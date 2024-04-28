96 Great Homemade Gift in a Jar Recipes – Tip Junkie (2024)

9K Shares

How to make homemadegift in a jarrecipes which are easy and cheap gifts to make! These gifts in a jar include pictured tutorials on how to make pies, cookies, and cakes in a jar recipe as well as homemade mixes in a jar likesoup, sugar scrubs and other mason jar gifts.

To make thesehomemade gifts in a jarsimply layer the ingredients per the recipe, add a ribbon and cute tag for a practical and stylish gift. These jar gifts are also perfect gift-giving ideas for any occasion throughout the year.

Here are amazing homemade gifts in a jar complete with recipes and lots of pictures so you can make them at home for your friends and family.

Gift in a Jar

1. Sewing Kit in a Jar~This Sewing Kit in a Jar is the perfect gift for the sewer in your life. Easily personalize your gift with the recipients favorite colors by altering the fabric on the lid. You can also stencil a picture on the jar. Isnt the Barbie silhouette fab?!

2. Date in a Jar {ice skating}~ A fun and unique idea for a gift, a date in a jar. Fill a jar with little clues and useful items to use on the date. This jar was filled with cocoa mix, chocolates, gloves and lip balm. Theres even a tutorial to make the darling felt ice skates.

3. DIY Date Night {gifts for him} ~Ever run out of ideas for you and your sweetie to spend some quality time together? Well, use the Date Night Jar to fuel some fun ideas and rekindle the flames!

4. Energy in a Jar~ This jar is filled with goodies that will give you a little pick me-up during the day. Customize them with your favorite snack bars, chocolates or hot cocoa packets.

5. Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn~ This Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn is one of the easiest and cheapest gifts to make. The only items you will need to purchase are the popcorn kernels and containers. You could also recycle your pasta sauce jars for containers. Print the free label and the recipe card. Voila! And, its so much better than microwave popcorn.

6. Housewarming Gift in a Jar~Anyone would love this simple yet thoughtful housewarming gift. Just fill a jar with a few of your favorite household items. This jar included things like a favorite soap, cleaning sponges, a dishtowel and more.

7. Homemade Laundry Detergent in a Jar~So, giving someone laundry soap as a gift may not be the norm, but its certainly practical. You know they will use it. Plus, if you attach the pretty gift tag (which you can download and print for free) no one will notice how practical it is. Its just a lovely homemade gift.

8. How To Make a Mason Jar Soap Dispenser~ Look at this clever way to easily make a soap dispenser! A great way to rehab your old soap pump. You can add color to the clear jar by adding decorative beads.

9. DIY Jar Air Fresheners~Make one of these air fresheners for a new neighbor, teacher, or make small ones for bridal/baby shower favors. Kate says she uses them in her kitchen, bathroom, and next to the diaper pail. They are so quick and easy to make, youll want to make a couple extra for yourself {snicker}.

10. Pizza In A Jar {Fun Food}~Turn your regular weekly pizza night upside down by serving your Friday night favorite in a new way. A unique food idea for a party or just a fun way to let kids experiment in the kitchen.

11. Sourdough Starter {free printable tag}~ This 3 ingredient sourdough starter is perfect for making waffles or other delicious breakfast foods. The recipe will make two sourdough starters that store well in mason jars. Keep one for yourself and give one away. Print the free tag to embellish the jar and keep track of the month and year it was started.

12. Dinner Rolls Baked in a Jar~ Use a Whole-Wheat Buttermilk Rolls recipe and make single serving rolls baked into a darling jar.

Spa In A Jar

13. Spa in a Jar {free printable}~ A wonderful pampering gift in a jar perfect for a date night, Valentine’s Day gift, or new mother. It really is perfect for any woman. It’s filled with foot soak, hand scrub, lotion, hair mask, razor and pebble candles.

14. How to Make Beeswax Candles~ Beeswax candles have many benefits besides smelling wonderful. They burn brighter, longer, and cleaner than any other candle. There is also less smoke. You can melt the beeswax using a double boiler method.

