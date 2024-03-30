80+ Best Ninja Creami Recipes You Need to Try (2024)

This collection of recipes for the Ninja Creami machine include small batch, creamy, delicious, treats designed to make you smile.
These Ninja Creami recipes are simple and so easy to customize–there’s something for everyone!
During the summertime, people are all about ice cream and other cold treats. I’ll let you in on a little secret. I love ice cream all year round! You too? I thought so!
Store bought ice cream is good, but the prices are nothing to balk at. And don’t even get me started on ice cream and custard shop treats!
I prefer to make my frozen treats at home where I can keep the cost manageable, know what’s going into my threats, and make all my favorite flavors.
To keep it simple, I love to make no-churn ice cream recipes. They’ve been my go-to until I discovered the Ninja Creami ice cream maker.
I’m smitten, and I think you will be too!
As much as we love homemade ice cream, we made up for the initial investment quickly, and I love the ease of making Ninja creami sorbet recipes, ice creams and gelato.
If you need an easy ice cream recipe that doesn’t require a lot of effort, you’re in the right place. 🙂
The Best Ninja Creami Recipes
Ninja Creami ice cream recipes are great because they make small batches and can be easily customized.
You will love these ice cream, gelato and Ninja Creami sorbet recipes.
We’re sharing a variety of our favorite recipes, including everything from classic vanilla ice cream to a Dole Whip to homemade chocolate ice cream to refreshing mint chocolate chip ice cream!
And with more than 75 easy Ninja Creami recipes to choose from, you’re sure to find something for everyone.
From rich and creamy ice creams to light and refreshing sorbets, you'll love these Ninja Creami recipes!
Easy Ninja Creami Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe
Everybody needs a good quality vanilla ice cream recipe! Whether you want to eat it plain, add a scoop to cobbler or pie, or use it in a sundae, it's a classic!
Decadent Ninja Creami Chocolate Ice Cream
This rich and creamy chocolate ice cream is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth! Just a few ingredients is all you need for a decadent treat.
Ninja Creami Cookie Butter Ice Cream
Sweetly spiced cookie butter makes this Ninja Creami ice cream so delicious! It's a silky smooth treat you'll love!
Easy Ninja Creami Apple Pie Ice Cream
Apple pie in ice cream form? Yes, please! This delicious recipe uses apple pie filling to keep things simple, and you can add graham crackers for the crust appeal.
Ninja Creami Orange Sherbet
If you love orange creamsicle flavor, you'll adore this Ninja Creami orange sherbet! Made with fresh orange juice, it's a refreshing treat.
Ninja Creami Cookies and Cream Ice Cream
If you're a fan of Oreo cookies, you're going to love this Ninja Creami cookies and cream ice cream! Chopped cookies are easy to add with the mix-in function.
Delicious Ninja Creami Strawberry Frozen Yogurt
You'll never know this is frozen yogurt and not regular ice cream! It's bursting with fresh strawberry flavor and has a rich and creamy texture that's amazing.
Ninja Creami Pistachio Ice Cream
This pistachio ice cream makes use of pistachio pudding mix, so it's an easy recipe that's rich and creamy.
Ninja Creami Raspberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
This easy raspberry ice cream is chock full of chocolate chips and Magic Shell, making it a decadent treat that's tasty enough for a special occasion, but easy enough for any day of the week!
Ninja Creami Cottage Cheese Ice Cream
DId you know you can make ice cream from cottage cheese? It's a great way to add protein and creaminess to your frozen treats!
Ninja Creami Pina Colada Ice Cream
Imagine you're on the beach when you're enjoying the tropical flavors of this Ninja Creami pina colada ice cream! Pineapple and coconut take center stage in this delicious treat.
Ninja Creami Strawberry Sorbet (Made with Jell-O)
It doesn't get much easier than using strawberry gelatin to create a delicious sorbet! This is a simple, flavorful treat.
Easy Ninja Creami Vanilla Pudding Ice Cream
Another easy ice cream recipe that uses pudding mix! This vanilla ice cream is velvety smooth and easy to make!
Ninja Creami Butterfinger Ice Cream
If you love Butterfinger candy bars, you've got to try this Butterfinger ice cream!
Ninja Creami Oreo Protein Ice Cream
For a higher-protein cookies and cream dessert, try this Oreo protein ice cream! It's a decadent treat that helps you meet your protein intake goals in the most delicious way.
Ninja Creami Violet Lemonade Sorbet
Floral and fruity flavors pair perfectly in this Ninja Creami violet lemonade sorbet! It's such a delicious spring and summer frozen treat.
