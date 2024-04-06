80+ Traditional Recipes From Around The World To Make At Home (2024)

Last updated:
Bring your love of travel to you, without leaving home, by cooking up one of these delicious traditional recipes from around the world! These signature dishes from international destinations will inspire you to visit somewhere new, or simply remember why you fell in love with a place all over again!
Food is also a wonderful way to share the world with your kids, cooking together and exploring the many different cuisines and flavours.
Discover new favourite recipes with authentic recipes from different countries around the world, taking you on a culinary adventure from the comfort of your home kitchen! We have organised these best recipes from around the world by region of the world to make it easier for you to find what you’re looking for!
The Best Traditional Recipes From Around The World
The best way to bring travel inspiration to your home or reminisce a favourite destination from the past is to get cooking!
Flavours and aromas are a powerful part of the travel experience for all ages. Each destination around the world has its own traditional dishes and specialities.
There are also those international drink recipes that remind us of our travels too.
For us and many others, food is one of our favourite parts of travel. While our kids may not yet have a total appreciation of these foodie experiences, we know eventually that time will come!
If you love sweet treats as much as we do, check out these must-try international dessert recipes to make even the sweetest of sweet tooth’s happy!
We asked talented food bloggers and travelling foodies to share their best traditional recipes from around the world to help you create the ultimate staycation and travel without leaving home!
Recipes From Around The World
Take your tastebuds on a voyage around the world with these traditional and much-loved recipes from around the world. Across continents and borders, you can cook up a storm with your family. Choose a destination and create a foodie staycation at home, starting with your kitchen! This is a budget way to travel without leaving your home!
RECIPES FROM INDIA
Whether it is fragrant curries and rice dishes you love, or simply trying your hand at making naan for the first time, these Indian food recipes are sure to create a meal the whole family will enjoy!
1
Make Naan Bread at Home like a PRO
Photo Credit:spicesnflavors.com
This authentic tandoori style flatbread is soft, light and fluffy with beautiful brown blisters just like those served in Indian restaurants. A classic recipe that goes well with any Indian Curry.
2
Restaurant-Style Instant Pot Chicken Tikka Masala
Photo Credit:simmertoslimmer.com
Making restaurant-style chicken tikka masala at home is easier than you think. Learn how to make this iconic dish in an Instant Pot or stove-top quickly and effortlessly. You’ll never do takeout again!
3
Easy Instant Pot Vegetable Biryani
Photo Credit:pipingpotcurry.com
This one-pot Vegetable Biryani is made in the instant pot, and is easy to cook with the same authentic flavours! Fragrant basmati rice cooked with lots of fresh vegetables, and aromatic whole spices and herbs, all rady in less than 40 minutes.
4
Bhatura Recipe (Bhature without yeast)
Photo Credit:www.vegrecipesofindia.com
Bhature is thick leavened fried bread made in the Indian subcontinent. They are usually had with chickpea curry.
5
Frankie Recipe (Bombay Veg Frankie Roll)
Photo Credit:www.spiceupthecurry.com
This veg frankie recipe is one of the most loved Indian street food! Whole wheat roti or chapati is layered with spiced mashed potato rolls, green chutney, chopped onions, pickled green chillies, and frankie masala. This easy Indian frankie roll is one of the TASTIEST ways to enjoy Bombay (Mumbai) street food.
6
Mutton Korma
Photo Credit:indianambrosia.com
An authentic North Indian mutton korma recipe made with mutton, yogurt, fried onions and spices. A few commonly available ingredients in the right proportions make for this signature Mughlai dish that has people salivating! Serve with warm naan for a full and very satisfying meal
7
Dal Tadka (Curry Lentil Soup)
Photo Credit:www.enhanceyourpalate.com
Dal Tadka is curry lentil soup topped with an additional tempering to enhance the flavours. Curry Lentil soup or Dal, when tempered with ghee and spices, becomes everyone’s favourite. A hearty soup is great recipe to make with kids.
8
Vegetable Pakora (Gluten free & Vegan)
Photo Credit:www.flavourstreat.com
Vegetable pakora is an Indian deep-fried fritters made with assorted vegetables, blend of spices and flour. These fritters are incredibly delicious and irresistible.