15. How to Make Wax Candles~These soy wax candle favors are not only a lovely wedding favor, but were also made using recycled materials, and natural ingredients. You can use different fragrances to scent the candles and let your guests choose their favorite. If you have leftover wax you can make tea lights.

16. DIY Lavender Bath Salts~ Turn a plain bath soak into a retreat with homemade bath salts. They not only look lovely displayed, but also invigorate and pamper your skin. Add your favorite essential oils fragrance and some dried herbs.

17. Homemade Bath Salts~ Bath salts are an inexpensive and easy gift to give. They are also customizable to any theme or occasion by simply changing the essential oils fragrance. They are perfect for any holiday or occasion.

18. Lemon Sugar Scrub Recipe~ This recipe is deceptively simple and smells delicious. Its a perfect Mothers Day gift because even a child can easily make this sugary scrub!

19. DIY Body Scrub~This is a scrumptious DIY body scrub using sugar. The tutorial includes really cute printable labels, add a ribbon and you have a beautiful gift for mom this Mothers Day!

20. Sweet Ginger Skin Polish~This sugar scrub is incredibly easy and fully customizable and is the perfect gift for someone who has sensitive skin that dries out easily.

21. Pumpkin Spice Sugar Scrub~ Who says pumpkin spice is only for the fall? This pumpkin spice sugar scrub will allow the recipient to enjoy the smells of fall in the bathtub year round! {score!}

22. Coffee Scrub Recipe~ This coffee scrub recipe is super simple and makes a perfect Mothers Day or Teacher Appreciation gift. The best part? It can be made in under 20 minutes, including time spent embellishing the jar!

23. How to Make Bubble Bath~ Quickly make your own bubble bath using a mild shampoo, glycerin, water and essential oils. Thats it to make your own bath full of bubbles.



24. Homemade Bubble Bath~ Soaking in a bubble bath at the end of a long day is a luxury. Its even better if you make your own bubble bath and add your favorite fragrance.

25. Homemade Lavender Body Wash~ This body washdoesnt contain any of the harmful ingredients that youd find in traditional store-bought body washes. The addition of the almond oil helps moisturize and soothe the skin.

26. How to Make Hand Cream{free printable}~ This whipped shea butter recipe is perfect for moisturizing dry skin, even eczema. Its made with all natural ingredients; emulsifying wax, olive oil, water and essential oils. Download the free labels, print, and add a pretty ribbon and you have a ready made gift.

27. Lavendar Face & Body Cream~ Using common items found in your pantry you can make your own moisturizing body cream. Its rich in olive oil, shea butter, coconut oil and beeswax. Pamper your face and body with this luxurious cream.

28. Moisturizing Orange Face Mask~ Keep your skin looking fresh and young with this amazing Orange Face Mask. It adds radiance and moisture to your face. Best of all, the natural ingredients can be found in your grocery aisles.

29. DIY Bath Fizzies~Make these homemade bath fizzies using ice cube trays as molds to give them a clean shape. Place them in a clear jar with some pretty ribbon or lace tied around the top.

Pies In A Jar

30. Pumpkin Pie in a Jar~For Halloween this year, were hosting a pumpkin-themed party to slim down our enormous squash harvest from the family garden. Well be serving pumpkin soup with pumpkin biscuits, drinking pumpkin juice, and for dessert? You guessed it: pumpkin pie

31. Apple Pie in a Jar {gluten free}~This is a fun dessert that you can bring to people fully baked or even frozen with baking instructions. So much fun to make and so incredibly easy. The gluten-free, organic ingredients make these yummy little pies even better and tastier too!

32. Pie in a Jar~Step by step instructions on how to make the crust and pie filling for these cute single serving pies. They would also make the perfect home made gift for any occasion.

33. Mini Grasshopper Pies in a Jar~With only six (6) ingredients, this is one of the easiest grasshopper pie recipes you will find. A perfect holiday gift or party favor.

34. Tiny Tarts: How to Make a Pie in a jar~This is a really in debth article fully illustrated on tips to make tiny tarts in a jar.

35. Crisp in a Jar Recipe~ Ditch the crust, throw on some streusel topping and make fruit crisp instead. Crisp! In a Jar!

