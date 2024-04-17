A Beginner's Guide to Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program (2024)

If you’re somebody who wants to always have the latest and greatest iPhone, you’re probably well aware of the iPhone Upgrade Program. Apple launched it back in 2015 as a way to set up customers with each new iPhone the day it launches while saving some money on it by also trading in their older iPhone.

But how does it work, and is it worth using?

How does the iPhone Upgrade Program work?

Apple

If you’re new to the iPhone Upgrade Program, you simply order your new iPhone through it: here. You select which of the four new iPhones — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max — that you want, as well which color and storage configuration, and then you choose how you want to pay for it. You can pay the full price of the iPhone in one quick hit or you can pay over the course of 24 months.

If you’re already a part of the iPhone Upgrade Program, all you have to do is sign into your account and order the new iPhone model. After you choose your carrier (or lack there of) there’s an option that asks if you’re part of the Upgrade Program. You then follow the instructions and finish your order. A separate box with then be shipped to your house, and you’ll have up to two weeks (14 days) to use the included shipping label to return it back to Apple.