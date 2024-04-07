9 Paleo Tigernut Flour Recipes + Pros, Cons - My Natural Family (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

I have 9 of the best tigernut flour recipes right here for your convenience - but what is it anyway? Well, that is a very good question. A tigernut is a small root vegetable that is native to northern Africa or the Mediterranean and is actually nut-free.

So to keep you from wondering - no it isn't a nut-like its name implies, it is a root. Because Tigernut is not a nut or grain, it is a good option for people looking for some diversity that eat gluten-free or Paleo. For people who are also allergic to nuts, it is a great option because it also adds protein to your diet.

Pros

Is a prebiotic, which is great because it helps feed the good bacteria in your tummy

Is high in protein

Is high in iron, zinc, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins C and E

Can generally be used at a 1:1 ratio when adapting recipes with this flour.

Generally turns out like "normal" flour

Is high in fiber; they contain 40 percent of the fiber you need each day.

Has a slightly sweet flavor, plus a somewhat nutty flavor, so it is good for baked goods because you can add less sugar.

Works well in combination with other flours and starches like almond flour * , coconut flour * , oat flour * and arrowroot starch * etc.

Cons

It can be hard to find and can be expensive (like three times the cost of some other Paleo flours).

Some people think it has the texture of sand with soft things, like pancakes, but they don't notice it with things like cookies.

The high fiber content can cause problems for some people.

Conclusion

It seems to be a really good option as an alternative grain-free or Paleo flour. I haven't tried it yet but I plan to soon. How about you, have you tried any of these recipes? If not, when you do try it, let me know how it turns out because I would love to know how you like it.

1.Tortillas - Eat Beautiful

Tapioca Flour * - Coconut Oil

Tortillas can complete a meal a lot of the time. With this recipe, you can make wraps or any Mexican dish you like. Wraps are good for lunch, dinner or even breakfast. The best thing about these wraps is you don't have to roll them out. You can make 6 tortillas without too much work. They are rich in resistant starch, complex carbs which means they are good for blood sugar levels, energy and super healthy for digestion.

2. Cassava Brownies - Create Delicious

Applesauce - Maple Syrup * - Palm Shortening * - Vanilla - Cassava Flour * - Carob Powder - Baking Soda

These brownies are fudgy and sweet and bit cakey because the cassava flour helps with the texture. They would be yummy with a big glass of coconut milk. You'll really want to try making these.

3.Homemade Teddy Grahams - Purely Twins

Flax Meal * - Cinnamon - Coconut Sugar * - Coconut Oil - Coconut Milk *

The twins grew up eating Teddy Grahams for breakfast a lot of the time. Since they can't eat them anymore and really miss them they decided to make a Paleo version they can eat and share with all of us. The ingredients are on the mom-approved list. They are easy to make in just 13 minutes. What a yummy treat!

4.Carrot Cake with Whipped Coconut Frosting - Heart Beet Kitchen

Coconut Flour * - Cinnamon - Ginger - Lemon Juice - Coconut Milk - Applesauce - Maple Syrup - Carrots - Raisins - Gelatin Eggs - Coconut Flakes

If you've been craving sweets, this carrot cake with hit the spot. The cake has just enough sweetness from the maple syrup, the golden raisins, and the spring carrots.

While it's baking the smell of ginger, cinnamon, and cloves through the air and brings all of the classic flavors together in each forkful. It's topped with toasted coconut flakes and whipped coconut milk frosting.

5.Deep Dish Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie - The Roasted Root

Coconut Sugar - Maple Syrup - Eggs - Cinnamon - Dark Chocolate Chunks

These gluten-free and Paleo chocolate chip cookies are made in a cast iron skillet, deep dish style. They are basically the best display of good you've ever eaten. Seriously, they have that crunchy edge with the soft middle and lots of chocolate chunks to make your day.

6. Pumpkin Bars - Create Delicious

Bananas - Pumpkin Puree - Coconut Oil - Maple Syrup - Coconut Flour

I think it's always pumpkin season. Growing up I didn't realize there was such a thing. We ate pumpkin whenever we felt like it. So, you can too.

My mom always had pumpkin in the freezer she put into bags and froze when she had extra pumpkin from the garden. These pumpkin bars are like a pumpkin pie with all the spicy flavors but without all the work and mess. It only takes 10 minutes to throw them together.

7. Pancakes - The Roasted Root

Eggs - Almond Milk - Tapioca Flour *

Some people think that Tigernut flour is much easier on the digestive system than coconut flour and almond flour. When it's combined with tapioca flour the texture of the baked goods is quite similar to whole wheat flour.

Gluten-free pancakes can be a challenge but these pancakes turn out tender, fluffy, chewy, and soft. They have sort of a nutty flavor and have very few ingredients. They hold together well and are quite easy to flip over. They take the same amount of time to prepare as regular pancakes.

8.Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble - Sweet Treats

Arrowroot Flour - Maple Syrup - Strawberries - Rhubarb - Maple Sugar

This rhubarb crumble can be made in a regular size baking dish. But these are made in mason jars to make it easy for portion control.

You see, some people have trouble knowing when to quit scooping. These neat little jars make it possible to freeze them too, the lids come in handy for that. Then you have a nice little dessert all ready and waiting for you when you need it.

9. Pumpkin Cookies - Real Everything

Cassava Flour - Cinnamon - Ginger - Palm Shortening * - Honey - Pumpkin Puree - Egg

