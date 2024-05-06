8 Best WordPress Form Plugins in 2024 (Compared) (2024)

Form plugins are crucial for WordPress website owners. Without a form plugin, you won’t be able to receive emails from your visitors, collect payments, gather leads, or build email lists (to name a few things). These are critical parts of just about every website.

With many form plugins available for WordPress, choosing the right one can be difficult. Luckily, we’ve done the research to help you make the right choice! In this article, we’ll give a detailed analysis of each option so you can pick the best WordPress form plugin for your website.

Table Of Contents 1The Best WordPress Form Plugins 1.11. WPForms 1.22. Formidable Forms 1.33. Gravity Forms 1.44. Ninja Forms 1.55. Fluent Forms 1.66. Jetpack Forms 1.77. Contact Form 7 1.88. Typeform

2Comparing the Best Form Plugins for WordPress 2.1Best Form Plugins Feature Comparison 2.2Best Form Plugins Price Comparison

3Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The Best WordPress Form Plugins



Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel

Probably the most popular form website owners create is a contact form. There are some excellent contact form plugins to consider if you are only looking for a simple contact form. In this post, however, we’re focusing on form plugins with many features that serve many purposes. Those include payments, donations, surveys, newsletter signups, user registration, and more. Regardless of your choice, don’t forget to test your form to ensure it performs as expected. You don’t want to miss any new contacts or leads.

The Best WordPress Form Plugins Listed In Order WPForms Formidable Forms Gravity Forms Ninja Forms Fluent Forms Jetpack Forms Contact Form 7 Typeform Expand List

1. WPForms

🥇Best Form Builder Overall

WPForms is a beginner-friendly WordPress form builder plugin with over 5 million active installations. It offers a drag-and-drop interface to design unlimited forms, including contact, registration, login, order, and other custom forms.

WPForms is also compatible with popular WordPress themes and has features like smart conditional logic, detailed user journeys, geolocation, and payment integrations with PayPal, Authorize.Net, Stripe, and Zapier.

The WPForms Lite version is free and comes with basic contact form features. In contrast, the paid version offers more advanced features, including multi-page forms, surveys, user registration, payment forms, and local submission savings.

The 500+ pre-built templates WPForms offers stand out and could save lots of time for website owners. It offers plenty of integrations in the free tier and many more in its paid tiers. It is important to note that it integrates with Divi and other popular page builders. For these reasons, it is considered to be

What We Like About WPForms

User-friendly: WPForms is renowned for its intuitive interface, particularly its drag-and-drop form builder. This allows even those with minimal experience to create intricate forms effortlessly without any coding knowledge.

WPForms is renowned for its intuitive interface, particularly its drag-and-drop form builder. This allows even those with minimal experience to create intricate forms effortlessly without any coding knowledge. Flexibility: WPForms offers versatility in form creation, enabling the generation of various forms, including contact forms, order forms, surveys, quizzes, and more. Additionally, there are numerous pre-designed templates accessible to expedite the process.

WPForms offers versatility in form creation, enabling the generation of various forms, including contact forms, order forms, surveys, quizzes, and more. Additionally, there are numerous pre-designed templates accessible to expedite the process. Functionality: The Pro version of WPForms provides advanced features, such as conditional logic, file uploads, form payments, and seamless integration with popular third-party services.

What Could Be Improved

Customizability: WPForms provides a wide range of options, but it may not be the best plugin for customization.

🥇Why We Picked It

We have chosen WPForms as our top recommendation for a form builder that is both user-friendly and packed with powerful features. It includes drag-and-drop functionality, a variety of templates, and advanced form fields. Additionally, WPForms seamlessly integrates with popular email marketing services and payment gateways, providing a comprehensive solution.

Who Is WPForms Best For?

WPForms is an excellent option for anyone who needs a dependable and versatile contact form plugin for their WordPress website. It works well for various sites, whether you’re just starting or running a more complex e-commerce platform. It’s user-friendly, suitable for beginners and agencies, and offers reasonable yearly pricing.

Community Reviews and Ratings

WPForms users love the flexibility, user-friendly interface, and extensive features that the plugin offers. You can find numerous positive reviews about WPForms on popular websites like G2 and Capterra.

