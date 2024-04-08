9 Best iOS Apps That Are Must-Haves For Your iPhone (April 2022) (2024)

Selecting from over 2.2 million apps on the App Store can be difficult. While the App Store does have plenty of gems and unique apps, it also has an abundance of apps that may not be worth your time. Fret not! We’ve compiled the 9 best iOS apps that you should have on your phone, and why they are essential to everyday life.

If you’re looking to make your iPhone awesome, then here is the list of must-have top iOS apps!

Note: This list is strictly not in order.

In this article: hide 2. YNAB (You Need A Budget) 3. Amazon Kindle 4. Forest – Stay focused 5. Reflectly: Self-Care Journal 6. Duolingo – Language Lessons 7. HungryGoWhere 9. Photofox – Photo Editor 1. Lifesum: Diet & Macro Tracker See Also Organize your ideas with this iPhone, Mac and iPad appThe 25 Best iPhone Apps - Better MagazineApple Surprise Reveal: Biggest-Ever Shake-Up For Your iPhone Here In WeeksTop 20 Must-Have iPad Apps (Updated 2024) - GadgetMates Healthier living does not have to be challenging. With the Lifesum app, they offer plenty of essential features to help you get started in living healthier! From personalised meal and diet plans, exercise and food tracking, to healthy recipes and so much more, Lifesum ensures that getting healthy and fit is achievable for everyone. With over 45 million users monthly, Lifesum’s subscription payment plan allows you to receive much more value with this excellent app. Some of the features include access to Lifesum’s recipe library of healthy dishes daily, a health test & life scores to help you understand your current health status, body measurements such as weight, body fat, waist, and more. However, if you’re planning to stick with the free version, Lifesum guarantees that you too can still meet your health goals by finding alternative recipes to some of your favourite foods, as well as helping you make the right choice when you shop at a grocery store. Whether you’re looking to lose weight or to simply live healthier, Lifesum is a must-have app that can truly turn your life around. Category: Health & Fitness Price: Free (Lifesum subscription at $3.49) Available On: App Store

2. YNAB (You Need A Budget) Personal finance is essential for any individual, and ensuring that you have a long-term financial plan ahead of you can make you much more financially responsible. With YNAB (You Need A Budget), you can do all of that and more! As your personal finance tracker to take charge of your budget and expenses, YNAB can help you break your paycheck to paycheck cycle and save even more every month! Free for 30 days, YNAB offers features to sync all of your banks and accounts in one place, giving you access to real-time financial data to share with your partner. In addition, YNAB also educates you on all the right and wrongs to help you get out of debt! The app has helped over 100,000 users regain control of their own finances, reduce their stress levels, and give them the freedom to live their life the way that they choose. We are all financially responsible for our own expenses and budget. Let YNAB help you regain your financial footing and save more each month! Category: Finance Price: Free (Offers In-App Purchases) Available On: App Store

3. Amazon Kindle We may not have the luxury of carrying physical books around us wherever we go, and that is where Amazon Kindle arrives as both a lifesaver and as one of the best reading apps on the App Store! Not only does Kindle provide you with ready-to-read books from the Amazon catalogue, but you can get your reading routine started by purchasing from the Amazon store. If you are an avid reader with a Kindle Unlimited or Amazon Prime subscription, you’ll gladly find all of your Kindle books ready to download at any time on the Kindle app! Kindle offers over 6 million books, comics, audiobooks and magazines for you to start reading immediately. From the best sellers charts to your favourite genres such as science fiction, romance, fantasy and more, you can get it all within this Kindle app. Through Amazon integration, you and your family can also share books with one another, allowing you to sync your books across multiple different devices. It’s time to get your reading routine started with Amazon Kindle today! Category: Books Price: Free Available On: App Store

4. Forest – Stay focused What if you had a chance of growing your very own virtual garden where each seed you plant continues to grow when you stay focused on your task? With Forest – Stay focused, the amount of trees you can plant is all up to you! As one of the top productivity iOS apps on the App Store, Forest gives you the opportunity to instil a productive attitude so that you can find time for all the important things in your life, and return to a blooming forest. Forest offers plenty of ways for you to feel a sense of achievement and responsibility in becoming productive throughout the day. This includes 30 new tree species for you to unlock and plant, additional achievements with even more rewards, as well as the ability to plant real trees on Earth and make your mark to protect the environment. To date, Forest has over 4 million satisfied users, with over 700,000 real trees planted through the app. If you’re ready to make your productive habits blossom, then Forest can help you stay focused on your task in the best way possible! Category: Productivity Price: $1.99 (Offers In-App Purchases) Available On: App Store