9
Chicken Karahi
Photo Credit:fatimacooks.net
If you were to ever try just one Pakistani meal in your life, it would have to be a traditional Chicken Karahi. A curry cooked in an aromatic sauce made with lots of tomatoes, garlic, ginger and coriander, this is a finger-licking good meal which you’ll find served in virtually every restaurant in Pakistan
10
Easy Sri Lankan Shrimp Kothu Roti (Spicy Shrimp & Veggies w/Shredded Coconut Roti)
Photo Credit:savoryspin.com
This is an easy version of Sri Lankan Shrimp Kottu Roti or Kothu Roti, which is a scrumptious scramble of Spices, Shrimp, Veggies and Shredded Coconut Roti!
RECIPES FROM SOUTH EAST ASIA
South-East Asia brings some incredible foodie destinations, from Vietnam to Malaysia, Burma and beyond!
11
Authentic Pho Ga (Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup)
Photo Credit:delightfulplate.com
Pho Ga (Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup) is one of the classic dishes of Northern Vietnamese cuisine. A light yet flavourful, simple dish yet sophisticated, this fragrant noodle soup can warm your heart and soul.
12
Authentic Bun Cha - Vietnamese Grilled Pork Meatballs with Noodles
Photo Credit:delightfulplate.com
Vietnamese Grilled Pork Meatballs with Vermicelli Noodles (Bun Cha) is a classic Northern Vietnamese dish. Bun Cha features flavorful and juicy pork meatballs, rice vermicelli noodles, plenty of refreshing herbs and traditional lime fish sauce dipping made from lime juice. It is the dish all Hanoians hold dear in their hearts.
13
Easy Vietnamese Spring Rolls
Photo Credit:profusioncurry.com
Eat the rainbow with these delicious fresh vegetable spring rolls. These beautiful and light Vietnamese Spring Rolls are great as an appetizer or a light meal. This non-fried, low-calorie recipe is full of fresh vibes, marvellous flavours and easy to customize.
14
Rendang Sapi Padang - Padang Style Beef Rendang
Photo Credit:dailycookingquest.com
Recreate the world's most delicious food (beef rendang) in your kitchen. Now you don't have to visit Indonesia or Malaysia to sample authentic rendang.
15
Burmese chicken curry with turmeric garlic and ginger
Photo Credit:ahedgehoginthekitchen.com
Burmese chicken curry is also known aspanthe kaukswe. Burmese chicken curry, is a delightful combination of chicken, green onions, turmeric, garlic, ginger, sweet paprika and lemongrass.
16
Pad Thai
Photo Credit:www.recipetineats.com
Skip the trip to the local Thai restaurant when you can make your very own delicious pad thai at home. This is a good reason to stay in and cook instead.
RECIPES FROM EASTERN ASIA
From Southeast Asia, venture further on your Asia food discovery into Eastern Asia, where you will find dishes from Korea, China, Japan and beyond.
17
Yukgaejang | Spicy Korean Beef Stew!
Photo Credit:twosleevers.com
Easy 30-minute yukgaejang recipe. This popular Korean beef stew will soon become a staple dish in your house.
18
Vegan Tofu Katsu Curry (GF)
Photo Credit:www.rhiansrecipes.com
This Tofu Katsu Curry is a popular Japanese dish made with tender, crispy breaded tofu smothered in a rich, spicy curry sauce.
19
Avocado Sushi Roll Recipe
Photo Credit:anyreasonvegans.com
Sushi is a popular Japanese cuisine that has become quite popular in America and other western countries. Often made with seafood and rice it’s actually a great option when looking for healthy recipes as well.
20
Onigiri: Japanese Alternative to Sandwiches
Photo Credit:miglutenfreegal.com
This easier take on sushi is so easy to make and delicious. Fill it with traditional fillings like fish, or create your own flavor combinations!
RECIPES FROM THE MIDDLE EAST
With delicious aromas and signature flavours, bringing the tastes of the Middle East into your kitchen is a decision you won't regret!
21
Masgouf Recipe | Iraq's National Dish
Photo Credit:hildaskitchenblog.com
Masgouf" is Iraq's National Dish. Fresh carp is butterflies and smothered in a delicious spicy tomato sauce and cooked suspended over hot coals.
