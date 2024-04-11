8 Hot Apple Cider Vinegar Drink Recipes For Weight Loss and Immunity (2024)

When it comes to your health, apple cider vinegar is chock full of benefits. Not only does it help when you’re feeling under the weather, it has also been noted as a remedy for things like indigestion, diabetes and high cholesterol. So, if you’re looking to boost your health, these hot apple cider vinegar drink recipes are the way to go.

When I was younger, my dad would always get me to drink hot apple cider vinegar when I felt a cold coming on. He was big into natural remedies, no matter how much my younger self resisted. Now, of course, I recognize the benefits, but the thought of drinking apple cider vinegar was not so appealing for a young girl!

But after taking a look at the bundle of benefits apple cider vinegar has, I’m quick to recommend it to anyone looking to live a healthier lifestyle. Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is a staple in my house! Apple cider vinegar can help cure the common cold. The acidity from the vinegar soothes a sore throat by getting rid of germs and infection. Plus, it helps clear a stuffy nose as it’s packed with potassium, which thins mucus.

It also helps with weight loss! The acetic acid contains properties that boost your metabolism, suppress your appetite and lower water retention. Apple cider vinegar is full of enzymes and good bacteria, and has been found to help with diabetes, cholesterol, and stomach issues like constipation. On a day to day basis, it helps increase stamina and energy, improve digestion and even defeat bad breath!

If you’re looking to boost your health and reap the benefits of a natural tonic, try out these 8 hot apple cider vinegar drink recipes!

1.Apple Cider Vinegar and Raw Honey| Health, Home and Happiness:The simplest recipe, this apple cider vinegar drink is packed with healthy benefits. You want to make sure you’re using pure raw honey to reap the benefits from the enzymes. The recipe creator recommends drinking this combination on an empty stomach to help with digestion, inflammation and a boost of energy!

2.Apple Cider Vinegar Morning Detox Tea| Tasteaholics: If you’re looking for a morning detox drink, this is it! With ingredients like lemon juice, cinnamon and cayenne, it’s packed with benefits that will make you feel great throughout the day. It will boost your immunity and energy, and detox your body around the clock!

3.Flat Belly Tea| Awakened Nutrition: If your tummy gets bloated often, this recipe offers a natural remedy to beat belly bloat. Mix warm water with lemon juice, raw honey, apple cider vinegar and green tea for a combination that works to stimulate digestion, stop cravings and boost your metabolism.

4.Secret Detox Drink Recipe| Dr. Axe: Quick and easy, drink this concoction three times a day, 20 minutes before meals. Keep this up for two weeks, then drink it once a day before dinner or lunch. The addition of ginger to the common ingredients like cinnamon and lemon juice helps things like nausea and muscle soreness, making the drink even more beneficial.

5.Fire Cider Health Tonic and Homeopathic Remedy| Foodie with Family: If you’re up for a red hot cider, you’re going to want to give this one a try. Blended with horse radish, ginger roots, onion, garlic, lemon, habanero pepper, turmeric and raw apple cider vinegar, this recipe is packed with goodness. With benefits ranging from heart health to boosting your metabolism, and so much more, you’re going to want to sip this drink on the regular.

6.Apple Cider Vinegar, Honey, Garlic and Lemon Drink| Everyday Roots: I know what you’re thinking. Apple cider vinegar and garlic. Hmm. But yes, it’s the perfect concoction if you’re feeling under the weather. Just make sure to add the honey to combat the potency of the ACV and garlic! It’s a natural sweetener that’s also anti-bacterial and anti-viral, which is quick to act on a cold!

7.Bonfire Cider| Yuri Elkaim: The recipe creator has dubbed this the ultimate flu elixir, because it works to eliminate symptoms and get you back to your healthy self. It soothes and cleanses your system with ingredients including ginger and turmeric root, horseradish root, jalapeno pepper, dried Echinacea root, and more. It will boost your immune system and stave sickness!

8. Dr.Oz’s Swimsuit Slimdown Drink| Key Ingredient: As the title suggests, this apple cider vinegar mixture helps you slim down your waist line, among other healthy benefits.You can choose between grapefruit, orangeor pineapple juice, and with ACV and honey, it’s really easy to make.

Whether you’re feeling sick or are looking to boost your health, these hot apple cider vinegar drink recipes are the way to go! Try them out to see which mix works best for you and enjoy the health benefits as you sip away!