36. Cherry Pie in a jar~ These darling single serving pies make a thoughtful gift for any occasion.

37. Patriotic Pies in a Jar~Make a patriotic pie to go with these cute jars. They are sure to be a crowd pleaser. Take a bunch to your next picnic or bbq and dont forget the little star.

38. Apple Pie Cheesecake in a Jar~ Layers of cheesecake, crumbs and fruit filling. Delicioso!

Cakes In A Jar Recipe

39. Birthday Cake in a Jar Recipe ~ This birthday cake in a jar is a great way to surprise your child during school lunch. And, it’s so simple to make. Bake a cake according to the box directions, layer it in a jar with frosting and voila!

40. Rainbow Cupcakes in a Jar~ These colorful cupcakes in a jar are a fun treat for kids to create and eat. By using a 4 oz. mason jar you have cupcakes instead of cake! Mix up all of the batter and let them enjoy layering the colors.

41. Ambers Lemon Summer Cupcake-in-a-jar recipe~ I made this for my sons teachers birthday and it was a great hit! It also makes a great full size cake.

42. Pink Lemonade Cupcakes in a Jar~ Yummy pink lemonade cupcakes in a jar. A perfect refreshing treat for summer! Theres a free printable for you to use as cupcakes toppers or jar labels.

43. Cupcakes in a Jar with icing~ Use your favorite cake batter(tip: if you use cake mixes like me, try adding 1 c. sour cream to the batter. Makes it even better!).

44. Cake in A Jar Tutorial {Recipe}~ Yummy red velvet cake in a jar. Bakes it in the jar and eat it from the jar! See the tutorial on how to make your own and even dress is up as a Teacher Appreciation gift.

45. Patriotic Cake in a Jar~ Perfect for the 4th of July or Memorial day or just because.

See Also 60 Pasta Recipes from Around the World

46. Older Than Dirt Jar {free printable}~ These Older Than Dirt jars are perfect gifts for a milestone birthday! Fill them with actual dirt, or crushed up Oreos for an edible treat. You can print out the matching gift tag for free as well. These would be cute as centerpieces too.

47. Smores Cake in a Jar~ You dont have to go camping to have this delicious treat! What could be better than ooey gooey chocolatey smores?!

Cookie Mix in a Jar

48. Sugar Cookie Mix in a Jar ~ A simple and easy gift to quickly put together. I love that the mix is ready to use and won’t perish.

49. Cowgirl Cookie Mix~ Yee haw! Bakerellas adorable cowgirl cookie mix is a perfect party favor. They have even provided a free label to print. Score! Not a cowgirl, change the color to blue and you have cowboy cookies.

50. Sunshine Cookie Mix~ This cookie mix for Sunshine cookies is perfect for the end of the year gifts. It will definitely brighten someones day.

51. Homemade Crisco Cookie Mix~ Make ahead this crisco cookie mix. You can freeze it for up to 6 months. When youre ready to use it add chocolate chips, nuts or m & ms and bake.

52. Toffee Blondies Cookies in a Jar~Not only does this make an adorable gift, but these Toffee Blondies are insane. Sweet, crunchy, and full of toffee bits. The jar looks adorable and is minimal effort.

53. Double Chocolate Pecan Cookies~ Let your recipient enjoy homemade cookies at their leisure. Decorate the jar any way your heart desires.

54. Gingerbread Cookie Mix in a Jar~ The perfect edible gift for the holiday season! You can give it to your neighbors, friends or teachers. A free printable is included.

55. Cranberry Hootycreeks Mix in a Jar~ I thought the mason jar image would work perfectly for a Cookies in a Jar gift ensemble!

56. Cookies for Santa in a Jar~Most kids love to leave a plate of cookies for Santa. But having time to bake on Christmas Eve can be a challenge. This gift makes it easy to throw together a batch of cookies in a hurry. {{with printable label}}

Jar Soup Recipes

57. Beefy Bean Soup Mix in a Jar~ Nothing says Mmm Good like homemade soup! Make the Beefy Bean Soup mix ahead of time for a quick go-to dinner or give them out as gifts.