22
Fesenjan - Persian Walnut Stew (Fesenjoon)
Photo Credit:veggiedesserts.com
Fesenjan (Koresht Fesenjoon) is a delicious traditional Persian stew from Iran. Ground walnuts form the basis of the sauce, which is fragrant with cinnamon and pomegranate molasses. This easy meatless version is served with roasted cauliflower.
23
Baba Ganoush
Photo Credit:itsnotcomplicatedrecipes.com
One of the best things to make with eggplant is this Middle Eastern dip. It is smokiness which defines The Best Baba Ganoush. The charring of the eggplant infuses the dip which is smooth, creamy and full of complex flavours. Make it a day ahead if possible to allow the wonderful flavours to fully develop.
24
Falafel
Photo Credit:littlesunnykitchen.com
Falafel is one of Middle East’s most popular dishes, it’s vegan, healthy and incredibly delicious! Simple, nutritious and loved by everyone!
25
Healthy Air Fryer Falafels (Vegan, Gluten-Free, Oil-Free)
Photo Credit:strengthandsunshine.com
This easy and healthy Air Fryer Falafel recipe is gluten-free, vegan, grain-free, and allergy-free! No oil or frying needed for these light and crispy falafel. Quick to make using canned chickpeas and chickpea flour and perfect for filling a gluten-free pita, lunches, appetizers, or dinners! Freezing and baking instructions included!
26
Hummus
Photo Credit:nourishplate.com
Hummus is an authentic Middle Eastern appetizer which is quick to make, nutritious, and incredibly delicious!
RECIPES FROM NORTH AMERICA
North America and the surrounding Americas brings many countries and its wide variety of foods together. Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, Jamaican... and of course, the USA!
27
Chili Lime Steak Fajitas
Photo Credit:keytomylime.com
Chili Lime Steak Fajitas are an easy one-pan dinner recipe! They’re packed with zesty flavour, healthy, naturally gluten-free, and are perfect for meal prep.
28
Grilled Rockfish Tacos
Photo Credit:reneenicoleskitchen.com
Enjoy these grilled rockfish tacos as a family dinner or when entertaining at home.
29
Midwestern Loose Meat Sandwiches
Photo Credit:www.accidentalhappybaker.com
These classic Midwestern Loose Meat Sandwiches are simmered in a savoury sauce made with spices, beef consomme and Worcestershire sauce. They are cheap, quick and easy. A delicious sandwich with the charm of small-town Americana.
30
Auntie's Mexican Chicken Tacos
Photo Credit:www.laurafuentes.com
Perfectly juicy and seasoned Mexican Chicken Tacos get their flavour from a special ingredient that takes the flavours to the next level! The perfect taco Tuesday recipe! Add your favourite fillings such as guacamole or sour cream on top to finish it off. Tacos are a staple when it comes to delicious Mexican recipes.
31
Red Pork Tamales
Photo Credit:inmamamaggieskitchen.com
Mexico’s contribution to culinary excellence is Red Pork Tamales. Delicious in every bite!
32
Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja (Cuban Shredded Beef)
Photo Credit:www.theroastedroot.net
Tender Cuban-style shredded beef stewed in a pepper tomato sauce. With slow cooker and pressure cooker instructions, you can make this delicious recipe in either your crock pot or Instant Pot!
33
Puerto Rican Sofrito
Photo Credit:www.sweetteaandthyme.com
Sofrito is the base of almost every savory Puerto Rican dish. Made with flavorful herbs, vegetables, and spices that give your meals serious impact.
34
Jamaican Chicken Curry
Photo Credit:twosleevers.com
This Jamaican curried chicken is spicy, authentic, and ready in just 20 minutes!
35
Jamaican Rundown
Photo Credit:recipesfromapantry.com
Jamaican Rundown is a delicious fish stew that is full of flavour! Perfect for entertaining or easy weeknight meals, you'll love how easy it is to make this traditional Jamaican Rundown recipe. Suitable for Gluten Free diets.
36
Jamaican Ackee and Saltfish
Photo Credit:thatgirlcookshealthy.com
Ackee and Saltfish is Jamaica's national dish. This is a Caribbean one pan recipe that is traditionally served for breakfast
RECIPES FROM SOUTH AMERICA
Travel your taste buds into the heart of South America with signature recipes from Peru and Brazil.
