9 Best Form Builders for WordPress | WordPress Form Plugins (2024)

Formidable Forms

The Formidable Form builder is a fantastic tool that allows for data collection. Features:

Drag and drop functionality

Visual styler

Conditional logic

Multi Step forms

Display from data with views

Email notifications

Gravity Forms, the Form Builder for WordPress

Gravity Forms is a smart choice if you always use survey forms on your website. It’s because it’s a flexible and full-stack WordPress form builder that enables users to create multi page forms. This solution will also let you limit user entries, schedule forms, hide/show specific fields, and much more. Features:

Multi Page form building

Conditional logic

30+ form fields

Integrated calculator

Spam protection

Integrations with other platforms

Ninja Forms

Ninja Forms is a great WordPress form builder pack filled with beautifully designed tools. You can use conditional logic to build complex forms and publish them using shortcodes. Extensions are also available if you eventually need additional functionalities. Features:

Intuitive drag and drop interface

Conditional logic

Availability of shortcodes

Third-party integrations

Email notification

Fast form submission via Ajax

weForms

weForms comes with a super-fast drag-and-drop functionality, Ajax-driven one-page form operation, and a wide selection of free tools. Its design has made it possible for users to create advanced WordPress forms for their websites. You have the option to go with shortcodes to publish your web forms, choose the latest user-friendly Gutenberg weForms block, or use conditional logic to build advanced, organized, delicate, and user-friendly online forms. weForms also comes with built-in analytics, which allows you to get insights from form views, conversion rates, form creator, and more. Features:

Free slack integration and signature field

reCaptcha for spam protection, multistep functionality

GDPR-friendly

Prebuilt templates

Mobile responsiveness

Plugin frontend

Email notifications

32+ form fields

WPForms

WPForms could be the best form builder for WordPress for its wide array of tools. It’s a great solution where no coding is needed, but you could still create different forms. The software is also responsive-ready, regardless of what type of device you are using. It also has an intelligent captcha and honeypot, which work great as spam protection. Features:

Drag and drop functionalities

Conditional logic

Mobile responsiveness

Spam protection

Prebuilt form templates

GDPR-friendly

Gutenberg compatibility

Signature field

If you're looking for the best form builder for WordPress, keep in mind that the solution needs to make the whole process of form generation to submission as easy as possible.