Pricing

You can get started for free and then upgrade to paid plans starting at $49.50 per year.

Get WPForms

2. Formidable Forms

🥈Best Advanced Form Builder

Formidable Forms is a powerful online form builder plugin for WordPress that offers free and premium versions. The plugin is versatile and can create complex forms such as quizzes, surveys, payment forms, registration forms, real estate forms, and much more.

Formidable Forms is aimed at advanced users and developers, but its drag-and-drop builder makes it easy to use even without coding skills. It offers a comprehensive and versatile form-building platform that can scale with any business’s needs.

The plugin provides a simple drag-and-drop builder for creating complex forms for data-driven web apps, such as directories, listings, and event registration. There are plenty of ways to tweak forms with custom code and use webhooks to get the most out of the form plugin for developers.

The plugin works great for surveys as well. Check out how we used it to create a survey on WordPress.

What We Like About Formidable Forms

Templates: Formidable Forms provides a pre-built template library to use as a base for your form. This can help you save time and energy, especially if you are new to form building.

Formidable Forms provides a pre-built template library to use as a base for your form. This can help you save time and energy, especially if you are new to form building. Integrations: Formidable forms connect with third-party services like PayPal, Mailchimp , and Zapier. This integration lets you connect your forms with existing tools and streamline your workflows.

Formidable forms connect with third-party services like PayPal, , and Zapier. This integration lets you connect your forms with existing tools and streamline your workflows. Data Management: Formidable Forms offers several ways to handle your form data. You can export your data in CSV or Excel files, integrate with CRM systems, or create custom reports.

What Could Be Improved

Learning Curve: Although Formidable Forms is generally user-friendly, there may be a slight learning curve when utilizing its more advanced features. Nonetheless, users can use the extensive documentation and numerous online tutorials to overcome challenges.

🥈Why We Picked It

Formidable Forms is our next choice because it offers a powerful and user-friendly form builder. It provides everything you need with advanced features like calculations, customizable forms, seamless integrations, and excellent customer support.

Who Is Formidable Forms Best For?

If you’re searching for an advanced and premium WordPress contact form plugin that can handle various tasks, Formidable Forms is a splendid choice. The free version is suitable for creating simple forms, but the real value lies in the premium tools, which are perfect for building complex forms. However, it may not be the most user-friendly option if you’re a beginner. The starting paid tier lacks integrations, but the higher tiers provide many features for enterprise and business users.

Community Reviews and Ratings

Formidable Forms excels in complex form building, integrations, and accessibility, as per community reviews on G2, Capterra, and WordPress plugin repo.

Pricing

While the core plugin isfree,paid plans start at $39.50 per year.

Get Formidable Forms

3. Gravity Forms

🥉Easiest Form Builder

Gravity Forms is a premium form builder for WordPress that offers a visual form editor with advanced features for both beginners and advanced users. It has a drag-and-drop form builder that allows you to create forms without any programming knowledge and includes features such as conditional logic, numeric calculations, and file uploads.

With Gravity Forms, you can create multi-page and mobile-responsive forms, limit the number of submissions, schedule forms, and create posts from filled-out forms. The plugin also offers spam protection, email marketing integrations with popular platforms like Mailchimp and Constant Contact, and the ability to accept payments. However, each integration or additional feature is packaged as an add-on, making getting the right mix of capabilities a chore.

Gravity forms can be used to build multiple types of forms. Plus, it can handle eCommerce-powered forms very well. We enjoy Gravity Form’s clean and simple UI for the backend editor, which other options (like WPForms) sometimes lack.

What We Like About Gravity Forms

Versatility: Gravity Forms allows you to create various forms, from simple contact forms to intricate multi-page surveys. It offers custom field options and conditional logic, making it highly adaptable.

Gravity Forms allows you to create various forms, from simple contact forms to intricate multi-page surveys. It offers custom field options and conditional logic, making it highly adaptable. Extensibility: Gravity Forms has a comprehensive set of features. These features include a user-friendly drag-and-drop form builder, the ability to apply conditional logic, support for file uploads, advanced spam protection, and seamless integration with popular email marketing and CRM platforms.