5. Reflectly: Self-Care Journal Self-care in the digital age can be challenging to maintain, but with Reflectly: Self-Care Journal, maintaining a healthy relationship with yourself is now much easier! Thanks to its simplistic yet beautiful user interface, Reflectly is able to help you get started on your self-care journey, detailing your daily journal and tracking your progress throughout the week. Driven by artificial intelligence, Reflectly takes exceptional care in helping to craft a deeply personal and enriching experience. They help each user to structure their daily problems and thoughts so that they can reflect on them at the end of a long day. Through its artificial intelligence function, Reflectly becomes your personal health companion, asking questions to gauge your feelings daily. You will also be able to unlock progress statistics on the activities that you have done for the past week, receive additional personalised notifications on motivational quotes from your loved ones, as well as the ability to take better care of your own mental health. More than just a journal app, Reflectly is here to help you stay positive in your everyday life! Category: Health & Fitness Price: Free (Offers In-App Purchases) Available On: App Store

6. Duolingo – Language Lessons What if there are better ways for you to learn a new language that you have never learnt before? This is where Duolingo is simply awesome! This award-winning app has helped over 300 million users learn a new language worldwide, with features and functions to help language learners from varying skill levels. With over 35 languages for you to get started learning today, Duolingo is a fun way to kickstart your language-learning journey! As the app is designed by language experts, Duolingo takes into account science-based methods to help each user learn a new language with ease. Through its game-like sessions, the app can help you gradually build up your reading, speaking, listening and writing skills that are both effective and fun! Duolingo’s subscription, Duolingo Plus, offers ad-free learning and the ability to download language courses wherever you go, spicing up learning no matter where you are. If you’re looking for the best language-learning app on the App Store, look no further than Duolingo! Category: Education Price: Free (Offers In-App Purchases) Available On: App Store

7. HungryGoWhere Are you looking for the right place to dine and drink with a loved one? Then HungryGoWhere can help make it happen with reviews for over 25,000 restaurants in Singapore! The app features plenty of benefits to help you make your next food choice, with sorted reviews by cuisines, menu, location and more. Better yet, you can even sign up and connect to your social media platforms to post your very own reviews after a satisfying dine-in! Most importantly, HungryGoWhere is able to fulfil all of your foodie cravings by making food reservations for over 1,300 restaurants with just a touch of a few buttons. Can’t decide which place to go? Planning for a group lunch? Let HungryGoWhere’s recommendations and maps function guide help you pick the right spot without any worries! The app also allows you to receive notifications at some of your favourite restaurants for deals and discounts so that you never miss out. With HungryGoWhere, you’ll be able to know where to go whenever you’re hungry! Category: Food & Drink Price: Free Available On: App Store

8. Headspace: Meditation & Sleep Everyday life can be stressful for many individuals. If you are looking to reduce that stress and stay focused, then Headspace can get you back to feeling right! This app features plenty of resources to guide you towards a more fulfilling everyday life so that you can feel healthier and be happier. Co-founded by an expert on meditation and skill on mindfulness, Headspace offers over hundreds of guides on meditation to help you focus or sleep, allowing you to take better care of your mind-body health. Headspace provides meditations for every individual, no matter their experience or their lifestyle, where they can fit into during their busy schedule. These meditations are 3-minute sessions to help you stay resilient and cope with your rapidly changing emotions. Headspace also features relaxing sleep casts, soundscapes and tranquil music that can put you in the mood for relaxing sleep to wake up fresh the very next day! Change your life with Headspace today and reinvigorate yourself with quality meditation. Category: Health & Fitness Price: Free (Offers In-App Purchases) Available On: App Store

9. Photofox – Photo Editor Finding the right image editing app is essential for individuals looking to enter into the world of art, and Photofox – Photo Editor is one of the top iOS apps on the App Store! When it comes to seamless art, effects and image editing, Photofox offers all of that and more for users who do not have a single experience of image editing! Just because you may not have any experience doesn’t mean that you can’t come up with a masterpiece. Photofox delivers with QuickArts for simple touches and detailed photo editing with advanced tools to navigate and make it picture-perfect. Quick and easy, Photofox takes advantage of the iPhone’s powerful hardware to display all of your fancy creations and images in different quality, sizes, and image formats. In addition, you can join the community and go head-to-head with other users and test your image editing skills! Most importantly, Photofox’s simplistic interface and editing tools can ignite your creativity and take you to the next level of image editing. Category: Photo & Video Price: Free (Offers In-App Purchases) Available On: App Store

Conclusion

These are 9 of the best iOS apps we have found on the App Store that are sure to help you in a wide variety of ways! Whether you are looking to learn a new language, ignite your creative passion, or simply looking for a meditative app for a deep and relaxing sleep, there is something awesome for every individual. If you are looking to bolster your iPhone with quality iOS apps, then you should take a look at the apps listed above and see what suits you best!