90 Easy Keto Diet Recipes For Beginners: Free 30 Day Meal Plan (2024)

64K Shares

90 keto diet recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner! Looking for a keto diet menu plan with tips for beginners? This free 30 day low carb meal plan is all you need to get started (or decide to get started) on the keto diet.

If you’re starting the ketogenic diet, or a low carb diet – it can be easy to get overwhelmed!

This guide will help you understand the basics of the ketogenic diet and help you kick-start your weight loss plan with 30 days of fabulous and delicious keto diet recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks in case you’re into that sort of thing!

Now, I understand it’s difficult when you’re a beginner at anything, especially losing weight.

Six years ago when I started the keto diet, Pinterest wasn’t a thing and information wasn’t as readily available as it is today.

And yes, having “all the information” at your fingertips is fabulous, but it can be difficult to know who to trust – or if you’re even dealing with a real person on the other side of the screen.

Here’s the thing – I can guarantee you that I’m 100% real (Check out my low quality ) and I did lose weight on the keto diet. 148 pounds of it.

But this isn’t about me – I want you to know the keto diet is legit. Keto is not just another trendy diet, and it’s not easy, but it works.

Stick to the plan, and you will lose weight.

What is the Keto Diet?

Despite what the media may say, the Keto diet is not a trend. The ketogenic diet (keto for short) was developed in 1921 by Dr. Russell Wilder at the Mayo Clinic for patients with epilepsy. I won’t bore you with all of the medical jargon, but along with the benefits for epileptic symptoms, doctors also noticed patients on the keto diet experienced decreased irritability and increased focus.

Read More:

How Long Does It Take To Start Losing Weight On Keto?

Weight loss varies from one person to another because everyone’s body is different.

If you have a lot of weight to lose (like I did), you may lose more in the first few weeks than your best friend, and, if you’re a woman, you may lose weight at a slower pace than your husband or boyfriend. And yes, that totally sucks:)

There are many factors that determine how much you will lose, but since I know you want an answer, I’ll give you a ballpark figure, deal?

The average weight loss on the keto diet after the first week is usually around 10 pounds.

Now please don’t get too excited. This initial weight loss is mostly water weight.

See, the keto diet causes you to drop the water weight fast because you’re cutting your carbs dramatically.

And while you may not be losing fat, this water weight loss is a good sign that your body has entered the ultimate fat burning mode: ketosis.

What Is Ketosis?

On the keto diet, you reduce your (net) carbohydrate intake to 20-30 grams per day.

Why?

It’s all part of the plan to get your body into the state of ketosis or fat burning (also called fat-fueled) mode. When your body doesn’t have the carbs to burn for energy, it turns to fat.When your body is in ketosis, it converts fat into ketones which become your body’s new fuel source.

To stay in ketosis, you have to eat foods that are keto-friendly. Going keto isn’t all that tough after you get used to it, but it can be a challenge at first.

Related: Total Keto Diet for Beginners

What Are The Health Benefits of The Ketogenic Diet?

The ketogenic diet may be one of the most well-researched eating plans on the planet. (Which happens to be one of the reasons I landed on it when I was trying to find a diet that would work for me.)

Numerous studies have indicated that a ketogenic diet reduces factors for cardiovascular disease (diabetes, heart disease, stroke), and some suggest it to bebeneficial for certain types of cancer.)

Ketogenic diets are also known to reduce the frequency of migraines and help increase energy levels. (I can vouch for both.)

There is so much more to keto than weight loss like better focus, stronger physical endurance, and radiant skin.

Even with all of these health benefits before you begin any diet plan, you should speak to your doctor. The keto diet works for me, but it’s not for everyone.

Moment of Truth: There is no ONE diet that works for everyone, because we are all different!

I don’t write exclusively about keto, even though it works for me, I’m passionate about it, and it is the most googled diet on the planet:)

But today, we are going all-in ketogenic, and I have collected over 90 low-carb recipes that are perfect for beginners – if you decide keto is right for you.

Three Ways to Lose It

Hire me as your Health Coach. I have a few spots on my calendar open and I’d love to work with you one on one! Find out about my Rebellious Keto Coaching Program here.

If you want to take control and do all it yourself, I’ve created a food list for you that you can download for free as well as this 30-day meal plan that includes keto diet recipes for breakfast lunch and dinner.And snacks!:)

Oh, and you can find over 500 – yes, 500 keto meal ideas and recipes here – for free. Boom.