Gravity Forms has a comprehensive set of features. These features include a user-friendly drag-and-drop form builder, the ability to apply conditional logic, support for file uploads, advanced spam protection, and seamless integration with popular email marketing and CRM platforms. Integrations: Gravity Forms seamlessly integrates with an extensive selection of third-party services. This integration includes Zapier, PayPal, Stripe, Mailchimp, and others. By leveraging these integrations, you can automate tasks and effortlessly transfer data to the tools you already rely on.

What Could Be Improved

Design Options: Gravity Forms doesn’t offer many design customization options out of the box. Users must use CSS or a third-party add-on to create custom form designs.

Gravity Forms doesn’t offer many design customization options out of the box. Users must use CSS or a third-party add-on to create custom form designs. No Free Version: Gravity Forms is a premium plugin, and its pricing starts at $59 per year for a single site license. This pricing might not be ideal for small businesses looking to build a simple form for free.

🥉Why We Picked It

We chose Gravity Forms as the third-best form builder because it offers various customization options, advanced features like conditional logic, and seamless integration capabilities. This makes it an excellent choice for creating complex and interactive forms.

Who Is Gravity Forms Best For?

Gravity Forms is a superb choice if you’re looking for a high-quality, versatile contact form plugin for your WordPress website. It offers a range of premium features that can be easily extended to meet your needs. As you move up the pricing tiers, you’ll gain access to more add-ons and site licenses, which makes it particularly appealing for agencies and businesses with multiple websites.

Community Reviews and Ratings

Gravity Forms’ users appreciate its ease of use, range of add-ons, integrations, and versatility on review aggregator websites such as G2 and Capterra.

Pricing

Gravity Forms’ Basic license starts at $59 per year.

Get Gravity Forms

4. Ninja Forms

Ninja Forms is a popular WordPress form plugin that offers a range of features to help you create custom forms for your website. The core plugin is free and available in the WordPress plugin repository. In addition to the free version, Ninja Forms offers a premium version with even more features. The plugin is beginner-friendly, with a drag-and-drop builder and a range of pre-built form templates. With Ninja Forms, you can customize your forms using custom CSS and add dedicated fields, a success message, and spam management.

Ninja Forms works with some of the most popular email automation & CRM software, such as Zoho CRM, Mailchimp, AWeber, Campaign Monitor, and many more. The benefit of their extensive integration capabilities is that you can streamline your marketing efforts. The plugin also has a user analytics tool to help you see data regarding form submissions.

Ninja Forms supports Ajax form submission (like others on the list), so there’s no need for a page reload when a form is submitted. You can extend the plugin’s functionality by purchasing various add-ons, including conditional logic, file uploads, and multi-step forms. There’s also integration support for payment forms via PayPal and Stripe. The premium version offers additional layouts and styles for even more customization options.

What We Like About Ninja Forms

User-Friendly: Ninja Forms provides a user-friendly interface that simplifies usability, even for individuals without technical knowledge. Users can easily customize form fields, modify labels, and adjust display settings. Additionally, a form can be created for a website without changing options.

Ninja Forms provides a user-friendly interface that simplifies usability, even for individuals without technical knowledge. Users can easily customize form fields, modify labels, and adjust display settings. Additionally, a form can be created for a website without changing options. Seamless Integrations: Ninja Forms seamlessly integrates popular email marketing apps such as MailChimp, GetResponse , and AWeber , enabling you to create newsletter signup forms effortlessly and more.

Ninja Forms seamlessly integrates popular email marketing apps such as MailChimp, , and , enabling you to create newsletter signup forms effortlessly and more. Import/Export Functionality: The Import/Export feature of Ninja Forms allows you to import/export forms, enabling you to use the same form on multiple sites without setting it up again.

What Could Be Improved

Price: Although a free version is available, you must buy add-ons for each integration or feature, which can be a slippery slope – you choose to pay only for the features you want to use, but it can become costly if you’re building advanced forms. Bundles of these add-ons can also be purchased, but the cost is relatively high compared to other options.

Who Is Ninja Forms Best For?

If you’re looking for a freemium option to create unlimited forms, Ninja Forms is a fantastic choice. You can use the free version on as many sites as you want, and if you opt for the premium tool, you’ll gain access to advanced features and paid add-ons.

