75+ Whole30 Recipes - The Big Man's World ® (2024)

The best and easiest whole30 recipes to keep you in check during the whole30 program! Packed with flavor, quick, easy and delicious, these will keep you on track and satisfied.

Just started a whole30 diet and not sure where to start? These whole30 recipes will keep you covered.

As someone who has done the whole30 over 16 times, I’ve managed to stay on track with it thanks to one key thing- plenty of recipe variety! From breakfast to snacks to main dishes, every meal is covered.

Table of Contents
  1. What is the whole30?
  2. What can I eat on the whole30?
  3. Whole30 vegetable recipes
  4. Whole30 breakfasts
  5. Whole30 chicken recipes
  6. Whole30 seafood recipes
  7. Whole30 beef recipes
  8. Whole30 lamb recipes
  9. Whole30 turkey recipes
  10. Whole30 salads
  11. Whole30 pork recipes
  12. 75+ Whole30 Recipes (Recipe Card)

What is the whole30?

The Whole30 is a 30-day diet ‘reset’ program to promote healthier eating habits by eliminating certain food groups, including grains, dairy, sugar, and processed foods. It emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods such as lean proteins, vegetables, and fruits to reset your body and potentially identify food sensitivities.

After the 30 days, you typically feel more energized, leaner, and have a better understanding of what foods work best for your body.

What can I eat on the whole30?

On the Whole30 diet, you can eat a variety of whole, unprocessed foods including lean meats, fish, eggs, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats like avocados and nuts.

There are some exclusions to that, and they include legumes, beans, and potatoes.

Whole30 vegetable recipes

These whole30 friendly vegetables use minimal ingredients to truly let the flavor of them naturally shine. They cook quickly and make the best side dish.

  • Air fryer zucchini
  • Air fryer baked sweet potato
  • Air fryer sweet potato fries
  • Air fryer carrots
  • Air fryer cauliflower
  • Air fryer green beans
  • Air fryer asparagus
  • Air fryer brussels sprouts
Whole30 breakfasts

These breakfasts feature hearty vegetable and egg scrambles to sweet potato hash browns and fruit-based smoothies, all designed to start the day with a nutritious and compliant meal.

  • Eggs (over easy, over medium, over hard)
  • Egg white omelette
  • Frittata
  • Crustless quiche
  • Air fryer turkey bacon
  • Air fryer bacon
  • Whole30 smoothie
  • Whole30 bars

Enjoy more whole30 breakfasts.

Whole30 chicken recipes

These chicken recipes showcase the versatility of this lean protein, including ways to jazz up chicken breast or chicken thighs, and flavorful chicken stir-fries, all prepared without non-compliant ingredients like grains or dairy to provide satisfying, nutritious options for those following the program.

  • Air fryer chicken breast
  • Baked chicken breast
  • Cast iron skillet chicken breast
  • Sous vide chicken breast
  • Instant pot chicken breast
  • Air fryer chicken thighs
  • Baked chicken thighs
  • Cast iron skillet chicken thighs
  • Air fryer chicken drumsticks
  • Grilled chicken drumsticks
  • Air fryer chicken wings
  • Air fryer chicken tenderloins
  • Air fryer whole chicken
  • Spatchco*ck chicken
  • Instant pot whole chicken
  • Baked chicken tenderloins
Whole30 seafood recipes

Enjoy a plethora of seafood that are naturally compliant and taste delicious. You’ll find various fish, salmon, shrimp, and more.

  • Air fryer tilapia
  • Air fryer salmon
  • Salmon baked in foil
  • Cast iron salmon
  • Air fryer shrimp
  • Air fryer scallops
  • Shrimp fajitas
  • Air fryer mahi mahi
  • Air fryer cod
  • Chilean sea bass
  • Rainbow trout
Whole30 beef recipes

Steak and beef are both naturally complaint, thanks to not using many seasonings and flavorings. You’ll find almost every cut of steak and various popular cooking methods.

