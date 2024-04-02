9 Best Form Builders for WordPress | WordPress Form Plugins (2024)

WordPress is a one-stop solution that caters to your website development needs. The thing is, it does not come with a native form builder, which you need to make that lasting connection with your visitors. No worries, though, as there are many options available so you can find the best form builder for WordPress. Do you want visitors to keep coming back to your website? Start looking for a beautiful form builder today.
Benefits of Using a Form Plugin for Your Website
Website forms play a crucial part in your business’s online presence. You might already know that it’s an excellent solution for generating leads, but apart from that, it comes with a series of benefits you can use to your advantage. It includes:
- An easier way for your visitors to reach you
- Reply faster and better
- Multifunctional
- A great way to build a more extensive network
- Decrease bounce rates
- Increase conversions
- Less visitor dissatisfaction
9 Best WordPress Form Builder 2024
- FormBot
- Contact Form 7
- Everest Forms
- Form Craft
- Formidable Forms
- Gravity Forms
- Ninja Forms
- we Forms
- WP Forms
FormBot, Best Form Builders for WordPress
FormBot is the best free form builder for WordPress since it’s designed to make form generation and submission as easy as possible. There’s no need for codes, so you’ll have your forms ready on the fly. There are two options when creating forms:
- Build from scratch
- Use a pre built template
Features:
- Offers a FREE version
- Industry-leading pricing
- No contracts
- Embed anywhere
- Intuitive and easy to use
- A growing database of templates
- Easy Integrations
Contact Form 7, the best WordPress Form Builder
Contact Form 7 is the best form builder plugin for WordPress that can help you customize good-looking forms. Features:
- Very simple and easy to use
- Great for primary form building
Everest Forms
Everest Forms excels in helping websites get as many user responses as possible. It’s made possible by the easy-to-use interface, which can help you build aesthetically pleasing contact forms and make more conversions. Everest Forms also supports multi-column functionality and email notifications on form submissions. Features:
- Google reCaptcha to prevent spams
- PDF form submission
- Shortcode support
- Responsive templates
Form Craft, the best WordPress Form Builder
Form Craft could be the best form builder for WordPress, considering its simplified settings and admin panels. It also has a sleek drag and drop functionality and allows users to embed their forms as a popup on any page.
Features:
- Drag and drop form builder
- Conditional logic
- Built-in form analytics
- Email notifications
- Frontend mobile responsiveness
- Shortcode support
- 28+ form fields
- Autosave form progress
- Math logic for quizzes or order forms
Formidable Forms
The Formidable Form builder is a fantastic tool that allows for data collection. Features:
- Drag and drop functionality
- Visual styler
- Conditional logic
- Multi Step forms
- Display from data with views
- Email notifications
Gravity Forms, the Form Builder for WordPress
Gravity Forms is a smart choice if you always use survey forms on your website. It’s because it’s a flexible and full-stack WordPress form builder that enables users to create multi page forms. This solution will also let you limit user entries, schedule forms, hide/show specific fields, and much more. Features:
- Multi Page form building
- Conditional logic
- 30+ form fields
- Integrated calculator
- Spam protection
- Integrations with other platforms
Ninja Forms
Ninja Forms is a great WordPress form builder pack filled with beautifully designed tools. You can use conditional logic to build complex forms and publish them using shortcodes. Extensions are also available if you eventually need additional functionalities. Features:
- Intuitive drag and drop interface
- Conditional logic
- Availability of shortcodes
- Third-party integrations
- Email notification
- Fast form submission via Ajax
weForms
weForms comes with a super-fast drag-and-drop functionality, Ajax-driven one-page form operation, and a wide selection of free tools. Its design has made it possible for users to create advanced WordPress forms for their websites. You have the option to go with shortcodes to publish your web forms, choose the latest user-friendly Gutenberg weForms block, or use conditional logic to build advanced, organized, delicate, and user-friendly online forms. weForms also comes with built-in analytics, which allows you to get insights from form views, conversion rates, form creator, and more. Features:
- Free slack integration and signature field
- reCaptcha for spam protection, multistep functionality
- GDPR-friendly
- Prebuilt templates
- Mobile responsiveness
- Plugin frontend
- Email notifications
- 32+ form fields
WPForms
WPForms could be the best form builder for WordPress for its wide array of tools. It’s a great solution where no coding is needed, but you could still create different forms. The software is also responsive-ready, regardless of what type of device you are using. It also has an intelligent captcha and honeypot, which work great as spam protection. Features:
- Drag and drop functionalities
- Conditional logic
- Mobile responsiveness
- Spam protection
- Prebuilt form templates
- GDPR-friendly
- Gutenberg compatibility
- Signature field
If you’re looking for the best form builder for WordPress, keep in mind that the solution needs to make the whole process of form generation to submission as easy as possible. Go with a builder with all the fantastic features from the start, like FormBot the best Form Builders for WordPress.
