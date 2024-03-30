80+ Best Ninja Creami Recipes You Need to Try (2024)

This collection of recipes for the Ninja Creami machine include small batch, creamy, delicious, treats designed to make you smile.

These Ninja Creami recipes are simple and so easy to customize–there’s something for everyone!

During the summertime, people are all about ice cream and other cold treats. I’ll let you in on a little secret. I love ice cream all year round! You too? I thought so!

Store bought ice cream is good, but the prices are nothing to balk at. And don’t even get me started on ice cream and custard shop treats!

I prefer to make my frozen treats at home where I can keep the cost manageable, know what’s going into my threats, and make all my favorite flavors.

To keep it simple, I love to make no-churn ice cream recipes. They’ve been my go-to until I discovered the Ninja Creami ice cream maker.

I’m smitten, and I think you will be too!

As much as we love homemade ice cream, we made up for the initial investment quickly, and I love the ease of making Ninja creami sorbet recipes, ice creams and gelato.

If you need an easy ice cream recipe that doesn’t require a lot of effort, you’re in the right place. 🙂

The Best Ninja Creami Recipes

Ninja Creami ice cream recipes are great because they make small batches and can be easily customized.

You will love these ice cream, gelato and Ninja Creami sorbet recipes.

We’re sharing a variety of our favorite recipes, including everything from classic vanilla ice cream to a Dole Whip to homemade chocolate ice cream to refreshing mint chocolate chip ice cream!

And with more than 75 easy Ninja Creami recipes to choose from, you’re sure to find something for everyone.

Printable Ninja Creami Recipes

If you’d like some of our favorite Ninja Creami recipes in printable form, check out Tried and True: 35 Favorite Ninja Creami Recipes!

It contains loads of delicious options in a digital download.

Check it out here, or click the image below!

About The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

If your family is like mine, everyone has different preferences regarding ice cream, and selecting a flavor we all agree on is practically impossible.

Usually, we grab several pints of different flavors so everyone can enjoy their favorite (pro tip: buy extra pint containers!).

What I love about the Ninja Creami is that we can make small batches of frozen treats with customized flavors and different mix-ins. It’s easy to create unique concoctions that we each love.

We can even make keto, low sugar, dairy free and vegan Ninja Creami recipes. It’s a simple way to make sure everyone gets what they need in their own ice cream.

So easy to satisfy your sweet tooth, no matter what your dietary needs are.

How The Ninja Creami Works

The Ninja Creami reverses the traditional ice cream making process.

Instead of churning or whipping ingredients and allowing them to freeze, you prepare an ice cream base and freeze it in a special Ninja Creami pint container for at least 24 hours.

Then you transfer the pint into your Ninja Creami machine, which “creamifies” the base with one of seven settings (such as an Ice Cream button, Sorbet button, Gelato button, etc.), by finely chopping or shaving the frozen concoction.

Many people wonder if the Ninja Creami is a blender, but it’s not! The blades aren’t sharp like a blender’s are, which makes washing it even easier.

I’ll admit, I was a little skeptical at first. But the results are impressively creamy (and easy!). It’s one of those kitchen appliances I wasn’t sure if I would find worthwhile, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised.

It’s just so easy to make a sweet treat from simple ingredients, whenever you want!

Traditional ice cream makers may still have their place, but the Ninja Creami has certainly simplified the process.

Making Substitutions with Easy Ninja Creami Recipes

For the most part, the Ninja Creami recipes featuring a more classic ice cream flavor use basic ingredients that are easy to find and keep on hand.

But there are some exceptions, especially for those who follow special diets, who need to ditch dairy or use sugar substitutes.

Many Ninja Creami recipes call for a tablespoon of cream cheese, which helps to bind the ingredients and keep ice crystals from forming. Some recipes use guar gum as a stabilizer instead, as it helps thicken the liquid and prevent crystal formation.

Whole milk and granulated sugar make regular appearances, too.

If you need to change a Ninja Creami recipe based on what you have on hand or dietary needs you need to accommodate, here are a few easy substitutions.

Eliminate Dairy: If you need to make a recipe dairy free, you can generally use unsweetened coconut milk, oat milk,or almond milk instead of regular whole milk. Try using unsweetened coconut cream instead of heavy cream. And if a recipe calls for cream cheese, substitute vegan cream cheese instead.

If you need to make a recipe dairy free, you can generally use unsweetened coconut milk, oat milk,or almond milk instead of regular whole milk. Try using unsweetened coconut cream instead of heavy cream. And if a recipe calls for cream cheese, substitute vegan cream cheese instead. Cut the Sugar: In recipes that call for sugar, you can substitute monk fruit sweetener (or other sugar substitute of choice). If you don’t need it sugar free, you can use agave nectar or maple syrup. In some cases, guar gum is used to

In recipes that call for sugar, you can substitute monk fruit sweetener (or other sugar substitute of choice). If you don’t need it sugar free, you can use agave nectar or maple syrup. In some cases, guar gum is used to Increase Protein: Adding protein powder, protein shakes, or collagen powder to the liquid base is a great way to increase the protein content and make your Ninja Creami protein ice cream. Just remember to mix well to dissolve.

Adding protein powder, protein shakes, or collagen powder to the liquid base is a great way to increase the protein content and make your Ninja Creami protein ice cream. Just remember to mix well to dissolve. Specialty Ingredients: Some recipes call for ingredients you may not have on hand. Sometimes these are critical ingredients, and sometimes they aren’t. For instance, if a recipe calls for vanilla bean paste, use more readily available vanilla extract instead.

Helpful Ninja Creami Tips

When you first use your Ninja Creami, it may feel a little bit overwhelming. But really, once you get started, you’ll see it’s actually quite simple.

Here are a few helpful tips to remember:

Don’t overfill the pint. Keep the ice cream base at or under the max fill line. The liquid will expand during freezing, and you want the blade to have room to spin when you place pint of solid bases into the machine.

Freeze your pint on a level surface in your freezer.

Your Ninja Creami pint container, once frozen, will be inserted into an outer bowl.

The outer bowl lid, which contains the blade, will lock into place over the bowl. If needed, check the owner’s manual for lid assembly instructions.

Place bowl assembly into the machine, and it twists up so it locks into place within the machine. Select your function (Ice Cream function, Sorbet function, etc.) and let the machine do its work.

Ninja’s Creamify technology is pretty impressive, but sometimes a pint will need a re-spin if it turns out crumbly the first time. I like to add a tablespoon of liquid (usually milk) before re-spinning.

Sometimes you can avoid a re-spin if you let the pint sit out at room temperature for a few minutes before running the first cycle.

If you want to add mix-ins, like chocolate chips, you can do that after spinning. Make a well in the ice cream (roughly 1.5″ wide, extending to the bottom of the pint) and fill the well with your mix-ins. Use the Mix-In button to stir the pieces in.

The creamy ice cream is usually the consistency of soft serve when it’s finished. You can pop it back in the freezer for a bit if you prefer it to be a bit firmer.

