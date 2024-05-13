8 Best Bluetooth Speakers [ 2023 Review ] - MusicCritic (2024)

Bluetooth Speaker Buyers Guide

Before we dive into answering some of your pressing FAQs in our Bluetooth speaker's buyers guide we are first going to give you our recommendations from today's review selections.

1. Top Pick

The Bose SoundTouch Wireless Speaker is our top -pick because it is exceptionally well-designed it provides some of the best audio around and operates on a premium Bluetooth bandwidth which keeps signals free of stutters. In terms of the Bluetooth streaming alone this bad-boy outperforms all the other hands down and is 5G ready should you consider upgrading.

2. Premium Choice

Now the Bose above could have just as easily been placed in our premium choice but given that we have already crowned it that spot could be reserved for none other than the Beolit 15 Play from Bang & Olufsen with its gorgeous but practical design and a 24-hour battery. It is immaculately engineered it contains a full-range audio array with dedicated mid-tweeters and dual bass radiators and gives 360 degrees of audio that you can take with you.

3. Great Value

In our great value position is none other than the Echo Bluetooth speaker from Amazon which is in reality so much more than simply a speaker. The Alexa cloud capabilities render it a far smarter piece of kit that makes it a convenient addition to a modern home, controlling literally anything you could desire from the lights and temperatures of your abode to scheduling or even micro-managing your busy life.

Are Bluetooth Speakers as Good as Wired Speakers?

First off, that depends largely on the definition of good and what we are trying to categorize. The audio produced for example can be just as good as a wired speaker with similar components installed that match one another in terms of their dimensions.

The way in which the audio is generated relies firstly on the response of the speaker cones, which respond themselves to fluctuation and disturbances within the magnetic fields.

So from a technical perspective, yes the audio can be or on-par whether it is wired or wireless.

That said, a Bluetooth speaker relies on reading the electrical signals indirectly and though for the most-part modern Bluetooth has stepped up its game and operates fairly clearly, it can be subject to a lack of consistency. This is especially true of older version operations so you might say it is less-dependable than a wired solution.

Of course, because the stream is being read by the speakers in a wireless manner instead of directly, there is a nominal lag. For many ears this is unproblematic but over a long course of time, the nominal amount adds up and can create a longer lag as time goes by until a point where it is noticeable, remarkably so with a live stream.

If you are watching something and using a Bluetooth speaker the picture and audio can soon become completely out of sync with one another which can spoil viewing.

Occasionally this will cause stuttering as the audio tries to catch up with the current signal in real-time.

There are many digital processing technologies in place these days that aim to specifically tackle these issues by employing a codec within the electronic chips that enable them to stream accurately in real-time.

The bandwidth for operation plays a very important part and there are some higher-end speakers that utilize faster frequencies to ensure a steady stream like the Bose SoundTouch we opened our reviews with.

Cheaper Bluetooth products operate on busier signals which again lessens the quality because as you can imagine there are a plethora of Bluetooth devices competing over the airwaves in this day and age.

Do all Bluetooth Speakers Come to Stereo?

Actually only some Bluetooth speakers are built to deliver stereo audio as standard. In order to serve-up stereo sound, the Bluetooth speaker itself technically needs to house 2 separate speakers which should be spaced apart, even if it is only marginally with one directed to the left and one directed to the right.

That way they can feed the stereo signal both ways to reproduce any panning used in the audio track.

Given that the majority on the market are on the smaller side to fit conveniently into our modern busy lives a lot of them are singular arrays with no determined left and right.

Others will require pairing to a secondary Bluetooth speaker model (generally of the same brand) to give a stereo signal, delegating one as a right channel and the other as a left once they are hooked up together.

There are even Bluetooth models on the market that can function in both manners and give users control over the feature. Running them in either mono or stereo.

Many modern Bluetooth speakers can be linked to many other models these days and function as a team with some providing a powerful enough arrangement for parties when working via their linked modes.

Are Bluetooth Speakers Compatible for all Devices?

If we generalize, then yes most well-made Bluetooth speakers will be compatible with the majority of majorly recognized devices. There are of course exceptions to the rule as with anything and this will be more evident in the low-budget Bluetooth speakers which may not be quite as versatile.

Bluetooth scans the frequencies in the area and if they are recognizable and accessible then they can stream it.

How do you Recharge Bluetooth Speakers?

How to recharge your Bluetooth speaker can vary slightly from model to model but the majority will charge via a USB B or C connection. This can be plugged into your laptop or computer to charge or an adapter plug for directly charging from your mains power outlet.

Some Bluetooth speaker models have their own DC power supplies which will again charge straight from the socket.