Community Reviews and Ratings

Ninja Forms users appreciate the templates, spam protection, and user interface, among other things, in their reviews.

Pricing

Ninja Forms has afree version with core functions. To get more than those, you must upgrade, which starts at $99/Year.

Get Ninja Forms

5. Fluent Forms

Fluent Forms is a powerful and user-friendly WordPress form builder plugin offering various features to help you create dynamic and visually stunning online forms. It may just be the most underrated WordPress form plugin on this list. It has a drag-and-drop editor, 60+ pre-built form templates, and a conversational form workflow. The plugin is cost-effective and integrates with its ever-popular sister product, FluentCRM, our top choice of WordPress CRM plugins.

It has a drag-and-drop form builder, 60+ pre-built form templates, 30+ form field types, and 15+ third-party integrations. With the built-in data analysis tool and multi-column form layout, you can quickly analyze your form data and create stunning forms. The plugin is also GDPR compliant and secured by reCAPTCHA to protect against spam submissions.

WP Fluent Forms offers standard form features like Conditional Logic, Ajax form submission, and time-restricted submissions. Since it is built by the creators of FluentCRM, it provides a seamless experience from lead/subscriber/user form submission to customer lifecycle and sales functions that can be attended to in the CRM.

What We Like About Fluent Forms

Conversational Forms: The premium version of Fluent Forms allows you to create conversational forms that resemble a chat interface effortlessly. This enhancement improves the process of collecting data by offering a user-friendly experience that is less overwhelming than filling out a traditional form.

The premium version of Fluent Forms allows you to create conversational forms that resemble a chat interface effortlessly. This enhancement improves the process of collecting data by offering a user-friendly experience that is less overwhelming than filling out a traditional form. Free Version: Fluent Forms also offers a free version with many features. These features include pre-built templates, unlimited forms and submissions, conditional logic, and more. The free version suits most basic form requirements and can help you save money compared to other form builder solutions.

Fluent Forms also offers a free version with many features. These features include pre-built templates, unlimited forms and submissions, conditional logic, and more. The free version suits most basic form requirements and can help you save money compared to other form builder solutions. Reporting: Fluent Forms provides valuable insights into the performance of your forms, which is particularly beneficial for marketing campaigns and customer feedback forms. It allows you to gather data and create more effective form strategies for the future.

What Could Be Improved

User Interface: While the user interface is clean and organized, it still has a lot of options all at once, which can be a bit intimidating, especially if you have no prior experience using Fluent products.

Who Is Fluent Forms Best For?

If you’re searching for a lesser-known product that offers lifetime pricing and works seamlessly with a CRM like FluentCRM, Fluent Forms is the perfect choice. With the free version, you can use it on any number of domains without restrictions. However, if you opt for the Pro version, you’ll enjoy even more powerful features.

Community Reviews and Ratings

Fluent Form users rave about its versatility, integrations, security measures, and powerful free version in their reviews on G2, Capterra, and the WordPress plugin repository.

Pricing

Fluent Forms’ basic version is free; paid plans start at $63 per year.

Get Fluent Forms

6. Jetpack Forms

Jetpack is a multi-purpose WordPress plugin that includes various performance, site management, and security modules, both free and premium. The free version includes a contact form module, which can create simple forms on both the Classic and Block editors. This plugin makes adding new forms to your website easy and lets you leverage WordPress’s built-in settings to alert you via email when someone submits a form.

With Jetpack’s built-in contact form, users can add a form to any post or page with just a few clicks. The plugin has a drag-and-drop editor that allows users to insert, organize, and freely edit form fields, and it comes with some decent template options. The forms can be configured to send custom email notifications to multiple people, and there is also spam filtering with Akismet. The plugin provides detailed documentation and support and ensures users won’t have to worry about site speed or performance issues.

Integrates well with WordPress.com and WordPress.org websites. If you use WordPress’s native block editor, Jetpack jumps into the daily tools you use.

See Also The 7 best WordPress form plugins | Zapier

What We Like About Jetpack Forms

No Cost: Jetpack’s form module is free so that you can create primary forms on your website without any financial burden.