Ninja Creami Sugar Free Pistachio Ice Cream
Using sugar free pistachio pudding makes it easy to create a healthier treat that's still super satisfying! It's a pistachio treat you'll love.
Ninja Creami Lemon Ice Cream
This lemon ice cream is made with lemon pudding mix and lemon Oreos, making it like a lemon cookies and cream treat!
Ninja Creami Orange Sorbet (Made with Jell-O)
If you grew up loving orange push-pops as much as I did, then you're going to be reliving your childhood with this easy orange sorbet made with Jell-O! It's so flavorful and vibrant, and just makes me happy.
Easiest Ninja Creami Pineapple Sorbet
This pineapple sorbet recipe needs only one ingredient--canned pineapple!
Ninja Creami Vanilla Cool Whip Ice Cream
Making vanilla ice cream with Cool Whip ensures that your frozen treat is perfectly creamy--and it's perfectly easy to do!
Silky smooth red velvet cake batter ice cream is easy to whip up in your Ninja Creami! It's pretty red hue makes it a great holiday dessert option!
Easy Ninja Creami Gingerbread Ice Cream for the Holidays
Who says ice cream is only for summer? This gingerbread ice cream is perfect for celebrating the holidays this year!
Delicious Ninja Creami Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Cool and refreshing, mint chocolate chip ice cream is one of my favorites! It's easy to make in the Ninja Creami, and the mix-in function helps ensure chocolate chips are evenly dispersed!
Ninja Creami Cherry Limeade Sorbet
Forget the drink from the Sonic Drive-in! You can make cherry limeade sorbet in your Ninja Creami, and boy is it delicious!
Easy Ninja Creami Pumpkin Ice Cream
Ice cream isn't just for summer! Enjoy rich and creamy pumpkin ice cream made in the Ninja Creami!
Easy Ninja Creami Copycat Frosty
This copycat Wendy's Frosty is made with chocolate milk and pudding mix, so it's a super simple recipe that's great for beginners.
Easy Ninja Creami Grape Sorbet
This delicious grape sorbet has the flavor of a grape popsicle, but in sorbet form! It's super easy to make, and it's one that disappears fast in my house.
Ninja Creami Butterbeer Ice Cream
Harry Potter fans will love this Butterbeer inspired ice cream! Made with homemade butterscotch, it's a delightful treat.
Ninja Creami Copycat Chunky Monkey Ice Cream
This Ninja Creami "chunky monkey" ice cream uses ripe bananas for sweetness, so it's a copycat recipe you can feel good about.
Easy Ninja Creami Lime Sherbet
Lime sherbet is the stuff summer dreams are made of, and this easy version comes together quickly with minimal effort on your part, thanks to a package of lime Jell-O!
Ninja Creami Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream (With Dairy Free Option)
If you love pumpkin pie, you're in for a treat with this ice cream! It's made with pumpkin pie mix, so it's super easy to whip up. Add a dollop of whipped cream and Thanksgiving dessert is taken care of!
Ninja Creami Sweet Cream Ice Cream
This vanilla sweet cream ice cream is made with sweetened condensed milk, so it's easy to make and serves as a delicious base for your favorite mix-ins. Add chopped cookies, candy, or nuts for a tasty treat!
Easiest Ninja Creami Cherry Pie Sorbet
You won't believe how easy it is to make this delicious cherry pie sorbet! Pie in frozen form? Yes please!
Easy Ninja Creami Dole Whip
Learn how to make the classic Disney treat with this Ninja Creami Dole Whip copycat recipe.
Easy Ninja Creami Strawberry Sorbet: Just 3 Ingredients!
This refreshing strawberry sorbet is made with fresh strawberries, for a delicious sweet treat that's perfect for summer.
Easy Ninja Creami Frozen Yogurt
Transform your favorite yogurt into a delicious frozen yogurt treat with the Ninja Creami! Skip the fro-yo shop and add your favorite toppings at home.
Ninja Creami Sweet Potato Ice Cream
Sweet potato casserole in ice cream form? Yes, please! Toasted marshmallows and pecans top this sweet potato ice cream, making the perfect fall dessert.
Easy Ninja Creami Chocolate Milkshake
You can easily create a creamy milkshake in the Ninja Creami, by combining your favorite ice cream and some milk. These milkshakes disappear fast in my home!
Ninja Creami Cherry Chocolate Ice Cream
Cherry and chocolate were meant to be together! This Ninja Creami cherry ice cream with chocolate bits throughout is a deliciously satisfying treat.