One of the advantages a Bluetooth speaker with its rechargeable battery power can also offer ( asides from portable audio) is that many can be used to charge from in a pinch.

So you can effectively give your mobile a little boost whilst it streams your music via Bluetooth sharing the power whilst you are out of reach of the mains.

Do Bluetooth Speakers Use Data?

No, Bluetooth operates on its own bandwidth transmitting data over short signal distances in an entirely separate manner to your internet.

It, in fact, doesn't need wifi or even a cell-phone network to function. It is actually a different communication technology which is why it doesn't affect your data usage unless you are using an online application that requires internet data to operate.

This is where the confusion sometimes comes in so you must check whether your apps run in an offline or online mode some will require net but give the user the option to save (download) their favorite playlists for offline use.

To clarify If you stream from a saved playlist via your Bluetooth you will only need your Bluetooth on it will stream without an internet connection but if you play through Pandora or similar streaming apps then they require internet access and this will eat away at your data allowance.

Best Bluetooth Speakers?

With so many on the market competing it can be hard to navigate your way especially through the lower-end budget options which for the most-part differ very little from one another.

Those we have looked at all make for great options and with any luck, our Top Pick, Premium Choice and Great Value highlights above will have given you a clearer idea of what makes a good Bluetooth speaker.

For those of you who still need a little more to go on, we are going to take you through what to look for in terms of key factors and their order of importance according to a certain demographic.

What to Look For in a Bluetooth Speaker?

What to look for when you pick out a Bluetooth speaker is closely governed by the manner in which you are going to use it.

Those who want a portable pocket-sized device for amplifying their mobile on a sunny day in the park are going to want something very different from someone looking to fill their bedroom or even their entire house.

So it is important to think about the items intended use as with any electronic product. If you are out and about you will want to consider the dimensions more carefully and think about the weather-proofing of the speaker too in-case you are caught out by the rain.

The durability also becomes more pressing but in a different way than a home speaker needs to be durable.

For home use, you will probably want something with a much larger frame and bigger driver units to entertain. It should have grilles that are hardy as they often go first on a speaker in terms of exterior damage. The design should disperse the audio with a good projection.

Whatever your Bluetooth speaker requirements the sound is going to be key because ultimately they are for listening pleasure. How well the audio sounds is down to the capabilities of the speaker parts themselves as well as the digital processing technology on-board.

The internal components should be well-engineered for their function you want a full-range speaker to pick up a broader range of frequencies and this can really only be handled effectively by the right types of cones.

The mids and lows require a bigger surface area and the highs will benefit from a dedicated tweeter dome or compression speaker as the response is very fast-paced and puts off heat.

When it comes to bass most home speaker systems will have a dedicated woofer or sub-woofer to cope with the low frequencies independently, freeing up the mid-range driver to hone in on what it is best suited to handling.

This optimizes the efficiency of the system. If you have an all-in-one Bluetooth speaker you are therefore going to need to ensure it has A. sufficient space for a large enough driver and B. some sort of venting or reflex port within its build.

The reflex port will help take away the rear-waves to ensure there is no wave cancellation otherwise the 2 waves will simultaneously cancel one-another out resulting in a muffled and unclear sound.

This can also be the number one thing that attributes to low-end distortion and enclosure rattling.

The Bluetooth on-board should be version 4 or higher and ideally, operate on a high-speed bandwidth. If you are an Apple user you will want to check for Airplay compatibility and if you want to be able to use it with Alexa again you will have to check the specs.

Conclusion

There is no doubt with the way that the world is headed that a decent Bluetooth Speaker is pretty much a modern-day essential.

Now the staple of many homes for their ease of use mod-cons and tidier appearances free from cables they are a sensible solution many are drawn to comparably.

With the demand for Bluetooth capable speakers so high, the models are available in abundance. What you get is limited a little by your budget allocation but there are some great deals around to be had.

We believe we have gathered some great examples from the lower, middle and higher-end of the market for you to peruse and highlighted their best features.

Hopefully with our Top Pick, Premium Choice and Great Value recommendations as well as our exegetic guide you will be well on your way to choosing your next Bluetooth speaker with all the knowledge you need.

Expert Tip

If you are looking to set-up a surround sound system for your home audio needs there are a handful of very capable Bluetooth functioning systems on the market well worth a look into. As today's article clarifies Bluetooth isn't quite as dependable as a direct signal but there are some high-end products out there operating on exclusive high-speed bandwidths that handle the stream very effectively.

Did you Know

We have previously reviewed the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers so if you are looking for a travel buddy that can handle anything the weather throws at it be sure to take a nose.