  • Grilled beef tenderloin
  • Air fryer steak
  • Garlic butter steak bites
  • Tomahawk steak
  • Skirt steak
  • Flank steak
  • Sirloin steak
  • Porterhouse steak
  • Cast iron steak
  • Round steak
  • Sirloin tip roast
  • Bottom round roast
  • Ribeye roast
  • Top round roast
  • London broil
  • Italian beef
  • Air fryer meatballs
  • Air fryer hamburgers
Whole30 lamb recipes

A fun alternative to beef, lamb is a fun and juicy way to change up your dinners.

  • Air fryer lamb chops
  • Lamb lollipops
  • Lamb meatballs
  • Boneless leg of lamb
  • Lamb burgers
  • Lamb ribs
  • Lamb kabobs
  • Gyro meat
Whole30 turkey recipes

A lean and delicious poultry, learn how to jazz up this meat with various cooking methods and simple seasonings.

  • Air fryer turkey meatballs
  • Air fryer turkey burgers
  • Air fryer turkey breast
  • Turkey tenderloin
  • Turkey wings
  • Turkey drumsticks
  • Boneless turkey breast
Whole30 salads

You do win friends with salad, and these hearty and filling salads add some variety and deliciousness.

  • Green goddess salad
  • Wedge salad
  • Steak salad
  • Avocado chicken salad
  • Chicken salad with grapes
  • Caesar salad with chicken
  • Egg white salad
Whole30 pork recipes

Everyone needs some pork on their fork and these delicious whole30 friendly pork recipes are all delicious and easy to make.

  • Air fryer pork chops
  • Air fryer pork tenderloin
  • Air fryer pork belly
  • Air fryer ribs
  • Pork belly
  • Smoked pork loin
  • Grilled pork tenderloin
  • Lechon asado
75+ Whole30 Recipes

5 from 2 votes

The best and easiest whole30 recipes to keep you in check during the whole30 program! Packed with flavor, quick, easy and delicious, these will keep you on track and satisfied. This pan seared chicken is a great main idea.

Servings: 4 servings

Prep: 2 minutes mins

Cook: 10 minutes mins

Total: 12 minutes mins

Rate This Recipe

Print

Ingredients

  • 4 chicken breasts boneless and skinless
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions

  • Pat chicken dry and season with salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and garlic powder.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sear chicken for 4-5 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through and reach an internal temperature of 165F.

  • Rest the chicken for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

Nutrition

Serving: 1servingCalories: 194kcalCarbohydrates: 1gProtein: 24gFat: 10gSodium: 422mgPotassium: 439mgFiber: 0.4gSugar: 0.1gVitamin A: 290IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 16mgIron: 1mgNET CARBS: 1g

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American

Author: Arman Liew

Tried this recipe?Give us a shout at @thebigmansworld or tag #thebigmansworld!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. I may earn a small commission for my endorsem*nt, recommendation, testimonial, and/or link to any products or services from this website.

FAQs

What foods are banned on the Whole30 diet? ›

Foods that you'll need to avoid on the Whole30 diet include:
  • Dairy.
  • Grains.
  • Junk foods.
  • Sodas or other drinks with refined sugar in them.
  • Foods with added sugars.
  • Baked goods and dessert.
Sep 13, 2023

Can you eat oatmeal on Whole30? ›

When you're on Whole30, toast, cereal, and oatmeal won't fly. But that doesn't mean you have to eat a plate of boring scrambled eggs each and every day. These casseroles, egg cups, breakfast stacks, and more will have you looking forward to your morning meal—and full way beyond your morning commute.

Can you eat bacon on Whole30? ›

You can also eat processed meats as long as they don't include any artificial preservatives or added sugars. So when your bacon craving strikes, stick to sugar-free uncured bacon. A hearty meat-based stew with some nutrient-rich avocado makes a great Whole30® meal.

Can you have potatoes on Whole30? ›

Yes, you can eat potatoes of all colors under the new Whole30 guidelines, white varieties included. Mash 'em up, roast them, or throw them in the skillet to enjoy. Just don't eat them commercially deep-fried or in packaged chip form to stay Whole30-compliant.