Ninja Creami Dairy Free Chocolate Ice Cream
No dairy? No sweat! You'll love this easy recipe for dairy free chocolate ice cream that's rich, creamy, and full of flavor.
Ninja Creami Protein Ice Cream
Learn how to transform a protein shake into a decadent dessert with this easy recipe for protein ice cream!
Ninja Creami Cookie Monster Ice Cream
Inspired by everyone's favorite blue monster, this Cookie Monster ice cream is a decadent treat! We love the addition of both Oreos and Chips Ahoy cookies!
Ninja Creami Chocolate Ice Cream Made with Chocolate Milk
All you need is some chocolate milk to enjoy this easy ice cream!
Easy Ninja Creami Apple Cinnamon Sorbet
This delicious apple sorbet is made with just one ingredient--apple pie filling! Such a simple yet tasty treat!
Easy Ninja Creami Eggnog Ice Cream
If you need an easy Christmas dessert, this eggnog ice cream is perfection! Serve it as is or on top of a slice of pecan pie for a holiday treat.
Ninja Creami Cake Batter Ice Cream
Cake batter ice cream has long been a favorite of mine, and now I can enjoy it whenever I want, thanks to this easy Ninja Creami recipe!
Ninja Creami Peach Ice Cream
Fresh peaches combine with a hint of cinnamon and sugar, to create a swoon-worthy dessert that makes use of summer's bounty.
Ninja Creami Nutella Ice Cream (Chocolate Hazelnut Ice Cream)
This Nutella ice cream is so easy to make in the Ninja Creami! If you love the classic chocolate hazelnut spread, you'll definitely want to make this cool and creamy treat.
Easy & Delicious Ninja Creami Banana Ice Cream
This banana nut ice cream is super simple to make, and tastes just like a slice of banana bread. Heavenly!
Easy Ninja Creami Mango Sorbet
All you need is some canned mango to whip up a batch of this refreshingly sweet mango sorbet in your Ninja Creami machine!
Ninja Creami Dairy Free Vanilla Ice Cream
Not everybody can enjoy dairy, but everyone should be able to enjoy ice cream! This dairy-free Ninja Creami vanilla ice cream is a fantastic base for all of your favorite mix-ins.
Ninja Creami Butterscotch Ice Cream
Butterscotch pudding mix is transformed into a silky smooth ice cream in the Ninja Creami! Definitely a keeper.
Ninja Creami Chocolate Ice Cream with Pudding Mix
Making chocolate ice cream with pudding mix is a game-changer! So rich and creamy, and just the right amount of sweetness.
Ninja Creami Berry Lemonade Sorbet
Berry pie filling combines with fresh lemon to create a refreshingly delicious sorbet. It's easy to make and will cool you down on a hot day.
Ninja Creami Cereal Milk Ice Cream
Raise your hand if you always drink the milk from the bottom of your cereal bowl! This cereal milk ice cream uses infused milk so you can enjoy your favorite breakfast in dessert form.
Ninja Creami Cherry Cheesecake Ice Cream
Instant cheesecake pudding mix and cherry pie filling combine to bring the flavors of your favorite cheesecake to ice cream form!
Easy Ninja Creami Peach Sorbet
The brightness of peaches is perfect for a summer day. And as a bonus, this recipe uses canned fruit, so it's super easy!
Ninja Creami Chocolate Frozen Yogurt
Sometimes you want to satisfy your sweet tooth and get some protein at the same time. With this chocolate frozen yogurt, you get the best of both worlds!
Ninja Creami Strawberry Milkshake
Enjoy summer in a glass when you make a strawberry milkshake in the Ninja Creami! It's super simple to do!
Ninja Creami Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Rich and creamy peanut butter ice cream is such a smooth and decadent treat. Add chopped peanut butter cups as a mix-in if you'd like!
Ninja Creami Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream
Frozen hot chocolate ice cream? Yes, please! Adding a sprinkling of mini marshmallows and a bit of whipped cream rounds out the experience.
Ninja Creami Kiwi Sorbet
This kiwi sorbet is a super refreshing treat, and a great way to use up ripe kiwi before they go bad!
Ninja Creami Watermelon Lemonade Sorbet
Watermelon and lemonade are two summer faves that will quench your thirst fast. Combining them in a watermelon lemonade sorbet is the best idea ever!
Easy Ninja Creami Applesauce Sorbet
Did you know you can make sorbet in the NInja Creami using applesauce? This is a great way to enjoy a low-fat treat that doesn't skimp on flavor.