37
Peruvian Sandwich (sanguche)
Photo Credit:veggiedesserts.com
This is the most incredible, flavorful Peruvian Sandwich (aka sanguche). Peru is famous for sandwiches, where myriad cafes and street vendors sell them, often for breakfast. This vegetable sandwich is filled with Peruvian spices and roasted vegetables to give it loads of great taste.
38
Brazilian Cheese Bread
Photo Credit:www.devourdinner.com
Brazilian Cheese Bread is a delicious breaded snack (or appetizer) that you’re going to LOVE! It’s traditionally called Pão de Queijo and is a favorite bread roll of Brazil.
39
Coxinha Brazilian Chicken Croquettes Recipe
Photo Credit:www.iheartbrazil.com
Looking for a delicious chicken snack recipe? Then you'll love these deep-fried chicken croquettes from Brazil! Coxinha, the Portuguese name, is one of the most popular street food snacks in Brazil, and it's not only a fun recipe to make, but it also tastes divine!
RECIPES FROM EUROPE
There is no denying that Europe is one of our favourite foodie destinations and these recipes from Europe will take you to almost every corner of the European continent - Italy, Poland, Germany, Spain and so many places in between. Your biggest challenge is to pick a destination to explore in the kitchen!
40
SPAGHETTI WITH GARLIC AND OLIVE OIL
Photo Credit:theclevermeal.com
This humble spaghetti with garlic and olive is a classic Italian pasta dish that requires a few cheap ingredients, little effort, and it’s ready in 10 minutes. It’s a super quick spaghetti recipe, delicious and packed with flavour.
41
Italian Homemade Pizza Dough
Photo Credit:www.thepetitecook.com
Skip the takeaway and try this authentic Italian homemade pizza dough! Best of all it requires just 5 simple cupboard ingredients.
42
Instant Pot Minestrone Soup Recipe (Olive Garden)
Photo Credit:thebellyrulesthemind.net
Minestrone Soup is a perfect family-friendly meal hearty enough for even the biggest appetites. It’s the easiest, and best Instant Pot Minestrone Soup recipe ever and full of protein-packed beans and loaded with veggies. This soup is filling comfort food in a bowl. Your family will love this soup for dinner.
43
Authentic Italian pasta alla carbonara
Photo Credit:thefoodellers.com
Traditional style Carbonara Pasta from Italy - Cabanara is a popular dish for many pasta lovers all over the world and simple to make at home.
44
Peposo – Tuscan Red Wine Beef Stew
Photo Credit:www.insidetherustickitchen.com
Peposo is a traditional Tuscan Beef Stew originating from Florence. It truly is the simplest stew you’ll ever make yet it has so much flavour. Made with garlic, lots of black pepper and a whole bottle of red wine, super delicious and perfect served with creamy polenta.
45
Easy Homemade Pasta
Photo Credit:swirlsofflavor.com
Our Easy Homemade Pasta is simple to make and oh so delicious too! With just four common kitchen ingredients, you can have Homemade Pasta from scratch on your dinner table this evening. So much fun for the kids to help make the pasta with you and they’ll be learning math skills as they measure out ingredients!
46
Pasta Alla Carbonara
Photo Credit:mamalovesrome.com
Pasta alla carbonara is one of the most traditional and iconic dishes from Rome, Italy. Served both in private homes and traditional trattorie, it is made with simple yet tasty ingredients that give away the popular origin of the dish. In its purest form, it is made with eggs, guanciale (a cut of pork) and percorino romano (cheese) but these ingredients are hard to find in Rome and it is acceptable to replace them with parmesan and bacon. The dish is strictly made with no cream, the sauce comes from the clever use of the raw eggs! You can find the authentic recipe here.
47
Russian Borscht Soup
Photo Credit:littlesunnykitchen.com
Russian
Borscht soup is traditional Russian beet soup. It’s packed with vitamins and has a vibrant red colour. This is the original Russian recipe from my Mother. A similar style beet soup is popular in many of the neighbouring countries such as Poland and Ukraine too.
48
Grandma's Golumpki - Stuffed Polish Cabbage (Gołąbki)
Photo Credit:foodfolksandfun.net
Golumpki or Gołąbki are Polish cabbage rolls that are stuffed with a mixture of gound beef, pork, rice, and seasoning. This is my Grandma’s recipe and a family treasure.