58. Friendship Soup Mix ~ Soup is a wonderful comfort food and perfect for chilly days. This soup mix is layered with split peas, pearl barley, long grain rice and lentils.

59. Curried Lentil Soup Mix~ Layer dried lentil and seasonings in a jar for an inexpensive gift. The recipe yields two jars of mix.

60. Homemade Onion Soup Mix~ Substitute a packet of Lipton onion soup mix with 4 tablespoons of this mix. This soup mix is so versatile you could add it to almost any main dish, beef stew, meatloaf, or pot roast.

Homemade Mixes In A Jar

61. Homemade Pancake Mix {Homemade Gifts}~Make yummy homemade pancakes in less time by making the pancake mix ahead of time. Keep in in an airtight container in your pantry or jar it up and give it as a gift.



62. Cinnamon-Oat Pancake & Waffle Mix ~ An Oregon Cottage says, “its sorta nutty from the oats, cinnamon-y, and totally different from the run-of-the-mill buttermilk pancakes.”

63. Quick Bread in a Jar~ Use a milk bottle to layer the ingredients for this quick bread. Its a great way to help your friends get a head start on their baking.

64. 5 DIY Baked Gifts in a Jar{free labels} ~ Five delicious recipes for baked gifts in a jar including printable tags. They include cranberry winter cookies, toffee blondie bars, Santa’s cookies, pumpkin cranberry bread and chocolate chip banana bread.

65. Cinnamon Spice Muffins {free label} ~ Delicious cinnamon spice muffins in a jar. The post also includes a free label to download and print. Don’t you just love the cupcake liner as a jar topper?!

66. Cajun Dirty Rice Mix ~ This is such an easy and affordable mix in a jar to make. The best part, the only additional ingredient the recipient has to add is water.

67. Rustic Spice Rub ~ Let your man or dad cook the perfect steak this Fathers Day with a little help from this fantastic spice rub recipe.

Gifts in a Jar Hot Chocolate

68. DIY Hot Cocoa and Marshmallow Labels~Heres a step-by-step tutorial for making your very own hot cocoa mix and marshmallows! Recipes and photos show exactly how its done, plus we have printable labels to help package it all up into a great looking giftperfect for neighbors, coworkers, and your holiday party hostess.

69. Mocha Cocoa {Edible Gift}~Give the gift of chocolate with this simple to make edible gift in a jar. Simply layer the ingredients and write the instructions on a tag. This is a great gift to give to warm the soul, from the inside out.

70. Hazelnut Hot Cocoa with Printable Tag Baby its cold outside! Warm up with this hot treat. Perfect quick gift for teachers, friends, neighbors, co-workers and coaches. The list is endless.

71. Peppermint Stick Cocoa~Give the gift of chocolate with this simple to make edible gift in a jar. Simply layer the ingredients and write the instructions on a tag. This is a great gift to give to warm the soul, from the inside out.

Canning Jar Crafts Ideas

72. Mason Jar Wall Planter {mason jar}~ Learn how to create an adorable indoor or outdoor wall planter. These jars would look so cute on a kitchen wall filled with herbs! You can make your own wall planter by using mason jars, an old board, and pipe clamps.

73. Mason Jar Centerpieces~Candlelight always adds a tranquil ambiance. You can make these lovelies using any type of glass jar you have on hand (baby food, pasta sauce, salsa, mason, etc.), ribbon, and glue dots. Easy peasy!

74. Paint Dipped Baby Food Jars~ I cant think of a more beautiful way to re-use baby food jars than to dip in paint and fill with flowers likeOh Happy Daydid here. Such a clever idea!

75. How to Create Memories in a Jar~ This is a wonderful way to display family photos without having to framing them. You can createmementosof your summer vacations using photos, accessories, and a jar.

76. Mothers Day Altered Jar~ A perfect craft for your kids to make with some supervision. Fill this nicely decorated handmade vase with some flowers and give it to mom for Mothers Day. Add pencils around the jar and it would be perfect for Teacher Appreciation Day.

77. Good Girl Reward Jars~ A wonderful way to reward good behavior and doing their chores! Each jar is color coded with a small trinket for each good behavior and completed chore. When the large jar is filled to the top the child gets a trip to their favorite store for a small toy.