Jetpack’s form module is free so that you can create primary forms on your website without any financial burden. Built-in Spam Protection: The paid version of Jetpack allows you to benefit from the advanced spam filtering capabilities of Akismet, which seamlessly integrates with it. Many people widely recognize Akismet as one of the most advanced anti-spam solutions.

The paid version of Jetpack allows you to benefit from the advanced spam filtering capabilities of Akismet, which seamlessly integrates with it. Many people widely recognize Akismet as one of the most advanced anti-spam solutions. Mobile-Friendly: Jetpack ensures that it creates responsive and optimized forms for mobile devices, providing an optimal user experience across all screens.

What Could Be Improved

Essential Features: Jetpack Forms falls short in terms of advanced capabilities such as conditional logic, multi-page forms, and file uploads compared to dedicated form plugins, particularly in its paid plans. Additionally, it limits visual control by providing limited customization options for form design and branding.

Jetpack Forms falls short in terms of advanced capabilities such as conditional logic, multi-page forms, and file uploads compared to dedicated form plugins, particularly in its paid plans. Additionally, it limits visual control by providing limited customization options for form design and branding. Impact on Performance: The extensive range of features in Jetpack can considerably slow down your websites. Therefore, only utilizing the modules you genuinely need is advisable.

Who Is Jetpack Forms Best For?

If you’re looking for a plugin to enhance your website beyond just creating user-friendly simple forms, Jetpack is an ideal option. This tool can significantly improve your site’s performance and security as well. However, if you require a highly customizable or advanced form builder, Jetpack may not be the best fit.

Community Reviews and Ratings

According to the feedback on platforms such as G2, Capterra, and the WordPress plugin repository, Jetpack users highly value its user-friendly interface, convenience, and array of features.

Pricing

Jetpack Forms are Free; however, you must upgrade to paid plans that start at $132/year to get other features.

Get Jetpack Forms

7. Contact Form 7

Contact Form 7 is a free WordPress contact form plugin that has been among the most popular on the market. It offers the basic functionality of creating simple WordPress forms with checkboxes and dropdown menus, integrates with anti-spam tools, and is entirely free. Because it is light and built with a good core foundation, developers can easily customize it with some HTML/CSS magic.

However, it has some limitations, such as not having a visual form builder and requiring basic HTML knowledge to create or customize the forms. So, it can be challenging to match the style of your form with your site. The code syntax in Contact Form 7 is not very user-friendly, making it difficult for beginners to set up. Additionally, limited support is available for this free plugin, and finding add-ons to extend its functionality can be challenging due to the lack of an add-ons directory.

Despite these drawbacks, Contact Form 7 has a lot of free add-ons available in the WordPress plugin directory that can enhance its functionality. However, it may not be the best choice for those looking for a more user-friendly solution.

There are plenty of other options on this list, but some features still make CF7 attractive to some people. The fact that it is entirely free and well-supported is enough for some people.

What We Like About Contact Form 7

Free: Contact Form 7 is completely free to use. Those starting and don’t want to spend too much can choose it as an excellent option, as the developer sells no premium version or official add-ons.

Contact Form 7 is completely free to use. Those starting and don’t want to spend too much can choose it as an excellent option, as the developer sells no premium version or official add-ons. Active Community: Contact Form 7 has a vibrant community of enthusiastic users who are always ready to help you with any difficulties. Moreover, they have also created a list of free add-ons to extend the plugin’s functionalities.

What Could Be Improved

Basic Functions: Without add-ons, you can only create basic forms to collect leads or subscriptions and nothing more. Additionally, the form builder lacks a drag-and-drop builder, unlike almost all the other options in this list. Furthermore, advanced customizations may require you to try your hand at coding.

Without add-ons, you can only create basic forms to collect leads or subscriptions and nothing more. Additionally, the form builder lacks a drag-and-drop builder, unlike almost all the other options in this list. Furthermore, advanced customizations may require you to try your hand at coding. Performance Issues: Contact Forms 7 is notorious for loading resources with heavy overheads, even on pages where forms aren’t used. This might affect the performance of your website. However, you can use a tool like PerfMatters to manage this issue.

Who Is Contact Form 7 Best For?