Keto Diet Breakfast Recipes

Chaffles | WTYM Blog

Cream Cheese Pancakes | WTYM Blog

Keto Waffles | Ditch The Carbs

Keto Chorizo Omelet | Hey Keto Mama

Chia Seed Pudding | Word To Your Mother Blog

Cinnamon Roll Muffins | The Big Man’s World

Avocado Baked Eggs | Word To Your Mother Blog

Savory Low Carb Breakfast Cookies | My Life Cookbook

Fudge Overnight “Oats” [Vegan] | Healthful Pursuit

Strawberry Smoothie | Word To Your Mother Blog

Oven Baked Eggs | Word To Your Mother Blog

Easy Breakfast Muffins with Sausage | Word To Your Mother Blog

Blueberry Muffins | Word To Your Mother Blog

Easy Low-Carb Keto Breakfast Casserole with Sausage| Food Faith Fitness

Keto Taco Breakfast Skillet| Peace, Love and Low Carb

Super Easy Egg Keto Breakfast Muffins| Word to Your Mother Blog

The Best Keto Breakfast Sandwich | Word To Your Mother Blog

Low Carb No Egg Breakfast Bake With Sausage & Peppers | Kalyn’s Kitchen

Easy Spinach & Mushroom Omelet Muffins | All Day I Dream About Food

Baked Denver Omelet | Cooking Classy

Sausage Balls with Almond Flour | Word To Your Mother Blog

Ultimate Breakfast Roll Ups | Ruled.Me

Low Carb Keto Breakfast Burrito Bowl Recipe| Ketogasm

Mexican Breakfast Casserole| Keto Diet App

Easy Blueberry Mug Muffin | Word To Your Mother Blog

Coconut Flour Porridge Breakfast Cereal Recipe | Low Carb Maven

Keto Overnight Oatmeal| The Big Man’s World

Pumpkin Chia Muffins | Keto Diet App

Coffee Cake Muffins | Joy Filled Eats

Keto Diet Recipes | Lunch

| Word To Your Mother Blog

Caprese Tuna Salad Stuffed Tomatoes | My Cooking Spot

Easy Keto Egg Salad | Hey Keto Mama

Turkey Club Egg Wraps | All Day I Dream About Food

Chicken Club Lettuce Wrap | Skinnytaste

Egg Roll Wrap | A Spicy Perspective

Lettuce Wraps with Turkey & Roasted Peppers | Low Carb Yum

Refreshing Salmon Salad | Healthful Pursuit

Spinach Cobb Salad Recipe | That’s Low Carb?!

Vietnamese Noodle Bowl Salad | Ketogasm

Easy Shrimp Avocado Salad with Tomatoes & Feta | Savory Tooth

Marinated Cauliflower Antipasto Salad | Kalyn’s Kitchen

Keto Crack Slaw| Tastaholic’s

Oven Baked Bacon Wrapped Chicken Tenders | Low Carb Yum

5 Minute Keto Pizza | Ruled.me

Zucchini Crust Grilled Cheese | The Iron You

Easy Cashew Chicken | Keto Connect

Salami & Cream Cheese Roll Ups | The Low Carb Diet

Caesar Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps | Peace Love and Low Carb

Keto Chicken Enchilada Bowl | Hey Keto Mama

Guacamole Chicken Salad | Popsugar

BLT Chicken Stuffed Avocados| The Garlic Diaries

Chipotle Pulled Pork Lettuce Wraps With Avocado Aioli| Fashionable Foods

Cheddar-Wrapped Taco Rolls| Wicked Stuffed

Vegetarian Keto Club Salad| Ruled.Me

Avocado Egg Salad| Diethood

Vegan Crack Slaw| Meat Free Keto

Fresh Tuna Salad Recipe| Nancy Ferrer

Spicy Thai Chicken Zoodle Soup| Fashionable Foods

Fresh Sriracha Broccoli Salad| Wicked Stuffed

Snacks & Desserts

| Word To Your Mother Blog

Guacamole | Word To Your Mother Blog

Low Carb Cauliflower Breadsticks | Real Housemoms

Deviled Eggs with Avocado | Word To Your Mother Blog

Deviled Eggs with Bacon | Word To Your Mother Blog

| Word To Your Mother Blog

Easy Crockpot or Oven Buffalo Chicken Dip | Word To Your Mother Blog

Easy Microwave Vanilla Mug Cake | Word To Your Mother Blog

3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies | Word To Your Mother Blog

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Balls | Word To Your Mother Blog

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies | Word To Your Mother Blog

Homemade Keto Butter Crackers | Word To Your Mother Blog

Easy Peanut Butter + Chocolate No Bake Cookies | Word To Your Mother Blog

Keto Brownies | Keto Connect

Cookie Dough Fat Bombs | Word To Your Mother Blog

Keto No-Bake Peanut Butter + Chocolate Fat Bombs | Word To Your Mother Blog

Cream Cheese Fat Bombs (5 Ways) | Word To Your Mother Blog

Easy Chocolate Microwave Mug Cake | Word To Your Mother Blog

Related: & Keto Fat Bombs

Keto Snacks To Buy & DIY

You don’t have to go full-on recipe mode when you need a quick bite – or when you kick into high-key hangry…here are a few grab and go low carb snack ideas.

