8 Best Indian Kheer Recipe (2024)

Looking for a super delicious kheer recipe? We have got you rich, creamy, and indulgent Indian kheer recipes. They are easy to prepare and taste more delicious once chilled. Kheer is a perfect one-pot dessert for any celebratory occasion or Indian festival.

What is Kheer?

Kheer is a popular dessert from the Indian sub-continent. It is a variety of milk pudding made with milk, rice, and flavored with green cardamom, saffron, or at times with dry fruits.

There are a variety of kheer recipes where rice is subsituted with other grains, millets, fruits, vermicelli and so on.

It is a gluten-free dessert that has a thick, creamy consistency. Also known as payasam in Southern part of India.

Secrets of a Perfect Kheer

To make a delicious kheer is indeed an art. One thumb rule that I always follow with all the kheer recipes is – patience.

A good grandmother like kheer is never done in haste. It requires slow cooking and time for milk to thicken.

Here are few tried and tested tips to make a kheer tastier:

Full cream (fat) milk is the best to make any kheer or Indian pudding. The full-fat milk gives a thick and luscious texture to the kheer.

The Indian desserts like kheer are never done in a short span of time. They require patience and labor of love. Wait until the milk reduces almost to half the original amount and thickens nicely.

Don’t forget to add cardamom, saffron, and dry-fruits in kheer. The richness and aroma in the Indian desserts come from all the mentioned ingredients.

Before adding dry-fruits fry them for 2 – 3 minutes in a tablespoon of ghee (clarified butter) for better taste.

How do you thicken kheer? The thick and luscious texture of the kheer is like a dream come true. But that is not achieved by mixing the corn-starch slurry in the kheer. The best way to thicken kheer is to allow full-fat milk to simmer at low heat until it reduces almost half the original amount. Till then you don't add sugar.Keep on stirring the kheer at regular intervals to collect the cream (malai) from the sides of the pan and combine it back into the milk. This gives kheer a creamy texture. How long does Kheer last in the fridge? During the summer season, kheer can be stored in the fridge for 2 – 3 days. While in cold regions or during the winter season it remains good for 3 – 5 days in the fridge. Kheer is a milk-based dessert hence it has a short shelf life. So it is best to consume any kind of milk pudding within a day or two.

8 Delicious Indian Kheer Recipes

1) Rice Kheer Recipe is an age-old traditional Indian pudding prepared with three basic ingredients – milk, rice, and sugar. Also, known as chawal ki kheer.It is one of the most common types of kheer made on every auspicious occasion.Get FULL RECIPE

2) Sabudana Kheer is a creamy Indian pudding made with sago pearls (sabudana), milk, and sugar. I am sharing with you a delicious version of sabudana kheer with carrots.Get FULL RECIPE

3) Makhana Kheer is a delicious gluten-free Indian milk pudding made with barnyard millet, foxnut, dry fruits, jaggery, and milk. The simple, fuss-free making process and the creamy texture are the highlights of this kheer recipe. Get FULL RECIPE

4) Paneer Kheeris a delicious Indian sweet dish prepared with paneer (cottage cheese) and milk. You will be surprised to know that only 5 – ingredients are required to make this paneer ki kheer. Get FULL RECIPE

5) Lauki Ki Kheer is a delicious, perfectly creamy Indian pudding made with bottle gourd (lauki), sugar, and milk. Light on the stomach and big on flavors, Lauki Ki Kheer is a gluten-free dessert. Get FULL RECIPE

6) Apple Kheer is a delicious Indian milk pudding made with fresh apples and sweetened with dates. If you looking for healthy desserts to satiate the sweet cravings then apple kheer is the best Indian dessert recipe.Get FULL RECIPE

7) Gobi Ki Kheer is a scintillatingly festive cauliflower kheer (pudding).While cauliflowers form the base of this kheer recipe, the rest of the ingredients list is basic – milk, sugar, saffron, and dry fruits. Get FULL RECIPE

8) Sheer Khurma or seviyan kheer is a traditional Indian dessert prepared on the auspicious occasion of Eid. It is rich, indulgent, and yet so simple to prepare. Get FULL RECIPE