If you’re looking for a free plugin and are willing to learn the syntax or already have some coding knowledge for creating forms, then Contact Forms 7 is the perfect choice. It’s a highly flexible tool ideal for individuals with web DIY skills who want to develop standard contact forms on their WordPress sites. Contact Form 7 might be the right fit for you if you use the Divi Theme, as Divi helps you style and build Contact Form 7 using an essential marketplace product.

Community Reviews and Ratings

Based on the reviews on platforms such as G2, Capterra, and the WordPress plugin repository, you will find that Contact Forms 7 is well-liked by its users. They appreciate its free price, the availability of add-ons, and the various features it offers.

Pricing

Contact Form 7 is free to use.

Get Contact Form 7

8. Typeform

Typeform is a leading online platform for creating stunning, interactive forms. The form questions appear one at a time, making the experience more conversational. And you can easily include images and videos in your form to keep your audience engaged.

With a user-friendly drag-and-drop builder and pre-built elements, Typeform offers a superior experience to many competitors. There are dozens of form templates and various form content types that make it easy to get started. Moreover, with its WordPress plugin, you can easily integrate your Typeform in a few clicks without coding!

What We Like About Typeform

Visual Appeal: You can easily design sleek and modern forms with Typeform. A good-looking form can potentially improve response rates.

You can easily design sleek and modern forms with Typeform. A good-looking form can potentially improve response rates. Engagement Features: Typeform designed logic branching, progress bars, and conditional logic to keep users focused and facilitate their continued filling out the form.

Typeform designed logic branching, progress bars, and conditional logic to keep users focused and facilitate their continued filling out the form. Integrations: Numerous third-party tools integrate with Typeform, including CRM systems, email marketing software, and analytics solutions.

What Could Be Improved

Expensive: Typeform offers a free plan, but the paid plans can become costly, particularly for high-volume users.

Who Is Typeform Best For?

Typeform is an excellent option if you are looking for a more engaging way to capture leads. You can easily embed it anywhere you want or open it in fullscreen mode as it is a plugin. Although managing a simple form within WordPress might be a better choice, Typeform is built outside of WordPress. However, if you want a more advanced solution, consider one of the top options mentioned in this post.

Community Reviews and Ratings

Users of Typeform like its easy-to-use form-building features and flexibility, as positive reviews on G2 and Capterra indicate. However, some WordPress users have reported compatibility problems in specific setups, as mentioned in their reviews on WordPress support forums.

Pricing

Limited free plan. Paid plans start at $300 per year.

Get Typeform

Comparing the Best Form Plugins for WordPress

Many excellent WordPress form plugins are available, each offering unique features and benefits. Let’s round up this post by comparing the pricing and features of our selection for the best form plugins available for WordPress.

Best Form Plugins Feature Comparison

Let’s look deeper at the top 3 form plugins from our list and see how they stand against each other.

Features 🥇WPForms 🥈 Formidable Forms 🥉 Gravity Forms Drag And Drop Builder ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Calculations ✔️ (Addon) ✔️ ✔️ Spam Protection ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Templates ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Free Option ✔️ ✔️ ❌ Price for All Features $49.50/Year $39.5/Year $59/Year Get WPForms Get Formidable Forms Try Gravity Forms

Best Form Plugins Price Comparison

Here is a list of all the plugins we covered and their prices for easy comparison. 👇

Plugin Price Free Option User Reviews (avg) 🥇 WPForms $49.50/Year ✔️ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(4.5/5) Visit 🥈 Formidable Forms $39.5/Year ✔️ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(4.8/5) Visit 🥉 Gravity Forms $59/Year ❌ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(4.5/5) Visit 4 Ninja Forms $99/Year ✔️ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(4.5/5) Visit 5 Fluent Forms $63/Year ✔️ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(4.7/5) Visit 6 Jetpack Free ✔️ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(4.5/5) Visit 7 Contact Form 7 Free ✔️ ⭐⭐⭐⭐(4.2/5) Visit 8 Typeform $300/Year ✔️ ⭐⭐⭐⭐(4/5) Visit

WPForms is the best for bloggers or small businesses needing a user-friendly form for their site with all the essential features one would expect. You can’t go wrong with Formidable Forms or Gravity Forms if you want a more advanced form solution. Both offer a user-friendly drag-and-drop form builder, a wide range of form fields and templates, and advanced features such as conditional logic and file uploads. They also integrate with popular email marketing platforms and payment processors.