Are bananas OK on Whole30? ›

What about bananas? Yes, both pickles and bananas are allowed on Whole30. Yet if they are a potential trigger food for you (for instance, the sweetness of bananas sets off a craving for other treats or makes you want to binge on the fruit), then you may consider including them on your “don't eat” list.

What is the one bite rule on Whole30? ›

One bite of pizza, one spoonful of ice cream, one sip of beer within the 30-day period and you've broken the 'reset'—and have to start over again on Day 1,” Whole30 instructs.

Can I eat peanut butter on Whole30? ›

Though peanuts and peanut butter aren't allowed on the Whole30 program, other nuts and nut butters are. Cashew butter is loaded with nutrients like healthy fats, magnesium, manganese, and copper. Its smooth, sweet taste pairs well with apples ( 1 ).

Is canned tuna OK for Whole30? ›

Canned tuna – If you are on a Whole30, just double-check the ingredients. A lot of canned tuna contains soy (look for the “CONTAINS SOY” disclaimer below the ingredients), which is not Whole30 compatible. My Walmart has a store brand that is compatible, as well as I can find it fairly affordably at Winco.

What happens after 30 days of Whole30 diet? ›

According to the official Whole30® website, once those 30 days are up, it's up to you to “carefully and systematically reintroduce those foods you've been missing”.

What deli meat is Whole30 approved? ›

Our Applegate Organics® Roast Beef, Applegate Naturals® Prosciutto, and the majority of our carrageenan-free poultry deli meats are Whole30 Approved®. You can click here to view a current list of our Whole30 Approved® deli meats.

What is the best meat for Whole30? ›

Ideally, you should buy meat that is organic and beef that is grass-finished, but ultimately, pretty much any non-processed meat is on the table: beef, chicken, turkey, pork, lamb, duck, you name it. Bacon, cold cuts, or other processed meats are no-nos.

Can I have almond milk on Whole30? ›

It's got only four ingredients: water, organic almonds, organic acacia gum, and sea salt. You've seen this in literally every grocery store, and now you know: Yes, you can drink it while doing Whole30. Silk's unsweetened vanilla carton is fair game, too.

Is cheese OK on Whole30? ›

Although traditional, dairy-derived cheese is a no-go during a Whole30, there's a world of dairy-free cheesy elements that's compatible. These include: Almond-based “ricotta” or “cream cheeses,” like select varieties from Kite Hill.

Is Chick Fil A Whole30 approved? ›

While Chick-fil-A can be very keto-friendly, and many people consider it a healthier fast-food option, their Whole30 options are actually very limited. Unlike fast-food spots like McDonald's or Wendy's, there are no real meat options since Chick-fil-A strictly serves chicken.

Is olive oil allowed on Whole30? ›

Extra virgin olive oil is approved and Whole30 compliant. Regular olive oil (aka pure olive oil) and light tasting oil are also approved by the authors. While on the Whole30 plan, you should avoid most packaged salad dressings and mayonnaise. Most of these products are made with seed oils and are not compliant.

What fruits are not Whole30 compliant? ›

All fruit, including dates, are allowed on your Whole30. They're a great way to add that hint of sweetness to a sauce, or to stuff with almonds and wrap in (compatible) bacon as a fancy-schmancy appetizer. But please, no processed date syrup.

Is popcorn approved on Whole30? ›

CAN YOU EAT POPCORN ON WHOLE30? No — popcorn is made from a whole grain (dried corn AKA popcorn kernels), and grains are eliminated on the Whole30 diet.

Can you eat cheese on Whole30? ›

On the Whole30 diet, you can't have: dairy (say good-bye to cheese), legumes (so no beans, pea, chickpeas, lentils peanuts or peanut butter, soy sauce, tofu, and anything else soy-related), grains (wheat, corn, rice, oats, barley, and even gluten-free grains like quinoa, buckwheat, and amaranth), added sugars (from ...

Bagel Recipe | New York- Style Bagels Recipe - Sophisticated Gourmet