String Cheese:Cheese has a healthy combination of protein and fat. To keep it keto – make sure it’s the full-fat version

Nuts:Almonds, walnuts, and macadamias are a heart-healthy low-carb fave! Just don’t eat too many because the calories add up fast.

Avocado:Avocados are the best of all time wonder food – they are full of fiber and potassium + monounsaturated fatty acids

Keto Blueberry Granola – With Almonds, Coconut & Pecans

Pickles: Easy & quick keto snack

Bacon

Pepperoni Slices

Laughing Cow Cheese

Pork Rinds

Parsnip ChipsTrader Joe’s chips are a delicious on the go salty keto snack!

DiMario Snack Sticks Absolutely the best when you’re on the go!

Righteous Felon Beef Jerky If you want to up your beef jerky game this is how – Righteous Felon Beef Jerky Cartel specializes in beef jerky & has been featured in tons of foodie magazines. It’s SO good!

Keto Bars Hands down the best! The only ketogenic bar that’s low carb & intentionally high in (healthy) fats so you stay fueled & full. And they do not taste like cardboard:)

Get Your Keto Snacks – Delivered

If you’re into subscription boxes, or think you may be – try Keto Krate. They’ll send you new keto-friendly snacks every month (with 5 carbs or less) + coupons. I swear you won’t be disappointed – I ended up having to up my subscription to 2 per month because my kids kept eating all of the snacks:)

Keto Diet Recipes | Dinner

Crockpot White Chicken Chili | WTYM Blog

Easy Cheeseburger Soup (With Bacon) | Word To Your Mother Blog

| Word To Your Mother Blog

Caprese Hasselback Chicken| Low Carb Maven

Lemon Garlic Chicken | Word To Your Mother Blog

| Word To Your Mother Blog

Crockpot Chicken Taco Soup | Word To Your Mother Blog

Roasted Asian Shrimp & Brussels Sprouts Sheet Pan | Kalyn’s Kitchen

One Pan Lemon Garlic Baked Salmon + Asparagus | Cafe Delites

One Pan Chicken Thighs with Mozzarella | Word To Your Mother Blog

Drool-Worthy Keto Taco Soup | Word To Your Mother Blog

15 Minute Garlic Shrimp Zoodles | Salt & Lavender

Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole | Word To Your Mother Blog

Stuffed Peppers with Italian Sausage, Ground Beef & Mozzarella| Kalyn’s Kitchen

Keto Chicken Cordon Bleu | Warfield Family

20-Minute Shrimp & Sausage Paleo Skillet | Paleo Newbie

Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken | Word To Your Mother Blog

Taco Stuffed Avocados | House of Yumm

Crockpot Mississippi Pot Roast | WTYM Blog

Keto Butter Chicken | Cast Iron Keto

Stuffed Pork Chops | Caveman Keto

Crockpot Crack Chicken | Word To Your Mother Blog

Loaded Keto Cauliflower Soup | Word To Your Mother Blog

Crockpot Carnitas | WTYM Blog

Cumin Spiced Beef Wraps | Peace Love & Low Carb

Bangin’ Coconut Lime Skirt Steak | Wicked Stuffed

Jalapeno Popper Chicken Casserole | Word To Your Mother Blog

Keto Lasagna With Zucchini Noodles | Ketogasm

Meal Prep Instant Pot Chicken | Word To Your Mother Blog

Best Keto Burger Recipe | Word To Your Mother Blog

Ok. So you’ve got 30 days of recipes. Now you need a plan.

Navigating the grocery store for the first time on the keto diet can be a little confusing. completely devastating if you don’t have a guide.

This keto shopping list and free Keto Grocery List Printable PDF will walk you through every aisle, so you’ll know exactly what foods are keto-friendly, what you need to put in your shopping cart, and what you need to pass on by.

Don’t miss the keto snack section where I’ll share all the best low carb snacks you can buy right now on Amazon.

Rebel Keto: How To Stop The Blame Game, Lose the Weight, and Have Fun On A Diet (Yes, FUN)

Total Keto for Beginners

Keto Food Swaps! The Best Keto Food Substitutes

40 Keto Crockpot Recipes

75 Keto Instant Pot Recipes