If you’re looking for the best WordPress plugins on the market, check out our ultimate list of recommendations for each plugin type!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Before we wrap up, let’s answer some of your most common questions regarding WordPress form plugins. Did we miss one? Leave a comment, and we will respond!

Which is the best WordPress form plugin? WPForms and Formidable Forms are among the top WordPress form plugins. Formidable Forms has a wide range of advanced form-building features. WPForms offers a great free solution, making it very accessible. It's also the most popular WordPress form plugin, boasting over 5 million active installs and a 5-star rating in the WordPress plugin repository. Which is the best WordPress form builder? Notable form plugins like WPForms and Gravity Forms enable users to create custom forms. Popular modules in page builder plugins, such as Divi, also provide form-building functionality. What is the best WordPress form plugin for beginners? WPForms is considered the best WordPress form plugin for beginners. It's user-friendly, offering a drag-and-drop form builder with essential to advanced features. WPForms has a range of pre-designed templates making form creation easier for newcomers. It's suitable for bloggers and small businesses. What is the best booking form plugin for WordPress? The WPForms plugin for WordPress can be used to create a booking form. It provides a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, customization options, and integrations with payment processors and email services. With its flexibility, you can customize WPForms to collect booking information and integrate it with your calendar. Does WordPress include a form builder? While WordPress doesn't include a form builder by default, there are numerous excellent WordPress form plugins available to create various types of forms easily. This flexibility is one of WordPress's strengths, as you can usually find a plugin to provide the functionality you need. What's the top free WordPress form plugin? Our top choice for the best free WordPress form plugin is WPForms. As the most widely used form plugin, it has over 12,000 5-star reviews. The free version offers impressive features, but upgrading to the paid version unlocks even more capabilities. Do I need a WordPress form plugin? In short, a form plugin is necessary to incorporate forms into your WordPress website. Virtually every website requires some kind of form, from basic contact forms to more advanced payment or registration forms. A reliable form plugin will deliver the features you need. How can I add a form to WordPress without a plugin? Google Forms is a widely accessible option for creating forms without a WordPress plugin. You can integrate these forms into your WordPress pages by simply copying and pasting the embed code. However, submissions will not be connected to your website, and the form's appearance won't match your site's style. How do I incorporate a captcha into a WordPress form? Most popular WordPress form plugins offer captcha options, with Google reCAPTCHA being the most common. Protecting your website's forms using a captcha is essential to prevent abuse. How do you add a contact form in WordPress? Install and activate a form plugin like WPForms. Navigate to the WPForms area in your dashboard, create a new form, customize it using the drag-and-drop builder, save it, then add the form to your desired page or post using the shortcode provided. How do you create a multi-step form in WordPress? Using WPForms, create a new form and add a 'Page Break' field where you want to split the form. Customize each step, save your form, then embed it in your desired page using the provided shortcode. How do you create a custom registration form in WordPress? To create a custom registration form in WordPress, choose a form plugin such as WPForms with user registration functionality. After installing the plugin, go to WPForms > Add New, select 'User Registration Form' template. Customize the fields as needed, then save and embed it into a page using the provided shortcode. What is the most advanced form plugin for WordPress? The most advanced form plugin for WordPress is Gravity Forms. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including multi-step forms, advanced conditional logic, calculation fields, and the ability to accept payments. It also has extensive add-ons to integrate with various services, catering to advanced users. Which WordPress contact form plugin offers a file upload field? WPForms is a WordPress contact form plugin that includes a file upload field. This feature lets users easily upload and submit files through the contact form. It provides a convenient way for visitors to attach documents, images, or any other file types when submitting their information. How can I create a contact form in WordPress without using a plugin? To create a contact form in WordPress without using a plugin, you can utilize Google Forms. Simply create a form in Google Forms with the desired fields and design. Then, copy the embed code provided by Google and paste it into your WordPress website's page or post editor to display the contact form.

Looking for an email opt-in form to grow your subscriber list? Check out these top WordPress Newsletter Form Plugins.

Featured Image via Chilly design /shutterstock.com