1gProtein: 24gFat: 10gSodium: 422mgPotassium: 439mgFiber: 0.4gSugar: 0.1gVitamin A: 290IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 16mgIron: 1mgNET CARBS: 1g