49
Pierogi dough recipe + how to make perfect pierogi
Photo Credit:www.everyday-delicious.com
The best recipe for Polish pierogi dough with lots of tips on how to make perfect pierogi. The soft dough with an easy way to roll out and smells of butter make this a dish you need to try.
50
Romanian Cabbage Rolls (Sarmale)
Photo Credit:www.yuzubakes.com
Traditional Romanian dish served during major celebrations and holidays.
51
Traditional Finnish Salmon Soup - Lohikeitto
Photo Credit:cookingtheglobe.com
This Finnish Salmon Soup, known as Lohikeitto in the homeland, is to die for. Creamy and hearty, it is guaranteed to warm your soul on cold fall and winter days. Plus, it’s really easy and quick to make – ready in a half an hour!
52
Swiss Cheese Fondue Recipe
Photo Credit:www.masalaherb.com
Swiss cheese fondue is a celebratory meal to enjoy with family and friends. Cheese and wine are heated over a small stove and bread is dipped into a magnificent pot of cheese.
53
German Currywurst Recipe
Photo Credit:www.masalaherb.com
The Currywurst is Germany's favourite street food. A spicy curry sauce is served with German sausages as a snack.
54
Spanish Spinach And Chickpeas – Espinacas Con Garbanzos
Photo Credit:thebeanbites.com
This recipe for Spanish spinach and chickpeas tapas is a fairly traditional recipe for espinacas con garbanzos. This vegan chickpea recipe can be served as a main course or as part of a Spanish tapas spread! It's an iconic Andalusian dish from Southern Spain.
55
Spanish Chicken and Rice
Photo Credit:www.laurafuentes.com
For anyone who grew up in Spain, one simple and delicious dish that was enjoyed often isSpanish Chicken & Rice or,Arroz con Pollo. It’s afamily-friendly dish made with rice, chicken, and vegetables
56
Frikadeller (Danish Meatballs)
Photo Credit:www.fabfood4all.co.uk
Frikadeller are traditional Danish Pork meatballs. They're lighter than your average meatball due to the whipped egg white and oats they contain. They are truly delicious!
57
Giouvetsi (Greek Lamb Stew with Orzo)
Photo Credit:slowthecookdown.com
This Greek lamb giouvetsi is the perfect comfort dish. An easy to make recipe with few ingredients, this traditional and authentic dish is slow cooked for a rich flavor. This orzo stew can be made with lamb, veal, beef or chicken.
58
Slow cooker Greek Lamb Kleftiko with potatoes
Photo Credit:www.supergoldenbakes.com
Kleftiko is a traditional Greek recipe for unbelievably tender and succulent lamb. Simply marinate then sit back and let your slow cooker, Instant Pot or your oven do all the hard work!
59
Traditional Greek Moussakas
Photo Credit:www.kopiaste.org
Moussakas is the most popular dish in Greece. It is a casserole of layered sautéed slices of potatoes and eggplants (in some places they also add zucchini and tomatoes), with the meat sauce (either pork or veal) in the middle layer and topped with a lush layer of béchamel sauce.
60
Authentic Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber Yogurt Sauce)
Photo Credit:keytomylime.com
Authentic Greek tzatziki sauce is a popular accompaniment to many different dishes. Enjoy it as a dip for an appetiser or as a spread.
61
Vegetarian Goulash – Real Hungarian Bean Goulash
Photo Credit:mypureplants.com
Goulash is a traditional Hungarian main course. Hungarians call "goulash" the people looking after a herd of cows and this dish was originally made by them. There are 3 types you can make and stay authentic: beef goulash, mock goulash and bean goulash.
62
Lecso Vegetable Stew Recipe
Photo Credit:www.lowcarb-nocarb.com
Enjoy this super simple Vegetable Stew called Lecso Hungarian origin and popular all around Eastern Europe for your morning breakfast or any time of the day serving it hot or cold.
63
Moroccan Lamb Tagine With Apricots
Photo Credit:www.supergoldenbakes.com
This fruity Moroccan Lamb Tagine is easy to make in your Instant Pot, slow cooker or stovetop. I guarantee will fall in love with the tender slow-cooked lamb in its gently spiced aromatic sauce
64
Chicken Tagine with Preserved Lemon and Olives
Photo Credit:www.venturists.net
Authentic Moroccan Chicken Tagine Recipe with Preserved Lemon and Olives. This classic Moroccan dish can be made using a traditional clay pot (tagine) or a dutch oven. The resulting chicken will be tender, juicy and full of flavour!