Ninja Creami Spiced Pear Sorbet
Canned pears transform into a delicious treat, complete with warm spices and plenty of flavor. It's like eating pear cobbler in sorbet form!
Vegan Watermelon Ice Cream in the Ninja Creami
As carefree and sweet as a warm summer day, this vegan watermelon ice cream is creamy, smooth, and flavorful with a hint of lime and sweetness.
Made with fresh watermelon and only two other ingredients, this frozen dairy-free treat is unbelievably creamy because it is made in the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker.
Ninja Creami Brownie Batter Gelato
One of the best desserts out there is brownies. There isn’t much better than a soft, chewy, fudge brownie served warm over vanilla ice cream.
Since ice cream is also one of the best desserts, mixing the two together must create the ultimate dessert, right?
Ninja Creami Blueberry Pie Ice Cream
The flavor and texture of this blueberry pie ice cream made in theNinja Creamiis the perfect sweet treat.
Cooking the blueberries to make them into a compote or thick sauce really made all of the difference!
Vegan Apple Pie Ice Cream in the Ninja Creami
Apple pie ice cream will bring a little taste of fall to a warm summer day. This vegan ice cream is super easy to make in the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker.
It is made with canned pie filling, a little spice, and Ritz Crackers to lend an authentic apple pie flavor.
Ninja Creami Almond Joy Ice Cream
If you are a fan of Almond Joy candy bars, you're going to swoon over this ice cream recipe.
Ninja CREAMi Coffee Ice Cream
The ultimate coffee treat, this Ninja CREAMi coffee ice cream is rich and sweet. Make it even more decadent with vanilla or chocolate flavored milk.
Ninja Creami Vegan Peanut Butter Gelato
Need a vegan ice cream recipe? This peanut butter gelato is a rich and creamy treat that's just for you!
Ninja Creami Cherry Gelato
Sweet cherries are a delight in this Ninja Creami gelato. Add some chocolate sauce for a "black forest" type treat.
Healthy Ninja Creami Dole Whip Recipe: Vegan, Refined Sugar-Free, No Ice Cream
In case you aren’t sure what Disney Dole Whip is, let me explain. It’s a creamy pineapple soft serve that you can get at Disney parks that are actually vegan and gluten-free as is!
I love it, but I haven’t been to go to the Mouse House in a while, so I’m making a tastier (and healthier!) pineapple whip at home in my Ninja Creami.
Ninja Creami Banana Pudding Ice Cream
Banana pudding in ice cream form? Sign me up!
How to Make Protein Ice Cream in the Ninja Creami
Learn how to make delicious protein-packed ice cream in your Ninja Creami.
Ninja CREAMi Lemon Sorbet
This low-carb treat uses fresh lemon juice and monk fruit sweetener, making it keto-friendly.
Ninja Creami Caramel Mocha Oreo Crumble Ice Cream
Coffee and Oreos come together in a delightful way in this yummy treat. Spike it with Baileys or Kahlua for something even more special.
Ninja Creami Butter Pecan Gelato
If you love butter pecan ice cream, wait until you try this gelato!
Ninja CREAMi Orange Sorbet
Zippy and refreshing, this orange sorbet is a sweet treat you can feel good about.
Ninja Creami Hot Cinnamon Spice Frozen Yogurt
Hotcinnamonspice tea is my favorite on a cool day--and now you can use it for ice cream! Perfect for a low carb diet.
Ninja CREAMi Raspberry Sorbet
Ripe raspberries make some of the best desserts, and this sorbet is no exception.
Ninja Creami Italian Ice Recipe: See the post for more details.
Italian ice was a childhood favorite treat when we went to the beach. Now you can make your own at home!
Orange Creamsicle Ice Cream, Dairy-Free
Vegan orange creamsicle ice cream is made with orange juice concentrate, French vanilla pudding mix, a little sugar, vanilla extract, oat milk, and coconut cream, and is an absolute dream come true!
The creamy smooth orange-vanilla flavors taste just like an orange creamsicle. You will want to make this dairy-free frozen dessert again and again!
Ninja Creami The Old Goat Ice Cream
Printable Ninja Creami Recipes
If you’d like some of our favorite Ninja Creami recipes in printable form, check out Tried and True: 35 Favorite Ninja Creami Recipes!
It contains loads of delicious options in a digital download.
Check it out here, or click the image below!
About The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
If your family is like mine, everyone has different preferences regarding ice cream, and selecting a flavor we all agree on is practically impossible.