78. Matchstick Holder & Lighter ~Scented candles are one of my favorite go-to gifts. But this totally takes it up a notch! Add a little glass jar filled with matches, and adhere a strip of the strike pad to the bottom of the jar. Attach a little note telling them about how they light up your life for a personalized touch.

79. DIY Salt & Pepper Shakers~ Make your own Salt & Pepper Shakers with just 3 items, 6-8 oz. mason jars, hammer and a nail. You can literally make these cuties in under 5 minutes.

80. DIY Lunchable Jar~ You wont have to throw away any more ziploc lunch bags anymore once you make this lunch able jar. Two mason jar lids were soldered together to attach the jars. Theyre perfect for pairing granola and yogurt, soup and crackers or cereal and milk.

81. DIY Candlestick Candy Jars~ Who remembers going to grandma and grandpas house and always having candy available? Make these adorable candy jars and fill them with candy for a ready made treat for your children when they visit. Or, have your children fill the jar with fun little notes or anecdotes.

Holiday Gifts In A Jar Recipes

82. Salted Caramel Sauce in a Jar~ This caramel sauce looks absolutely divine! It is so yummy to dip apples in or even put on ice cream. This will be a big hit with the kiddos too! One batch will make four jars. Download the free printable labels to add to your jars and tie a pretty ribbon around the lid.

83. Pumpkin Pecan Dessert~Step by step instructions on how to make the crust and pie filling for these cute single serving pies. They would also make the perfect home made gift for any occasion.

84. Candy Corn Cheesecake {free printable}~ This candy corn cheesecake is a fun treat for children to help create and eat. Add food coloring to the cheesecake mixture and let them enjoy layering the colors. A free printable tag is available so you can give them as gifts.

85. Spider Web Cake in a Jar~Oh my yummy! I just love how this spider web cake was deliciously and carefully crafted into this jar. I am Baker shows you step by step how to create the ultra amazing chocolate spider web using melted chocolate.

86. Mummy Mason Jar Centerpiece~ Mummify an ordinary mason jar with gauze or cheesecloth and googly eyes. Add a candle and watch it glow.

87. Hot Fudge Sauce & Tags~A jar of homemade Hot Fudge Sauce can be a lovely gift, especially when given as a hostess gift. It does need to be refrigerated, and should be eaten within a week. So, when invited to a Christmas party this year, just whip up a batch of this sauce earlier in the day, package it up all pretty, and you have yourself a very special gift to give from your own kitchen.

88. Mason Jar Snow Globes & Terrariums {Christmas Gifts}~Give a handmade, vintage mason jar snow globe or terrarium as a Christmas gift. This gift is easy for kids to make for parents and grandparents, and theyll love being able to pick out their own decorations for the globes.

89. Christmas Wishes Blowing Your Way~Spray paint the lids the color of your choice. Use a sticker to put the first letter of the recipients last name on the jar. Fill with goodies. Add some ribbon and a tag. Voila!

90. 3 Valentine Gifts in a Jar ~ Three easy tutorials for Valentine’s Day gifts in a jar. The include Valentine s’mores in a jar, candy jar with nestled heart and popcorn with cinnamon-sugar shaker.

You Might Also Like:

37 Recipes How To Make Gifts In A Jar

18 Bath and Beauty Home Made Gifts {recipe how to}

12 How To Make Wax Candle Tutorials

Thanks Ladies ~ I just adore these pictured tutorials! I’m honored to be able to feature you and send you over some new readers. Feel free toshareyour‘I was featured on Tip Junkie‘badge on your blog, Facebook, or Instagram. You earned it! {knuckle bumps}

P.S. Join the conversations over on theTip Junkie Facebook page. It’s a great place to ask questions on how to make things or for specific tutorials you need.

Promoting creative women through their tutorials,

craft rooms, and products. . ~ Laurie {a.k.a. the Tip Junkie}

If you’re looking for something specific, you can type in any word or topic in the Search Box where you’ll receive hundreds of DIY and how to make tutorials.