65
Tarte Flambee (French Bacon and Onion Tart)
Photo Credit:thegingeredwhisk.com
This is from Alsace, France and is very easy, kid-friendly, and delicious!
66
French Chicken Stew: Coq au Vin
Photo Credit:snippetsofparis.com
The coq au vin is a traditional chicken stew, dating back to the time Julius Caesar and the Romans invaded France. An old rooster cooked for hours in wine. But for busy French families today, there is the Instant Pot.
67
Authentic Swedish Meatballs
Photo Credit:www.shugarysweets.com
Swedish meatballs with a creamy sauce are quintessential Swedish food and the perfect winter dish!
RECIPES FROM UNITED KINGDOM
The United Kingdom deserves its own special mention, with the comfort foods that are much loved by the British!
68
Toad in the Hole with Red Onion Gravy
Photo Credit:www.kitchensanctuary.com
A British classic that everybody loves – this toad in the hole consists of meaty pork sausages nestled in a giant crispy Yorkshire pudding. All served up with a rich red onion gravy.
69
Traditional Lancashire Hotpot
Photo Credit:www.kitchensanctuary.com
Any dish that still remains popular nearly 200 years after it’s creation is going to be a damn good meal. I grew up in the North of England, so this Traditional Lancashire Hotpot is one of my staple dinners!
70
Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage
Photo Credit:thisoldgal.com
A comfort meal that is a popular Jewish Irish dish.
71
Traditional British Beer Battered Fish and Chips
Photo Credit:lovefoodies.com
Beer battered fish and chips are a UK staple. The side of mushy peas optional!
RECIPES FROM AFRICA
Take a journey to South Africa with these delicious traditional recipes to try at home.
72
Chakalaka - South African Vegetable Relish
Photo Credit:recipesfromapantry.com
Never tried Chakalaka? You’re missing out. Chakalaka is a traditional South African vegetable relish that tastes amazing served with bread, stews, meat and more. Learn how to easily make it in this post.
RECIPES FROM WESTERN ASIA
Just when you thought we had given you enough yummy recipes to try from Asia, we thought you'd like a few more, this time from Western Asia - Lebanon.
73
Lebanese Spinach Pie
Photo Credit:www.acedarspoon.com
These Lebanese Spinach pies are also known as Spinach Fatayer. A spinach, feta and lemonjuicemixture is baked inside the dough to create a delicious vegetarian meal with a crunchy crust.
74
Lebanese Mujadara Hamra
Photo Credit:www.plantbasedfolk.com
Authentic Lebanese Mujaddara Hamra, from the south regions of Lebanon. A full flavoured recipe using bulgur and brown lentils, perfect for lunch or dinner.
Our Favourite International Cusines
We have so many favourite cuisines and international dishes from around the world. Many we have experienced during our travels. While others are recreated closer to home.
While our home country of Australia itself isn’t the most exciting foodie destination, we do have a few desserts worth trying. And of course, there is Vegemite.
Lamb is a popular meat option… especially around Australia Day. Although it’s definitely better in New Zealand. We do have a few desserts worth trying. And of course, there is Vegemite.
Do you love Disney? Bring the Disney inspiration into your kitchen with these copycat recipes from Disneyland & Walt Disney World.
Instead, one of our favourite cuisines is definitely Polish!
Traditional Polish food such as pierogi (dumplings), kielbasa (pork sausages) and Golonka (pork knuckle) are a must when visiting Poland!
We also love Middle Eastern food and Mexican food. And while there are plenty of Mexican restaurants here and abroad, nothing quite beats the real thing!
I will never forget the poolside taco bar at Secrets Vallarta Bay. And beyond the resort too!
Vietnamese food is another of our favourites. We got to do a cooking class in Hoi An during our visit to Vietnam and have since made a few of our favourite traditional dishes back home.
These food from around the world recipes are a delicious way of celebrating your love of food with new recipes for your weekly meal plan or special occasions!
Do you have a favourite international recipe you love to make at home or is there a traditional dish that you can’t wait to eat again when you visit somewhere next? Tell us about it in the comments!