Usually, we grab several pints of different flavors so everyone can enjoy their favorite (pro tip: buy extra pint containers!).
What I love about the Ninja Creami is that we can make small batches of frozen treats with customized flavors and different mix-ins. It’s easy to create unique concoctions that we each love.
We can even make keto, low sugar, dairy free and vegan Ninja Creami recipes. It’s a simple way to make sure everyone gets what they need in their own ice cream.
So easy to satisfy your sweet tooth, no matter what your dietary needs are.
How The Ninja Creami Works
The Ninja Creami reverses the traditional ice cream making process.
Instead of churning or whipping ingredients and allowing them to freeze, you prepare an ice cream base and freeze it in a special Ninja Creami pint container for at least 24 hours.
Then you transfer the pint into your Ninja Creami machine, which “creamifies” the base with one of seven settings (such as an Ice Cream button, Sorbet button, Gelato button, etc.), by finely chopping or shaving the frozen concoction.
Many people wonder if the Ninja Creami is a blender, but it’s not! The blades aren’t sharp like a blender’s are, which makes washing it even easier.
I’ll admit, I was a little skeptical at first. But the results are impressively creamy (and easy!). It’s one of those kitchen appliances I wasn’t sure if I would find worthwhile, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised.
It’s just so easy to make a sweet treat from simple ingredients, whenever you want!
Traditional ice cream makers may still have their place, but the Ninja Creami has certainly simplified the process.
Making Substitutions with Easy Ninja Creami Recipes
For the most part, the Ninja Creami recipes featuring a more classic ice cream flavor use basic ingredients that are easy to find and keep on hand.
But there are some exceptions, especially for those who follow special diets, who need to ditch dairy or use sugar substitutes.
Many Ninja Creami recipes call for a tablespoon of cream cheese, which helps to bind the ingredients and keep ice crystals from forming. Some recipes use guar gum as a stabilizer instead, as it helps thicken the liquid and prevent crystal formation.
Whole milk and granulated sugar make regular appearances, too.
If you need to change a Ninja Creami recipe based on what you have on hand or dietary needs you need to accommodate, here are a few easy substitutions.
- Eliminate Dairy:If you need to make a recipe dairy free, you can generally use unsweetened coconut milk, oat milk,or almond milk instead of regular whole milk. Try using unsweetened coconut cream instead of heavy cream. And if a recipe calls for cream cheese, substitute vegan cream cheese instead.
- Cut the Sugar:In recipes that call for sugar, you can substitute monk fruit sweetener (or other sugar substitute of choice). If you don’t need it sugar free, you can use agave nectar or maple syrup. In some cases, guar gum is used to
- Increase Protein:Adding protein powder, protein shakes, or collagen powder to the liquid base is a great way to increase the protein content and make your Ninja Creami protein ice cream. Just remember to mix well to dissolve.
- Specialty Ingredients: Some recipes call for ingredients you may not have on hand. Sometimes these are critical ingredients, and sometimes they aren’t. For instance, if a recipe calls for vanilla bean paste, use more readily available vanilla extract instead.
Helpful Ninja Creami Tips
When you first use your Ninja Creami, it may feel a little bit overwhelming. But really, once you get started, you’ll see it’s actually quite simple.
Here are a few helpful tips to remember:
- Don’t overfill the pint. Keep the ice cream base at or under the max fill line. The liquid will expand during freezing, and you want the blade to have room to spin when you place pint of solid bases into the machine.
- Freeze your pint on a level surface in your freezer.
- Your Ninja Creami pint container, once frozen, will be inserted into an outer bowl.
- The outer bowl lid, which contains the blade, will lock into place over the bowl. If needed, check the owner’s manual for lid assembly instructions.
- Place bowl assembly into the machine, and it twists up so it locks into place within the machine. Select your function (Ice Cream function, Sorbet function, etc.) and let the machine do its work.
- Ninja’s Creamify technology is pretty impressive, but sometimes a pint will need a re-spin if it turns out crumbly the first time. I like to add a tablespoon of liquid (usually milk) before re-spinning.
- Sometimes you can avoid a re-spin if you let the pint sit out at room temperature for a few minutes before running the first cycle.
- If you want to add mix-ins, like chocolate chips, you can do that after spinning. Make a well in the ice cream (roughly 1.5″ wide, extending to the bottom of the pint) and fill the well with your mix-ins. Use the Mix-In button to stir the pieces in.
- The creamy ice cream is usually the consistency of soft serve when it’s finished. You can pop it back in the freezer for a bit if you prefer it to be a bit firmer.
